LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl.
It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.
Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.
The festivities started with a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.
The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. The victor of that competition was a 4-year-old boy, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.
Swain, the organizer, said he is a little surprised about how the whole thing blew up: “I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 26 (UPI) -- A Canadian telecommunications company said about 900 customers in a British Columbia town lost Internet service when beavers chewed through a fiber cable.
Telus said customers in Tumbler Ridge lost service at 4 a.m. Saturday, and repair crews discovered beavers had chewed through an important fiber cable at multiple points.
Liz Sauve, a spokeswoman for Telus, said in an email to CBC News that it was a "very bizarre and uniquely Canadian turn of events."
"Our team located a nearby dam, and it appears the beavers dug underground alongside the creek to reach our cable, which is buried about 3 feet underground and protected by a 4.5-inch thick conduit. The beavers first chewed through the conduit before chewing through the cable in multiple locations," Sauve wrote.
Repair crews captured photos showing pieces of Telus equipment being used by the beavers to build their dams.
The company said Internet service to Tumbler Ridge was restored fully by Sunday afternoon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NORMAN, Okla. - Caron McBride always prided herself on being a law-abiding citizen until she found out she was wanted for felony embezzlement after not returning a VHS rental tape in 2000.
McBride, who is now 52 and lives in Texas, said she recently went to the local DMV to update her driver's license after getting married. The DMV notified her that she had an outstanding warrant in Norman, Oklahoma, where she used to live.
"It threw me off guard," McBride told FOX Television Stations on Saturday. "I had no reason to have anything like that on me."
McBride believed her ex-boyfriend, who had two younger daughters, had rented "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" from a local video rental store, but never returned the tape. The store, Movie Place, has since gone out of business, according to FOX 25.
McBride said she has reached out to her ex-boyfriend.
"He has a Facebook account. He hasn't responded yet," she said. "I'm sure he's going to hide in a hole or he's going to come back very happy that he's made my life a living you-know-what."
All laughter aside, McBride said the outstanding warrant has impacted her life in retrospect.
McBride said she majored in business at Florida State University and has lost several high-paying jobs after her bosses ran a criminal background check. She said she was never told why but now realized her embezzlement charge likely had something to do with it.
"It's caused me to have to work crappy jobs, two and three jobs at a time," she continued. "I have an education and I shouldn't have to do that and struggle the way I struggled."
"The more I think about it, the more it pisses me off," she added.
McBride said the current district attorney for Cleveland County, Oklahoma, informed her that the charge was dismissed and her record was expunged. However, she's now looking for an attorney to take civil action even though several lawyers told her she doesn't have a case.
"I believe there's somebody out here that's going to see that I do," she said. "It's caused me a lot of heartache."
McBride said the final bill from the video rental store was less than $60 and said she could've easily handled it.
However, the ordeal has taught her a lesson.
"I would say never rent a VHS tape, but those don't exist anymore," she said. "I would say check your closets, make sure you don't have any secret VHS from Blockbuster or any other place hidden in there and if you do, take it and get rid of it. Give it to the D.A."
The district attorney for Cleveland County has yet to respond to FOX Television Stations' request for a comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 26 (UPI) -- A pair of students at a Virginia university struck up a conversation on a bus and soon discovered they lived at the same orphanage in China 15 years earlier.
Ally Cole, a sophomore at Liberty University in Lynchburg, sat down next to freshman Ruby Wierzbicki on a bus crossing the school's campus and the two students struck up a conversation.
The women discovered they had both been adopted from China, and got out their phones to compare pictures when they discovered they were from the same city, Jinan.
The photos showed the same orphanage.
"We held the photos side by side on our phones and we realized that everything matched, and we knew that it had to be the same place," Wierzbicki said in a Liberty University news release.
The students determined they had been adopted one week apart, at the ages of 6 and 4, and even had photos showing them together at the facility.
"We started scrolling through our photos on our phones, and I realized that Ruby had a lot of photos of me that I'd never seen before and photos where we were together," Cole said. "We even had a mutual friend from the orphanage, Emma, that we each had photos with."
"One of the photos was one that we both had, with us standing next to each other, and I hadn't known who the girl next to me was, but now I know," she said.
The students said they don't believe their meeting on the bus was mere happenstance.
"There are people I've talked to about this and they've said, 'What a coincidence.' But we think that this is 100% God," Wierzbicki said. "There's no way that two people who were in the same orphanage in a different country can somehow end up at the same school at the same time and have it not be God."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 26 (UPI) -- Police in Connecticut said an escaped cow led its owner and officers on an hours-long chase through several neighborhoods.
The Fairfield Police Department said a call came in about midnight related to a loose cow in an intersection. Officers pursued the bovine alongside the animal's owner.
The cow led its pursuers on an hours-long chase, and was photographed walking past the Country Cow Deli.
The animal was corralled about 2 miles from where it initially was spotted. It sat down, refusing to move for more than an hour. Police said the bovine eventually was returned to its owner's home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 26 (UPI) -- Auction company Sotheby's announced on Monday that Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype shoes have sold for a record-breaking $1.8 million through a private sale to sneaker investing platform RARES.
The sale has made the Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes the most valuable sneakers ever and marks the first recorded sneaker sale for more than $1 million.
West wore the shoes at the 50th annual Grammy Awards in 2008 where he took the stage to perform "Hey Mama" and "Stronger."
The pair were made exclusively for West and signaled the start of a partnership between the rapper and shoe brand. West later took the Yeezy brand to Adidas in 2013 and continues to sell shoes through the company.
