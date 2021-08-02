Scientists have a new idea for how Earth got its oxygen: It’s because the planet slowed down and days got longer.
A study published Monday proposes and puts to the test the theory that longer, continuous daylight kick-started weird bacteria into producing lots of oxygen, making most of life as we know it possible.
They dredged up gooey purple bacteria from a deep sinkhole in Lake Huron and tinkered with how much light it got in lab experiments. The more continuous light the smelly microbes got, the more oxygen they produced.
One of the great mysteries in science is just how Earth went from a planet with minimal oxygen to the breathable air we have now. Scientists long figured microbes called cyanobacteria, were involved, but couldn’t tell what started the great oxygenation event.
Researchers in a study in Monday’s Nature Geoscience theorize that Earth’s slowing rotation, which gradually lengthened days from six hours to the current 24 hours, was key for the cyanobacteria in making the planet more breathable.
About 2.4 billion years ago there was so little oxygen in Earth’s atmosphere that it could barely be measured, so no animal or plant life like we know could live. Instead, lots of microbes breathed in carbon dioxide, and in the case of cyanobacteria, produced oxygen in the earliest form of photosynthesis.
At first it wasn’t much, but in only about 400 million years Earth’s atmosphere went to one-tenth the amount of oxygen we have now — a huge jump, said the study’s lead author, Judith Klatt, a biogeochemist at the Max Planck Institute in Germany. That oxygen burst allowed plants and animals to evolve, with other plants now joining in the oxygen-making party, she said.
But why did the bacteria go on the oxygen making binge? That’s where University of Michigan oceanographer Brian Arbic comes in. He studies tidal forces on Earth and how they’ve slowed Earth’s rotation. Arbic was listening to a colleague’s lecture about cyanobacteria and he noticed that the oxygen event coincided with the timing of Earth’s days getting longer. The planet’s rotation slows because of the complicated physics of tidal friction and interaction with the moon.
The Michigan and German researchers put their theory to the test with bacteria similar to what would have been around 2.4 billion years ago. They used purple and white mats of cyanobacteria living in an eerie world of the sinkhole nearly 79 feet (24 meters) deep in Lake Huron.
“We actually imagine that the world looked kind of like the Middle Island sinkhole for most of its history,” Klatt said.
Divers brought up the gelatinous carpets of bacteria, which smell like rotten eggs. Klatt and colleagues exposed them to varying amounts of light, up to 26 straight hours. They found that more continuous light caused the microbes to produce more oxygen.
The study authors and outside scientists said this is just one possible but plausible explanation for Earth’s oxygen increase.
What makes the idea so impressive is that it doesn’t require any big biological changes in bacteria or the world’s oceans, said Tim Lyons, a professor of biogeochemistry at the University of California, Riverside, who wasn’t part of the research team.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A bear wandering on the sidewalk in a Tennessee city draw a crowd of onlookers when it darted through a door into an open restaurant.
Kacie Faulling Myers, a South Carolinian visiting Gatlinburg with her family, captured video of pedestrians flocking to the windows of Crawdaddy's Restaurant & Oyster Bar after a bear ran into the eatery.
"Can you imagine sitting in the restaurant and a bear coming out?" Faulling Myers says in the video.
Faulling Myers also captured photos of the bear wandering on the sidewalk outside Crawdaddy's and getting within arm's reach of several pedestrians.
An employee at Crawdaddy's said the bear entered through the front door and ran up a staircase, and then turned around and left.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said bears are a common sight in Gatlinburg, and offered advice for steering clear of the wild animals. The agency said bears typically will not act aggressively toward humans, but people always should keep a safe distance from them.
Joseph Deel, a Tennessee man who visited Gatlinburg with friends in late July, shared a video showing him releasing a bear that had managed to close itself inside his car.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A large pine tree struck by lightning in California was caught on camera as it split in half at the trunk in the aftermath of the strike.
Michael Bogan captured video of the tree on fire near Big Bear Airport after it was struck by a bolt of lightning.
The tree, believed to be at least 200 years old, split in half at the trunk as it burned.
"It was a gorgeous 200+ year old healthy tree that had an unlucky day," Bogan tweeted.
The San Bernardino National Forest said firefighters visited the scene Sunday to cut down what was left of the tree. Officials said firefighters responded to five fires caused by lightning strikes on trees Saturday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who dodged multiple calls from what she suspected to be scammers was shocked when she finally answered the phone and learned she had won a nearly $1.5 million lottery jackpot.
The Launceston, Tasmania, woman told The Lott officials she had been avoiding their phone calls because she didn't recognize the number.
"This is crazy! I never answer calls from numbers I don't know because I always think they're nuisance people who are trying to do something naughty," the woman said. "But you called me so many times that I thought I'd just answer it and see what it was about."
The woman was told she had won a $1.47 million jackpot in the July 31 TattsLotto drawing. The player bought her ticket from the Festival Westbury Lotto Outlet in Westbury.
