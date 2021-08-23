HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A 2-year-old filly got loose before a race at a Kentucky track and ran onto a highway alongside cars before being apprehended Saturday.
The filly named Bold and Bossy got loose on her way to the starting gate at Ellis Park. Jockey Miguel Mena was thrown off.
She then ran off the track and over a levee heading to U.S. 41. Bold and Bossy ran briefly onto Interstate 69 and Veterans Memorial Parkway, with a posse of trainers chasing her in their vehicles. Police and the sheriff’s department also showed up.
“Thank god for all the people who jumped in to go find her because she left town,” her owner-trainer Michael Ann Ewing said from Lexington.
Ewing said Bold and Bossy lost two shoes and a hind hoof knocked some flesh off the heel of a front foot during her escapade, but she wasn’t seriously injured. The trainer said the filly was cramping from dehydration when she was finally corralled by a man and his wife.
Bold and Bossy was wearing her saddle and blinkers to restrict her vision as she galloped down the highway close to vehicles in other lanes. The blinkers probably made it harder to stop her, said Jack Hancock, a trainer who gave chase.
“She couldn’t see anything beside her, so that made it a little worse trying to catch her,” he said. ”I’ve been here all my life and I’ve never seen one to do a run like this, not that far and not that much highway.”
Horses that get loose on a racetrack often run back to the familiar setting of their barn, but Bold and Bossy had shipped in from Lexington to run in a race for the first time.
“She didn’t know where to go home,” Hancock said.
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Transportation Security Administration canine handler ended up putting his skills to the test with an entirely different species when he spotted a groundhog running around the runway at Washington Dulles International Airport.
TSA Explosives Detection Canine Handler Shelby Tibbs said he was finishing up a training exercise with Dux, his German short-haired pointer, when he spotted the groundhog wandering on the runway.
Tibbs said he was concerned for the safety of the animal in the heat.
"It was really hot that day and the tarmac felt like more than 100 degrees" with the heat index, Tibbs said in a TSA news release.
Tibbs, who has a background in animal control, drove over to the groundhog and was able to safely wrap the animal in a leash to prevent it from biting.
"I think he wanted to catch a flight to someplace cold because it was very hot that day. I guess he couldn't buy a ticket," Tibbs joked. "But he was a very good passenger while we drove to the nearby creek."
Tibbs' coworkers nicknamed him the "Groundhog Whisperer" as a result of the rescue.
(The Guardian) Tucked into the foothills of northern Spain, the village of Trasmoz attracts thousands of tourists each year. For many, the allure is not its half-ruined castle nor stunning mountain backdrop but rather a curious quirk of history: Trasmoz is Spain's only excommunicated and cursed village.
"So far, being excommunicated and cursed hasn't been bad for us," said Lola Ruiz Diaz, one of the 47 or so people who live all year round in Trasmoz, some 50 miles north-west of Zaragoza. "It's turned out to be a point in our favour."
Summers can see as many as 6,000 tourists descend on the village for its witchcraft festival in July, exploring its tiny sorcery museum and taking in reenactments of the curse being cast over the village. Few villagers ever expected Trasmoz's singular status to become a tourist draw. But two decades ago, after locals began reclaiming the tales that had shifted and shaped Trasmoz over the years, a steady trickle of fascinated visitors began turning up.
Its unorthodox past goes back to a series of squabbles that began more than 700 years ago. At the time, Trasmoz was a prosperous community of Christians, Jews and Arabs with a powerful adversary: the neighbouring monastery of Veruela.
A quarrel between the two over whether villagers could fell trees in the area for firewood came to a head in 1252, leading the monastery's abbot to demand that Trasmoz be excommunicated from the Catholic church. "One could call it a tantrum," said Ruiz.
The second row came more than 250 years later, this time over access to the waterways that thread through the nearby Moncayo mountains. After the country's nobles sided with Trasmoz, the monastery retaliated. With permission from the then Pope, Julius II, the abbot recited a curse from the Psalms on Trasmoz. To hear Ruiz tell it, villagers shrugged off the hex and life continued as normal. "In my view, the people of Trasmoz didn't take very seriously all that the monastery launched against them, as they were used to it," she said.
