It should've been a piece of cake. But when Melin Jones, 27, picked up a Wal-Mart cake for daughter, Elizabeth's second birthday party, she was in a rush to get home and didn't check the icing message before leaving.
"Little did I know, life lessons were about to be had," the mom from Bonne Terre, Missouri, wrote in a now viral Facebook post.
“I’m unloading the car and quickly glance down at the cake and noticed that the worker wrote ‘Loser,’ not ‘Lizard,'” which is her daughter’s nickname, Jones wrote. “At first I was a little shocked and speechless but quickly started dying laughing.”
Go figure: This web sensation actually happened last June 30 — but the story is picking up so much traction on social media that Jones posted an update this week, clarifying some of the details.
“[I wanted to share] a little more information because some of the news stations have really butchered it and have false statements,” she said.
After noticing the botched icing job, Jones took the cake inside and snapped a photo of her toddler looking at it with a frown, to send to husband, Dan Jones. She also posted it in the humor-driven Facebook group Sad Sales, where some judgmental commenters promptly declared her the “loser.”
Elizabeth wasn’t actually sad, though.
“She can’t read so she didn’t know what the cake said,” Jones said. “She doesn’t even know what a loser is.”
The bottom line: Lizard’s desert did not go to waste — and no one is mad at Walmart.
“[My husband and I] proudly ate that ‘loser’ cake, then [I] marched right back to Walmart a few hours later and got another one,” Jones told People. “I didn’t mention the misunderstanding because I didn’t want the worker to get in any trouble, so I just picked out a new cake and asked for ‘Happy Birthday Elizabeth’ on it.”
The tiny viral sensation’s forlorn-but-funny expression has since inspired a “Happy Birthday Loser” cake pin that sells online for $15.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Australian authorities say they have discovered more than $700,000 worth of liquid meth hidden inside a batch of snow globes from Canada.
The Australian Border Force said the 15 snow globes were x-rayed and returned a presumptive positive result for the drugs.
The drug-filled snow globes contained figures, including a llama and a panda, and when shaken, glitter floated around inside the liquid.
A further investigation will be conducted by the Australian Federal Police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SALISBURY, Vt. (AP) — A wet spring has caused one frog population to explode in an area of Vermont where throngs of the amphibians have been hopping through fields and lawns, darting across roads and getting flattened by cars and tractors.
University of Vermont herpetology lecturer James Andrews estimates that the population of the northern leopard frog has leaped a hundredfold in a region near the Otter Creek in Addison County.
“People who have been here you know 30 years or more say they have never seen this many frogs,” said Andrews, who is also coordinator of The Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas and lives in the town of Salisbury, where a mass of frogs has emerged. “And it’s a result, I think, of not only the perfect storm of conditions this year but also as a result of climate change, the amount of extra moisture that we’re getting in this area in general.”
Rainfall — or a lack of it — can have big impacts on amphibian populations, said John Kanter, a senior wildlife biologist at the National Wildlife Federation. The region of Salisbury and some surrounding towns near the Otter Creek had a wet spring, and some fields held water into July.
The northern leopard frog lays its eggs in the grassy flood plains of the creek; normally many of those eggs would have dehydrated as fields dried out, but that didn’t happen this year. Then a warm spell sped up the development of the young tadpoles, which transformed into frogs just as the fields were drying out, according to Andrews.
“We had this wave of hundreds of thousands of frogs that successfully metamorphosed,” Andrews said. “And over the last week, week and a half, they have moved out a mile, mile and a half maybe, two miles in that direction. You can see the dead frog remains on the road.”
Andrews and others counted 400,000 dead frogs on a half-mile stretch of road.
The dried-up carnage is still visible and odorous along the road while dark specks in the pavement show where many other frogs were crushed.
Residents have reported not wanting to mow lawns and hundreds of small frogs in swimming pools, Andrews said.
“They’re just all over the fields,” said LeeAnn Goodrich, of her family’s farm. “Even my husband who’s been here since he was a child has said the same thing — that he’s never seen this many frogs.”
The small, young, bright green frogs with brown spots aren’t hard to spot. They leap up in fields like popcorn but also are swift and hard to catch. But the population has started to disperse. And no doubt they will be a bounty for wildlife.
“This should be advantage for fish, for herons, for ducks, for hawks, for owls, snakes, raccoons, skunks, opossum,” said Andrews. “This should just be a buffet essentially for lots of wildlife.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Leaders of a small Arkansas city are planning to draft an ordinance next month addressing a problematic rooster that has been attacking pedestrians.
Jasper Mayor Jan Larson said something has to be done about the rooster that chases people as they walk in the street.
“He attacks them and scratches,” she said. “It would be all right if you were young enough that you could kick him. But some people are older and could fall.
“We can’t let people get hurt because of an errant rooster.”
The rooster Larson called “vicious” began patrolling the sidewalk and street in front of a house nearly a month ago, chasing people who walked by.
