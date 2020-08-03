(FOX) A Florida man was arrested Saturday after worrying citizens who spotted him walking down a road while waving a gun in one hand and holding an alcoholic beverage in the other, authorities said.
Deputies responded shortly before noon to reports of a man pointing a gun at vehicles driving along a street in Wimauma, about 30 miles southeast of Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Deputies said 66-year-old Eric Ricardo Felder was holding and “carelessly waving” a loaded .38 Smith and Wesson revolver in one hand and a Blue Moon beer in the other when they arrived.
"With an intoxicated person handling a loaded gun in public, this is an incident that could have potentially ended very badly," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.
Felder was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said.
He faces multiple charges, which include felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm while intoxicated, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest without violence.
"I am thankful that our deputies were able to quickly locate Eric Felder and arrest him without anyone getting hurt," said Chronister. "Threatening the safety of others and putting innocent citizens' lives at risk is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky has finished her 100-mile (161-kilometer) ultramarathon after being sworn in mid-run.
Karofsky, who finished the run Sunday, was sworn in around 1 p.m. Saturday at the 35-mile marker of her route in south-central Wisconsin. State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet administered the oath of office in Basco.
Karofsky began running Saturday at 6 a.m. WMTV-TV reports the run took her about 34 hours to complete.
Karofsky shared an image of herself at mile 99 on Twitter around 3 p.m. Sunday.
The liberal-leaning Karofsky defeated incumbent Daniel Kelly in April to narrow the court's conservative majority to 4-3.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — More than three years after the highly publicized Fyre Festival famously fizzled out in the Bahamas, merchandise and other "minor assets" are up for sale — courtesy of the U.S. Marshals Service.
In a release Thursday, the U.S. Marshals announced that 126 items from the festival will be auctioned off, with proceeds going toward the victims of Billy McFarland.
McFarland acknowledged defrauding investors of $26 million in the 2017 Fyre Festival and over $100,000 in a fraudulent ticket-selling scheme after his arrest in the scam. He was sentenced to six years in prison in October 2018. Now 28, he's serving his sentence at a low-security prison in Ohio, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
"This Fyre Festival-branded clothing and other items that were seized from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself but were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release," U.S. Marshal Ralph Sozio of the Southern District of New York said in the release.
The festival, billed as an ultra-luxurious event and "the cultural experience of the decade," was supposed to take place over two spring 2017 weekends on the Bahamian island of Exuma. Models and celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski had promoted it on social media.
Customers who paid $1,200 to over $100,000 hoping to see Blink-182 and the hip-hop act Migos arrived to learn musical acts were canceled. Their luxury accommodations and gourmet food consisted of leaky white tents and packaged food, prompting attendees to lash out on social media with the hashtag #fyrefraud.
Among the mementos of that festival are sweatpants, shirts and tokens emblazoned with "a conspiracy to change the entertainment world." As of Saturday, the lots ranged from $10 — the minimum bid for sets of two wristbands — to $300 for a baseball cap bearing the festival logo that had received 20 bids since the auction opened Thursday. At 36 bids, the most popular lot was an aqua blue hoodie featuring the flag of the Bahamas on the back and sleeves patterned with the logo.
The auction, run by Texas-based Gaston & Sheehan, ends Aug. 13.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Utility officials in New Zealand are reminding residents of what not to flush down toilets after a "rag monster" was removed from a pumping station.
Wellington Water said a crew at a pumping station had to extract the "rag monster," a mass that results from non-biodegradable items including wet wipes, paper towels sanitary pads, diapers, hair and pieces of cloth being flushed down toilets.
The utility tweeted a photo of the approximately 3-foot-long mass removed by the crew.
"Make sure you only flush the 3P's: poo, pee and (toilet) paper!" Wellington Water tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An Alabama man said he received an unusual surprise when he woke up to discover an alligator swimming laps in his backyard pool.
Steven McCulland Sr. said he took an early morning look at the pool behind his home in Mobile and was surprised to see an alligator beating the heat with a relaxing swim.
"What in the blue blazes is this?" McCulland says in a video he took of the gator.
Family members posted photos of the unusual visitor on social media.
"I took my glasses off and looked around made sure I was seeing what I thought I was seeing and I was," McCulland told WALA-TV.
