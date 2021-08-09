MOAB, Utah (AP) — A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah’s Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television.
Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know the woman who was with the doctor helping her, or if she was famous, according to a post on Facebook.
“Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can’t remember. She said smiling ‘Modern Family’ and I said of course!,” John recounted about how she finally recognized Julie Bowen from her role on the long-running comedy series.
In her Aug. 3 post, John said she had been on a “bucket list” trip to Arches and hiking to see Delicate Arch, a four-story sandstone arch perched on the rim of a deep red rock canyon, for an hour and a half when she could not go any farther. She told her husband and son to go ahead as she rested along the trail, her head in her hands.
Julie Bowen and her sister Annie told her that their guide had seen her fall face forward on a rock, with her glasses breaking her fall, she said. They cleaned her up and gave her electrolytes as Julie Bowen assured her she was going to be OK, John said. They used her phone to call her son and some people selflessly ran ahead to find him, about 20 minutes ahead, to let them know what had happened, John said.
John said she fractured her nose and received five stitches later at the hospital. She expressed gratitude to God for sending people to help her.
“Daredevil or dumb as can be, I still consider this trek up the mountain as one of my proudest achievements in my life. Sometimes you need to take those chances in life to live to experience heights and depths,” she wrote.
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Officials are still looking for a venomous exotic snake that's missing in a Texas community.
But don't worry -- it already has its own Twitter account!
Deadly West African Banded Cobra still missing, but now has it's own Twitter account (Courtesy: CNN Newsource)
Authorities in Texas are on the lookout for an escaped venomous snake near Fort Worth.
The owner in Grand Prairie had a permit for this West African Banded Cobra, but police say he recently reported it missing from its enclosure.
Authorities are asking locals to be on the lookout, but not to be heroes.
The six-foot cobra is venomous and its bite can be deadly.
But, of course, that hasn't stopped Twitter users from having fun with the whole thing.
A recent account called Grand Prairie Cobra started tweeting pretend messages from "a cobra just visiting and seeing the sites."
For authorities, its no laughing matter, they're urging locals with info to call 9-1-1.
But for those at a safe distance, this faux first-serpent account will keep you in hisss-terics.
Want to find your inner Matt Damon and spend a year pretending you are isolated on Mars? NASA has a job for you.
To prepare for eventually sending astronauts to Mars, NASA began taking applications Friday for four people to live for a year in Mars Dune Alpha. That's a 1,700-square-foot Martian habitat, created by a 3D-printer, and inside a building at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The paid volunteers will work a simulated Martian exploration mission complete with spacewalks, limited communications back home, restricted food and resources and equipment failures.
NASA is planning three of these experiments with the first one starting in the fall next year. Food will all be ready-to-eat space food and at the moment there are no windows planned. Some plants will be grown, but not potatoes like in the movie "The Martian." Damon played stranded astronaut Mark Watney, who survived on spuds.
"We want to understand how humans perform in them," said lead scientist Grace Douglas. "We are looking at Mars realistic situations."
The application process opened Friday and they're not seeking just anybody. The requirements are strict, including a master's degree in a science, engineering or math field or pilot experience. Only American citizens or permanent U.S. residents are eligible. Applicants have to be between 30 and 55, in good physical health with no dietary issues and not prone to motion sickness.
That shows NASA is looking for people who are close to astronauts, said former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield. And, he said. that's a good thing because it is a better experiment if the participants are more similar to the people who will really go to Mars. Past Russian efforts at a pretend Mars mission called Mars 500 didn't end well partly because the people were too much like everyday people, he said.
For the right person this could be great, said Hadfield, who spent five months in orbit in 2013 at the International Space Station, where he played guitar and sang a cover video of David Bowie's "Space Oddity."
"Just think how much you're going to be able to catch up on Netflix," he said. "If they have a musical instrument there, you could go into there knowing nothing and come out a concert musician, if you want."
There could be "incredible freedom" in a "year away from the demands of your normal life."
Attitude is key, said Hadfield, who has a novel "The Apollo Murders" coming out in the fall. He said the participants need to be like Damon's Watney character: "Super competent, resourceful and not relying on other people to feel comfortable."