Some even sought to use the village's status to their advantage. Decades after Trasmoz was excommunicated, the caretakers of the castle began covertly using the site to create false coins. In order to explain the hammering, banging and other noises emanating from the castle in the dead of night, they told people that witches haunted the area.
"The strange noises were them, of course, making false coins," said Ruiz. "The monastery took advantage of it, telling people that Trasmoz was a witches' village."
The reputation stuck. Trasmoz became known as a village of sorcery, with deadly consequences at times. The last local to be accused of witchcraft was Joaquina Bona Sánchez, known as Tía Casca, who was thrown down a steep ravine in 1860 after being blamed for a spate of deaths in the village.
Over time, Trasmoz – whether for the curse or simply an echo of events playing out across Spain – fell into decline. The castle was abandoned and the estimated population of 700 began to dwindle after Spain ordered the expulsion of Jews in 1492 – followed by the Muslims – and, more recently, as urbanisation took hold.
The downward spiral halted, however, after local officials announced subsidies for villages to hold events aimed at celebrating their unique characteristics. One village honed in on its tradition of ceramics, another choose woodworking.
"We thought, what is Trasmoz known for?" said Ruiz. The answer was instantaneous. "Witches."
So the annual Feria de Brujería – or witchcraft festival – was born, replete with tarot card readings, lotions made from local herbs and capped off with the crowning of one villager as the "witch" of the year. "It's a way to recover the village's link to witches, while also reclaiming the persecution that these women were subjected to," said Ruiz.
It's a lighthearted take on Trasmoz's dark history, though some tourists take it more seriously. "People show up at my house asking me to get rid of the evil eye," said Ruiz, who was named witch of the year in 2008. "But you're not going to find that here."
The festival has grown into one of the best attended in the northern region of Aragón, said Jesús Andia, the mayor of Trasmoz. "At the beginning, it was something symbolic for the village," he said. "But soon we realised that people really like it."
For the most part, residents of the village have been open to the idea of touting its longstanding feud with the church. "There are a few – very few – who take it personally and don't like it," said Andia. "But the rest of the municipality knows that these days, villages have to cling to something or they risk disappearing."
Nearly eight centuries after Trasmoz was excommunicated, relations have been smoothed over with the Veruela monastery, with the two joining forces at times to organise cultural events And there's little sign of the tempestuous relationship at Trasmoz's church, where mass, baptisms and other rites are regularly held.
Even so, villagers have no interest in approaching the pope to see whether the excommunication or curse can be lifted. "We're not considering it, we're not going to do it," said Andia. "Getting rid of it now would be like erasing everything – I think future generations would never forgive us."
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Washington State University engineer's robotic beetle, which weighs about the same as three grains of rice, earned a Guinness World Record as the lightest crawling robot.
Nestor O. Perez-Arancibia, a Flaherty associate professor in engineering in the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, created the Robeetle, an ethanol-powered, beetle-like robot that uses air flow and pneumatics for movement in lieu of electronics.
Perez-Arancibia's robot, which was featured on the cover of Science Robotics, was certified by Guinness World Records as the lightest crawling robot, weighing in at 88 milligrams -- or .003 ounces -- the same as about three grains of rice.
The robot, which is approximately the same size as a real beetle, can climb slopes, navigate various types of surfaces and transport objects up to 2.6 times its own weight.
Perez-Arancibia said his goal is to use robots to solve engineering problems by mimicking the abilities of natural creatures.
(AFP) Sri Lanka will issue captive elephants with their own biometric identity cards and ban their riders from drinking on the job under a wide-ranging new animal protection law.
Many rich Sri Lankans -- including Buddhist monks -- keep elephants as pets to show off their wealth, but complaints of ill treatment and cruelty are widespread.
