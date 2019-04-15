SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities say that part of a giant hammer stolen last year has been returned.
The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa reports that a local attorney told Healdsburg police Thursday that someone had left the hammerhead portion on Sonoma County property owned by a client.
Santa Rosa attorney Izaak Schwaiger said his client wished to remain anonymous but asked him to “mediate the artwork’s return.”
The hammerhead weighs more than 200 pounds (90 kilograms) and is 6 feet (2 meters) tall. It disappeared in October.
Artist Doug Unkrey says the head needs refurbishing. He also needs the return of the 21-foot (6-meter) long redwood handle, or make a new one. The entire piece weighed about 800 pounds (363 kilograms).
The art is valued at $15,000.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana man is suing his parents for getting rid of his vast pornography collection, which he estimates is worth $29,000.
The 40-year-old man last week filed a lawsuit in federal court in Michigan, where he moved in with his parents in 2016 following a divorce.
He says that when he moved out 10 months later, they delivered his things to his new home in Muncie, Indiana, but that his 12 boxes of pornographic films and magazines were missing. His parents admit they dumped the porn, which included titles such as "Frisky Business" and "Big Bad Grannys."
The man filed a complaint with police, but the Ottawa County prosecutor declined to press charges. The lawsuit includes an email excerpt from the man's father, who told his son, "I did you a big favor by getting rid of all this stuff."
The man is seeking triple financial damages of roughly $87,000.
DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three women who were applying suntan lotion publicly in the nude at a Florida rest stop led police on a 21-mile (34-kilometer) chase, drove a car at a deputy and threatened another deputy with a bat.
The Florida Highway Patrol says when a deputy approached the women at the Interstate 75 rest stop Wednesday in Dade City, they started dressing. They said they had been staying at a relative's home but went to the rest stop after an altercation and had nowhere else to go. The Tampa Bay Times reports the women claimed they were "air drying" after washing up. The women then fled in a car.
The three ultimately were caught. They've been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, fleeing to elude and indecent exposure.
A woman in Texas allegedly assaulted her common-law husband after he didn't respond when she asked if she was pretty.
Lizeth Guadalupe Ramirez, 20, was arrested late Tuesday after the alleged incident, the Laredo Morning Times reported, citing police. She allegedly told investigators the man assaulted her and tried to strangle her.
However, the common-law husband reportedly told a different story, telling police the couple was at a movie theater when she asked him if she looked pretty.
Ramirez's husband said he didn't respond — as he didn't hear her — which upset Ramirez, and prompted them to leave the theater.
During their ride home, Ramirez's husband claimed she allegedly hit him repeatedly. At their home, she allegedly continued to hit him and even assaulted a family member who tried to intervene, according to the news outlet.
Ramirez was charged with two counts of assault and family violence, online Webb County jail records indicated.
A family in Connecticut had an unusual guest on Saturday after a man crashed his SUV into their yard and then walked around their house naked.
The Newtown Police Department told FOX61 they were dispatched to the home after residents said a naked man they did not know was wandering around their home.
The residents were out shopping in the morning and returned home to find 35-year-old Joseph Achenbach of Watertown inside.
During the investigation, officers determined that Achenbach had crashed his Ford Escape into the backyard of the residents' home and wandered into the house through an unlocked sliding glass door.
Police said that the 35-year-old's clothes could not be found at the scene, and it is believed that he was naked when he crashed the car, FOX61 reported.
Police believe that alcohol and drugs played a role in the suspect's behavior.
Achenbach has been charged with criminal trespassing, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated. He's being held on $5,000 bond and will appear in court Monday.
Chaos descended on a Wisconsin Walmart store Wednesday night after a karate-performing mother, her naked son, and their belligerent dog shoplifted and ran amok in the store.
The Eau Claire Police Department said on social media that the officers responded to a call that a woman, Lisa Smith, 46, and her dog "Bo" shoplifted items from the store. The woman's son, 26-year-old Benny Vann, was causing chaos in the store as well.
Police learned that Smith came into the shop with Bo unleashed, with the dog immediately running off towards customers while the woman was pulling apart displays in the store and placing them in her cart.
