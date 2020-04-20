INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (AP) — A miniature donkey named Mambo is getting some online love in North Carolina, where a farm is getting in on the idea of having animals spice up tedious virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Peace N Peas Farm will rent Mambo, the 8-year-old miniature donkey, and his friends to crash company conference calls, The Charlotte Observer reported. This camera crowding donkey is “like a pesky little brother” that “doesn’t let anyone relax too long,” Francie Dunlap, Mambo’s owner, said.
Companies can choose other farm animals they want to invite as guests on their video calls. According to the farm animal’s meeting registration website, they include three horses, Heiren, Zeus and Eddie, along with some chickens and ducks.
“I think it would get some laughs,” Dunlap said. Customers can reserve 10 minutes with the animals for $50, and Dunlap said co-workers can also choose a virtual meeting name for the farm animal.
Since she created the website on Saturday, Dunlap said she has also gotten requests from teachers who want the animals to crash their virtual classrooms.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A man in South Africa was arrested for trying to smuggle his girlfriend from one province to another in the trunk of his car to evade coronavirus lockdown regulations, authorities said.
The woman "consented to be smuggled" and was also arrested, according to a provincial official.
The man was stopped by police at a roadblock on Friday night traveling from Gauteng, South Africa's most populous province which includes the country's largest city, Johannesburg, and which has the largest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19. The man was trying to take his girlfriend to the neighboring Mpumalanga province, Faith Mazibuko, the official in charge of community safety in Gauteng, said in a Twitter post.
The moment when police discovered the woman in the trunk was caught on video and published by a South African media outlet. The woman, wearing jeans and a T-shirt, is seen lying in the trunk after police officers opened it.
One officer can be heard asking: "Are you OK?"
The woman then steps out the trunk with what appears to be her handbag in one hand and puts on her shoes.
South Africa has been in lockdown since March 27 to combat the spread of the virus and people are only allowed to leave their homes to buy food, medical supplies and other essentials, or if their job is classified as essential. Moving between cities and provinces is banned except for a small number of reasons, like attending a funeral, for which travel permits must be obtained.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — More than a week after Easter, there's still one mythical creature hopping around a Florida neighborhood trying to spread happiness.
Corey Jurgensen, 40, donned a 7-foot (2-meter) -tall inflatable unicorn costume to jog, jump and dance around the streets near her Tampa home last week in an effort to cheer up neighbors stuck indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
Jurgensen originally purchased the inflatable for Halloween, but gave it a new life on March 21 when a friend from Washington saw a similar act on social media and challenged Jurgensen to suit up and show hers off.
Since then, Jurgensen told the newspaper she has galloped around streets within a mile (kilometer) radius of her home multiple times — drawing honks from passing cars, claps from families standing on porches and many, many photos posted to social media.
Though the massage therapist has not been able to work her regular job in weeks, she said her new calling is providing a temporary distraction.
"There is nothing better than being a unicorn," Jurgensen told the Tampa Bay Times. "Everyone smiles when they see a unicorn."
SEATTLE -- Whale-watchers who have braved the chillier fall weather in search of orca sightings got a real treat over the weekend.
Island Adventures Whale Watching tells Q13 that October has been full of orca sightings throughout the region, including Tl'uk, a white orca calf that's known for his unusually light coloration. He is not albino, but something in his genes makes him look different than his family. His name means "moon" in Coast Salish language.
Tl'uk was part of a large group of nearly 40 transient, mammal-eating orcas that came into the Strait of Juan de Fuca between Port Angeles and Victoria on Saturday.
While Bigg's killer whales typically travel in small family groups of 4-7 animals, Capt. Carl Williams of Island Adventures Whale Watching reported at least 30 individuals spread out over several miles.
There was also a group of about 20 southern resident orcas from the J pod in Puget Sound all weekend in front of Seattle. Their presence briefly delayed ferry service near Elliot Bay. As of Sunday morning, the Southern Residents were still in Puget Sound near Edmonds.
(CNN) "Ghosts" wrapped in white sheets are roaming the streets of a neighborhood in Indonesia's central Java province trying to spook people into staying home during the coronavirus outbreak.
The "pocong" or "pochong," is a ghost known in local folklore for haunting graveyards, which wears the remnants of a burial shroud, tied in a knot at the head and feet.
Volunteers in Kepuh village in Sukoharjo told Reuters they have been holding "surprise patrols" every few days since early April -- although the plan initially backfired when they became a social media sensation and there was an increase in people venturing out of their homes to see the ghosts.
"First of all, we want to be different. Secondly, to create a deterrent effect because 'pocong' is spooky and scary," said the head of the youth volunteer group, Anjar Pancaningtyas, adding that the initiative was in cooperation with local police.
"Since we set up the pocong roadblock, the environment of the village has become more conducive to the idea of staying inside," he added.
The ghosts are not particularly agile and have to bunny-hop because their hands and feet are bound in the shrouds.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared the coronavirus pandemic a national disaster in a letter on Monday, according to the state-run Antara News Agency. The letter said that a Covid-19 task force would work on mitigating the impact of the coronavirus through coordinated effort with ministries, government agencies, and regional administrations.
