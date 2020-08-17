PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona city official making $107,000 a year resigned after an investigation found he used city workers for an outside job involving an attempt to secure irrigation water for farmers who paid him with a goat.
The investigation found that the possibility of cash down the road also was discussed by Frank Stevens, the now-former former water resource portfolio manager for the city of Surprise, the Arizona Republic reported.
According to a report obtained by the newspaper through a public records request, a private investigator hired by Surprise found that Stevens had city workers prepare some of the organic farmers’ eight acres of leased land for use as a demonstration site for a drip irrigation system that Stevens tried to get a company to provide as part of a proposed partnership with him.
The farmers hired Stevens as a consultant to help them get irrigation water from an property association, paying him with a goat for his work and agreeing to provide additional compensation if he was successful, according to the investigation.
One of the farmers told the investigator that they gave Stevens the goat because “he liked the animal and it would keep his kids happy when they came home from school,” Stevens said.
The investigation concluded that Stevens violated city policy in several ways, including by having water workers do non-city work by having other employment that could compromise his judgment, actions or job performance.
Asked whether it was appropriate to use city workers in connection with his consultant work, Stevens told the investigator that he knew “the lines are gray or muddy.”
Stevens resigned his city job in February, according to the Republic, and another city official who supervised Stevens also resigned.
The Republic said Stevens declined comment. The Associated Press was not able to obtain a working phone number for Stevens.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has slammed the brakes on this year's Philly Naked Bike Ride.
The annual event, which usually draws thousands of nude cyclists for a trip around Philadelphia and its tourist sites, had been set for later this month. But organizers who had been gearing up for it said the city's COVID-19 cases made them halt their planning.
"After much debate, we feel that cancelling this year's event is the most responsible thing to do," they said on their website.
But they had a message for would-be naked riders eager to break free of their home lockdowns: They hope to be back riding in 2021.
"We hope to see you next year, hopefully under better and healthier circumstances," they said. "Keep up your (socially distant) riding and be safe."
Ride organizer Maria Serrahima said canceling this year was "the safest bet" because of the highly contagious and deadly virus. Still, she said on Friday she hopes people are "taking advantage of the emptier streets and riding — masks up."
The naked ride is to promote positive body image, advocate for the safety of cyclists and protest dependence on fossil fuels. Riders pedal a 10-mile (16-kilometer) course while taking in sights including Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art's steps, featured in the "Rocky" movies.
The 12th Philly Naked Bike Ride had been scheduled for Aug. 29. The ride used to be held in September, often in temperatures around 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius), but enough of the naked riders mentioned feeling chilly that, last year, it was moved up to August.
California firefighters had to fend off more than just flames when a bull got territorial, as seen in a video.
Ventura County Fire Department captured the moment while attempting to quell the flames of a Lake Fire, with the bull charging down the road as firefighters scrambled to get out of its way. The big-horned bull, called "Ferdinand" in the tweet, slows to a trot as it passes the firefighters who are sitting safely inside their trucks.
"Ferdinand the Bull wasn't clowning around when he chased FF's down the road," the tweet read. "Crews were clearing the road so the engines could get to a clearing when they were chased out."
The department said no one was injured.
The name "Ferdinand" is likely a reference to the children's book of the same name about a bull who would rather smell flowers than fight in a ring.
Dealing with the Lake Fire has been more of a problem than facing down a bull, with authorities saying that the fire is just 12% contained, the New York Daily News reported.
Bone-dry vegetation fueled three wildfires near Los Angeles on Friday amid multiple warnings that new blazes could erupt as temperatures spiked and humidity dropped during a statewide heatwave.
Record-breaking heat is possible through the weekend, increasing the risk for further fires.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A haunted house company in Japan came up with an unusual way to keep the scares going amid the COVID-19 pandemic: a drive-in haunted house.
Kowagarasetai, a production company specializing in haunted houses and horror events, launched what it calls the world's first drive-in haunted house as a means of keeping customers and performers safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
"With the virus, I knew there would be no way we could have a traditional haunted house, with all that screaming in a small confined space," company founder Kenta Iwana told CNN Travel. "When I read that drive-through theaters were making a comeback, it was my 'aha' moment."
The haunted house costs $75 for customers who bring their own cars, or $85 to borrow a car from the company. The borrowed cars feature protective plastic on the inside that is changed for each customer.
The vehicles pull into a garage and are treated a simulation of being trapped inside a vehicle being attacked by zombies and ghosts.
Customers' vehicles are cleaned after each performance, but the company cautions that some fake blood may remain.