"We are thrilled with the result, which has nearly tripled the highest price on record. The sale speaks volumes of Kanye's legacy as one of the most influential clothing and sneaker designers of our time, and of the Yeezy franchise he has built, which has become an industry titan. Furthermore, it builds on the recent growth in Sotheby's sneakers, which is now offered across our Buy-Now marketplace, auction and private sales," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles said in a statement.
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after close to seven years of marriage.
West released a surprise EP titled Emmanuel on Christmas Day.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Japanese man has been accused of dating 35 women at the same time to get hundreds of pounds worth of birthday presents.
Takashi Miyagawa, 39, allegedly gave different dates for his birthday to each of his potential partners after claiming he wanted a serious relationship.
He is said to have received cards and presents totalling 100,000 yen (£668), including a £200 suit.
The women eventually realised his scam and formed a victims association before going to police in February, according to MBS News.
He has now been arrested on suspicion of fraud.
It is alleged that Miyagawa told a 47-year-old woman his birthday was on 22 February, a 40-year-old woman that it was in July and a 35-year-old woman that it was in April.
However his real birthday is believed to be 13 November.
Local news sites reported that Miyagawa met the women while working for a marketing company selling hydrogen water shower heads and other products.
One woman told MBS News that he kissed her on the second date. She added: "I told him, 'I don't want to do that unless you are someone who wants to get married and really be with me in the future.' He responded, 'I'm serious. I'm going to be with you for the rest of my life.'"
Photographs published by the network show Miyagawa with several different women at restaurants and at a park. In one image two small cakes can be seen with the message "Happy Birthday".
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Two D.C. police cars were totaled after officers decided to drag race each other, according to an internal email obtained exclusively by FOX 5's Lindsay Watts.
"Yesterday two 6D scout cars were totaled because officers decided instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community – they decided to drag race each other on Anacostia Avenue at 5 pm in the evening," reads the email from 6D Commander Durriyyah Habeebullah.
Sources say the email was sent to command staff following the crash Thursday.
"What does this say to all the members of MPD who are passionate about their job and work hard every day to make a difference. This is not fair to any of us," the email goes on to say.
DC Police would not provide the incident report Sunday because the department only provides traffic reports through FOIA.
Sources tell FOX 5 the officers involved, who are new to the department, started racing each other on Anacostia Ave. NE near Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Garden and reports indicate they were traveling at least 60 mph.
FOX 5 has requested a statement from Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Robert Contee regarding the incident and the employment status of the officers involved.
Habeebullah's email goes on to say that when she talked to Chief Contee about what happened, he told her about a citizen who witnessed an MPD van heading to a shooting scene Thursday traveling at least 90 mph.
"What good are officers to their fellow officers if they don't arrive safely or they total vehicles that we need to do our job," she wrote.
Habeebullah said she was holding command staff responsible to have discussions about speeding and driving recklessly with officers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who received a scratch-off lottery ticket as a belated birthday present from her brother had to forgive the gift's tardiness when she won a $500,000 jackpot.
Elizabeth Coker-Nnam of Upper Marlboro, Md., told Virginia Lottery officials her brother gave her a Premier Cash Scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery as a late gift a few days after her birthday.
Coker-Nnam said she forgot about the ticket for a few weeks until she was on the phone with her brother and decided to scratch it off while they were talking, revealing a $500,000 top prize.
"I screamed! He screamed! We both screamed!" Coker-Nnam said.
The winner's brother, who purchased the ticket at the B.O.B. at the Pentagon in Arlington, accompanied Coker-Nnam to collect her prize.
"If I'd known it was that, I'd have kept it," he said.
Coker-Nnam said her winnings will help her make sure her brother gets a memorable gift for his birthday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Newsweek) A Florida man arrested in the Capitol riot appeared to believe that he and other "patriots" were storming the White House on January 6.
Kenneth Kelly, 58, of Ocala, referred to the Capitol building as the "White House" in two text messages sent to a relative, according to the affidavit by an unnamed special agent with the FBI.
"Inside White house via breaking in windows," Kelly allegedly wrote in one text, alongside an image that showed him inside what appears to be the U.S. Capitol building.
Kelly sent another photo that depicted a crowd of rioters scaling the outer structures of the Capitol building, writing: "Patriots stormed the White House, broke in while senate was in sessiondenating Arizona. The were hiding under ther desks. Forced into recess. Patriots took back our capital today."
The family member of Kelly, identified in the affidavit as W-1, showed the photos and text messages to the FBI. W-1 told federal agents that Kelly "held extreme political views and had mentioned 'QAnon' a couple months before the January 6 riot."
Kelly surrendered himself to authorities on Friday, before making his first appearance in federal court later that afternoon. He faces charges of disorderly conduct in a restricted building, knowingly entering a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
On January 21, federal officials also identified Kelly in surveillance footage taken inside the Capitol building on January 6.
"U.S. Capitol Police provided the FBI with closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing a man resembling Kelly entering the Senate Wing Door on the northwest side of the U.S. Capitol building at approximately 3:00 p.m.," according to the affidavit.
Officials found Kelly in the crowd by matching his outfit with the photo he had sent to his unidentified relative.
"The man who appeared to be Kelly is seen wearing a dark-colored 'TRUMP' beanie and dark-colored puffer jacket that resemble the beanie and jacket that Kelly can be seen wearing" in the photo that was sent, according to the affidavit.
The Department of Justice said that Kelly traveled to Washington D.C. "knowing full well they were going to break" into the Capitol.
Former President Donald Trump has been accused of inciting the Capitol riot during a speech to supporters held at the Ellipse on January 6. During the event, organized by the nonprofit Women for America First, Trump urged his followers to "fight much harder" and walk down to the Capitol amid his baseless allegations of election fraud.
Five people were killed in the riot, including one Capitol police officer.
Newsweek reached out to the Department of Justice for further information. This story will be updated with any response.