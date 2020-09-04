MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Desperate for a drink? There is spit-fermented wine, liquor fermented in prison toilets, and a strong Scottish brew served from the mouth of a taxidermied squirrel.
The Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden, which has served up displays of bull testicles and maggot-infested cheese, is now introducing a drinks menu in the form of a temporary exhibition opening Saturday.
Museum director Andreas Ahrens said he wants to encourage people to examine their relationship with alcohol by showing the extreme measures people have taken to concoct mind-altering brews.
“People are very desperate to get drunk around the world,” Ahrens said. “So whenever we find ourselves in a situation where there is no alcohol, we get quite inventive and we’ve been doing this for millennia.”
Most of the drinks on display are beverages that are commonly consumed somewhere in the world but which would revolt outsiders unfamiliar with the taste.
These include bitter herbal liquors like Gammel Dansk, drunk in Denmark, as well as Fernet-Branca, an Italian amaro.
“So much of what we drink is an acquired taste,” Ahrens said.
The museum in the Swedish city of Malmo opened two years ago. The idea was to revolt and to entertain -- but also to provoke reflection on how our notions about what is delicious, or disgusting, are culturally determined.
The dozens of food items on regular display include a bull’s penis, frog smoothies from Peru, a wine made of baby mice that is consumed in China and Korea, and Sweden’s “surstromming,” an infamously putrid fermented herring.
Many of the fermented beverages now being exhibited are equally stomach-churning.
One is an ancient Korean beverage concocted for medicinal purposes from fermented child’s feces and rice.
Ahrens points to a jug with a milky liquid, brewed with the help of a donation produced by his youngest daughter. He explained that the “poo wine” was part of South Korean traditional medicine to help broken bones and bruises, but it is not anything familiar to Koreans today.
Other beverages on display include chicha de muko, which is spit-fermented corn meal beer from Peru, a Ugandan gin made from fermented bananas, and a wine made from an overripe orange fermented in the tank of a prison toilet.
One display tells what happened in the Soviet Union when the government closed alcohol stores to reduce drunkenness: people began drinking perfumes and varnish, leading to the deaths of many.
Another liquid refreshment featured in the exhibition is an Icelandic beer made with whale testicle that’s been smoked in sheep’s dung.
“Some of these things are so normal in some societies. Should it really be that normal?” Ahrens said. “Why don’t we listen to our brains and go, ‘Hey, if this tastes this way, maybe we shouldn’t drink it?’”
At the entrance to the downtown museum, marks on a blackboard indicate each time someone has vomited while visiting. Ahrens corrects a number to read “2 days since last vomit.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland investigating reports of a casket photographed bobbing up and down in a river discovered the object was something far less macabre.
A post to a local radio station's Facebook page Tuesday showed a rectangular object with flat sides and a curved top floating in the South River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis.
The concrete slab, resembling a coffin, sparked complaints of a possible hazard in the water, The Capital Gazette reported.
Department of Natural Resources police were dispatched to the river, where a hydrographic operations team helped pull what turned out to be a floating dock from the water, according to the agency.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Police and animal experts are warning members of the public to keep a distance from a group of buffalo that escaped from a farm.
The Piatt County Sheriff's Office said multiple buffalo escaped Wednesday from Liebs Farms, near Monticello, and authorities were able to wrangle all but four of the animals.
The buffalo, which escaped when a latch broke on a gate, caused school buses to be diverted to alternate routes while deputies attempted to capture the escaped bovine.
The sheriff's office warned residents not to approach the buffalo if they are spotted wandering loose and Richie Wolf, executive director of the Rock Springs Nature Center, said the animals could be dangerous if they feel threatened.
"Stay out of their way," Wolf told WAND-TV. "That is our main advice we would give anybody. They are a threat if you get between them, and their calf, especially if they are not used to people."
Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said the buffalo causing students to be late to class was an unusual occurrence.
"Every day is a different day in school districts," Zimmerman said. "We're dealing with COVID. Didn't think we'd be dealing with a loose herd of buffalo in Piatt County. We've had a random cow or two cross the road, but no buffalo herds."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said a pickup truck had to be fished out of the retention pond outside a courthouse when the driver's boot became stuck on the accelerator while attempting to park.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 64-year-old Largo man was attempting to park at the Pinellas Justice Center in Clearwater when his boot became stuck on the accelerator and the truck went over a raised curb, crashed through a fence and plunged into the retention pond.
