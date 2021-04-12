ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man has been charged with setting off explosives in another man’s yard and sending letters to neighbors warning that he planned to continue doing it.
James A. Pane, 50, of Rochester, is being held at least until a court hearing Tuesday, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr.’s office said.
Pane was arrested and made an initial court appearance after his home was searched Thursday. He faces charges including using an explosive to destroy property and mailing threatening communications.
The name of Pane’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available Saturday. A possible phone number for his home was disconnected.
Residents near Falleson Road reported hearing blasts between Jan. 20 and Feb. 2, according to a criminal court complaint. Investigators from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives eventually got video of an explosion around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at one Falleson Road home; the images came from a doorbell surveillance camera at nearby houses and showed a reddish pickup truck near the Falleson Road house about a minute before the blast, the complaint says.
No injuries were reported.
A resident of the house then told investigators that he had had a falling-out with his longtime friend Pane and that Pane drove a maroon pickup, the complaint said. Investigators got surveillance video showing the truck leaving Pane’s house — a few blocks from the targeted home — minutes before the Feb. 2 explosion and heading onto Falleson Road.
Then, in late February and early March, residents of several nearby homes got anonymous letters saying the sender was at odds with a resident of the targeted house over money.
“I don’t mean to bother you people in this neighborhood,” the sender wrote but went on to say: “I will keep throwing bombs off in his yard until he pays. Call the cops they won’t catch me.”
Investigators found several recipients’ addresses listed on a piece of paper in Pane’s trash, and they discovered materials used to make the explosives at his home, according to the complaint.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NBC) Have you ever heard of a Chihuahua described as a "haunted Victorian child"? What about a "Chucky doll in a dog's body"? Well, now you have!
A tweet about a "demonic Chihuahua" named Prancer who is up for adoption has gone viral on Twitter due to the brutally honest description written by his foster owner of what potential adopters could expect from the dog.
Tyfanee Fortuna, Prancer's current foster owner, shared a post to Facebook on April 7 with some photos and videos of the two-year-old pup, trying to find a way to make the dog sound appealing to future adoptive owners.
"I've tried for the last several months to post this dog for adoption and make him sound... palatable," she wrote. "The problem is, he's just not. There's not a very big market for neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating dogs that look like gremlins. But I have to believe there's someone out there for Prancer, because I am tired and so is my family. Every day we live in the grips of the demonic Chihuahua hellscape he has created in our home."
Fortuna wrote that fellow Chihuahua owners would understand what she was talking about, saying Prancer embodied the "Chihuahua meme that describes them as being 50% hate and 50% tremble."
"If you're intrigued and horrified at how this animal sounds already, just wait.... there's more," she added. "Prancer came to me obese, wearing a cashmere sweater, with a bacon egg n cheese stuffed in his crate with him. I should have known in that moment this dog would be a problem."
She explained that his previous owner was an elderly woman who treated Prancer like he was a human and didn't socialize him.
"Sprinkle in a little genetic predisposition for being nervous, and you've concocted a neurotic mess, AKA Prancer," she wrote. "His first week he was too terrified to have a personality. As awful as it sounds, I kind of liked him better that way. He was quiet, and just laid on the couch. Didn't bother anyone. I was excited to see him come out of his shell and become a real dog. I am convinced at this point he is not a real dog, but more like a vessel for a traumatized Victorian child that now haunts our home."
She also made an epic reference to "The Office" in terms of how Prancer gets along with other animals. "We have somewhat come to an agreement that it's wrong to attack the other animals," she explained. "But you know that episode of 'The Office' where Michael Scott silently whispers 'I'll kill you' to Toby? That's Prancer having to begrudgingly coexist with everyone when I'm around."
Prancer also has a very specific taste in humans in that he only likes women, so if you have a husband, "don't bother applying, unless you hate him."
"We also mentioned no kids for Prancer. I think at this point, you can imagine why," she added. "He's never been in the presence of a child, but I can already imagine the demonic noises and shaking fury that would erupt from his body if he was. Prancer wants to be your only child."
Despite Prancer's oddities, Fortuna said that he has some good traits, including his lolalty and penchant for companionship. She wrote, "He likes to go for car rides, he is housebroken, he knows a few basic commands, he is quiet and non destructive when left alone at home, and even though we call him bologna face he is kind of cute to look at. He also 'smiles' when he is excited."
Fortuna understands that Prancer might be a hard sell and that "finding someone who wants a Chucky doll in a dogs body is hard."
"If you've always wanted your own haunted Victorian child in the body of a small dog that hates men and children, please email njwoof@cs.com," she wrote. "Oh, also he's only 2yrs old and will probably live to be 21 through pure spite, so take that into account if you're interested."
