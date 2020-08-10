MOTZA, Israel (AP) — An Israeli jewelry company is working on what it says will be the world’s most expensive coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of $1.5 million.
The 18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with top-rated N99 filters at the request of the buyer, said designer Isaac Levy.
Levy, owner of the Yvel company, said the buyer had two other demands: that it be completed by the end of the year, and that it would be the priciest in the world. That last condition, he said, “was the easiest to fulfill.”
He declined to identify the buyer, but said he was a Chinese businessman living in the United States.
The glitzed-up face mask may lend some pizzazz to the protective gear now mandatory in public spaces in many countries. But at 270 grams (over half a pound) — nearly 100 times that of a typical surgical mask — it is not likely to be a practical accessory to wear.
In an interview at his factory near Jerusalem, Levy showed off several pieces of the mask, covered in diamonds. One gold plate had a hole for the filter.
“Money maybe doesn’t buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that,” Levy said.
Such an ostentatious mask might also rub some the wrong way at a time when millions of people around the world are out of work or suffering economically. Levy said that while he would not wear it himself, he was thankful for the opportunity.
“I am happy that this mask gave us enough work for our employees to be able to provide their jobs in very challenging times like these times right now,” he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY (AP) — It has been a bad week for Mexican tourism promotion, and it got worse Friday when the English language version of the country's tourism website appeared with hilarious mis-translations.
Entire states like Hidalgo and Guerrero apparently got machine translated as "Noble" and "Warrior."
Worse for the VisitMexico.com site, there was systematic and inexplicable re-invention of the names of some fairly well-known tourist towns. The Caribbean resort of Tulum somehow became "Jumpsuit." The nearby lagoon of Bacalar, on the Caribbean coast, was switched to the Gulf coast state of Tabasco.
The snafu came one day after the U.S. State Department cited the high number of COVID-19 cases in Mexico for issuing a "do not travel" advisory for the country, its highest level of warning. Hours earlier, the resort of Acapulco was forced to pull "anything goes" tourism ads that showed people partying without masks and the words "there are no rules."
But the problems at VisitMexico.com drew howls of hilarity — and anger. The Pacific coast resort of Puerto Escondido became "Hidden Port," a literal translation, and the northern city of Torreon became "Turret," which is kind of close.
Some name changes were just inexplicable and appeared to have as much to do with invention as simple translation. The central Mexican town of Aculco somehow became "I Blame," and the northern Gulf coast city of Ciudad Madero became "Log."
"Stop making Mexico look ridiculous!" former President Felipe Calderón wrote in his Twitter account.
Mexico's Tourism Department issued a statement apologizing for the apparently out-sourced errors, but then made it sound like something sinister had been involved.
"The Tourism Department expresses its most sincere apologies to the public and users for the effects that have occurred on the website VisitMexico," the statement said. "Moreover, we make it known that these acts aim to damage the image of the website and the department, and so therefore a criminal complaint has been filed and appropriate legal actions will be taken against those responsible."
The department did not explain that claim, but local media reported the dispute might involve a web services supplier angry about not being paid.
On Thursday, officials took down a pair of Acapulco video ads touting the faded resort's reputation as a nightclubbing spot — despite the fact nightclubs are currently closed to enforce social distancing. They said the ads weren't appropriate during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have stopped being a postcard from the past, today we have changed the rules," says a narration in one of the videos. "In fact, there are no rules," says another voice, as people can be seen eating bizarre meals and going out to night clubs. "Eat whatever you want, have fun day and night and into the early morning hours ... find new friends and new loves."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — This surprise baby reveal was a home run.
When Aaron Nemo was asked to help his brother and sister-in-law announce they were expecting their first child, he wanted to hit it out of the park. So he decided to cut out their sonogram picture and submit baby Nemo to be a fan cutout at the Cincinnati Reds' spectator-less Great American Ballpark, WXIX-TV reports.
"I wish I could say my heart was in an amazing place from the beginning, and I was just there to do something very sweet, but I kind of wanted to do something weird," Aaron Nemo, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, told the station.
Adam Nemo, who lives in Florida with his wife, says he didn't expect his brother to announce the pregnancy in the seats of a ballpark. But his father is a Reds fan, and he was wearing a Reds T-shirt when his wife got an ultrasound.