After being told to leave the store, the woman began showing off her karate moves in the parking lot to fend off police officers.
The dog tried to flee the crime scene, albeit unsuccessfully, with a box of Jiffy Cornbread Muffin Mix in his mouth.
After a brief fight with the officers, Smith was arrested. As a last-ditch attempt, she tried to kick a window out of a police car.
Her raucous son, meanwhile, was getting fully naked and began exposing himself to other customers at the store. He then tried to cover himself with new clothes from the store without intending to pay for them, police said.
After officers confronted Vann, he threatened to run over them with his scooter, prompting the police to use physical force to stop the scooter and arrest the man.
The mother was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor bail jumping. The son is facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct and retail theft.
The only character to get off scot-free is Bo, the dog.
"Bo was caught by Officers in the store and brought to the Humane Association. The dog was not charged – we issued him a warning for the theft," police said in a statement.
(CBC) Kevin Freedman has been living with an open secret for the last 21 years. The Winnipeg man stole someone's car — by accident — and now wants to find the vehicle's owner to explain what happened.
"I always felt guilty about it. I felt horrible that I stole someone's car — accidentally, albeit — and I wanted to reach out to her in the beginning. I wanted to reach out to the police to let them know what happened at his house and I was talked out of it because it was pretty much, no harm no foul," explains Freedman, 38.
Winnipeg woman gives eggnog and gingersnaps to burglar
'You stole my what?' CBC listeners share weird theft tales
Freedman says it all started when he went to run an errand on a break from work in August 1998. The 17-year-old lifeguard and swim instructor didn't have wheels because he had hit a cow while driving on the highway about a month earlier.
He says a colleague offered her car so he could bring them back Slurpees on that hot August day.
His colleague's car was a light-coloured mid-'90s Ford Taurus, which Freedman recalls as a very common car at the time.
He went out and spotted a white Ford Taurus sitting in the parking lot of the Sargent Park Pool (now known as the Cindy Klassen Rec Complex) with the windows down and doors unlocked. Freedman went to start the car but had some difficulty. Eventually, after putting on his seatbelt, he was able to get it to start.
"And I thought, 'oh I've never heard of this technology before, maybe they have this you can't start the car without the seat belt done,' so that was my thought at the time."
Freedman drove downtown to a police station to take care of his parking ticket. He says when he came out and tried to get in the car, the door wouldn't open.
"I was really concerned that I had broken this woman's car. Like, the first time I'd ever driven anyone's car without them there and I broke her car right off the bat."
That's when Freedman says a couple of parking officers offered to help.
"The commissioners walked up asked me if I was having some difficulty and I said 'yeah I can't unlock the door. This is my friend's car.' So one of the commissioners said 'well I've got a Ford just like this at home and the keys are really wonky and sometimes just have to know how to do it.' So he took the key from me ... tried once, twice, unlocked it and he said it's all in the wrist."
Freedman says it took another 10 minutes to get the car fired up. For some reason, the car wouldn't start even with his seatbelt on.
"So I was pretty upset, pretty panicked I must have done something or I'm just so incompetent that I can't start a car if this guy can unlock it on the second try."
Freedman says he drove to the Public Safety Building next to take care of that ticket after finding out the downtown station didn't handle tickets. Then he did the Slurpee run and apologized to his co-worker for damaging her car key and ignition.
"She said, well, I don't think anything happened. It's probably fine."
Freedman left, but came back later to work a second shift. That's when he noticed something strange — his co-worker's car was still in the lot, right where he'd left it. Freedman thought he had damaged it so badly she couldn't drive home.
"So that night I didn't sleep all that well because I was kind of feeling embarrassed and ashamed that I had done this to her car."
In the morning, he apologized to his co-worker, Jocelyne McKie.
"I said Jocelyne, I'm so sorry. What happened to your car? How come you left your car here last night? And she said 'I didn't leave my car here last night.' And it dawned on me finally, at that point, that it wasn't her car. And I said that wasn't your car? And she looked at me and her eyes bugged out and she said 'When you were gone yesterday somebody reported a car stolen.'