Prancer is available for adoption through Second Chance Pet Adoption League, located in Morris Plains, New Jersey. Even with the colorful description of Prancer given by Fortuna, Stephanie Pearl, a representative for Second Chance Pet Adoption League, told TODAY via email that they have had inquiries nationwide for potential owners wanting to adopt him after sharing Fortuna's post on their Facebook page, but are only accepting local applications in order for the potential adopter to meet with him and form a connection.
"We have had lots of lovely well-meaning people inquiring, and we hope that every one of them goes to their local shelter or rescue and opens their home to a needy dog like Prancer... well maybe not just like Prancer, but there are so many homeless dogs in need," she wrote.
Pearl said that Second Chance Pet Adoption League specializes in "misunderstood little ones" much like Prancer who need specific homes due to their fears, lack of socialization and training, as well as tough pasts. She also says for anyone looking to adopt a new canine friend into their family, not to overlook the "underdogs."
"No matter what personality, breed, size, age you are looking for, you can find your match in a shelter or rescue somewhere!" she wrote. "And consider being a foster home! Prancer is only alive, adored, and now scarily famous today because his foster mom stepped and up and rescued him to keep him out from being euthanized or brought to a shelter where his unique, um, 'attitude' may not have been understood or appreciated."
Prancer's unique personality melted the hearts of many on social media, who have now become personally invested in his adoption journey and are still thinking about him after the viral post.
"i really hope prancer the chihuahua finds his forever home i love you sweet devil prince," one person tweeted.
Another user wrote, "just read the adoption ad for Prancer the Haunted Victorian Chihuahua and I damn near choked on my tea. What a treat. someone please adopt and love this dog."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 12 (UPI) -- A ski resort in Oregon held an annual event for more than 20 unusual skiers -- dummies competing to earn their creators a free season pass.
The Mt. Ashland ski resort held its annual Dummy Downhill event Sunday, featuring 20 dummies created by members of the public to race down a slope featuring a large jump to win a free season pass.
The rules required each dummy to weigh under 125 pounds and be mounted on either two skis or a snowboard.
"We judge them on creativity, and then we're going to judge them on their run, their craft, their air time," Mt. Ashland General Manager Hiram Towle told KOBI-TV.
Towle said there were more than 20 entries, a new record for the annual event that was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"People love it, it's great for the kids, you don't even have to be a skier or a snowboarder, you can just come to watch us demolish these dummies off of this big jump," Towle said.
A dummy titled "The Flying Ace" was declared the winner this year, earning a free season pass for creator Margaret Shaughnessy.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 12 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in Michigan are auctioning off 64-year-old pieces of the iconic Mackinac Bridge that were replaced following inspections.
The Michigan Department of Transportation and the Mackinac Bridge Authority said the pieces of steel grating from the bridge, which connects Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas, are now being auctioned off on website GovDeals.
Officials said the bridge, the third largest suspension bridge in the United States, is inspected each year, and sections of grating are replaced. The removed sections were previously sold for scrap, but MDOT and the Mackinac Bridge Authority announced they would be making some sections available for collectors to purchase.
"Many people just want a small chunk of the bridge," Kim Nowack, executive secretary of the Mackinac Bridge Authority, told WWTV/WWUP-TV.
Bidding on the current batch of bridge pieces is open until April 19.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 12 (UPI) -- A bear got more than it bargained for when it wandered into a California home through an open door and was chased off by a pair of pint-sized pooches.
Deedee Mueller said she was napping in her Pasadena home on Saturday with multiple doors open to allow for fresh air to circulate through the home and so her dogs, Mei Mei and Squirt, could go in and out of the house as they pleased.
Mueller said she awoke when Mei Mei suddenly darted out of her bedroom and started barking loudly, with Squirt following close behind.
"Based on the barks, I knew something was up," Mueller wrote on Facebook.
Mueller's home security cameras revealed a bear had wandered through the open door into the kitchen, where it was chased back out of the house by Mei Mei and Squirt.
"You could tell the bear looked nervous inside the house," Mueller wrote.
The footage shows the bear, once outside, wandered to a pond on the other side of the yard, but was again chased away by the small canines.
Mueller said the bear appeared to be 2 or 3 years old.
"It's time to close all doors," she wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 12 (UPI) -- Professional bowler Anthony Neuer became the first competitor in the sport to convert a 7-10 split during a televised match in 30 years.
Neuer, 18, known as the Ginger Assassin, was competing against Jakob Butturff in the seventh frame of the U.S. Open semifinal match Sunday at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., when his first roll ended with a 7-10 split -- two pins left standing on opposite sides of the lane.
Neuer's second roll took out both pins, making him the first professional bowler to pick up a spare by converting a 7-10 split since Jess Stayrook accomplished the feat at the 1991 Tuscon Open. Neur became just the fourth professional bowler to manage the tricky shot in a match shown on TV.
