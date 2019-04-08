RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say it could cost over $50,000 to repair a Connecticut baseball diamond where somebody dumped gasoline and set it on fire to dry out the infield.
Police are investigating the fire in Ridgefield in which 25 gallons of gasoline was poured on the field Saturday.
First Selectman Rudy Marconi told Hearst Connecticut Media that 75 to 100 people watched as it happened, with some recording video on their cellphones. The town’s high school baseball team had been planning to host Amity on the field.
Workers from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded. A hazardous waste removal crew began digging up the contaminated soil Sunday, and Marconi says the spill team will move it off site this week.
No one has been charged.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was re-arrested within minutes after he was released from jail for burglarizing cars in the jail's parking lot.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Casey Lewis bonded out of jail Thursday, only to be caught by deputies burglarizing several cars outside the jail.
Lewis was booked inside the jail on burglary charges and then released a second time that day on bond.
Treasure Coast Newspapers reports Lewis originally was brought to the jail on a grand theft charge.
Online court records showed no attorney listed for Lewis.
(Independent) First came the recent launch of Marmite Peanut Butter, a curious spread described by one person as being "more controversial than Brexit".
Now comes a brand new concoction, likely to divide opinion just as much, if not more.
Food giants Heinz and Cadbury have collaborated to bring two unlikely ingredients together - the beloved Creme Egg and mayonnaise.
While some may have believed the Heinz Seriously Good Cadbury Creme Egg Mayo was an April Fool's joke, we can assure you that this product is real, albeit highly bizarre.
In the lead up to Easter, those intrigued to taste the sweet/savoury spread will be able to do so by heading over to a pop-up at the Truman Brewery on Brick Lane, London from Thursday 11 April until Saturday 13 April.
However, they'll have to get there fast, as there are only limited stocks of the spread available."We have had so much fun creating this unique Creme Egg mayo for Easter with our friends over at Cadbury - we absolutely cannot wait for people to try it," said Martina Davis, brand manager of Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise.
"It's unlike anything you've ever tasted before - a true taste sensation!"
The pop-up is due to be open from 11am until 8pm on the Thursday and Friday, and then from 11am until 4pm on the Saturday.
While free samples of the spread will be available to try, if consumers like the combination of Creme Egg and mayonnaise, unfortunately jars of the spread won't be available to take home.
Following the announcement of the concoction, several Twitter users have expressed their views on the unconventional product.
"Part of me is disgusted. Another part is intrigued to try it," one person remarked.
"Don't think this will work in my tuna sandwich," another added.
Police said a suspected car thief is in custody after being caught by a sharply dressed detective trainee in Hartford on Friday afternoon.
Officer Jay Montrose was wearing a bowtie and tap shoes when he ran after 25-year-old Dante Flowers on foot, Lt. Paul Cicero said.
Flowers was spotted driving a stolen car from Manchester, Cicero said.
The brief foot chase took place near Asylum Hill, police said.
Flowers was arrested and charged with first-degree larceny, interfering with police, operating with a suspended license and possession of narcotics after officers discovered crack cocaine on his person, Cicero said.
Hartford Police took to social media to share tips about not stealing cars or running from police.
Cicero spotted Flowers enter the stolen car at the intersection of Sigourney and Ashley streets, he said. He keeps a list of recently stolen vehicles in his vehicle and noticed the car while driving.
Circero and other officers followed Flowers and boxed him in a few blocks away, but he got out of the car and started to run away, Cicero said. That's when Montrose followed Flowers and caught up to him about two blocks away.
Montrose is one of the department's two current detective trainees. Cicero said they are expected to dress the part with a shirt and tie.
Cicero said Montrose "did a good job" with the chase.
(FOX) A Tennessee woman allegedly stole a police vehicle after a skirmish at a car wash, officials said.
Jennifer Stewart, 31, allegedly had broken into a separate vehicle and got into a "physical altercation with the victim" at the car wash, the Nashville Police Department said in a news release.
A police sergeant, hoping to separate the two, placed Stewart in the back of his car. However, when the officer went to speak to the apparent victim, police said Stewart "appeared to crawl through the divider from the back seat into the front seat of the patrol car."
Stewart then "drove off" in the vehicle, according to police.
