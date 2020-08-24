DETROIT (AP) — A young woman who was declared dead at her suburban Detroit home opened her eyes at a funeral home as she was about to embalmed, a lawyer said Monday.
“They would have begun draining her blood to be very, very frank about it,” Geoffrey Fieger told WXYZ-TV.
The Southfield fire department acknowledged it was involved in a bizarre set of events Sunday that began when a medical crew was summoned to a home where a 20-year-old woman was unresponsive.
Paramedics tried to revive the woman for 30 minutes and consulted an emergency room doctor, the department said.
The doctor “pronounced the patient deceased based upon medical information provided” from the scene, the department said.
The Oakland County medical examiner’s office said the body could be released to the family without an autopsy, according to the fire department.
But then came a startling discovery at the James H. Cole funeral home in Detroit: The woman was still alive more than an hour later.
“Our staff confirmed she was breathing” and called a emergency medical crew, the funeral home said.
Fieger, who was hired by the family, identified the woman as Timesha Beauchamp.
“They were about to embalm her, which is most frightening, had she not had her eyes open. ... The funeral home unzipping the body bag — literally — that’s what happened to Timesha, and seeing her alive with her eyes open,” Fieger said.
Fieger didn’t return a message from The Associated Press. Beauchamp’s mother struggled to sum up her feelings.
“My heart is so heavy. Someone pronounced my child dead, and she’s not even dead,” the mother told WDIV-TV, which didn’t identify her by name.
There was no official information on Beauchamp’s condition Monday.
Southfield said it’s conducting an internal investigation but insisted that the fire and police departments followed procedures.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- An administrative assistant for the Transportation Security Administration was able to reunite a wedding dress left at a TSA checkpoint with the bride, who was due to be married the next day.
The TSA said the roller bag containing the bride's gown and the mother of the bride's dress was left behind by the mother at Newark Liberty International Airport's security checkpoint as she traveled from New Jersey to the wedding in Columbus, Ohio.
The bride's brother, Christopher Cepeda, submitted an online form to the TSA's Lost and Found office at the airport. The brother of the bride said his heart sank when he saw the estimated time to receive a response was about five days.
"As soon as I submitted the request, we lost hope of retrieving the luggage on time for the wedding," Cepeda said.
Loletta Nathan-Gordon, a TSA administrative assistant at the Newark airport, saw the form on the day it was submitted and decided to take swift action.
"I put myself in the bride's shoes. I could only imagine how stressful that would have been for me if my mom would have left the dress behind. I would have freaked out," Nathan-Gordon said.
She located the bag in the TSA Lost and Found and coordinated with Cepeda to have it shipped overnight for an early-morning delivery.
"Thanks to Loletta, she called me immediately after the request and I was ecstatic to hear from TSA so quickly," Cepeda said.
The dresses arrived at the hotel Saturday at 8:55 a.m., plenty of time for the bride to walk down the aisle later in the day.
"She literally saved my sister's wedding," Cepeda said. "If it wasn't for her, everything would have been a disaster."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A California man attempting to defend his home from a wildfire said he turned to an unusual source of help when his water was shut off: several cases of Bud Lite beer.
Chad Little said he decided to stay behind when his family evacuated their Vacaville home last week as the LNU Lightning Complex Fires approached their neighborhood.
Little said he had hoses set up around the house to provide a consistent source of water to keep the flames away from the house, but he started worrying when the water to the area was shut off.
The homeowner, whose house previously burned down five years ago in a fire sparked by an attic fan, said he grabbed one of his 30-packs of Bud Lite cans.
"That was the only thing I had that I had a lot of, and it was wet," he told The Vacaville Reporter. "Luckily, I had a bunch of cases of Bud Light and I was able to get it out."
Little pulled away some sheet metal from the wall of his workshop and used an exposed nail to pop holes in the cans.
"When I ripped up the sheet metal, it had a nail, so I was just shaking it up, popping it just and spraying them, popping it out and grabbing another one," Little told KCRA-TV. "My buddies all tease me about drinking water beer, and I say, 'Hey, saved my shop.'"
He said firefighters eventually arrived in the neighborhood and helped keep the flames away from his home.
Little said his carport burned to the ground, but his home was untouched by the flames.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A 150-pound (68-kilogram) tortoise who escaped from a Tennessee home has been returned after 74 days, managing to make it less than a mile during his slow and steady journey.