The driver was able to exit the vehicle and return to shore safely with assistance from Pinellas County Sheriff's Office personnel. He was not injured.
A tow truck was brought to the scene and fished the pickup out of the water.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A dachshund left behind in the United States when her owners had to fly home to Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic was reunited with her family after five months and a 10,000-mile journey.
Zoe and Guy Eilbeck said they set out for a yacht trip around the world with their sons, Cam and Max, and the family adopted Pipsqueak the wiener dog -- affectionately known as Pip -- in Messina, Sicily, in 2018.
The Eilbecks were forced to abandon their sailing plans in March, when the coronavirus pandemic led to several international borders being closed. They docked their 40-foot yacht in Hilton Head Island, S.C., and had 48 hours to fly home before the Australian border closed.
Pip was unable to accompany the family on the flight due to Australia's strict rules for the importation of animals. Pets need to have a U.S. government declaration that they are in good health and have been tested for rabies.
The family departed the country March 27, leaving Pip with friend Lynn Williams in North Carolina.
Williams, who already had multiple dogs, placed an ad to find another temporary home for Pip. The dog ended up at the home of Ellen Steinberg in Hillsborough, N.C., on April 4, before moving again to the home of friend Stacey Green when Steinberg had to leave town to visit family.
The Eilbecks got an import permit for Pip, but airline Qantas announced around the same time that it was suspending its dog transporting services.
Zoe Eilbeck worked out a plan to import Pip through New Zealand by working with Australian pet transport company Jetpets, but the scheme required the dachshund to depart from Los Angeles.
Eilbeck posted on social media seeking someone flying cross-country to bring Pip to California, as most U.S. airlines had suspended pet transport on cargo flights from May to September.
Melissa Young of dog rescue foundation The Sparky Foundation responded to the post and volunteered to bring Pip with her to Los Angeles, where the canine was handed over to Jetpets.
Pip arrived in Auckland on July 23 and was in quarantine overnight before taking a flight to Melbourne, Australia, where she was put into mandatory 10-day quarantine.
The dog was cleared to fly to Sydney and was booked for an Aug. 3 flight, but the flight was canceled when the state of Victoria closed its borders with New South Wales.
Zoe Eilbeck's brother, Rob, took Pip in at his Melbourne home for a few days, and the dog was booked on multiple flights to Sydney that all ended up canceled.
Pip's story was reported in the Sydney Morning Herald and came to the attention of officials at airline Virgin Australia, which announced it would fly Pip home.
The dog finally arrived at Sydney Airport on Aug. 11, five months after being left behind in the United States. The Eilbeck family had an emotional reunion with their pet.
"She's part of our family and it's been five months and that's a long time to miss anybody," Guy Eilbeck told Virgin Australia officials.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Guardian) A cycle cafe in Wales has been refused planning permission because it doesn't have enough car parking space.
Kelly Eroglu wanted to open a coffee shop by ponds on an industrial estate in Llantarnam in Cwmbran, south-east Wales. In her planning application she said she would provide spaces to park bikes but not cars, and noted that there were four bus stops within 15-yards (14 metres) of her proposed site.
On-street parking is also available and she had negotiated dedicated staff parking 350 metres away.
"With the proposed location of the coffee shop being at the edge of the industrial estate and within easy reach of several housing estates, the main target customers will be foot and not car-based," she wrote in her application.
But councillors voted against the plan this week after opposition from the highways and transportation department at Torfaen council. In their objection they wrote: "There is no off-street parking available within the site and extensive on-street parking already takes place on the streets surrounding the site and in Llantarnam park as a whole and any additional vehicles parked on street would only exacerbate an already unsatisfactory situation."
Chris Boardman, the former Olympic champion turned walking and cycling commissioner for Greater Manchester, criticised the decision, saying: "It's about no one wanting to take responsibility for actually controlling bad parking. If you're not going to tackle it, then your only solution is to make sure there's loads. Which means we all stay locked into a car culture."
