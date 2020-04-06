MERCEDES, Texas (AP) — Authorities seized animals including a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer after finding them at a South Texas residence while executing a search warrant last week.
Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Sammy Parks said Friday that the search warrant served on March 25 at the home on 5 acres in Mercedes, a city of about 17,000, was related to a narcotics investigation.
He said the narcotics investigation is ongoing but there were no arrests or charges related to the search warrant.
Parks said that going in they had information that there were exotic animals at the residence, so they brought along game wardens.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a statement that game wardens had to euthanize the bobcat and two deer because they were being held illegally without permits and their origin was unknown. The statement said it wouldn’t have been safe to reintroduce them into the native population.
Parks said the other animals were taken to the Austin Zoo for medical evaluation and rehabilitation if needed.
April 2 (UPI) -- A Canadian man is seeking federal approval for his Guinness World Records goal: flying a kite to a height of 20,000 feet.
Adele Karame, a Canadian citizen originally from Lebanon, said he wants to break the Guinness World Record for highest kite flight, which was set in 2014 by Australian man Robert Moore when he flew his kite to a height of 16,009 feet.
Karame, of Vernon, British Columbia, said he had been planning to attempt his feat at the Kal Lake lookout this year, but he has thus far been unable to receive government approval.
The kite enthusiast, who picked up his childhood hobby again as a form of physical therapy after a 2018 car crash, said officials from airports in Vancouver, Vernon and Kelowna told him he needs approval from Transport Canada to attempt his record.
Karame said he has reached out to Transport Canada, but has yet to hear back from the agency.
"I want the record for Canada. I've lived here for 45 years, I am a Canadian and I am proud of it," Karame told Castanet.
He said his kite flying abilities have been hindered lately by diabetes and arthritis, but his son, Adam, has been helping him take daily walks and rebuild his strength.
April 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain were summoned to an industrial property to deal with an unusual situation -- a spill of more than 30 gallons of fire retardant foam.
The Yate Fire Station said crews responded to the scene when a fire protection system was accidentally activated and more than 30 gallons of foam were released.
Photos from the scene show a giant pool of foam outside the building.
"We helped isolate the system, all the foam was contained on site," the fire station tweeted.
April 6 (UPI) -- An elephant calf that fell into a water tank in India was rescued by adults from the herd after the animals prevented forest rangers from approaching.
Mettupalayam forest rangers in Tamil Nadu said they responded Sunday to a 3-foot water tank where a calf was reported trapped in the water after another animal pushed it while drinking. The tank was one of several installed by the local Forest Department to allow animals to drink amid a drought in the area.
The rangers brought a truck and rescue equipment to the scene, but the elephant herd refused to allow them to approach the tank.
The would-be rescuers watched as the elephants attempted for about three hours to pull the calf out of the water. One of the large animals was finally successful in rescuing the calf.
April 2 (UPI) -- An Ohio man unable to visit his mother's nursing home due to coronavirus lockdown used a tree-trimming bucket truck to visit her third floor window.
Charley Adams, owner of Adams Tree Preservation in Youngstown, said he wanted to visit his mother, Julie, 80, at Windsor Estates Assisted Living in New Middletown, but the facility is on lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, with no visitors allowed inside and no residents allowed to leave.
Adams said he received permission from the home to bring his tree-trimming bucket truck to the building and lift himself up to his mother's third-floor window.
"I pulled up the truck, set up the bucket, and I called her on the phone, and I said mom, look outside, look outside your window right now, and there I was," Adams told WFMJ-TV.
Photos of the visit were posted to Facebook by Adams' uncle and the pictures quickly spread.
"Now with all the attention, she's getting lots of calls from family and friends from all over the country. And so it's been great," Adams told CNN.
April 3 (UPI) -- A New Orleans father and son duo created a viral video showing off their coronavirus-inspired invention: a "Social Distancing Circle" to keep others at bay.
TikTok user IMPATMAN said he and his dad, who goes by UNCLEBUBBLEGUM on the video-sharing site, decided to create the circle as a means of highlighting the importance of social distancing to avoid contracting COVID-19.
"It's a 6-foot social distance circle," the son told WGNO-TV, with his father clarifying that has a 12-foot diameter. "It's comprised of a lot of pipes and a tarp. We stood in the middle and around it was everybody on the outside, basically."
The pair said they took their invention to Lafreniere Park, where confused onlookers asked if they were attempting to fly a giant kite or erect an unusual trampoline.
Madrid (AFP) - When Philipp Klein Herrero had to cancel a skiing holiday because of the coronavirus pandemic he recreated the winter sport experience in confinement in his Barcelona flat. The video has gone viral.
"I had a spark of creativity," the 28-year-old video maker and amateur skier told AFP.
The result was a 57-second video called "Freeride at home" shot from a camera attached to the ceiling which has been viewed several hundred thousands times on YouTube and other platforms.
"The day Spain decreed a lockdown for the whole country, I had a bus ticket to go to La Grave, France, for a week's skiing with my family. It was the freeride trip I had saved up for all year, everything was planned," said Klein Herrero, an engineer at Spanish car-maker SEAT, told AFP.
"I could have got on that bus, but when I saw that the situation was getting crazier by the minute, I decided that it was a bit immoral to go skiing while people were dying in Spain," he added.