The new measures are aimed at protecting the animals' welfare and include strict regulations around working elephants, as well as mandating a daily two-and-a-half-hour bath for each creature.
Official records show there are about 200 domesticated elephants in the South Asian nation, with the population in the wild estimated at about 7,500.
The new law will require all owners to ensure that animals under their care have new photo identity cards with a DNA stamp.
It also brings in multiple regulations for working elephants.
Baby elephants can no longer be used for work -- even cultural pageants -- and cannot be separated from their mothers.
Logging elephants cannot be worked for more than four hours a day and night work is prohibited.
There are new restrictions on the tourism industry too -- from now on, no more than four people can ride an elephant at once, and they must sit on a well-padded saddle.
Their use in films is banned, except for government productions under strict veterinary supervision, as is allowing their riders to drink while working.
"The person who owns or has the custody of such elephants shall ensure that the mahout (rider) is not consuming any liquor or any harmful drug while employed," Wildlife Protection minister Wimalaweera Dissanayaka said in a gazette notification dated Thursday.
Owners must send their animals for a medical check-up every six months.
Those who violate the new law will have their elephant taken into state care and could face a three-year prison sentence.
Capturing wild elephants in Sri Lanka is a criminal offence punishable by death, but prosecutions are rare.
Animal rights activists as well as elephant experts have alleged that over the last 15 years, more than 40 baby elephants have been stolen from national wildlife parks.
(Mirror) A group of Irish people were airlifted from Sweden's highest mountain on Monday morning after they were stranded there overnight.
Six people were airlifted from the summit of Kebnekaise after they endured a freezing night on the peak of the mountain.
They had set out on Sunday to climb the 2,100 metres to the top of the mountain and reached the top.
But when travelling back down, the weather conditions deteriorated and the group got separated.
They were able to contact emergency services on their phones after they became stranded on the mountain.
Temperatures reached lows of -10C while strong winds also hit, with one person reported to have been wearing shorts on the baltic summit.
Swedish Mountain Rescue managed to airlift the climbers to safety by making two separate trips up the mountain on Monday morning.
They were not injured or harmed after the rough night on Kebnekaise.
President of the Swedish Mountain Rescuers National Organisation Rickard Svedjesten said rescue missions are a "common thing" at this time of year when autumn conditions start to bring freezing temperatures to the mountains.
"The biggest problem is people not being prepared for the weather," he told RTE Radio One's Today programme.
"They had bad equipment, bad clothing. The mountain rescuer in that area had to watch last night because they couldn't get the helicopter up because it was too cloudy.
"They got airlifted this morning and everyone is fine."
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Officials at an Italian aquarium said a baby smooth-hound shark was born in a tank in which only females are kept in what might be the first documented case of asexual reproduction for the species.
The Acquario Cala Gonone in Sardinia said the baby, dubbed Isperia, was born in a tank in which only two female smooth-hound sharks have lived for the past decade.
The aquarium said officials suspect the shark was born via a process known as parthenogenesis, which involves a polar cell, which contains a duplicate of an egg's DNA, fertilizing the egg in the absence of sperm.
Marine biologists at the aquarium said they have sent samples for testing to confirm whether Isperia is a genetic clone of her mother.
Parthenogenesis has previously been observed in three species of shark: the bonnethead, the blacktip shark and the zebra shark.
The aquarium said the results of the DNA test could determine whether smooth-hound sharks become the fourth species to make the list.
(NPR) The theme of Bigelow High School's 2020 - 2021 yearbook was The Roaring 20s. But it appears officials at the Arkansas school wanted the student record of the events of the tumultuous year to be a little less of a roar and more of a meow.
Before delivering the keepsakes to students earlier this month, school administrators ripped out a two-page spread depicting a timeline of events from the academic year. Among the high/lowlights included were the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, former President Donald Trump's claims of a rigged election, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is unclear exactly who was behind the decision to excise the pages from the student-designed yearbook, but East End School District Superintendent Heidi Wilson justified the move by citing "community backlash."