He said the alligator eventually climbed out of the pool and wandered near the fence in his yard before being collected by a wildlife officer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A team of treasure hunters using metal detectors in a field behind a British pub discovered an estimated $130,000 worth of coins dating from the 15th to 17th centuries.
Luke Mahoney, 40, said he and friends Dan Hunt and Matt Brown received permission from property owners Charlie and James Buckle to search the 15-acre field behind the Lindey Rose pub in Lindsey, Suffolk, England.
The trio used their metal detectors to search the field for three days and ended up unearthing a total 1,061 silver hammered coins believed to date from the 15th to 17th centuries.
Expert appraiser Nigel Mills estimated the coins could fetch up to $130,000 in an auction.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 31 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Colorado came to the rescue of three bear cubs that wound up trapped inside a commercial dumpster.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a late night call from a member of the public who reported finding the cubs trapped in the trash receptacle.
"The caller reported that when they approached the dumpster, the angry mom was guarding her babies and wouldn't let anyone near," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
Deputies arrived to find the dumpster's lid was closed and it was surrounded on all sides by a metal fence.
"Deputies worked together to keep an eye on mom while safely flipping open the dumpster lids," the post said. "Two cubs immediately scrambled out while a third, affectionately referred to as 'sweet pea' in the video, needed a little extra help to rejoin the family."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) As kitchen aids go, cutting boards aren't exactly cutting edge.
But an Arkansas woman recently bought one that is arousing the interest of the internet thanks to an unusual phallic pattern in the marble.
Georgia Rodgers, 21, made the purchase a few weeks ago because she needed new kitchen supplies for her return to school at Ouachita Baptist University this fall.
"My mom knows all about kitchen stuff and knows what I like," Rodgers told HuffPost. "I told her I wanted a marble cutting board that was white and black, and she ordered it on Amazon."
While Rodgers is currently spending the summer in New York, the packages with her kitchen items were sent to her home in Little Rock.
"My mom opened the packages and called me, saying the board didn't 'look right,' and then she asked if I wanted to see," Rodgers said.
She wasn't prepared for the photo that her mom sent a short time later.
"My friend and I couldn't believe a marble cutting board looked like a penis," Rodgers said.
Her cocky cutting board went viral after her friend tweeted a picture of it.
"I'm actually getting offers from people who want to buy it," Rodgers said, adding that she has no plans to sell.
But while she declines to let the penis-patterned board go, Rodgers would like to know more about how it came to be.
"I don't know how accidental it was, but I'd like to know if it was done on purpose," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Local 10) BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A man is being evaluated at a hospital after bizarre behavior on the Florida turnpike Saturday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol received a call from the passenger in a Toyota SUV at 1 p.m. Saturday who said that the man he was driving with "began acting strange." The passenger said the driver then stopped on the southbound ramp of Exit 86 to Boynton Beach, got out of the car, and began walking on the highway, according to FHP.
He then climbed over the median wall fro the southbound to the northbound side, slowing traffic. He then jumped on top of a moving semi tractor-trailer and began beating on the windshield with his hands.
FHP said the truck continued driving northbound from the 86 mile post to around the area of the 95 mile post with the man still on the hood.
A state trooper stopped the truck and detained the truck jumper.
He was taken to Wellington Regional Hospital. FHP continues to investigate the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Colombo (AFP) - A cat detained at Sri Lanka's main prison while allegedly trying to smuggle drugs and cell phone SIM cards has escaped, media reports said Monday.
The feline was detected by jail intelligence officials on Saturday at the high-security Welikada Prison, a police official said.
He said nearly two grams of heroin, two SIM cards and a memory chip were found in a small plastic bag tied around the cat's neck.
But it escaped on Sunday from a prison room where it was kept, the Aruna newspaper said.
There was no immediate comment from prison authorities.
The prison had reported an increase in incidents of people throwing small packets of drugs, cell phones and phone chargers over the walls in recent weeks.
Sri Lanka is battling a major drug problem with some anti-narcotics detectives also implicated in selling confiscated drugs.
Police last week seized an eagle allegedly used by drug traffickers to distribute narcotics in a suburb of Colombo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.