The winner said she and her family are planning to be "very sensible" with their prize money.
"The first thing we will do is pay off our bills and, of course, invest some," she said. There might be something fun in there, like a spa, or some little things for around the house, but I am not sure. I need to believe what you are saying before I can make plans!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A diver searching for treasure at the bottom of a Scottish river recovered an iPhone that turned out to have been dropped by a woman more than a year earlier.
Shane Stephen, who documents the objects he finds during his dives on TikTok, said he got permission to dive in the Water of Leith and went down to see what lost objects he could recover.
Stephen said he was bringing a Just Eat rental bike back to the surface when he spotted a red iPhone in the water.
The diver said the device's SIM card was still intact, and he was able to retrieve enough information from it to allow cellphone service provider O2 to identify and contact the owner.
Stephen said he was able to return the phone to its owner, who told him she had lost it in the water more than a year earlier.
South Carolina angler Jason Robinson was able to facilitate a similar reunion in July when he felt a tug on the end of his line while fishing the Waccamaw River and reeled in an iPhone.
Robinson posted a photo that was in the case with the phone to Facebook and was able to connect with the device's owner, who told him it had been lost in the river about eight months earlier.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Florida said they were summoned to an unusual scene where an airborne turtle crashed through a driver's windshield -- and survived.
The St. Lucie County Fire District said in a Facebook post that police and firefighters responded to the Florida Turnpike in northern St. Lucie County on a report of a turtle crashing through a driver's windshield.
The fire district said the turtle had apparently been struck by a semi truck on the highway and sent flying into the other vehicle's windshield.
"Both driver and turtle were unharmed," the fire district said. "The turtle was released safely."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TODAY) St. Louis centenarian Lydia Motchan loves White Castle. Like, really loves it.
"The memory of White Castle is part of my heritage," Motchan told TODAY Food. "We grew up around the Great Depression time and so it was hard for my daddy to get a job. White Castle was a treat because we could afford them."
"A hamburger only cost a quarter and if you were lucky enough to cut a coupon out of the newspaper, you could buy six for 25 cents," Motchan, who has lived in the St. Louis area her entire life, recalled. "They were brought home in a brown paper bag and those are the things that I always think about in my memory."Motchan, who was born in July 1921, turned 100 this year. Since her family knew of her deep love for White Castle and that the burger chain was also turning 100 in 2021, they reached out to see if they'd help her celebrate hitting triple digits.
"We thought, 'What the heck, let's ask White Castle if they're interested in participating in her birthday party this year,' Bill Motchan, her only son, told TODAY. "Turns out they were."
In addition to donating 100 White Castle Original Sliders to the festivities, White Castle presented Motchan with a plaque engraved with the message, "In recognition of this momentous milestone, we wish you a very happy 100th birthday! Thank you for being a loyal craver!"
And loyal she is: Motchan said White Castle burgers have one of her favorite fragrances in the world.
"The wonderful aroma of White Castle in an automobile is something quite delightful," she said. "There's nothing quite like it. I'd like to bottle it as a perfume and keep it, put it behind my ears. Well, maybe not."
Bill said his mom makes friends wherever she goes by chatting with them about her favorite fast-food chain. In fact, when she heart valve replacement surgery earlier this year, a nurse brought her a dozen sliders from White Castle during her recovery.
"If I don't know people wherever I am — everybody knows about White Castle and many people have had the chance of enjoying White Castle — so I talk about White Castle with great enthusiasm," said Motchan. "Whenever we talk about it, it always makes a wonderful reminiscence. When you have a few minutes to talk about fun things and delicious things, you do."
Motchan's standard White Castle order is two Original Sliders with lots of pepper and double onions, ordered with a secret menu twist: She likes her sliders "bottom bun only" — a way of ordering them so they have two thin bottom buns rather than a thicker top bun. And she's a plain fries person — no ketchup.
"I wish I could get triple onions," Motchan admitted. "But I don't know if that's going to happen because I don't think they would want to spend all of their profits on my onions."
When asked if, as someone who has lived for an entire century, she'd tell people to worry less about healthy eating and just go for the cheeseburger, she responded, "Definitely! What are you, crazy? How could you question such a thing? Yes and yes."
"We used to call them belly bombers," she added. "I guess they bomb some people's bellies, but they never bombed mine. They always hit my stomach in a welcome way. There's just nothing like it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The operator of a private bus service in British Columbia is trying to find the owner of an unusual piece of left-behind property: a pet snake.
Michael Hathaway, who operates Mountain Man Mike's bus service, which operates along Highway 3 in the Southern Interior of British Columbia, said he was doing maintenance work on one of his buses Friday when he came across an orange-and-white snake in a heater.
Hathaway said the bus had recently traveled from Vancouver to Kaslo. He said he initially thought the snake was a child's toy that had been left behind by someone on the trip.
