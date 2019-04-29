GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in northern Wyoming say a man who allegedly shoplifted at the same store twice in one day also asked to fill out a job application during one of his visits.
The Gillette News Record reported Sunday the 36-year-old man went to the Sportsman’s Warehouse in Gillette and bought some items with a rewards card but allegedly took sunglasses and ammunition without paying for them.
Police say he returned to the store a few hours later, asked to fill out the job application and left with two more pairs of sunglasses, allegedly without paying for them.
Officers issued the man a citation for the alleged thefts and recovered the items.
The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately available.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Student pranksters at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have struck again, drawing inspiration from America's hottest movie.
MIT students over the weekend draped the university's signature Great Dome with a giant cloth version of Captain America's red, white and blue shield.
Their efforts drew a Twitter "Very cool!" from actor Chris Evans, the Massachusetts native who plays Captain America in "Avengers: Endgame."
The shield went up Saturday night and was taken down Monday morning.
MIT students have for generations centered similar pranks, which they call "hacks," on the dome.
A realistic police cruiser was placed on the dome in 1994. In 1999, it was decked out to look like R2D2, the robot from "Star Wars."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — "There's a new GOAT in town, and it's not @TomBrady..."
That's what the New York Police Department tweeted after rescuing a crying pygmy goat that had mysteriously wandered into a Queens backyard this past week.
Officers named it Josh and delivered it to a city animal shelter for a meal of hay.
Here's what they tweeted:
"There's a new GOAT in town, and it's not @TomBrady...it's a (goat emoji)!
When @NYPD113Pct officers stumbled upon this crying kid, they knew exactly what to do! Josh is currently eating lots of hay with @NYCACC before he heads off to an animal sanctuary. Not bhaaaaad for a day's work!"
Josh will soon go to the Skylands animal sanctuary in New Jersey, where Jon Stewart and his wife, Tracey, sent a bull headed to a slaughterhouse that escaped on a Queens street three years ago.
In a video police released Friday, an officer is seen cradling the goat in her arms, saying, "It's OK. ... He's so cute."
And no, it's not Brady, whose nickname, GOAT, stands for the "greatest of all time."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (AP) — One runner in the 39th London Marathon had a bad time at the end.
Lukas Bates, 30, of the Paddock Wood Athletic Club in Kent, was attempting to break the world record for a runner dressed as a landmark building — in this case the tower that houses Big Ben.
But as he finished, his costume's peaked roof, which stretched 1.5 meters (nearly five feet) above his head, ran into the overhead scoreboard. After several failed attempts to get under the barrier, a race steward helped him to cross the line Sunday.
Bates' quest for the record was also stymied. He finished in 3 hours, 54 minutes, 21 seconds, almost 20 minutes slower than the record set by Richard Mietz, who ran the 2018 Berlin Marathon dressed as the Holstentor.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan are appealing to people to surrender their instant riches after a box with $30,000 fell off the back of a truck.
Authorities in Grand Haven say drivers stopped Thursday to pick up cash for themselves.
Only $2,500 was immediately recovered and returned to the owner, who had forgotten that a cash box was on the truck's bumper. Traffic was backed up on U.S. 31 after money hit the ground.
But by Saturday, more money was trickling in. The Department of Public Safety says two teenagers turned in $630, and a woman gave up nearly $3,900.
The department says on Facebook : "We commend you for your honesty!!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The theft of a saxophone has ended on a sour note for a Virginia man.
Authorities say 29-year-old Alex Robert Sheaffer was arrested Friday night and charged with stealing a high-end saxophone during a reception at the Science Museum of Virginia.
Sheaffer was being held Saturday on charges of grand larceny, buying or receiving stolen goods and obtaining money through false pretenses.
Police allege that Sheaffer stole a $5,000 alto sax from a musician who was helping provide entertainment for a reception on April 13.
Investigators say Sheaffer, a member of a catering crew, took the saxophone to a local pawn shop, where he used it to secure a $300 loan.