"When we thought about announcing, I was like, 'Let's give it to Aaron, let's let him come up with something,'" his wife, Kayleigh, said.
Both brothers say watching games has now turned into "finding Nemo" as they scan the stands for the cutout.
"Every time there's a foul ball down the right-field or left-field line, I pause it and am like, 'Is that, is that the baby?" Aaron said.
"We do the same," Adam agreed. "We haven't seen it yet on TV — you start looking closer during the games, but have not seen it yet. Don't know where it is yet."
Reds officials say family members should be able to see the baby's cutout on the third baseline.
Reds officials earlier announced that fans could purchase cutouts for $75 to be placed in the ballpark during the 2020 regular season. WXIX-TV reports that there are now a total of 3,200 cutouts ordered and nearly 2,000 installed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An escaped goat has become a local celebrity in Japanese city after evading capture by taking up residence on a concrete-reinforced slope next to railroad tracks.
The 63-year-old owner of the animal said he had only had the young goat for a short time before it escaped from his property in Sakura, Chiba Prefecture.
The goat, nicknamed Ponyo by local admirers, climbed a concrete-reinforced slope next to the railroad tracks and has been living on the slope for about two months, locals said.
Local authorities said they have been unable to reach the goat's new home because trains travel directly underneath its location, complicating rescue plans. Witnesses said the goat has plenty of grass graze on without wandering to an area where it could be more easily captured.
The goat's owner said he has been consulting with wildlife experts to create a plan to rescue Ponyo. He apologized to the railway operator and anyone else who has been inconvenienced by the escaped animal's presence.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman celebrated her 103rd birthday and being sprung from lockdown at a nursing home by trying something new: getting her first tattoo.
Dorothy Pollack celebrated her 103rd birthday in COVID-19 lockdown at a Muskegon nursing home June 16, and her family said they soon realized they needed to get her back out into the world.
"The nurse in the home said she was horribly depressed and we needed to get her out. We couldn't see her so we had no idea how she really was. She's extremely hard of hearing so phone calls were not helpful," granddaughter Teresa Zavitz-Jones told CNN.
Pollack celebrated her freedom Friday by getting her first tattoo: a small frog on her arm.
"It was pretty exciting because years ago my grandson wanted me to get one and I wouldn't do it," Pollack said. "All of a sudden, I decided I would like to have one. And if I could, a frog. Because I like frogs."
Ray Reasoner Jr. of A.W.O.L. Custom Tattooing in Muskegon said Pollack is the oldest person he has ever tattooed.
"She took it like a champ. I didn't even see her wince. Maybe she had half a wince once," he said.
Pollack followed up her first body ink with another personal first: taking a motorcycle ride.
The centenarian said she and her family are now planning further adventures.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man was reunited with his beloved dog five days after the chihuahua was credited with saving his life during a stroke.
Rudy Armstrong, 86, a Navy veteran who lives alone on a houseboat in Oriental with his dog, Boo-Boo, said he realized he was having a stroke on the boat and he couldn't reach his phone because he was unable to move one of his arms and one of his legs.
"I didn't want to be there for a couple of days before somebody would come by," Armstrong recalled to WCTI-TV, "so I said, 'OK, Boo-Boo, go get me some help.'"
Boo-Boo ran off at her owner's urging and returned a short time later with the dockmaster, who summoned paramedics to the scene.
Armstrong said he believes Boo-Boo saved his life by following his instructions. He was hospitalized and was reunited with his dog five days later.
"I've got tears running out of my eyes," he said during the reunion. "Missed her so much man."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said she screamed in shock when a mysterious object inside her washing machine turned out to be a python.
Emily Visnic, who recently moved from Connecticut to a West Palm Beach apartment, said she has her own laundry room in the residence and has no idea how a snake managed to get inside the appliance.
"I looked down and I saw something snakeskin and I was like, 'Huh. What did I put in here that was snakeskin?' And I reached down and it started slithering and oh my gosh. I screamed so loud. It was a huge python," Visnic told WPEC-TV.