"At first, I thought someone had left it as a joke ... like Snakes on a Plane," he told CBC News. "But when I poked it, it came to life."
Hathaway said he was concerned about the well-being of the reptile, which he later determined was a corn snake, a popular species kept as pets.
"I was worried it was injured," he said. "Also, the bus was parked in a parking lot for around 16 hours with all the windows sealed, so it was about 120 degrees in that bus."
Hathaway said the snake did not appear to be injured after he brought it home and placed it in a makeshift enclosure with some food and water.
He said the snake may have been traveling with its owner when it slipped out of a bag. He said he has been contacting recent passengers, but thus far none of them have claimed the snake.
Hathaway said his family would be happy to give the snake a new home if its owner isn't found.
"My kids already named it Cream Corn and are fighting over whose room it will sleep in," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ARNHEM, Netherlands (Zenger News) — A dark gray-brown Bean goose flying upside down was snapped by an amateur photographer near the Dutch town of Arnhem.
The maneuver, called whiffling, is when geese roll their body upside down and twist their neck and head 180 degrees around to its normal position.
This aerial acrobatic resembles a falling leaf and may be used to avoid avian predators or a long, slow descent over an area where hunters for sport or food are present.
The behavior is seen in several species including Lesser yellowlegs (Tringa flavipes), the Black-tailed godwit (Limosa limosa), the Northern lapwing (Vanellus vanellus), Pink-footed goose (Anser brachyrhynchus), or the Bean goose (Anser fabalis).
While the photo was taken earlier this year, it has since sparked heated debate as to why geese do this. Photographer Vincent Cornelissen said he got thousands of messages and comments from people around the world asking for information about the goose flying upside down. Cornelissen shared the photo on his Facebook page for bird lovers and caught the attention of academics and more than 10,000 followers.
"There was even a professor from Istanbul University who edited my photo with arrows to teach his students about aerodynamics," he said.
Vincent has been fascinated with photography since he was a kid and said that even before this famous snap, taking challenging photographs of birds was a passion.
"I always say that to find a bird and photograph it in a special way is incredibly satisfying and relaxing," he said.
But this particular shot was especially challenging.
"The weather was bad, so I put on my waterproofs and sat with my back against a tree looking over a lake," he said.
It was then that he saw three geese and noticed that one of them was behaving strangely.
"I saw that one of the three had trouble flying in a straight line. He was having a hard time which I thought was because of the wind. He seemed to be struggling, so I took some pictures of him."
He didn't think much more about it until he developed the pictures.
"I immediately realized that I had captured something special, but at the same time, I was afraid that no one would believe me. The image looked like it was edited in Photoshop."
Indeed, he received some online feedback accusing him of posting a fake picture, even though upside-down flying is actually something that is known to occur.
"I got a message from a Dutchman who lives in Norway and knew this phenomenon. He lives next to a lake and regularly sees geese doing this. I found that there is even a name for it: a whiffling goose."
A little egret flying above a green field, as photographed by Vincent Cornelissen. (Vincent TC:Zenger)
Lars Soerink, a wildlife photographer and conservation science communicator for Bird Protection Netherlands, said the image might just reflect a goose that's learning new tricks.
"Once young geese have mastered flying, they start to see what is possible and how far they can go," Soerink said.
But he also said it could just as easily be that "they do it to brag to their peers. Like, look at me!"
In some ways, it sounds like the bestselling book, "Jonathan Livingston Seagull," whose title character strives to set himself apart by a flying differently from his peers — which results in him being outlawed but eventually becoming a revered and inspirational leader for his flock.
Cornelissen said other photographers had managed to capture the whiffling phenomenon, although he had not seen one that was as sharp as his own photo.
"We know that some geese do this," Soerink said. "But it's a matter of seconds, so photos of this phenomenon are rare. Certainly as sharp and good as this one. So all credit to the photographer."
Cornelissen also experiments with other picture possibilities.
"I always look around and listen to all the sounds. Not only in nature, but also on the streets. Sometimes I give myself a goal for that day, for example, taking a picture in black and white with high shadow contrasts. I like to challenge myself," he said.
"Most of the time I use my own filters such as Lightroom Photoshop. I like the matte look in a picture. For bird photography, I often use Topaz DeNoise to erase grain and add some sharpness."
But no matter how much skill a photographer brings to the job, Cornelissen said that a great snap sometimes just "depends on the day — weather conditions, my mood, and often a lot of luck and patience," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WKQX) A man was arrested in America's heartland, Yakima, Washington, after shooting his fridge after a soda can exploded. The man thought the exploding can was someone shooting at him.
By that logic, that means someone within the fridge was shooting at him. What sort of "James Bond GoldenEye" logic is that.
The man later told police in an interview that the people who live in the basement wanted to kill him and that they had shot at him, so he fired in self-defense.
Investigators also say there is no one that lives in the basement below the man, and that, in fact, there is no basement at all.