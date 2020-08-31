TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several meters into the air.
The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.
Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.
News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.
__________________________________________________________________________
A New York man has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property after sheriff’s deputies say he stole a school bus in Pennsylvania to drive home.
Justin Preedom stole a school bus and drove back to Avon, New York, on Monday, according to a statement from Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty.
Preedom was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Thursday. Attorney information was not immediately known.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious condition complaint for a bus with Pennsylvania license plates. Authorities contacted the bus company in Sarver, Pennsylvania, to confirm if the bus was supposed to be in Avon; it was not.
Authorities said there could be additional charges filed in Pennsylvania.
__________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman who threw a message in a bottle containing her husband's ashes into the ocean during a Florida trip said the bottle was found two years later in Spain.
Mary Whitt of Somerset said she took a trip to Daytona Beach with her family two months after her husband, Jerry Whitt, died suddenly.
Whitt decided to put Jerry's ashes into a bottle with a photo and a note and threw it into the Atlantic Ocean.
"I thought that this would be a good way that he could travel," Whitt told WKYT-TV.
Whitt said she received an email recently from the Alvarez family in Carballo, Spain. The family said they had been visiting Razo Beach on the northwest coast of the country Aug. 13 when they found the bottle containing Jerry Whitt's ashes.
Whitt said she asked the family to scatter Jerry's ashes into the Atlantic, and they sent her a video showing her wishes in action.
"It touched all of our hearts," Whitt told the Commonwealth Journal. "It's just so heartwarming and touching that they are this good to us."
__________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman captured video of a roadside mailbox being raided by an unusual thief -- a hungry goat.
Ila Mazingo posted a video to Facebook showing a goat munching on mail from a mailbox at the side of her road in Toxey.
"This cannot be made up. Welcome to Toxey," Mazingo wrote.
The resident said the goat had escaped from a nearby property and was soon recaptured by its owner.
__________________________________________________________________________
(AP) Comedian John Oliver upped the stakes in a tongue-in-cheek spat with a Connecticut city, offering to donate $55,000 to charity if officials follow through on a joke to name its sewage treatment plant after him.
Mayor Mark Boughton said last week that Danbury was going to rename the facility the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant, in response to Oliver’s expletive-filled rant against the city on a recent episode of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
“Why? Because it’s full of crap just like you, John,” Boughton said in a video posted on his Facebook page.
Oliver’s Danbury diatribe came on his Aug. 16 show, in which he explored racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems three decades ago in Hartford and New Britain in Connecticut. He then seemingly randomly went off on Danbury.
On Sunday’s show, Oliver said he was surprised and delighted by the city’s response. But then he went off on another rant after playing a video of Boughton saying it was just a joke.
“Wait, so you’re not doing it? Aw (expletive) you, Danbury,” Oliver said. “You had the first good idea in your city’s history and you chickened out on the follow through. What a classic Danbury move. Listen, I didn’t know that I wanted my name on your (expletive) factory but now that you floated it as an option, it is all that I want.”
Oliver offered to donate $55,000 to Danbury-area charities, including $25,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank, if the city renamed the plant after him. If not, Oliver said he would make charitable donations to “rival” towns including Waterbury and Torrington.
Full Coverage: Entertainment
Boughton said Monday that city officials were considering Oliver’s offer and planned to release a response by the end of the week. He said the City Council would have to approve any renaming of the sewage plant.
“I think it’s very generous and we appreciate that,” the mayor said. “It’s just a great distraction for people to get laughs.”
__________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Residents of an Oklahoma City neighborhood said a caiman -- a reptile similar to an alligator -- was captured after about five weeks on the loose.
Tara Cantwell said a man started going door to door about five weeks ago to ask neighbors if they had spotted his pet, a small caiman that got loose during a storm.
"All of us, for five weeks, had to keep our eye out that every time we went to walk with our families there wasn't an alligator scurrying across somebody's yard, coming to snatch your little ankles," Cantwell told KOCO-TV.
