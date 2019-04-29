Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED OVERNIGHT... .TEMPERATURES THE NEXT FEW NIGHTS WILL BE AT OR BELOW FREEZING AROUND SPOKANE, COEUR D'ALENE, PULLMAN, MOSCOW, POMEROY, JULIAETTA, KENDRICK, RITZVILLE, AND ODESSA. LOW TEMPERATURES TUESDAY MORNING AND POSSIBLY WEDNESDAY MORNING WILL BE IN THE UPPER 20S AND LOW 30S. SENSITIVE PLANTS AND VEGETABLES WILL BE VULNERABLE TO FREEZING TEMPERATURES. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... * TEMPERATURES...LOWS IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S. * TIMING...MIDNIGHT THROUGH 8 AM TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...SENSITIVE VEGETATION COULD BE DAMAGED OR KILLED IF EXPOSED TO FREEZING TEMPERATURES. * LOCATIONS...LAPWAI, PECK, CULDESAC, GIFFORD, MOSCOW, PLUMMER, POTLATCH, GENESEE, COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, CLARKSTON, POMEROY, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&