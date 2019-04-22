The Easter bunny was hoppin’ mad Sunday night and ended up in a three-person brawl in Florida.
A video posted on Instagram showed a person dressed as a white bunny running toward two people, who were already wrestling each other on the sidewalk in downtown Orlando, and joining the fight. The costumed character appeared to begin throwing punches after initially trying to pull the two men apart.
The fight continues for several more seconds as the Easter rabbit delivers vicious body blows (instead of the usual chocolate-filled baskets) and bystanders watch and shout. A police officer eventually jumps in and breaks up the beatdown.
The promoter who posted the video told FOX35 Orlando the melee began when a man bumped into a woman. It’s unclear why the Easter bunny jumped in or who was underneath the costume.
"As you can see, the Easter rabbit been taking boxing classes,” said the promoter, who goes by workfth on Instagram.
The promoter posted the video on his Instagram with the caption, “HAPPY EASTER. ONLY IN #ORLANDO.”
It’s unclear if anyone was arrested in the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A group of firefighters worked well into the night to ensure an 11-foot alligator that was lurking around a Miami neighborhood was captured, but due to safety concerns, the creature was euthanized.
The Miami Fire Rescue crew had noticed something strange during their drive back to the station near Northwest 13th Street and 37th Avenue, just after 11 p.m., Friday.
At first, the crew thought the reptile was an unconscious person.
"As they got closer, they noticed that this was not a person but actually an 11-foot alligator," said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.
Area resident Enrique Diaz was among the residents who spotted the large reptile. When asked what he plans to tell his classmates when he returns to school on Monday, he replied, "Uhh, guys? I think I just saw an alligator at my house."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Police in Australia are celebrating after they managed to reunite a homeless man with his pet rat, Lucy.
According to the New South Wales Police Force, the homeless man left the rat on a milk crate in Sydney while he went to use a nearby restroom on the afternoon of April 6.
While he was gone, a woman passing by saw Lucy and thought the animal had been abandoned -- so she took the rat with her.
NSW police said that it was thanks to Facebook that authorities were able to track down Lucy and reunited the rat with its rightful owner.
In a video posted to Facebook, the unnamed man was presented with the rat to see if it was his missing Lucy. "Let's have a look at you," he said, picking up the animal. "Yup, that's her!"
He proceeded to ask for a kiss, and Lucy obliged.
He thanked the officers and said it felt "wonderful" to have his pet back.
"Rats all folks! Have a wonderful Easter long weekend," police wrote on Facebook.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ten Connecticut high school students were arrested after participating in a food fight so wild it left a teacher injured and a school resource officer hospitalized, officials said.
The "out of control" ordeal took place at Westhill High School in Stamford on Friday after students planned the fight and circulated it on social media, the Stamford Police Department said in a news release.
The fight included "hundreds of students running out of the school, many throwing eggs, water and soda cans," in addition to "a few skirmishes."
The situation was so chaotic that investigators said a school resource officer who was hit in the head with a full can of soda had to be transported to the ER and treated for a laceration and a concussion. A teacher at the high school was injured after "she was trampled by a mass of students."
"We realize that the citizens, parents, teachers and vast majority of the students do not condone this behavior," the police department wrote. "This is not the learning environment we expect and demand for our children in this City."
Following a "countless" number of hours investigating and reviewing surveillance footage, police arrested 10 juveniles in connection to the food fight. They're scheduled to appear in juvenile court. The department said the charges "range from Riot in the 1st degree, Breach of Peace to Reckless Endangerment and Assault on a Police Officer."
Investigators urged parents to monitor their children's social media accounts to prevent similar incidents.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A 5-year-old Michigan boy had a craving for McDonald's but his grandmother was sleeping so he called 911 and made a request.
WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids reports Iziah Hall of Wyoming asked the dispatcher: "Can you bring me McDonald's?" Dispatcher Sara Kuberski says she told him no but reached out to the police.
Wyoming police officer Dan Patterson says the April 14 request made him laugh, so he stopped at McDonald's on his way to check on Iziah's home in the western Michigan city.
Patterson says he thought, "I'm driving past McDonald's on my way there and I might as well get him something." The officer says the first thing the boy said to him was, "My grandma's gonna be so mad, can you please go away?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A New Jersey man wanted in connection with a series of motor vehicle burglaries was arrested once again as he tried to force his way into a house while practically naked, police say.
Joseph Derissio, 21 and of Wayne, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and burglary for the alleged incident.
