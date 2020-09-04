Weather Alert

...WINDY AND DRY ON MONDAY... .A STRONG COLD FRONT OUT OF CANADA WILL BRING WINDY CONDITIONS ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON ON MONDAY. NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS WILL START TO INCREASE LATE SUNDAY INTO MONDAY MORNING. STRONGEST WINDS WITH GUSTY CONDITIONS WILL TAKE PLACE THROUGH THE DAY MONDAY WITH MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES IN THE LOWER TO MID 20S. RAPID FIRE SPREAD WITH ANY NEW OR ONGOING FIRES WILL BE POSSIBLE. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY DOWN THE OKANOGAN VALLEY, OVER THE BASIN AND ALONG THE EASTERN CASCADES... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 676 EAST WASHINGTON SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 676), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 677 EAST WASHINGTON CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 677) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 684 EAST WASHINGTON OKANOGAN/METHOW VALLEYS (ZONE 684). * WINDS: NORTHEAST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS 35 TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 16 TO 25 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: RAPID FIRE SPREAD OF ANY NEW OR ONGOING FIRES WILL BE POSSIBLE. HEED BURN BAN RESTRICTIONS. OUTDOOR BURNING NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&