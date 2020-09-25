LONDON (AP) — A rat has for the first time won a British charity’s top civilian award for animal bravery, receiving the honor for searching out unexploded landmines in Cambodia.
Magawa, a giant African pouched rat, was awarded the PDSA’s Gold Medal for his “lifesaving bravery and devotion” after discovering 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordinance in the past seven years, according to the charity.
First known as the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, PDSA started as a free veterinary clinic in 1917 and has honored heroic animals since 1943.
Magawa was trained by a Belgian organization that has taught rats to find landmines for more than 20 years. The group, APOPO, works with programs in Cambodia, Angola, Zimbabwe and Mozambique to clear millions of mines left behind from wars and conflicts.
Magawa is the group’s most successful rat, having cleared more than 141,000 square meters of land, the equivalent of some 20 soccer fields.
APOPO chief executive Christophe Cox described Magawa’s medal as a huge honor “for our animal trainers.”
“But also it is big for the people in Cambodia, and all the people around the world who are suffering from landmines,” Cox said. “The PDSA Gold Medal award brings the problem of landmines to global attention.”
More than 60 million people in 59 countries continue to be threatened by landmines and unexploded ordinance, according to APOPO. In 2018, landmines and other remnants of war killed or injured 6,897 people, the group says.
While many rodents can be trained to detect scents and will work at repetitive tasks for food rewards, APOPO decided that giant African pouched rats were best suited to landmine clearance because of their African origins and lifespan of up to eight years.
Their size allows the rats to walk across mine fields without triggering the explosives - and do it much more quickly than people.
The PDSA’s Gold Medal has been awarded since 2002 to recognize bravery and acts of exceptional devotion by animals in civilian service. It is considered the animal equivalent of the George Cross, a decoration for heroism.
Before Magawa, all the recipients were dogs.
PDSA also awards the Dickin Medal for military service. The medal has been awarded to 34 dogs, 32 pigeons, four horses and one cat since it was created in 1943.
The PDSA offers the following statistics on the hero rat:
• Name: Magawa.
• Sex: Male.
• Date of birth: Nov. 5, 2014.
• Birthplace: Morogoro, Tanzania.
• Current Location: Siem Reap, Cambodia.
• Length: 70 centimeters (27.5 inches).
• Weight: 1,230 grams (2.7 pounds).
• Favorite food: Bananas and peanuts.
• Favorite toy: Running wheel in the playground.
• Personality: A determined worker and always friendly.
• Temperament: Quick and decisive. Likes to take naps at break time.
• Favorite activities: Eating watermelon and looking for landmines, knowing he’ll be rewarded with bananas.
• What he has in common with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex: Magawa and the duchess share the same jeweler: Cleave & Company. The court jewelers struck Magawa’s miniature PDSA Gold Medal as well as creating Meghan’s engagement ring.
•How big is Magawa’s medal: It is 18.25 millimeters (0.72 inches) in diameter and weighs 3.9 grams (0.14 ounces).
This was a pretty unhappy meal.
A McDonald’s customer is suing the company after he says he was hurt biting into a Chicken McNugget. The man claims he cracked one of his teeth on a piece of bone inside one of the nuggets.
Alexei Stolfat is suing McDonald’s for $1.1 million and is calling for a recall of all McNuggets, the Sun-Sentinel reports. He ordered the food through Uber Eats from a West Palm Beach restaurant.
Stolfat says he felt pain in his mouth and suffered headaches for three days after biting into the bone. After going to the dentist, he reportedly discovered that his tooth was cracked in two places and would need surgery to replace it.
Though a rep for McDonald’s was not immediately available to offer further comment, a spokesperson for the chain shared the following statement with the Sentinel:
“Providing safe, high-quality food is always a top priority," they said. "We take these claims seriously but as this is pending litigation, we cannot comment further at this time."
Stolfat reportedly has not hired a lawyer and filed the lawsuit on his own. According to the outlet, he has done legal work in his home country of Estonia, although he is not a licensed attorney.
He reportedly said that if he wins, he plans on donating $1 million to charity.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A neighbor called sheriff's deputies on some rabid Tampa Bay Lightning fans who were screaming "shoot! shoot!" as they watched Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final on television Wednesday night.
