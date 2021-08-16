Aug. 16 (UPI) -- An Arizona snake expert shared video of the delicate procedure required to free a Mojave rattlesnake that became entangled in bird netting.
Bryan Hughes, owner of Rattlesnake Solutions, said in the YouTube video that one of his rescuers brought him the Mojave rattlesnake, one of the most dangerous and highly venomous snakes in the United States, to free from the plastic netting.
Hughes said the rattlesnake, the second he has had to disentangle from bird netting in recent weeks, was in a particularly difficult situation, as he had to free the snake's head first without ending up on the wrong side of its fangs.
The rescuer said he was concerned the snake may have suffered a broken jaw, but an examination after it was freed revealed the reptile's injuries were far less severe.
"The netting had cut into the skin and created a few small cuts inside the snake's mouth, but I was able to work it free," he wrote in the video's description.
Hughes said the snake will be kept under observation in a "warm, dry area" for a few days to make sure it's OK before being released back into the wild.
"If you use bird netting to keep animals out of the garden, please consider that it also kills a variety of small animals," Hughes wrote.
"I know many don't like snakes and don't care, but that list also includes birds of all types, harmless snakes that you may find beneficial, bats, lizards, and small mammals like kangaroo rats."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- An Ohio-based business services company is asking the public to choose between 10 finalists for the title of America's Best Restroom.
Cintas announced the 10 public lavatories chosen as finalists for the America's Best Restroom Contest were selected on criteria including hygiene and aesthetics.
"The public is expecting a higher hygiene standard in public restrooms, and we're proud to spotlight these unique restrooms that are well-maintained without sacrificing aesthetic quality," Cintas marketing manager Sean Mulcahey said in a news release.
Cintas is inviting the public to vote on the finalists on the contest's website.
The finalists are the Core24 GVL gym in Greenvile, S.C.; the Fancy Flush portable toilet in Santa Rose, Calif.; JFK Airport's Terminal 4 in New York; Nan Thai Fine Dining in Atlanta; the Planet World museum in Washington, D.C.; the Pump House in Kannapolis, N.C.; The Fed Community restaurant in Clarkston, Mich.; Two Cities Pizza in Cincinnati; and the restroom at William S. Craycraft Park in Mission Veijo, Calif.
Voting is open through Aug. 20.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire animal control officer who came across a woman who lost her engagement ring on the beach returned after his shift ended and used his metal detector to locate the item.
The Rye Police Department said Animal Control Officer Bob McGrath was on patrol Saturday when he met Olivia Ireland at Cable Beach, where he regularly patrols to make sure people aren't bringing their dogs to the humans-only beach.
"I saw the lady near the water with a metal detector, on a busy, busy beach day and thought it was a little odd. Being a person who used metal detectors for most of my life, I went and asked if she was having any luck.
"She told me she had lost her engagement ring on Friday, a ring she had only had one month," McGrath told Foster's Daily Democrat.
McGrath, who has been a metal detector hobbyist since 14, offered to come back that evening after his shift with a higher-end detector better suited for salt water.
"I was out there about 9:30 p.m. last night," he said. "I had a light on my hat and was searching the area when I saw another spotlight approach. It was a man from Nottingham, from the Facebook group called Ring Finders.
"He had also been communicating with Olivia. She definitely was smart to seek out all this help. She did everything right."
McGrath found the ring under about 6 inches of sand late Saturday night.
"It was late, so I thought I'd call her Sunday morning," McGrath said. "Someone from one of the groups told her first, and she called me about 11:30 this morning."
Ireland expressed her gratitude to McGrath, who told her he didn't want any reward for his help.
"I am still in shock," Ireland said. "I never knew there were so many caring people willing to help until this happened.
"I never thought, in this vast ocean, that it would be found. I am so grateful to him, to everybody who tried to help. Bob is definitely the superstar of this story."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida man said doing some back-to-school shopping for his daughter led him to buying the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million jackpot.
Cleveland Pope, 47, of Brooksville, told Florida Lottery officials he was looking for school supplies when he made a stop at the Beverage 50 store in Brooksville.
"I just happened to be on a different side of town from where I normally buy Lottery tickets, all because I was looking for a specific backpack for my daughter to start school with," Pope said.
Pope purchased a Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket, and it turned out to be a $1 million top prize winner.
The winner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
The Beverage 50 store was awarded a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Korea said they are investigating after a man bought a used kimchi fridge online and found $130,000 cash taped to the bottom.
Police on Jeju Island said the man filed a police report Aug. 6 saying he was cleaning the recently-delivered fridge when he found the cash stash taped to the bottom of the appliance.
Investigators said they are working to identify the online seller of the refrigerator and are talking to the people involved in its transportation and delivery.
South Korea's Lost and Found Act states the cash will become the property of the man who bought the fridge if the rightful owner can't be tracked down. The money will become the property of the state if it is found to have been involved in a crime.
A 2016 report in The Korea Times documented the trend of people keeping their money stored in kimchi fridges amid record low bank interest rates in South Korea. The report said an average kimchi fridge can hold up to $895,200 cash.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite a wet Sunday night, many people battled the weather and brought their pups to TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark to see the Birds in action.
But it was one pup who stole the show for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
Slider the bat dog is back after he was sidelined last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fans who weathered the elements had the chance to watch Slider do what he loves: collecting bats.