According to Wayne police, officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. April 15 of a man wearing just a pair of underwear and a single white and gray "half-calf" sock trying to gain access to a house by "violently" shaking a door until he was confronted by a person inside the home.
Based on the description provided, police were allegedly able to identify the suspect as Derissio from a recent news article regarding a series of car burglaries earlier in the month. According to NorthJersey.com, Derissio targeted the vehicles owned by residents of a senior housing complex. He was arrested for those alleged crimes April 12.
Police say that after identifying Derissio as the suspect who tried to force his way into the home, officers went to his residence and decided to transport him involuntarily to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center due to his actions and behavior.
Derissio was subsequently transported to Passaic County Jail.
Attorney information for Derissio was not immediately clear.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Sounds like one crappy meal.
A pizza restaurant in Springtown, Texas, had to close this weekend after it was discovered that employees had put laxatives on at least one pie.
On Friday night, the Springtown Police Department got a call about possible food tampering at a Mr. Jim's Pizza location.
Apparently, one of the employees posted on social media that they were putting Miralax, a brand of laxatives, on pizzas, according to Dallas Fox affiliate KDFW TV.
Authorities said three employees admitted putting the laxative on at least one pizza that ended up being eaten unknowingly by a co-worker, according to NBC affiliate KXAS TV.
The employee who ate the pranked pizza got sick, but the people who made the pizza denied putting laxatives on any pizzas purchased by the public.
The city's health inspector pulled the business' health permit and shut down the restaurant until an inspection scheduled for Monday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
As on Monday afternoon, it remained unopened. Police have not said whether any criminal charges will be filed.
HuffPost reached out to Mr. Jim's Pizza, which did not immediately respond.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) It sounds unbelievable but doctors in Taiwan have removed four bees embedded in a woman's left eye.
The 29-year-old patient went to Fooyin University Hospital last month because of severe pain in that eye. Doctors discovered the tiny bees feeding off the moisture in her tear ducts, according to Business Insider Singapore.
"Under the microscope, I slowly pulled them out, one after another," ophthalmologist Dr. Hung Chi-ting said at a press conference last week.
The patient, who was only identified by her last name He, said the ordeal began when she was plucking weeds around a gravestone. She said she rinsed what she thought was sand from her eyes, but the left eye was heavily swollen by the time she got home a few hours later, according to The New York Times.
The bees that Hung removed were alive. They are colloquially known as sweat bees because feed on sweat and tears from humans and animals. However, they rarely sting.
Hung said the patient's contact lenses may have saved her vision.
"She was wearing contact lenses so she didn't dare to rub her eyes in case she broke the lens," he told the BBC. "If she did, she could have induced the bees to produce venom. ... She could have gone blind."
The woman was discharged and is expected to make a full recovery. The still-living bees were sent to a research facility where they will be studied, Hung said.
"This is the first time in Taiwan we've seen something like this," he told the BBC.
Matan Shelomi, an associate professor of entomology at National Taiwan University, told The Washington Post that, luckily, stings by sweat bees aren't that painful. He compared it to "a tiny spark that has singed a single hair on your arm."
"She couldn't have asked for a better bee to sting her in her eye," Shelomi said.
You can see doctor and patient discuss the incident in the video below.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 22 (UPI) -- A large python caused a scene on a Detroit street when a crowd of onlookers and police gathered to watch it slither across a rooftop.
Video captured by onlookers shows the snake's owner climbing on top of the roof to retrieve his pet, which had attracted a large crowd of onlookers.
Witnesses said police were called to the scene and the owner arrived later to explain it was his escaped pet.
The footage shows the man carefully getting the snake down from on top of the home.
"I was riding in the car with my cousin and we saw people taking pictures we thought it was of a dog but when we came around the corner it was a huge snake," a witness who filmed video wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 22 (UPI) -- A Texas ranch said unexpectedly high demand led them to turn 1,000 people away from an unusual event: wine with alpacas.
The Peach Creek Vineyard in College Station said it teamed with Bluebonnet Hills Alpaca Ranch to put on a wine with alpacas event, and the demand was unexpectedly high.
"In 24 hours, we were sold out," vineyard owner Kenneth Stolpman told KTRK-TV. "You can tell, we are pretty close to capacity."
Stolpman said the vineyard had to turn away more than 1,000 animal-loving wine enthusiasts for the event.
He said the disappointed fans shouldn't give up hope -- the vineyard is planning more alpaca events to help meet demand.