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (AP) — Some residents in a northern Michigan community are complaining about noise during summer nights.
Rowdy teens? No. Adults playing pickleball.
Iron Mountain in the Upper Peninsula won't restrict pickleball hours at four courts. City Manager Jordan Stanchina had suggested ending games at 6 p.m., but 20 players attended a recent council meeting to object, The Daily News reported.
Roxanne Hudson, who lives next to the courts, said she and her husband "just want to move."
Noise from the paddles and plastic balls goes on "hour after hour" and "just drives you nuts," Hudson told the council.
Pickleball is played on courts that resemble tennis courts but are much smaller. That's part of the appeal.
"We'll try to mitigate (the noise) somehow," Mayor Dale Alessandrini said.
Scott McLure, speaking on behalf of players, said they might try quieter paddles. A 6 p.m. curfew isn't favored because it wouldn't give people time to play after work.
"Every recreational activity has noise," council member Bill Revord said.
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A college class ring stolen from a Rhode Island home during a house party 20 years ago was returned to its owner's finger after being spotted on social media.
Jim O'Brien said he threw a house party at his family's house about 20 years ago, and during the event one of the attendees stole multiple items from the home, including his father's Boston University class ring.
O'Brien said he was scrolling a local Facebook group for Warwick, R.I., recently when he came across a post from a woman named Lisa who said she had found a ring in a closet while cleaning out the home she recently purchased.
The post included a photo.
"I saw the physical therapy sign and I knew right away it was my father's ring," O'Brien told WJAR-TV.
O'Brien met with the woman and surprised his father, Bob O'Brien, with the ring at his Warwick home during the weekend.
"It's like full circle," Bob O'Brien said. "You graduate from college and get your college ring and retirement is coming up in two years and I got the ring back."
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A young adult bear was tranquilized and relocated after it wandered into a Los Angeles supermarket that was full of shoppers.
The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded about 6:45 a.m. Saturday to the Ralphs supermarket in the Porter Ranch neighborhood, where shoppers initially reported multiple bears inside the store.
Officers arrived to find only one bear inside the business. It was unclear if there had been others or if the initial reports had been mistaken.
David Balen, of the Porter Ranch neighborhood council, shared photos and video of the bear's trip to the store on Facebook.
"After fleeing the scene, the bear was missing in action until found hiding under a trailer on the north east corner of Walmart," Balen wrote.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tranquilized the bear.
"It was decided that the best route for not only public safety but also for the bear itself was to chemically immobilize the animal, which we were successful in doing," Lt. Jake Coombs, an officer with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KCBS-TV.
"And it's on its way back to the Angeles National Forest for release to a suitable habitat."
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $376,564 jackpot from the state lottery's Fantasy 5 drawing credited his good fortune to research he put in to determine the winning numbers.
The 59-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, told Michigan Lottery officials he did serious research before buying his ticket for the July 31 Fantasy 5 drawing at D Brothers Party store in Roseville.
"I play Fantasy 5 once the jackpot creeps up a bit," the man said. "I used to always play easy picks, but then I started studying the numbers and playing what came out the most and it worked!"
The player ended up selecting the numbers 05-07-18-36-38 and waited.
"I watched the drawing that night and the numbers looked pretty familiar. I went to the kitchen to grab my ticket and as I was looking it over, I just kept thinking: 'No way is this happening to me,'" he recalled.
The player's homework paid off with a $376,564 jackpot. The winner said he plans to use his prize money to travel and invest for the future.
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina angler's catch is going viral after a Facebook post revealed he reeled in a fish with a mouth full of human-like teeth.
Jennette's Pier, a popular fishing destination in Nags Head, posted photos to Facebook showing angler Nathan Martin posing with the 9-pound sheepshead fish he reeled in this week.
The post, hashtagged "#BigTeethBigTimes," was shared hundreds of times on the social media site, with commenters pointing out the human-like qualities of the fish's teeth.