The saxophone has been returned to its owner. It was not immediately clear whether Sheaffer has a lawyer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
If you've got a thing for used garbage cans, the MTA has a bargain for you.
Every month, the cash-strapped agency features various items up for sale to anyone interested in "acquiring a little bit of NYC Transit's history." Now, at the very top of the auction site with bold red caps reading "NEW ADDITION," is a very real and very used garbage can (here dubbed a "refuse canister") that can be yours for a mere $375 (includes the $75 processing fee).
Here's the MTA's pitch: "Authentic, unique, and probably one of the most useful items in every home, work or office now can be yours. Hurry and grab this rare item which is available in limited quantity."
Worth mentioning -- the $375 price tag does not include insurance, sales tax or handling fees. Also, you have to pick this treasure up in person.
The can in question has a "Litter Stops Here" sticker on it and looks a bit ... battered. Going once ...
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Poland's artists and opposition politicians are posting photos of themselves eating bananas in protest against the removal from a top national gallery of an art work featuring the fruit that the conservative authorities say is obscene.
The new head of the National Museum in Warsaw argues that the 1973 video by artist Natalia LL and showing a young woman eating a banana with great pleasure can be harmful to young people. Its removal from the gallery came after director Jerzy Miziolek was summoned to the Ministry of Culture.
Twitter and Facebook users are ridiculing the ban as narrow-minded and a case of censorship. They are posting photos of themselves enjoying bananas.
A collective banana-eating protest is planned Monday in front of the state-run museum.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Parrots are really smart: You can train them to speak multiple languages,and even sing opera. You can also apparently train your parrot to be a police lookout, which is exactly what some Brazilian drug dealers did.
An unnamed parrot was taken into custody in northern Brazil following a police raid targeting crack dealers, according to a report by The Guardian.
Police seized the bird in hopes of getting more information out of the loyal lookout, but according to Brazilian journalists, the faithful fowl kept its beak shut.
The bird reportedly was taught to alert the criminals of nearby police and apparently was found cawing "Mum, the police!" in Portuguese right around the time that cops were preparing to raid the home of two suspected crack dealers in Vila Irmã Dulce, a neighborhood in northeast Brazil.
"He must have been trained for this," local police told Brazilian media after the raid, The Guardian reports. "As soon as the police got close he started shouting."
Unfortunately for the criminals, the feathered lookout was unable to warn its owners in time for the raid. Police were able to capture the alleged drug dealers even while the parrot squawked a warning of their arrival.
The parrot was seized and brought back to the station for questioning, but the bird has chosen to plead the fifth and police have been unable to retrieve any further information.
According to the report, local vet Alexandre Clark told a Brazilian journalist that the loyal parrot was not cooperating with the police. "Lots of police officers have come by and he's said nothing," said Clark.
The bird allegedly got off easy. The "papagaio do tráfico" (drug trafficking parrot) was eventually sent to a local zoo to be trained to fly and eventually released, according to the Brazilian broadcaster Globo.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- A Maryland lottery player claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize two months after the drawing and offered an explanation for the delay -- the ticket had been hidden by her cat.
The 67-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials the $2 quick-pick ticket was one of several Powerball tickets she purchased for the Feb. 23 drawing at the Giant store on West 41st Street in Baltimore.
The woman said she put the tickets on her nightstand for safekeeping.
"When I buy Lottery tickets, I never watch the drawings or even check to see if I won until a few days later," she said. "What I didn't know is that after my cat knocked some papers off my nightstand, a few of my tickets ended up falling behind my bed. I didn't see the additional papers behind my bed until I did some spring cleaning."
The woman said she used the Maryland Lottery app to check the tickets.
"To my surprise, one of them was a winner!"
The woman visited lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim her $50,000 prize.
"I don't have big plans for the money," she said. "I will pay off some home improvement projects and donate 10 percent to my church. I will use some of this money to help people."