The pup brings a new, fresh perspective to baseball fans.
"I think it is important to show what dogs can do to help kids like baseball, to like dogs and not be afraid of dogs," said fan Jamie Moschella.
Pelicans' staff member Hunter Horenstein said he and Slider are inseparable. They both train for this very moment.
"Fans asked about him, a lot of people asked about him, obviously the staff misses him having him in the office," said Horenstein. "To have him back is really exciting."
The game, the rain and the dogs made the game a little unique.
For bystander Lennon Tucker, bringing his dog to the park was a moment to share with friends and try to enjoy while the rain continued.
"Have the dogs out, see people's dogs and have some fun you know, you can watch the game," said Tucker.
Slider has followed a lineage of bat dogs, being the third bat dog for the Pelicans. The last bat dog was Deuce, but he has since retired.
"I'm excited he adds so much to the fan experience, he is part of the fabric. The fans love him, the staff love him, and the cc ticket holder also love him," said Horenstein.
Slider will continue to be around for more games during the season.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania said they successfully captured the loose alligator caught on camera crossing a road nearly a week earlier.
The West Mifflin Police Department said the approximately 3-foot alligator was captured during the weekend.
"The West Mifflin Police Department successfully apprehended our neighborhood wandering reptile.
All digits and extremities intact," the department said in a Facebook post.
The gator had been photographed crossing New England Road in West Mifflin nearly a week earlier, but had fled the scene before police arrived.
The sighting comes about two years after multiple loose alligators were captured in the Pittsburgh area in summer 2019.
The Pittsburgh City Council voted in March to ban ownership of alligators in the city.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A British man and his son have become the first people to cross the English Channel on eFoil boards.
Rob Wylie, 51, and son Morgan, 19, used Fliteboards -- electric-powered hydrofoil boards that use their motors to hover about 3 feet above the water while traveling up to 20 mph -- to cross the English Channel in about 1 hour, 44 minutes.
The men began from Cap Griz Nez, France, and arrived in Folkstone, England, at the end of their 23-mile journey.
Fliteboard, which congratulated the duo in an Instagram post, said Rob Wylie's board only had 4% battery strength remaining at the end of his trip.
"The Fliteboard family duo navigated currents, seaweed, swell and ships to complete the ride," the company said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A remarkably well-preserved cave lion cub found in Siberia's permafrost lived 28,000 years ago and may have traces of its mother's milk inside, scientists have said.
The female cub, named Sparta, was found at the Semyuelyakh River in Russia's Yakutia region in 2018, and a second lion cub called Boris was found the year before, according to a study published in the Quaternary science journal.
Valery Plotnikov, one of the study's authors, has said Sparta was so well preserved that she still had her fur, internal organs and skeleton.
Mr Plotnikov said: "The find itself is unique; there was no any other such find in Yakutia.
"Maybe, we hope, some disintegrated parts of the mother's milk (remain intact). Because if we have that, we can understand what its mother's diet was."
Sparta and Boris, a male cub, were found just 15m (50ft) away from each other, but are not only from different litters, they were also born thousands of years apart.
Boris lived around 43,448 years ago, the study said.
The two cubs aged one to two months were found by mammoth tusk collectors.
Two other lion cubs named Uyan and Dina have also been found in the region in recent years.
Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity.
Climate change is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world and has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(News19) OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man in Oconee County is facing charges after authorities say he stole a full-grown horse and then allegedly tried to hide it in a bedroom.
According to the incident report, deputies responded to the 100 block of Country Lane in Mountain Rest, South Carolina to reports that the suspect had been seen riding down the road on a horse and eventually taking it inside a home on Country Lane.
Initially, deputies were unable to make contact with the suspect, hearing him speaking but not being able to make out exactly what he was saying.
Dispatch was able to contact the suspect's father who was not far away. He later told deputies that the home was his and that his son wasn't supposed to be there.
Upon entering the home, deputies stated in the report that they found signs that the horse may be nearby.
"I immediately observed that there was horse feces in the living room," the responding deputy wrote.
The deputy then demanded the alleged horse thief exit the bedroom. Initially, authorities said he complied but then retreated when the deputy tried to take him into custody.
"It was at this time that I observed a full-size quarter horse standing in the middle of the bedroom," the deputy wrote.
The suspect was ultimately taken into custody without any further incidents noted in the report.
The deputy stated that he read the man his Miranda Rights but "the only thing that made sense concerning the incident was that the horse's name was Jubilee."
The complainant later told deputies that the suspect was her nephew and that they had previous issues with him stealing from them. So when she saw him riding down the road, and knowing the family didn't own any horses, she called law enforcement.
The suspect's father, working with a sheriff's office corporal, later found the owner of the horse who was able to identify it and valued the animal at about $6,500 - adding that she intended to pursue charges for theft of livestock.
The horse was described as calm throughout the unusual incident and, other than a small red cut on the front left leg was not described as having additional injuries.
As for the suspect, authorities said he was wanted on additional charges. Other reports provided by the sheriff's office list burglary, petit larceny, trespassing, and at least one case where the suspect was seen throwing a mandolin into a longtime neighbor's pasture.
For the horse theft, he now faces an additional charge of stealing livestock valued at more than $2,000 and less than $10,000.