"It was pretty cool, honestly. I mean, I'm not gonna say it was bad," Neuer said during the United States Bowling Congress's postgame show. "I wasn't expecting it. I mean, I was walking away and I looked back and I seen it come across, and I was just shocked."
Neuer ended up losing the match with a score of 257-203.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Killeen Daily Herald) A Killeen, Texas man thought he had heard something overnight, then found an unknown naked woman sleeping in his guest bedroom Sunday morning.
Jovita Vaughn, 28, was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday on charges of criminal trespassing and harassment of a public servant.
Upon arrival to a criminal trespassing in progress call Sunday, Killeen police officers were told by the complainant that "he believed someone had come into his house last night, but did not check until that morning."
Complainant had "found a female sleeping naked on an air mattress in one of his other rooms," according to an arrest affidavit.
The naked woman was identified by police as Jovita Vaughn, also known as Jovita Garza.
Complainant told police officers he "wanted her gone."
Vaughn told police that she had previously lived at the residence in 2009, so she should be able to stay at the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
Vaughn allegedly refused to leave at which point Killeen Police officers began to arrest the woman.
During the arrest, Vaughn refused to put her clothes back on and refused to stand up, according to police.
"Officers then arrested Vaughn and led her out of the house, attempting to cover her body with clothing from the residence," according to the affidavit.
Just outside the residence, Vaughn allegedly turned her head and spit on a Killeen police officer, adding a harassment of a public servant charge, a third-degree felony, to her existing criminal trespassing charge.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Vaughn and set her bond at $100,000 Monday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NDTV) Rebecca Roberts and her partner struggled with infertility for more than a year, so when they got a positive result with an at-home pregnancy test, they were overjoyed.
But the news did not feel real until the first ultrasound appointment, when the couple saw their baby on a sonogram screen and listened to the calming cadence of a steady heartbeat.
On Roberts's medical chart, her obstetrician wrote: singleton.
"I remember walking away from the very first scan so happy," said Roberts, 39, who lives in Wiltshire, England.
But her excitement abruptly shifted to shock five weeks later at the 12-week ultrasound appointment, when the sonographer spotted something astonishing: It appeared as though Roberts was suddenly carrying two babies - one of which was considerably less-developed than the other. The room fell silent.
"I thought something awful had happened," Roberts said. "The sonographer looked at me and was like, 'Do you know you're expecting twins?' "
But this was not a typical set of twins, Roberts learned. Her pregnancy was diagnosed as superfetation, a rare condition in which a woman who is already pregnant conceives another baby.
Roberts's pregnancy is one of few superfetation cases recorded in medical literature, said her obstetrician, David Walker.
Superfetation is so uncommon that Walker struggled to diagnose it. In his 25 years as an obstetrician, it was something he had never seen before.
"It just doesn't happen," Walker said, adding that it took several scans before he could confidently diagnose the condition.
"We were concerned because the second twin was much smaller. It was only by regularly scanning and seeing that the rate of growth was consistently three weeks behind that we realized it was superfetation," he explained.
The true number of superfetation cases is not known, but according to a report published in 2008 in the European Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, fewer than 10 instances of the phenomenon had been recorded at the time.
Ordinarily, hormonal and physical changes during pregnancy prevent another conception from occurring. That was not the case for Roberts.
"Instead of stopping ovulation, she released another egg about three or four weeks after the first one, and the egg somehow miraculously managed to fertilize and implant in her uterus," Walker said.
Although Roberts was taking a fertility drug to stimulate ovulation, Walker said he's "not convinced" that the medication - which can increase the chances of having multiples - is what caused the superfetation.
"She didn't release two eggs at the same time, which is what the medication normally does," Walker said. "But we have no way of proving it one way or another."
While Walker was initially concerned about how the pregnancy would progress, he said, "the rate of growth for both of the babies was good, which was reassuring."
When he gave Roberts and her partner, Rhys Weaver, 43, the diagnosis, "it was a massive shock," said Roberts, who also has a 15-year-old daughter. "We went home and got straight onto Google."
Surfing the Web, she said, proved mostly futile because there is minimal research and there are few examples of successful superfetation pregnancies. The condition is so rare that alleged cases are sometimes met with cynicism.
"There is very little information, because this is not supposed to happen," Weaver said. "It was just crazy news."
Over time, though, the notion of carrying two separately conceived babies began to normalize, Roberts said. While it might not have been the pregnancy she expected, after years of longing for another child, she was thrilled to have not just one but two on the way.
Given the rarity of the condition, coupled with Roberts's age and the common risks associated with carrying twins, the pregnancy brought some challenges, particularly during the third trimester. The couple were told that the younger baby might not survive.