"I remember feeling panicked and a bit spooked about that because I was quite the goody-two-shoes ... So you can imagine that I was quite freaked out about this stolen car thing," McKie told CBC Sunday when confirming the tale.
"It was very spooky that you could take a key and you could unlock a car and then drive it, a completely different car."
Freedman says McKie told him shortly after he left, a woman in her 20s walked out of the pool and reported her car stolen to staff. She wanted to report it to the police but didn't know her licence plate, so went home. She showed up the next day with police and found her car, apparently untouched.
"They found the car in the exact same spot she left it with the windows up, no sign of forced entry, nothing missing out of the car. And so the police thought that she might have been a little nuts and she maybe thought that she was a little bit off."
Freedman has told the story to his friends for years and said recently they encouraged him to go public with it to try and find the woman.
Student wakes up to find his car's hatch snatched a week before Christmas
"I've wondered what it would be like to hear the other side of the story. What story she tells her friends, or if she's too embarrassed to tell anybody because she thinks that it wasn't really stolen."
"It was the kind of experience that makes somebody feel like they might not be completely with it or maybe they thought that they made a mistake and they don't really understand how they did. So I wanted to let her know after all these years that this really did happen and that she didn't imagine it."
Freedman says if anyone wants to reach out, they can contact him on Twitter @MBKev.
(FOX) It was a strange episode on American Airlines flight 1346 Friday as a 25-year-old man touched the faces of other passengers and sprayed them with an unknown substance before jumping off the grounded plane, Phoenix, Arizona, police said in a press release.
The incident began Friday morning as a plane from Minneapolis was landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Police said the man "had been acting strange on the flight."
The man then "randomly touched the faces of other passengers" and sprayed an unknown substance from a spray bottle on them.
The man was brought to the front of the plane to get off before the other passengers. While waiting for the main door of the plane to open, the man opened a service door on the other side of the plane and jumped out. The fall was about 10 feet, police said, and the man sustained minor injuries.
Both law enforcement and paramedics responded, American Airlines said in a statement to CNN.
The man was taken into custody without incident, police said, and was taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries.
Neither police nor American Airlines indicated whether it had been determined what was sprayed by the man but there were no reports of injuries to passengers.
Police said none of the other passengers wanted to press charges. Trespassing charges are pending against the man from the prosecutor's office, police said.
The incident also did not disrupt airport operations, police said.
April 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said his $100,000 lottery jackpot came at the end of more than 20 years of playing drawing games with the same set of numbers.
The Beaufort man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he played his usual numbers in the April 7 Palmetto Cash 5 drawing, which earned him a $100,000 prize.
The man said he has his numbers, 2-5-17-26-27, memorized.
"I didn't even need my ticket to know that I'd won," the man said of when he checked the results.
"I've had those numbers for more than 20 years," he said. "That's a long time."
The winner said he plans to keep using the numbers, which are a combination of family birthdays and his wedding anniversary.
April 15 (UPI) -- An Australian man said he used two cases of beer as a bartering tool to rescue a unique "unicorn" sheep from the slaughter.
Michael Foster, a veteran stock agent, said he was checking out a flock of sheep when he came across Joey, a sheep with one of its horns directly in the middle of his head.
"I thought it might have been a joke to start with, but I thought, 'yeah it looks like a unicorn,'" Foster told 7News Adelaide.
"I've been a stock agent for about six years and it is definitely the first time I have come across anything like it," Foster said. "To the best of our knowledge, it is the only one in Australia."
Foster said Joey was destined for the slaughter, but he was able to save the animal's life by trading two cases of beer for the sheep.
"He runs with the other sheep, it's just funny seeing his horn poking out," Foster said.
Foster said Joey seems made for stardom.
"We'll break him in, take him to shows and pageants, and who knows where we can go, maybe Hollywood," Foster said. "I'm sure the kids will get a big kick out of patting a real-life unicorn, we might even do unicorn rides."
A "unicorn" led California police on a three-hour chase in the Madera Ranchos area in early 2016. The "unicorn" in that case turned out to be a pony that had been dressed up for a photo shoot before escaping.