One woman fell while fleeing the rooster, which also went after a small boy, Larson noted.
“That’s the sad part of it, especially if you’re a 3-foot-tall person or a doddering lady like me who can’t run,” Larson said.
Larson said chickens and roosters are permitted in Jasper.
“We are a small town,” she said. “People have chickens here. That’s not a big deal really. But we are also a city. We can’t let our animals attack people.”
Police Chief Michael Henderson said there have been complaints about the rooster.
“We did get a written complaint, but there were no injuries,” Henderson told the Arkansas-Democrat Gazette. The rooster has also been a topic of discussion at the City Council’s last two meetings.
Roosters protect their flock of hens, especially during their summer and spring mating season, according to Sara Orlowski, an extension poultry management specialist with the University of Arkansas. She added that some rooster breeds can be aggressive.
Orlowski noted that running away from roosters encourages their pursuit.
“In his mind, they’re giving in, so he’s going to claim dominance over them,” she said. “The fact that they’re running away just makes him want to keep chasing them.”
Orlowski, who grew up with chickens and roosters, said she would stand her ground.
“You just kind of try to be bigger than them and not back down,” she said. “If you stand up to them, eventually they’re going to back down.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man with a history of making hoax 911 reports has been charged with reporting a fake bank robbery and then actually carrying out the crime less than two hours later.
The Wichita Eagle reports that 20-year-old Jeremy Vos was charged Wednesday in federal court with bank robbery. Wichita police spokesman Officer Kevin Wheeler says Vos made a fake report before approaching a teller Tuesday with a note that said he was armed and wanted cash. Wheeler says Vos then fled with the money.
Vos had been on probation since 2017 in a case where he lied about purported emergencies. A police affidavit shows that Vos reportedly called 911 several times in 2016 and 2017 to report house and building fires, traffic crashes and other events that never happened.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say they’ve cited the driver of a dump truck who lost a load of scrap metal on a Cleveland freeway, flattening the tires of about 100 vehicles.
Authorities had to shut down Interstate 77 in Cleveland for about four hours Tuesday to clean up the mess and tow away cars with damaged tires.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities say the truck was carrying small, scrap metal stampings.
Police say the driver was cited for failing to properly secure the load and for commercial driver’s license violations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she ordered food from a Sonic and told a server, “This one’s on God,” before fleeing.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports 30-year-old Delila Hernandez was arrested Monday in a felony robbery case.
Police say Hernandez rode her bicycle to a Sonic in Las Cruces and ordered a meal. When the server asked for payment, she allegedly told him, “This one’s on God.”
Police say the server told her, “That’s not how this works,” but gave her the meal after she came toward him.
Police later found Hernandez at a nearby park.
It was not known if Hernandez had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
Authorities say her charges may be reduced.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An Indiana sheriff's office took a "bite out of crime" Monday when they caught a woman wearing a set of dentures "that clearly were not hers" at her own probation meeting.
Earlier that day, someone reported that a woman, identified as Joann Childers, from Jennings County, stole her teeth and accused her of wearing them around.
A probation officer who later met with Childers said she noticed she was wearing the set of pearly whites, which "may be the stolen teeth."
On Wednesday, officials spoke to Childers about the alleged denture theft. The sheriff's office wrote on Facebook that while speaking with Childers, a deputy saw the dentures in "plain view" inside her home — and they were even reportedly labeled with the alleged victim's name on it.
The sheriff's office also appeared to see the funny side in the incident, with a series of hashtags accompanying the post including, "#caughtwithoutmyteethin #takingabiteoutofcrime #gumdecision #illhavejailsoup #shesnotthetoothfairy".
Childers was charged with theft, according to officials, who added that the dentures were recovered.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 25 (UPI) -- A circus stunt cage called the "Globe of Death" met its own demise on a New Jersey road when it fell from the back of a trailer.
The Jefferson Township Police Department said items on the trailer, which was being pulled behind a pickup truck, started to shift about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 in Jefferson, causing the driver to lose control.
The truck bounced off guardrails on both sides of the road, knocking the "Globe of Death" and other pieces of circus equipment off the trailer.
No one was injured but the road was closed until about 4 p.m. while crews cleaned up the debris.
The "Globe of Death," designed for stunt motorcyclists to ride inside, belongs to the Cycle Circus Live show.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 25 (UPI) -- A pair of Minnesota boys landed a monster 73-inch sturgeon using nothing but an unusual fishing tool -- a lasso.
Owen Sanderson, 14, said he and friend Mac Hoekscra, 12, were fishing next to the 56th Street bridge in Edina when they spotted the gigantic fish.
One of the boys' fathers filmed as they pulled off the unusual catch.
"Mac gave me a rope with a slip knot and I just put it under his tail and yanked," Sanderson told KTSP-TV. "I pulled on the rope and it worked and then he scratched my chest with his tail as he tried to get away."
The boys returned the fish to the creek after measuring it.