The call prompted several Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies to show up at Devon Garnett's apartment door. He and two friends had gathered to watch the game at Garnett's Radius Palms apartment.
In the first period, the trio began screaming for a goal, prompting the 911 call.
The caller told dispatchers someone was yelling loudly in the apartment above just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's spokesperson Natalia Verdina.
"So they came to the door and thought there were guns in the house," Garnett, 26, told the Tampa Bay Times. "We're like, 'Nope, we're just screaming for Steven Stamkos.'"
According to a sheriff's office dispatch report released Thursday, the complainant told police he heard a couple screaming at each other, with one yelling, "I dare you to shoot!"
Deputies went on their way after talking to everyone involved.
"(The police) completely understood and just laughed it off," Garnett said. "But they thought it was serious because I was screaming 'Shoot!' as in 'Shoot the puck.'"
(Huffington Post) A group of 14 raccoons emerged from the bushes to confront a father and son recently ― and the moment went viral. (See the photo and video below.)
Oh yeah, a coyote also showed up.
"This is insane," Marc Estoque said in the video while he was out with his son in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. "It feels like end of days."
The raccoons spooked their dog and excited Estoque's son. "This was such a good idea!" the boy said.
"Uhh, I hope so," the father can be heard responding. His incredible photo is the screensaver of the clip:
Estoque told SFGate: "It was so surreal...a posse of bandits...like out of a movie. And then two minutes later, there was a coyote. I was waiting for the unicorn to pop out."
He counted 14 raccoons in all ― including four out of frame in the bushes.
The emboldened raccoons, who are usually nocturnal and skittish, were likely trolling for snacks. Humans feeding them have eliminated the animals' fear, San Francisco Animal Care and Control Executive Director Virginia Donohue told KPIX.
But that needs to stop for the good of man and beast.
"People think they're helping the raccoon," Donohue said to the CBS affiliate. "They feed the raccoon, but if the raccoon gets to be too aggressive, eventually the parks will have to trap them, and once they're trapped they have to be euthanized because you can't relocate them."
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A West Virginia antiques dealer is trying to identify the people pictured in a nearly 100-year-old wedding photo so the item can be turned over to the family.
Darren Mayfield, who runs online antique store The Plastic Pendulum with his wife, Glenda, said he came across the old black-and-white photo while picking through items in the stockroom of a Wellsburg florist.
The photo depicts nine women of various ages in white dresses at a wedding. The photo does not have a date, but the back bears the mark of The Thomas Studio, a photography business that operated from 1915 through 1930 in Huntington.
Mayfield said he wants to find the descendants of the people in the photo so he can present it to the family.
"I honestly couldn't tell you why I feel so compelled to find its family," Mayfield told The Herald-Dispatch newspaper. "I just feel that things like these are so important to our culture and personal identity. It has always broken my heart to go to these sales and see all these family memories left behind."
Mayfield said his local investigations have not yet resulted in any solid leads, so he is now asking social media users to join in the hunt for the family.
"I hate to see what we've learned in the past just fade into memory," he said. "It's importantly personal to me that we always have some ties to the past. That, and it really is just a lovely photograph."
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Two Ontario, Canada, women were reunited with their wedding dresses 31 years after a mix-up at the cleaners that was discovered only recently.
Cathy Prior said she hadn't looked at her wedding dress since it was cleaned and boxed at Cascade Cleaners in St. Marys, Ontario, after her wedding in 1989.
Prior said in a Facebook post that she recently opened the box and realized she had the wrong dress.
The post came to the attention of Kayla Hotson, who had recently attempted to procure the dress worn by her mother, Janet Hotson, for her own wedding, but opened the box to find it was the wrong dress.
Prior and Hotson exchanged photos and soon realized they had one another's dresses.
The women set up at Cascade Cleaners, where the mix-up happened 31 years ago, to exchange gowns. The owner of Cascade Cleaners, who said the incident was an unusual glitch, offered to rebox the dresses for the brides.
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A wax sculpture of a man and his granddaughter is being left to melt outside a Florida city hall to raise awareness of the dangers of climate change.
The nonprofit CLEO Institute installed the sculpture, depicting an older man and his young granddaughter sitting on a park bench, outside Orlando City Hall on Thursday as part of the "Melting Florida" campaign.