"We cannot remove every drop of blood. It will be clean enough to drive on the road," Kowagarasetai's website states.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Residents of eight New Jersey counties are being encouraged to inspect their cars before leaving the area to help curb the spread of invasive insects.
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture said spotted lanternflies, a species native to China and South Korea, are suspected to be spreading in Warren, Hunterdon, Mercer, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Salem and Somerset counties.
The counties are being placed under quarantine to help slow the spread of the insects, which officials said pose a danger to more than 70 plant species.
"The department asks that anyone who travels in a quarantined county do a quick inspection of their vehicle for the spotted lanternfly before leaving," the Department of Agriculture said.
The statement said the species is known to be "an excellent hitchhiker." It first arrived in 2014 in Pennsylvania, where 26 counties are currently under quarantine.
"We have been working diligently to slow the advance of this bug," department Secretary Douglas Fisher said. "We are targeting areas where severe infestations have been confirmed, and we also encourage residents to destroy the spotted lanternfly if possible when they see it. It will take a combined effort to help keep this pest from spreading."
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old girl visiting a Massachusetts beach with her family made an unusual discovery in the sand -- a message in a bottle that crossed the Atlantic Ocean in 11 years.
The Chin family said they were visiting Falmouth Heights Beach when 3-year-old Lila found the bottle while searching for shells in the sand.
The family removed the cork from the bottle after the Saturday discovery and found a message.
"Sent from the U.K. March 3, 2009," the note read.
The family said they are planning to write their own message and throw the bottle back into the ocean.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Hawaii man who lost his surfboard in the water more than two years ago said the lost item has now been found 5,200 miles away in the Philippines.
Doug Falter, 35, said he was surfing in February 2018 when the leash tethering the surfboard to him came loose and the board was carried away by the waves.
"I swam as hard as I could to try and get to it. I ran from one end of Waimea Bay across to the other side and scaled the rocks trying to get a visual until it was completely dark," Falter wrote in a Facebook post.
The surfer said he eventually gave up hope of ever locating his lost board, but Lyle Carlson, the man who designed the board, recently received a message from a man named Giovanne in the Philippines.
Giovanne said he had purchased the board for $40 from a fisherman who found it floating in the water. He used the board's markings to identify its maker and decided to try to determine how it ended up floating loose in the ocean.
Carlson recognized the item as Falter's long-lost board.
Giovanne, a school teacher, told Falter he plans to use the board to learn to surf, but there are no local stores that sell surfing supplies.
Falter said he is now raising money to send surfing wax and other supplies to Giovanne so he and his students can learn to surf.
"As bummed as I was when I lost it, now I am happy to know my board fell into the hands of someone wanting to learn the sport," Falter wrote.
Falter said he is hoping to eventually travel to the Philippines to offer in-person lessons to the teacher and his students.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Chinese restaurant apologized for any offense caused when it placed scales at its entrance and suggested customers weigh themselves to determine what they should order.
The Chuiyan Fried Beef location in Changsha, Hunan province, said the scales and menu suggestions were put in place as a response to President Xi Jinping's call for the country to reduce food waste.
The two scales were placed at the entrance to the eatery and customers were encouraged to weigh themselves. A guide placed by the scales offered suggestions for food selections and portion sizes for men and women of various weight ranges.
The move sparked criticism on social media from customers who felt the weight-based initiative encouraged fat shaming.
The restaurant said in a post on microblogging site Weibo that it was "deeply sorry" for any offense caused by the program.
"Our intention was to advocate not wasting food and for people to order in a healthy way," the post stated.
The eatery said the weighing was strictly voluntary.
"We never forced customers to weigh themselves," it said.
Tan Yan, president of the Chuiyan Fried Beef chain, said the scales would remain in place at the Changsha location, but it would be made clear that customers are in no way required to use them.
She said officials are considering adding more nutritional information to the posted guides.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A penguin escaped from its home on a British farm and was spotted by police when it came "plodding up a village street."
Broxtowe North Police said the Humbolt penguin had escaped from its enclosure on a farm early Sunday morning when officers on patrol in Strelly, near Nottingham, spotted it "plodding up a village street."
Police nicknamed the "friendly bird" Po-Po and questioned him "on what he was doing walking down the middle of a road."
Officers determined the penguin had escaped from a farm about 1 mile away. The bird was safely returned to his owner's home.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a baby deer found trapped in a drainage pipe.
The Ashland Fire Department said the fawn had been spotted wandering in the area for a few days before being spotted trapped in the drain pipe Monday morning.
Firefighters used a 6-foot hook to gently pull the deer out of the pipe.
The animal was not injured, but was taken to an Animal Control facility to receive a veterinary assessment.