He declared a national public emergency on March 31, with the country's Ministry of Health working with regional leaders to implement social distancing measures, foreign nationals banned from entering or transiting through the country, and Indonesian citizens who had recently traveled abroad asked to self-isolate for 14 days, Antara reported.
But Widodo has stopped short of implementing a full national lockdown.
Indonesia has now recorded 399 coronavirus deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University -- the highest toll for any East Asian country except for China. It has reported a total of 4,557 cases.
"Local residents still lack of awareness on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 disease," Kepuh village head Priyadi, who goes by one name like many Indonesians, told Reuters. "They want to live like normal so it is very difficult for them to follow the stay home instruction."
And the risks may be growing as Ramadan approaches. Researchers at the University of Indonesia have predicted there could be 140,000 deaths and 1.5 million cases by May without tougher curbs on movement and gathering, according to Reuters.
(NY Post) A California TV reporter got into a hairy situation while filing a report from her bathroom – when her naked hubby was caught in the shower, according to a report.
Melinda Meza of Sacramento's KCRA3 recorded herself cutting her bangs for a story about hairstylists during the coronavirus quarantine when her camera captured more than she bargained for, according to the Daily Mail.
Her husband, Mike de Lambert, apparently is seen in a reflection in the background, unaware that his privates were beamed over the airwaves.
"Omg please let that not be her husband," one Twitter user posted.
Another joked: "Damn why she wanna work when she's got all that at home?"
And yet another had other thoughts in mind.
"Hope her husband doesn't see this!" the user said.
(FOX) This guy was home alone… right?
A post on TikTok showing a man dancing has gone viral, but probably not for the reason the original poster had hoped. Instead of impressing the Internet with some funky dance moves, he instead ended up scaring many of his followers.
TikTok user Reubix_Cube posted the video of himself dancing while he said he was home alone. This apparently left viewers shocked when something briefly appeared in the background; some commenters described it as looking like someone "poking their head" around the corner.
The original video has racked up over 1.7 million views, while a follow-up video of Reu (as he signed his posts) reacting to the footage had 6.2 million views.
While many of the comments speculated on what the video actually showed, some users suggested the creepy looking footage was staged. As one user wrote, "Obviously this is planned, the caption says 'I was home alone,' (he) wanted us to know."
In one of several follow up videos, Reu claimed he's been having trouble sleeping since he recorded the footage and was not "calm." He also claimed he wasn't sure if the footage showed a person on the stairs, as he said his stairs were very loud and he likely would've heard someone walking down them.
He also denied the video was "staged." In yet another follow up video, he confirmed he lived with relatives, but they were not home at the time (he didn't want to annoy them by playing the same music over and over again while learning the dance). He also said they had no pets.
He did say, however, that the house was near a graveyard.
(FOX) The dearth of tourists on the beaches of North Carolina's Outer Banks due to the coronavirus pandemic has created a seashell-lover's dream.
The Cape Lookout National Seashore shared a video to Facebook showing large piles of colorful shells spread across a beach as waves splash over them.
"Postcards from the beach -- Need your beach fix?" the park service said.
The shells are usually gathered by beach-goers every spring, but the number of collectors has been sharply curtailed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Some of the people who commented on the post speculated that the shells could be piled "about a foot high" by the time visitors are allowed to visit the area again.
"I know some kids who would like to pick some of these," one person wrote.
According to the Charlotte Observer, beaches at the Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras national seashores in the Outer Banks are open during the pandemic to residents.
But park facilities are closed, including cabins, camps and restrooms.
Dare County, which includes most of the Outer Banks, has set up roadblocks to prevent visitors from heading to the popular tourist spot.
"These restrictions may be inconvenient, disappointing and have financial impacts, however, they were made in the interest of public safety to limit the spread of COVID-19," the Dare County Emergency Center said in an email to the News & Observer.
As of Saturday, there are 6,198 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina with at least 181 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
April 20 (UPI) -- Police in Britain shared photos of an unusual sight encountered by an officer -- a goose that settled down to lay an egg at an empty train station.
The British Transport Police North Yorkshire tweeted photos showing the goose laying its egg in a small planter at the entrance of York Train Station, which police said has been unusually quiet recently due to lockdown procedures from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This afternoon PCSO Ridley was on patrol at York Train Station when he noticed this goose had laid an egg amongst the flowers in the normally extremely busy main entrance. Amazing," police tweeted.
Police said they planned to leave the goose and the egg alone due to the current calmness of the station.
April 20 (UPI) -- An Australian family who collected a nearly $400,000 lottery jackpot said they have been using the same numbers for nearly 20 years.
The family, from Peel, Western Australia, told Lotterywest officials the ticket they purchased for the April 11 Saturday Lotto drawing at The Lucky Charm Pinjarra bore the same numbers they have been using to play the lottery for two decades.
"We've used these numbers ever since our children were born, almost 20 years ago," the mother said.
The family's ticket matched all of the drawn numbers, earning a Division One prize of nearly 400,000.
"When I went to check my ticket, the store manager told me he wanted to speak to me in private; I thought I was in trouble," the woman recalled.