"Anything that can go wrong with a pregnancy is more common with twin pregnancies," Walker said. "But with a three-week difference, you don't want to compromise the smaller twin by delivering too early. You have to keep a really close eye. The delivery was crucial in this case."
Roberts knew preterm labor was probable, so ensuring that the smaller baby was far along enough before birth "was a really massive worry for us," she said.
At just over 33 weeks into the pregnancy, the smaller fetus's umbilical cord was not functioning normally, which started to affect the baby's growth. Doctors decided it was time to deliver.
Although Roberts's children had different due dates, she had a Caesarean section and gave birth to both babies on Sept. 17. Noah came first, weighing 4 pounds, 10 ounces. Two minutes later, his younger sister, Rosalie, arrived, weighing 2 pounds, 7 ounces.
"We got to see both of them as soon as they were born," Roberts said. "It was absolutely beautiful."
"One of the best feelings I've ever had," Weaver said.
The family's initial bonding time was short-lived, as both babies were whisked away to the neonatal intensive care unit. Noah remained in the hospital for just over three weeks, while Rosalie stayed for 95 days.
The couple drove to the hospital every day to visit their children until just before Christmas, when they were given the go-ahead to bring Rosalie home.
"We could finally get on and start our lives. It felt like we were on hold having them in the hospital," said Roberts, who designs children's clothing.
Taking care of twins, who are now almost 6 months old, has been a whirlwind, especially during the pandemic lockdown and while working from home. But Roberts said it has made her heart full to watch the babies grow and develop over the past few months.
"Even though they were born on the same day, there's definitely an age difference between them," she added. "It's noticeable."
Rosalie is much smaller and less advanced than her brother, "but she's catching up to him fast," said Weaver, a mortgage adviser.
Regardless of their developmental differences, the twin bond is unmistakable, the couple said.
"When we lay them down next to each other on their play mat, they look at each other, reach out and touch each other, and talk to each other as well," Roberts said. "It is so beautiful to watch."
Roberts and Weaver have been documenting the twins' growth over the past few months on an Instagram page, and thousands of people around the world, fascinated by their story, are following along.
"We want people to be able to continue to watch as they grow up," said Roberts. "Miracles can happen, and my children are proof of that."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Insider) Florida sheriff's deputies were in for a big surprise after responding to a noise complaint for a house party only to be told their boss was a guest at the event.
The deputies were following up a noise complaint issued by the neighbors of a home in Parkland, Florida, on March 27, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
But when they arrived, several partygoers outside the house told them Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony was attending the bash.
The Sun Sentinel said it reviewed body-camera footage of the encounter in which the officers were told repeatedly that their boss — who was never seen in the footage — was nearby.
One partygoer reportedly told them they could go around the side of the house to see for themselves, with a deputy responding, "I'm like scared to go."
To prove the sheriff was there, one of the partygoers pulled out a phone with pictures, according to the Sun Sentinel. The deputy apparently responded by saying "Oh!" before backing away.
"You guys do whatever you want," the deputy said after a while, walking away, according to the Sun Sentinel. "Have a nice night."
Gordon Weekes, the Broward County public defender, reviewed the footage as well and told the Sun Sentinel it showed the deputies appearing to "cower away."
Weekes added that the average person "doesn't get that level of deference from law enforcement when they have that kind of encounter."
Records show the deputies responded to the party about 30 minutes before the local noise ordinance takes effect, the Sun Sentinel reported, and a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, Veda Coleman-Wright, defended the deputies' handling of the situation.
"The deputies responded and determined there was no noise violation," Coleman-Wright said, according to the Sun Sentinel. "The outcome would have been the same under the same circumstances if someone called in a noise complaint to your home."
Coleman-Wright said she didn't know whether the sheriff was actually at the gathering.
Florida has been reopening from a state lockdown since September. Restaurants and bars are permitted to open at 50% capacity and localities also cannot enforce mask mandates.
National health officials are advising against gatherings of 10 or more people. It is unclear how many people were at the party.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he stole a Frito-Lay truck and led officers on a wild chase that lasted more than an hour.
Joshua Karpe, 34, stole the truck in Oklahoma City on Saturday morning and struck several law enforcement vehicles as he attempted to evade capture, the Enid News and Eagle reported.
Officers in Enid eventually caught up with the truck when it slowed to a crawl and ordered Karpe out of the vehicle, according to police.
A photo shared by police showed a large bag of Doritos on the side of the truck.
"I would love to know the motivation of stealing a truck that's very, very easy to spot and doesn't go very fast," Oklahoma City Police Captain Jeff Spruill told KFOR-TV. "What do you think you're going to do with a truck like that?"
There were no reported injuries during the pursuit, which spanned multiple communities.