Wilson did not reply to NPR's requests for comment.
Meanwhile, some students and parents say it's censorship.
Madison Johnston was in the class that produced the yearbook and was disappointed when she began to hear from other students about the changes after "a group of parents had complained about it being biased."
The class had been diligent in its reporting, triple checking the spread and getting it OK'd before it was printed, she told Fox 16.
"They're censoring something that is facts," Johnston said.
The Student Press Law Center, a national organization that advocates for the press freedom rights of high school and college journalists, is calling on the superintendent to reprint and distribute the pages that were torn out. In a letter to Wilson, SPLC Executive Director Hadar Harris urged the superintendent to apologize to students, parents and the yearbook staff adviser who resigned following the controversy.
"We are very concerned about ensuring that they're taking seriously the issue at hand in terms of what they did," Harris told NPR.
"They ripped the pages out of the yearbook for no clear pedagogical purpose and on the basis of what they said was a community backlash. We don't see any evidence of that community backlash," she said, noting that Wilson has not responded to SPLC's requests.
A freedom of information records request by the Arkansas Times for any evidence related to the so-called community backlash has gone nowhere, according to the newspaper.
"When asked if there were any emails, or perhaps a public meeting where people shared their opposition to the timeline, Wilson simply answered 'no' in an email and did not respond to further inquiries," the paper reported earlier this week.
In an interview with the Arkansas Press Association Publisher Weekly, Megan Clark Walton, who is the former yearbook adviser and also a former journalist, said she feels "burned a bit" by what happened at Bigelow High School.
No one has apologized to her "because district officials don't believe they did anything wrong," according to the outlet.
Reflecting on her time as the yearbook adviser and a journalism teacher at the school, Walton said, "It was my favorite course to teach, and I was able to open kids' eyes to the world around them. Bigelow is such a tiny, tiny community, and journalism taught them how to look at the world objectively, which I don't think they get a lot of time at home."
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Animal control officers were called to a California school when an intellectually curious coyote entered the building and wandered into a classroom.
Teachers and administrators at the Our Lady of Lourdes school in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles said they were in the hallway waiting for students to arrive about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when the coyote wandered into an eighth-grade classroom.
The coyote was safely removed from the building by animal control officers.
"We're considering a new mascot," the school joked in a Facebook post.
Wildlife expert Jennifer Brent said coyotes and other wild animals are wandering into urban areas in increasing numbers due to drought conditions caused by climate change.
(Huffington Post) Sea snakes that have long been known to "attack" human divers are probably just on the prowl for sex, according to the authors of a new scientific paper.
To back up a little bit, yes, sea snake incidents are something that can happen. A venomous creature known as the olive sea snake, which inhabits tropical coral reefs and can grow up to 6 feet long, has been reported to have attacked human divers "unprovoked" ― which, even if the snake doesn't bite, can put divers in danger by understandably throwing them into a panic, note the researchers in the paper, published in Scientific Reports on Thursday.
The researchers reviewed available data on sea snake attacks and noticed some interesting things. The "attacks" mainly involved males during breeding season, and occurred in the midst of activities like sea snake courting rituals or two rival males fighting.
"In fact, it's just a lovesick boy looking for a girlfriend and making a rather foolish mistake," herpetologist and study co-author Rick Shine of Macquarie University in Australia told The New York Times.
The snakes have somewhat poor vision and are seemingly launching themselves at divers in an attempt to find out whether they're suitable mates, study co-author, Ross Alford, professor emeritus Australia's James Cook University, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
"They just go, 'Hey, there's a big thing over there. I'll just go check if it's a female snake,'" he said, adding that once the snake realizes his error, he'll typically leave.
That's why Alford recommended that if you find yourself in this unpleasant situation, simply stay calm and allow the snake to "investigate" you "with its tongue." Shine also noted that sea snakes move so fast, you probably won't be able to get away anyway, and trying to fight is just likely to make the snake more aggressive.