A petition has been launched to support Eroglu, a former air steward at British Airways, who said she had been looking forward to cycling to the cafe herself. "For so many years I had to fly to work and it would have been so nice to ride my bike to the cafe," she said.
She said the planning refusal contradicted proposals to get more people cycling in Wales: "It's crazy because the Welsh government have prioritised £38m to improve walking and cycling within Wales. I want to do the first e-bike charging station at my cafe too."
Eroglu, who planned healthy cooking classes at the cafe for teenagers as well as wellbeing courses, is to appeal to the Welsh inspectorate.
"I am really hoping they can see the beauty in this venture," she said. "The refusal left me extremely disappointed. However I feel amazing with the amount of support I have received, the well wishes, the messages to keep going. That has made a bad situation into something that feels nice. No way am I giving up."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida man's luck ran out when he tried to cash a winning ticket that had been stolen moments earlier.
Herbert Hugh-Andrew McClellan, 27, of Clearwater, is accused of stealing 13 scratch-off tickets from a local convenience store, WFLA reported.
McClellan was arrested Tuesday night and charged with petit theft, dealing with stolen property and driving with a suspended license for the second time, according to online jail records with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Clearwater Police Department, McClellan stole the scratch-off tickets from a Speedway store while the clerk was distracted. When McClellan discovered that one of the tickets was a $30 winner, he returned to the Speedway to cash it in, WTSP reported.
Employees called police and McClellan was arrested, WFLA reported. Bail was set at $12,000, according to online jail records.
"It's safe to say it was not his lucky day," the Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(News4Jax) HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A group of men already on pretrial release for previous offenses are behind a string of burglaries carried them out while wearing ankle monitors that track their locations, police said.
Authorities seized more than $150,000 in cash, an AK-47, a Smith & Wesson handgun, cellphones, iPads, jewelry, designer handbags, ammunition, blank checks, fraudulent debit and credit cards, and a stolen vehicle, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.
Zion Odain Denvor Hall, 21, Tyrek Davontae Williams, 19, and Tremaine Raekwon Hill, 18, were arrested Friday. They are accused of being part of a criminal organization committing burglaries, armed burglaries, fraud, gun thefts and other criminal acts throughout South Florida, Hollywood police said Tuesday.
Hall, Williams and Hill each face charges of burglary, grand theft and racketeering. Hall is facing 35 counts, and Williams and Hill are facing 25 and 19 counts respectively. They were taken into custody while under house arrest awaiting trial on unrelated charges.
Hollywood and Margate police, the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Florida Attorney General's Office are conducting a joint investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MERRICK, Long Island (WABC) -- An alert young girl on Long Island came to the rescue of a swan trapped in a storm drain and helped to save its life.
Olivia Cammarata, 5, was walking with her grandmother near her home when she heard a strange noise coming from the drain.
They texted her dad, they called the police, they called emergency services and animal control.
"This swan was definitely in distress, there was no way for it to get out on its own," said wildlife rehabilitator Karenlynn Stracher.
Emergency service officers lifted the drain cover while two wildlife rehabilitators safely removed the bird.
In the end, Nassau County's finest got the animal out -- with a little help from a net.
Everyone agrees that the swan never would have survived if it had not been for Cammarata.
Cammarata said she named the swan Peanut and she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
"It's just amazing with everything that's going on right now and the stress that children and their parents are under, that this little girl and a swan can just bring a smile to everybody's face for a little while," Nassau County Police Department Officer David Tait said. "It's a good feeling."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(USA Today) NEW YORK — 2020 keeps getting stranger.
Wednesday night's game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays was delayed for five minutes in the bottom of the first inning because a drone was flying over Yankee Stadium.
The Rays began leaving the field while looking up at the sky and both teams returned to their dugouts.
Players from both teams stared up trying to find the drone.
The umpires gathered near the third-base line and eventually met with both team's acting managers -- New York's Aaron Boone and Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash were suspended one game over a bench-clearing incident the night before -- before calling the Rays back out on the field and continuing the game.
It's actually the third time this season that an MLB game has been delayed because of a drone — and the second time the Rays were involved after their game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 13 was briefly stopped.
It seemed this season couldn't get weirder.
But it apparently can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.