Though the African Sulcata Tortoise named Soloman crawled away from his Ashland City enclosure more than two months ago, he was discovered just an eighth of a mile away from home last week, his owner, Lynn Cole, told WKRN-TV on Friday.
Cole said a man and his son spotted Solomon grazing in a valley at a construction site and returned him within minutes.
He didn't seem to make it far, but Cole said the true extent of the 15-year-old tortoise's trek remains a mystery.
"I guess that we will never know the full details of Solomon's great adventure and how he managed to elude us all for so long," Cole told the news outlet. "No matter his traveled course or intent, thanks to the gentleman and his son who happened to be driving by at that moment, Solomon is now safely at home and, as such, so much joy has been returned to our family."
Cole said Solomon is a beloved pet who has been with their family since birth. The owners said they would pay his rescuers a reward for returning him home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in Malaysia said an endangered leopard that escaped from its enclosure was captured after about 14 hours on the loose.
The Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, a zoo in Putatan operated by the Sabah Wildlife Department, said the clouded leopard, an endangered species native to Southeast Asia, breached the chain-link fence surrounding its enclosure by unknown means about 6:15 a.m. Sunday.
The leopard was spotted hiding in the heavy foliage on park property about 7:15 a.m., but zookeepers were unable to capture it before it vanished into the plants.
The wildlife department issued warnings to the nearby villages of Kampung Lok Kawi Baru, Kampung Tombovo and Kamping Maang to alert residents to the potentially dangerous animal's escape.
The leopard was again spotted on zoo property Sunday evening and was successfully tranquilized and recaptured about 8:45 p.m.
The big cat was found to be in good condition and it is not believed to have caused any injuries to humans during its time on the loose, officials said.
The escape remains under investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN)It took 50 years, but an Australian man's lucky lottery numbers finally came through to win him $1 million.
The Brisbane man, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all six numbers in the August 17 Gold lotto drawing using the numbers his father picked decades ago.
"They're my dad's numbers. They're some family birth dates and other numbers. My family's been playing them for about 50 years," he said in a statement released by the Lott, Australia's official lotteries.
He said he kept his dad's numbers -- 20, 31, 10, 22, 37 and 12 -- and has been playing them consistently for some time.
Lottery officials called the winner at work to let him know about his prize.
"I thought for sure this was a practical joke. I just can't believe this," the man said in the statement.
Once he realized it wasn't a prank call, the man said he had plans for the $1 million (about $715,000 in US dollars).
"The mortgage is gone! It will be great to get that well and truly off my back," he said. "It'd be great to get a caravan and put some into savings."
The man told lottery officials that he usually doesn't check his numbers, so he was glad they called.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town's officials are showing comedian John Oliver what they think about his expletive-filled rant about their city — they're naming the local sewage treatment plant after him.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton announced the tongue-in-cheek move in a video posted on his Facebook page on Saturday that shows him at the plant.
"We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant," the Republican mayor says. "Why? Because it's full of crap just like you, John."
The new name comes after a recent episode of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" in which he explored the racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems in a few Connecticut towns.
In the segment, Oliver noted Danbury's "charming railway museum" and its "historic Hearthstone Castle."
"I know exactly three things about Danbury," he said. "USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry and if you're from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver — children included — (expletive) you."
It wasn't exactly clear what prompted Oliver to go off on Danbury. A message seeking comment was left for his agent Sunday.
Oliver also made fun of Boughton and other American mayors in 2017 over videos they made seeking to attract Amazon's second world headquarters. In his video, Boughton asks Alexa where the best place for the facility would be, and Alexa says Danbury.In Boughton's new video, he also mentions that Amazon has decided to open a distribution facility in Danbury, although it's not the second world headquarters.
"And, oh by the way, thanks for showing that Amazon video," Boughton says to Oliver at the end of the video. "We did get Amazon here in Danbury."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) From backflipping cheetahs to robo-dogs that mimic man's best friend, some of today's most incredible robots have taken their inspiration from the animal kingdom.
Now, robotics engineers at Georgia Tech have turned to an unlikely creature for their latest invention: the lazy, lovable sloth.
Though the SlothBot, as it's called, may not be as exciting to watch in action as a robotic cheetah or dog, there is purpose in its slowness.