The wax figures are designed to melt in the outdoor heat over the course of a few days to eventually reveal the message: "More heat, less health."
"Rising temperatures and the climate crisis are impacting our way of life," CLEO Institute Executive Director Yoca Arditi-Rocha said at the sculpture's unveiling. "As temperatures continue to rise, we see ground ozone levels also rise and that really creates problems in respiratory diseases (and) cardiovascular problems."
The "Melting Florida" campaign previously installed a wax sculpture of Florida panthers in Tampa and a wax lifeguard house in Miami Beach.
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A small "teapot" found by a British man while cleaning out a garage filled with family relics nearly ended up at a thrift store before being auctioned for nearly $500,000.
Hansons Auctioneers said the anonymous 51-year-old seller was cleaning out boxes from a family-owned garage in Church Gresley, Derbyshire, England, when he came across the "teapot" his mother used to display at his childhood home.
"We believe it was brought back to England by my grandfather who was stationed in the Far East during the Second World War and was awarded a Burma Star," the seller said.
The man said the item was nearly donated to a thrift store, but he decided to have it appraised and was surprised to learn it was an 18th century Chinese wine ewer that may have been used in the palace of Emperor Qianlong.
Hansons said there are two "nearly identical" items known to exist and they are housed at museums in China and Taiwan.
The ewer had been expected to sell for up to $50,000, but ended up fetching a high bid of $495,880.32 at Thursday's action.
"I'm thrilled, this will change a few things for us all. I sat and watched the auction live at home with my brother and family," the seller said after the auction. "It was tense. I got a few cans of Guinness in beforehand. We'll be going for a drink tonight and toasting granddad."
Auctioneer Charles Hanson said the price was driven up by a bidding war between eight participants from around the world before the final bid was placed by the London buyer.
"This is one of the most important objects I've ever had the privilege of selling. It has to be the best lockdown find ever," Hanson said.
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A 96-year-old Pennsylvania has become the first person at her local bowling alley to roll a "no tap 300," meaning she knocked down at least nine pins in each frame.
Sara Lyons, who will be 97 on Nov. 30, was bowling at Kennedy Lanes in McKees Rocks when she finished her game with a score of 300 -- becoming the first person to do so at the alley.
"I had all strikes in a row. Not an open frame at all," Lyons told KDKA-TV.
Lyons said she has been bowling since age 27, and this marked her first 300 score.
"That's hard," she said. "It's hard for a woman to do that, especially seniors."
Lyons said focusing on her family keeps her healthy and alert.
"It's how I feel inside. I just have to keep going" Lyons said. "I won't give up. I won't give up no matter how old I am."
The bowling alley congratulated Lyons in a Facebook post, calling her "quite the pistol."
"Congratulations on your 300 Sarah," the post said.
(Sky News) Evel Knievel's son is suing Disney over a daredevil character in the animated film Toy Story 4.
Kelly Knievel has held the publicity rights to his father's name since 1998, according to his US District Court filing in Las Vegas.
The federal trademark infringement lawsuit claims that Disney-owned Pixar did not ask permission to use his father's likeness when creating the character Duke Caboom.
Knievel is seeking damages of more than $300,000 (£235,000) over allegations including false endorsement and unjust enrichment.
The 60-year-old said: "Evel Knievel did not thrill millions around the world, break his bones and spill his blood just so Disney could make a bunch of money."
Duke Caboom, voiced by Keanu Reeves in last year's film, was a 1970s toy who rides a motorbike and is "Canada's greatest stuntman", the lawsuit said.
Knievel was famous for stunts such as a motorbike jump over a row of buses at Wembley Stadium.
He was seriously injured many times during 75 motorbike jumps, but died from lung disease in 2007.
An Evel Knievel toy was released in 1973 with a white helmet and jumpsuit, with a motorbike that could be propelled with a wind-up device.
Disney and Pixar released a similar Duke Caboom toy along with Toy Story 4.
The toy also featured in McDonald's Happy Meals.
The lawsuit claims consumers and film reviewers "universally caught on to the connection", despite the film company and Reeves avoiding any comparison.
Jeffrey R Epstein, corporate spokesman for The Walt Disney Co, described Knievel's claims as meritless, saying the film company will defend itself vigorously.