Law enforcement officials said they followed Stewart -- and the police car ultimately came to a stop after she drove over spike strips.
Stewart was taken into custody and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, vehicle theft, and vandalism. She was being held in lieu of $37,500 bond, police said.
April 8 (UPI) -- A pink flamingo caused a commotion at an airport in Spain when it landed on the runway and darted out in front of a plane.
A video captured Sunday at Palma Airport in Mallorca shows the plane, which had just landed, slowing down as the flamingo runs into its path.
"We have a pink flamingo and it's no joke. An Easyjet plane has had to brake," a voice says in the video.
Animal rescuers were summoned to the airport, but the flamingo flew off before they arrived.
April 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan man rescued a lottery ticket from the trash and discovered it was worth $25,000 a year for life.
Jeff Heinig of Harrison told Michigan Lottery officials his Lucky for Life ticket ended up in the garbage because he incorrectly thought it was worthless.
"I bought a Lucky For Life ticket last Wednesday and then checked it on the Lottery's website Thursday morning," Heinig said. "I didn't match any of the numbers on the site, so I threw my ticket away."
Heinig said he realized his mistake the next day.
"I was back on the website Friday, and the Lucky For Life numbers caught my eye. They were the numbers I always play, and that's when it hit me that I had checked my ticket before the drawing had happened. I searched high and low for the ticket, but couldn't find it anywhere until I went rifling through the trash," he said.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn in the Thursday night drawing: 03-04-08-16-27.
"When I found it, my heart was pounding. I called my wife, who was out running errands, and she immediately thought something was wrong. I told her I had good news and she needed to get home as soon as she could," the winner said.
Heinig and his wife, Wendy, said the money comes at an opportune time for them.
"We've had a rough start to the year," Wendy Heinig said. "Earlier this year, Jeff had a massive heart attack and actually died three times before they saved his life. We're all so fortunate to still have him with us, and winning this prize means we can enjoy doing some fun things together that we couldn't have afforded before."
April 8 (UPI) -- A home security camera in Pennsylvania captured the moment a stolen lawn statue was returned to its owner's home with flowers and an apology card.
The West Chester Borough Police Department said the two thieves were recorded returning the lion statue to the owner's yard and leaving some flowers and an apology card on the owner's porch.
The department said the statue was returned hours after police posted a video of the theft.
"Soon after we posted the video of the lion statue being taken from a residence in the Borough, it was returned... with flowers and a card," the department wrote. "We thank everyone who shared the video and to the two fellas, smart move to return the property. The owner is grateful the statue was returned."
April 8 (UPI) -- Researchers at the Big Cypress National Preserve shared a photo of a record-breaking 17-foot python that weighed 140 pounds and contained 73 developing eggs.
The researchers said in a post on the preserve's Facebook page that the Burmese python, an invasive species in the Everglades, was the largest ever found in the 729,000-acre Big Cypress.
"Using male pythons with radio transmitters allows the team to track the male to locate breeding females," the post said. "The team not only removes the invasive snakes, but collects data for research, develops new removal tools and learns how the pythons are using the Preserve."
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission lists the largest Burmese python on record as measuring more than 18 feet long and weighing in at more than 100 pounds.
The pythons captured by researchers in Florida typically measure between 6 and 10 feet, researchers said.
A Louisiana day care center has had its licensed revoked after four toddlers somehow got loose and a driver spotted them near a local highway.
The Louisiana Department of Education revoked the license of Color Wheel Learning Center in Prairieville after receiving a report on March 22 about the tot escape, local news station WAFB reports. According to the station, day care staff had no explanation for how the 1-year-olds got out of the play yard and ended up outside of a fence by a nearby highway.
The passerby who spotted the kids stopped, gathered the children and returned them to the day care, according to news station WBRZ.
The center had a similar incident last October, when a 1-year-old opened a gate and wound up in the parking lot. That event led to a citation from the state for a lack of supervision, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. The outlet notes that if Color Wheel doesn't appeal its current license revocation ― or if it does appeal and is denied ― the center will be "effectively closed."
"We are thankful these young children are safe, but we cannot ignore the recurring negligence displayed by this center," State Superintendent John White told WBRZ.
HuffPost could not immediately reach the day care for comment.