The total number of deaths from the coronavirus in Spain has passed 11,700.
"The lockdown had me thinking about skiing the whole time, so I started to think how I could ski without leaving my living room," he wrote when he posted the video.
In the video, edited in stop-motion, Klein Herrero wakes on the floor in a sleeping bag in full gear. Shot from above to make it seem that he is standing when he is, in fact, lying on the floor, he climbs a show-capped peak made of white sheets and then skis down.
He finishes with a crash. As his helmeted disappears into the sheets, the message: "Stay safe, stay at home," appears.
"I've seen a lot of funny videos of people doing outdoor sports at home. So I wanted to do the same," he told AFP.
"On Thursday morning, I saw there was good light outside, so I went for it. I moved all the furniture, set up all the lights, hung the camera on the ceiling, and within six hours everything was in the box," he said.
April 6 (UPI) -- Surprised witnesses in Singapore captured video of an escaped horse trotting through nearly-empty urban roads amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Videos posted to social media show the horse galloping through the streets, encountering only occasional traffic in the Bukit Timah area, in the Central Region of Singapore.
The horse was captured by personnel from the National Parks Board and the Animal and Veterinary Service. Veterinarians said the 11-year-old horse, named Cocorita, was not injured during her time on the loose.
The horse was found to have escaped from the Paisano Polo Academy when she was spooked by the sound of nearby vehicles while being loaded into a paddock. The Animal and Veterinary Service said officials are working with the academy to institute measures to avoid a repeat of the incident.
The owner of the academy said the horse was only on the loose for about 20 minutes before being recaptured.
COLUMBIA - For Scott Denson, music is his escape from reality. And, during this global pandemic he knew he wasn't the only one needing an escape.
"I hope they forget for a while, that they forget we're in a troubled time and you know, have fun. That's what I hope," Denson said with his accordion on his chest.
Denson normally plays his accordion at local churches, nursing homes and downtown, but not anymore. The city of Columbia issued a stay-at-home order due to COVID-19.
"So, I can't do that, so I started walking around and just playing different places," he said.
Denson packed up his accordion and took it outside to share his talents and tunes with neighbors and strangers. But, this time the audience is 6 feet away.
"I told my wife, Joy, you know what I was going to do, and she goes, 'Oh, corona caroling!' So, I'm corona caroling, that's what I'm doing," Denson said.
Since becoming the corona caroler, Denson has played in driveways, outside fire houses and in backyards.
"I think it's great that Scott's out here projecting to the world what we all feel inside, which is, you're not alone," Clayton Weidinger said.
Denson played for Weidinger and his family in their backyard while following social distancing guidelines. Weidinger even joined along on his guitar.
"Music is something we can do even though we're separated by space, the airwaves can join us together," he said.
Denson said the blocks he's gone corona caroling on have seemed to welcome the music as a mental break from the ongoing pandemic.
"I didn't ring any doorbells or anything…they stopped or they walked out in the driveway and they listened," he said.
It's a performance many didn't know they needed.
"It's a nice reprieve from being separated," Weidinger said.
"I'm not the best musician in the world, I mean, if you heard me you know that, but I love it as much as anybody. I do, I do, I love it," Denson said.
He started playing the accordion more than 50 years ago. He said a door-to-door accordion lesson salesman introduced his family to the instrument. His mom got him and his brother eight lessons for $24.
"It's my favorite thing to do," Denson said.
Some say when words fail, music speaks. And right now, it's hard to find the words.
"We're all in the twilight zone," Denson said.
But, it's easy to find the notes that can still bring us together even at a distance for a momentary escape.
"Music is just a way to bring people back together, especially right now when we can't be together. So, music is just relationship. That's what it's about," Denson said.
(Mirror)As we all get used to coronavirus lockdown, there are lots of things we've realized we used to take for granted.
While seeing our friends and family and going to the pub are top of most people's lists, there's another thing people are already missing. Takeaways.
In a bid to curb cravings amateur chefs are doing their bit by sharing their tried and tested recipes for the best fakeaways - fake takeaway.
The latest recipe to take the internet comes from Dan Fell, who has spent the last 10 months perfecting his own take on KFC.
He uploaded a video to his Twitter of how he makes his 'KFC' chicken at home - and everyone went crazy for it.
The post received 1,500 likes and a number of comments with people calling him a "hero".
Ingredients
5 cups of plain flour
4 tbsp paprika
2 tbsp white pepper
2 tbsp garlic powder
1 tbsp ground ginger
1 tbsp mustard powder
1 tbsp Celery salt
1 tbsp Black pepper
1/2 tbsp of oregano
1/2 tbsp of thyme
1/3 tbsp of sea salt
Mix the flour and seasonings together in a bowl - Dan uses three parts of this mix to one part self-raising flour
Add the chicken - which should be at room temperature - to the dry mix
Make an egg wash - egg whites and milk - add the chicken to it
Put the chicken back into the seasoning and coat well
Fry it in hot oil - 162.5C for the perfect crispy chicken pieces - for five to six minutes
If you have a warming oven turn this on to 80C whilst you fry your chicken
Pop in here to keep warm if you're cooking them in batches
And give them a final 90-second fry before serving.