Cantwell said another neighbor found the caiman in a flower bed and was able to capture the reptile, but not before it bit him.
"They had some netting in their garage. They put it over him and picked it up and put it into an Igloo cooler," she said. "Its head was about as big as my hand."
Animal control officials said the owner of the caiman has been ordered to get rid of the caiman or move it out of the city, where ownership of the animals is illegal. They said the man who was bitten by the animal declined to file a report, so no charges are expected against the owner.
Oklahoma City police responded earlier this year to a report of an "alligator" on the loose in a residential neighborhood. Officers arrived and took custody of the reptile, which turned out to be an Argentine tegu lizard.
__________________________________________________________________________
TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Agriculture detectives recently arrested a Fresno man involved in an “elaborate” scheme to steal and resell pistachios as other arrests are expected as more than $350,000 in stolen nuts and trailers are recovered, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives were called to Setton Pistachio in Terra Bella on Aug. 14 for a possible cargo theft, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. Arriving detectives found the suspects stole the identity of a legitimate trucking company. They then used that company’s name to secure contracts for the delivery of two tractor-trailer loads of pistachios, worth more than $294,000.
Instead of delivering the product, the suspects took the pistachios to an abandoned property in Selma, where they removed the packaging. They then sold the nuts to an unsuspecting buyer in Madera County.
Detectives found the suspects developed an elaborate scheme to carry out their plan, Ritchie said. The suspects used a big rig and stole two trailers from a Fresno business. The trailers were equipped with real-time GPS trackers.
Detectives contacted the owner of the company and were able to track down the suspects, as well as all of the pistachios and the stolen trailers.
As the crime scenes spanned three counties, multiple law enforcement agencies were able to track down Bhavna Singh Sekon, 23, of Fresno, as a suspect responsible for the theft, said Ritchie. He was found at this home, arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of grand theft, looting, identity theft and conspiracy.
Deputies expect additional arrests will take place and they found more evidence linking Sekon to the thefts at his house.
In total, detectives recovered $294,000 in pistachios and $60,000 in trailers, Ritchie said.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Detective Bryan De Haan or Sgt. Bryan Clower at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com, or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
__________________________________________________________________________
(TODAY) Someone get Kane Brown a map!
The country singer recently wrote on Facebook how he had to summon the police when he got lost while exploring his backyard after moving into a new home with wife Katelyn and baby daughter Kingsley.
“Someone help! I’m lost....... ALL JOKES ASIDE. The real story is I moved into a new house. I own 30 acres of 3000 around me. I told my wife I wanted to go check out the property I’ll be 30 minutes,” he began.
Brown, who was not alone during his adventure, explained things soon spiraled out of control.
“I went with my friend and his girl. I was in shorts and a t shirt. 30 minutes turned into 3 hours it started raining turned dark and dropped to 40 degrees," he wrote. "I left my phone on the back of my truck my friends was on 7%. We used gps to try and get back but it kept taking us to all these cliffs that u can’t drive a 4 wheeler down and I wasn’t about to leave them.”
The "What Ifs" singer, 26, said he then contacted a friend, singer-songwriter Ryan Upchurch, who lives nearby and did his best to save Brown.
“So I called my last resort. Ryan upchurch who lives in the area. He finds me with his buddy and now 3 turned into 5 of us lost. He has 4 other friends riding around in a canam and they start getting shot at,” he wrote. (It's unclear who was doing the shooting.)
Brown then said medical concerns prompted them to finally contact the police.
“My buddy’s girl who has asthma started then freaking out. We HAD to get her out. So we call the cops,” he continued. “The cops arrive and here the gun shots and think we are shooting at them. We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out. That’s the story but I love the getting lost in my back yard better.”
Last month, Brown told Extra that he had gotten lost for seven hours, and his wife was convinced it was his way of shirking household responsibilities when they moved into their new home.
“Kate thought that I was just trying to get out of unpacking boxes because it was literally the first day we moved in,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.