Visnic said animal control officers told her the snake appeared to large to have traveled through the building's pipes. The officer said a neighbor in the same building had previously reported hearing what sounded like a snake traveling through the ventilation system.
"The neighbor directly below me, I guess the day before, had gone down to the front desk and said, 'This is going to sound crazy, but I'm hearing hissing,'" Visnic said.
A building maintenance crew removed the snake. It was unclear where the animal came from, and Visnic said snakes are not allowed as pets in the apartment building.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A Church of England vicar is using chopsticks to give bread to parishioners during Holy Communion while adhering to coronavirus safety protocols.
Reverend Eileen Harrop has taken inspiration from her Chinese cultural heritage with the unusual approach to maintaining social distancing as churches reopen for public worship.
The Church of England's advice for Holy Communion during the coronavirus pandemic states that communicants should be offered only bread, not wine, as there should be no "common cup".
Rev Harrop, vicar of St Mary's in Gainford and St Andrew's in Winston, both County Durham, believes the best way to administer the bread at the Eucharist is with extra-long serving chopsticks.
She said: "Many of my parishioners were quite anxious at the thought of taking communion, even though we are only permitted to do so under strict guidelines to ensure that there is no chance of transmission of the virus.
"I thought, 'Why can't I use a long pair of chopsticks, real bread rather than wafers, and drop it into the communicants' hands?'"
Rev Harrop, who grew up in Singapore, has an enduring love of Asian cuisine and has been using chopsticks to carry out the sacred act at both churches she serves.
She explained that administering the communion using the utensils ensures there is no cross-contamination, and that her parishioners feel confident to take part.
"It's rather special that the long chopsticks I use are normally used for the festive occasion 'Lo Hei', meaning 'stir the uplifted breath of life'," she continued.
"They take on an even greater meaning used in this context. This is a first for both churches, and perhaps a first in any parish church in the diocese."
Rev Harrop went to study at Keele University in 1979 and met her husband of 35 years, Brian.
The couple moved to Singapore before relocating to the UK again in 1996, and she was ordained in 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri said two chimpanzees were tranquilized and captured after escaping from a sanctuary in Jefferson County.
Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded with assistance from workers from the Critter Lane Petting Zoo in Valles Mines when the chimps escaped from the Missouri Primate Foundation, south of Festus, early Sunday afternoon.
The male chimp was tranquilized on a property near the sanctuary about 2:30 p.m. and the female chimp was captured about 3:45 p.m. The primates were examined by a veterinarian after being recaptured to ensure they were free of injuries.
Bissell said the chimps are believed to have escaped their enclosure due to an unsecured lock. A woman at the sanctuary sustained minor injuries in the escape, but declined medical treatment.
A chimpanzee previously escaped the facility July 30 and was seen trying to open a car door before being recaptured.
Tonia Haddix, who owns the seven chimps at the Missouri Primate Foundation, said the cages had been undergoing cleaning at the time of the escape. She said double doors are being installed to prevent future incidents.
"We have a lot of good protocols in place, but sometimes, and I don't care how fancy your facility is, mechanisms fail," Haddix told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Even prisoners -- just like the Georgia riots recently. They were able to take over the prisons. It happens."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A pair of Mahatma Gandhi's glasses are going under the hammer after they were discovered in an envelope hanging halfway out of an auction house's letterbox for two days.
Staff at East Bristol Auctions told Sky News that a man "popped them through" last Friday, but because they do not open at weekends, the "iconic" spectacles belonging to the Indian civil rights leader were not found until the following Monday.
"A colleague of mine picked them up, ripped open the envelope and found a brief note inside saying, 'These glasses belonged to Gandhi, give me a call,'" said Andrew Stowe, one of the auctioneers.
He continued: "I read the note, carried on with the morning duties, and then around lunchtime I thought, 'Well let's give this gentleman a call, let's see what the story is.'
"A few hours later, we were digging around and doing some research and we discovered that they are a very important historical find. I phoned the gentleman back ... his exact words were 'if they're no good, just throw them away'.
"I told him I thought they were worth £15,000, and I think he nearly fell off his chair."
Mr Stowe says the glasses belonged to the seller's uncle, who worked in South Africa around the same time Gandhi was there - between 1910 and 1930.