When it comes to monitoring the gradual but critically important changes happening to the global climate, it pays to sit back, relax and stick around for a while.
That's what the SlothBot is doing as we speak.
Suspended by cables in the tree canopy high above the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the hyper-energy-efficient SlothBot is packed with sensors that are taking readings on everything from temperature, humidity, air quality and carbon dioxide levels.
The idea for the SlothBot first came to Magnus Egerstedt, a robotics professor at Georgia Tech, while on vacation in Costa Rica, where he first encountered the notoriously lethargic animals.
Sloths spend roughly 15 hours each day asleep. And for the few hours that they are awake, they move at a snail's pace through the tree canopy, often covering less than half the length of a football field in a day.
"I could not understand how these slow, tasty animals that are just sitting there waiting to be eaten by a jaguar could survive," Egerstedt said. "So I started reading about sloths and I got really excited about embracing slowness in robotics. And when you're measuring things that are evolving over weeks and months, you don't have to be fast -- it's OK to be slow, as long as you're out there and getting the job done."
With this in mind, Egerstedt and several students in his lab came up with the idea to design a robot that could do just that -- reach places that humans and most high-powered robots can't, like a tree canopy, and stay there to monitor environmental changes over time.
To do this, the SlothBot needed to be extremely energy efficient -- sloth-like, if you will -- to conserve power and continue sampling the air, without having to be lowered down from the trees and recharged.
Suspended by cables, the SlothBot rarely moves, except when its battery runs low and it needs to crawl along the wires into the sun to recharge via its built-in solar panels.
For now, there is only one SlothBot, but Egerstedt sees huge potential in his creation as a tool to keep an eye on environmental changes, especially in remote locations.
Egerstedt says he is planning to add more sensors to future SlothBot iterations, especially those that can monitor for the presence of pollinators, like bees, butterflies and other insects.
"In particular, we're interested in tracking and counting pollinators, since they're a good indication of whether an ecosystem is healthy or not," he said. "The sky's the limit for what we can potentially measure."
Eventually, he envisions a network of SlothBots around the globe, feeding data back to provide scientists with snapshots of the health of different ecosystems.
"Step one to really doing something about the climate threat that we're facing is really understanding fundamentally what's going on," Egerstedt said. "My hope for the future is that there will be many SlothBots deployed under tree canopies in rainforests or in snowy landscapes, doing things like measuring environmental factors."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a kitten survived a 30-mile journey under the hood of a car, and now has a new home with the vehicle's owner.
The RSPCA said Rosalind O'Brien had spotted a kitten on her property the day before she drove the 30 miles from Cheshire, England, to Winsford to visit her mother.
O'Brien arrived at her mother's home and heard the kitten meowing from the engine compartment of her Toyota Yaris.
"It's about a 30-mile journey and I was doing about 65 mph for part of it so he was so lucky he didn't get burned or anything," O'Brien said.
The woman said the kitten hid itself deep inside the inner workings of the vehicle when she attempted to rescue him, and she ended up calling the RSPCA for help.
Inspector Caren Goodman-James responded to the scene.
"It wasn't an easy rescue," Goodman-James said. "It was quite tricky getting the kitten out. I had to lie on the ground getting quite wet and dirty as I moved engine parts around until we could free him. Then I took him to RSPCA Stapeley Grange Cattery to be cleaned up and cared for."
O'Brien said the kitten will return soon to her vehicle -- but this time in the passenger compartment on the way to her home.
"I think fate wanted me to have him -- or at least he did," O'Brien said.
She said she has named the kitten "Yaris" after the vehicle in which he was found.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Miami Herald) Contactless food delivery works pretty well in a pandemic. A driver drops your platter at the door without you having to get face-to-face close.
But that might not be the safest option at a sheriff's office.
On Monday morning, someone's breakfast turned out to be a bomb scare.
The Broward County Sheriff Office's bomb squad was called out to BSO's Pembroke Park substation office at 3201 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd. to investigate a "suspicious package" that was left in front of the door, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Helicopter video taken by WSVN shows the package wrapped in a white takeout bag in front of the station's door, a BSO robot that was being used to investigate the package near it. BSO cruisers were also seen blocking the streets near the substation. The SWAT team was also in the area, according to WSVN.
Investigators later determined that the package was more delicious than dangerous. It was a food delivery, a spokeswoman confirmed.