"It's a very good fight when you're fighting on the line, it's a really good catch, and it tastes very good," Martin told McClatchy News.
Sheepshead fish are known for their teeth, which allow them to eat omnivorous diets. They typically are found in coastal areas, including North Carolina.
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An Ohio library said a former patron mailed in an E.E. Cummings poetry collection that was more than 50 years overdue -- just weeks after a Bob Dyan record was returned 48 years late.
The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library said the poetry book arrived in the mail recently along with an anonymous apology letter and a "lucky $2 bill."
The letter writer said they were recently going through some old boxes of books when they came across the E.E. Cummings collection bearing a Cleveland Heights Public Library stamp.
"It's been over 50 years since I've lived in Cleveland, so this must have gotten boxed up when we moved," the letter reads. "I am so very sorry. Here's a lucky $2 bill for whoever opens this!"
The library said the person would not have faced any late fees, since the facility did away with fines in 2019.
The book arrived in the mail just weeks after a copy of the Bob Dylan record Self Portrait was returned by a person who checked it out 48 years earlier.
"We can't help wondering if the E.E. Cummings customer said the news about the Bob Dylan album, and the fact that we don't charge fines anymore, and decided the time was right to come clean," Heights Libraries spokesperson Sheryl Banks told Patch.
(NPR) An ocean expedition exploring more than a mile under the surface of the Atlantic captured a startlingly silly sight this week: a sponge that looked very much like SpongeBob SquarePants.
And right next to it, a pink sea star — a doppelganger for Patrick, SpongeBob's dim-witted best friend.
Christopher Mah was one of the scientists watching a live feed from a submersible launched off the NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer. He's a research associate at the National Museum of Natural History who frequently collaborates with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He's also an expert on starfish.
Mah immediately noticed the underwater creatures' resemblance to the animated buddies. "They're just a dead ringer for the cartoon characters," Mah tells NPR.
So he tweeted an image of the two noting the resemblance, delighting lots of folks. Someone helpfully added faces and legs.
Rather than chilling together under the sea, Mah suspects a different reason for the creatures' closeness: Sea stars like to feed on sponges.
"In all likelihood, the reason that starfish is right next to that sponge is because that sponge is just about to be devoured, at least in part," he says.
Or maybe not. The sponge might be bright yellow because of its chemical defenses, Mah says.
Either way, he says, "The reality is a little crueler than perhaps a cartoon would suggest."
In scientific terms, a sponge is Hertwigia, while a starfish is a Chondraster.
Mah says the starfish spotted by the expedition was probably a species called a Chondraster grandis — the pink starfish that was likely the inspiration for the Patrick character.
While the real-life sponge is as yellow as the Nickelodeon character, SpongeBob's shape is far from what's found in nature.
"SpongeBob is obviously shaped like a plastic cleaning sponge — he's rectangular," Mah says. But actual deep-sea sponges? "They're almost surreal. They're bizarre, crazy shapes."
Patrick's anatomy is not exactly faithful to that of a real starfish, either.
The expedition was more than 200 miles off the Atlantic coast when the now-famous sponge and starfish were sighted.
The find was part of NOAA's North Atlantic Stepping Stones, a monthlong expedition on the Okeanos Explorer to collect information about unknown and poorly understood deep-water areas off the eastern U.S. coast and high seas. The expedition involved mapping the seafloor and explorations of deep-sea coral sponge communities, fish habitats and the ecosystems of seamounts, which are underwater mountains.
Is the fuss over a real sponge that looks like an animated sponge a bit silly?
Absolutely, says Mah. But he welcomes the attention if it means that people think about the life that is dwelling in the world's oceans.
"These are literally animals that the public might not have ever even seen before. They live at almost a 2,000-meter depth," he notes.
He hopes the hubbub brings awareness not only to sponges and starfish but also to their habitat, which is under threat from forces including mining and fishing.
The positive response from folks on Twitter has been nice, too.
"They're like, 'Oh, my God, this is perfect. This is great. I can't believe this is true,' " Mah says. "So if we can bring positivity and we can make people happy by showing them nature — well, that's what nature has always done for us before."