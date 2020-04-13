A man in California was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stole a specimen that was to be tested for coronavirus from a hospital, according to police.
The Davis Police Department said on Facebook that 40-year-old Shaun Lamar Moore of Davis was taken into custody after he was spotted riding a bicycle.
Authorities had been searching for Moore for nearly 24 hours after employees at Sutter Davis Hospital reported that a person entered the facility around 1:35 p.m. Saturday and stole a COVID-19 specimen that was awaiting lab testing.
According to police, the department received a call around 6:15 p.m. Saturday that a sealed COVID-19 specimen was found in a shopping cart at the CVS Pharmacy in Davis.
“At that point, confirmed it hadn’t been opened or tampered with based on the security seals,” Davis Police Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov told FOX40.
Based on tips from the homeless community, investigators said they were able to track down Moore by Sunday morning and arrest him on a burglary charge.
"Davis Police are familiar with Moore and are determining whether any mental health conditions played a factor in this incident," police said. "Although the incident is very serious, Detectives do not believe he intended to harm himself or others."
Additional charges may be filed, according to officials.
“As much fear as this may have caused in the community, we wrapped it up pretty quickly so hopefully those fears can subside now,” Doroshov told FOX40.
Sutter Health said Sunday that it is now conducting its own internal investigation into the incident.
"Sutter Davis Hospital is committed to providing high-quality care to the Yolo County community and beyond. We take this situation very seriously," the hospital said in a statement to FOX40. "We are conducting our own internal investigation, as well as working closely with county officials and law enforcement on the matter.
As of Monday, there are 23,311 cases of COVID-19 in California with at least 682 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
April 13 (UPI) -- A 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman whose plea to neighbors for more beer went viral on social media is getting her request fulfilled by Coors.
Olive Veronesi, 93, of Seminole, went viral after news station KDKA-TV shared a photo on Facebook showing her standing with a can of Coors Light and holding a sign in her window reading, "I need more beer."
Veronesi said several people have since reached out offering her beer.
"It's nice, something for a young lady," Veronesi told KDKA-TV.
Coors Light said in a Twitter post Sunday that Veronesi would soon be receiving some beer directly from the company.
"Olive asked, and beer is on its way!" the tweet said.
April 13 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Georgia teamed up to relocate a large alligator that decided to block traffic by taking in the sun in the middle of a busy road.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said officers from its animal enforcement unit worked together with deputies and Macon-Bibb firefighters when the gator was reported sunning itself Saturday in the middle of Joe Tamplin Industrial Boulevard in Macon.
The sheriff's office shared video showing the responders lifting the alligator out of the road.
The traffic hazard alligator was safely relocated to Bond Swamp, the sheriff's office said.
April 13 (UPI) -- Surprised witnesses in a Paris suburb captured video of a zebra running loose through the town alongside a duo of horses.
The zebra and horses were caught on video running through the streets of Champigny-sur-Marne after escaping from an outdoor enclosure at the Badin circus in nearby Ormesson-sur-Marne.
The owner of the Badin circus said the animals escaped when their enclosure was left unlocked. He said the zebra and horses were only on the loose for about 15 minutes before being recaptured.
Meanwhile, in Boissy-Saint-Leger, witnesses captured photos and videos of two wild deer running through the empty streets during coronavirus lockdown.
April 13 (UPI) -- A British police department posted a reminder on Twitter not to call the emergency number to report a neighbor for snoring.
The Essex Police's communications officer tweeted that a call came in Sunday to the department's 999 emergency number reporting that the caller could hear someone snoring loudly.
"An unusual 999 call at this time of the day, caller reporting they can hear someone snoring. Advice was given to them and snoring is never a reason to call 999, no matter how annoying it is," the officer tweeted.
The tweet used the hashtag "#emergenciesonly," reminding the public that the 999 number is only for reporting emergency situations.
April 13 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man who collected a $54,000 lottery jackpot said lottery luck runs in his family -- his brother won a large prize just a few years earlier.
Warren Murrell of Lincoln told Nebraska Lottery officials he bought his Nebraska Pick 5 ticket from Casey's General Store in Lincoln.
The single quick play ticket matched all five numbers in the April 10 drawing: 04-06-16-35-38.
Murrell said he is an occasional Pick 5 player, but his brother plays the drawing nearly every day. He said his brother collected a jackpot from the game just a few years ago.
"Mine was bigger though," he said.
Murrell said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his RV and build a "man shed" in the back yard of his home.
(Sky News) Taiwan launched its baseball season, with mannequins and cardboard cutouts of fans wearing face masks, after spectators were banned from attending games during the coronavirus pandemic.
While other nations have cancelled sporting events for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the country has decided to buck the trend and hold games.
Photographs from Taoyuan International baseball stadium, in Taoyuan city, showed the mannequins and cardboard cutouts sat in seats where spectators normally cheer from.
They were dressed in the colours and merchandise of the home team Rakuten Monkeys, as well as surgical masks.
The only people inside the stadium were staff and the side's cheerleaders, who posed with the cardboard figures and drum-playing robots.
The season was due to begin with a match between the Rakuten Monkeys and Chinatrust Brothers, but unfortunately the clash was postponed due to wet weather.
In a statement on their Facebook page, the Monkeys said: "Originally scheduled for 2020/4/11 (Sat) 17:05 Lotte Monkey Game 1.
April 13 (UPI) -- A Nebraska bomb squad was called to the home of a resident who was doing some landscaping in his yard and discovered what appeared to be an unexploded mortar round.
Omaha Police officials said the bomb squad responded to Roland Treu's home when he was landscaping in his back yard and dug up what he initially thought to be a pipe, but soon suspected of being a munition.
The bomb squad contacted the Air Force, which took the item away for safe disposal. It was determined to be a "Navy drill round," an inert mortar round used for training, Omaha Police said.
"I gotta be careful next time I dig," Treu told WOWT-TV.
(CNN) — Face masks aren't mandatory everywhere, but strict rules on wearing them have been enforced in the Czech Republic -- even for nudists.
The European country has begun to relax restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, but at the height of concerns late last month, police were called in to remind people that while it was OK to get naked in designated public places, mouths needed to be covered.
Czech law enforcers issued a warning after officers were called out on March 27 in the small town of Lázně Bohdaneč, east of Prague, because of complaints about maskless naturists basking in warm weather.
"Unfortunately, many of the sunbathing citizens were gathered in large groups, and some were not wearing face masks.," a police statement said. "Upon the arrival of the police, everyone agreed to respect the government regulation (that face sheilds are compulsory outside the home).
"Citizens are allowed to be without clothes in designated locations, but they still must cover their mouths, and only gather in appropriate numbers."
The message seems to have been heeded. The statement said a subsequent police patrol found that of 150 people encountered, only half needed reminding about masks.
"We understand that many people do not have a garden and want to get some fresh air in the countryside, but we all have one common desire to respect the government's guidelines so that the restrictions can be gradually lifted," the statement said. "That however will not happen until everyone starts to dutifully respect the rules."
April 8 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia said an escaped python was reunited with its owner after being found slithering around a vacant apartment.
Saanich Police said the snake was found in a vacant apartment inside a Cook Street building and was taken to the Capital Regional District Animal Shelter.
Police said the snake was comfortable around humans and appeared healthy, indicating it was an escaped pet.
The CRD said the python was later reunited with its owner.
The snake's owner said the pet was being cared for by a friend and escaped when its container wasn't properly latched.
