BERLIN (AP) — A fugitive in Germany has been nabbed thanks to the help of angry wasps.
Oldenburg police said the unusual sting operation took place Monday after officers tried to arrest a 32-year-old man to serve an outstanding 11-month custodial sentence.
The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, fled from police and jumped from a balcony straight into a wasps’ nest.
The irate insects attacked the man, prompting him to run onto the street. Officers tried to apprehend him there, only to be attacked by wasps themselves.
The suspect managed to break free but with wasps in hot pursuit chose to jump into an inflatable pool, where he was arrested.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DENVER (AP) — A black bear broke into a Colorado house over the weekend and left by breaking through a wall "like the Kool-Aid Man."
Estes Park police say the break-in occurred Friday night and that the animal was likely attracted to trash.
A Facebook post by the police department said: "Upon officer's arrival, said bear forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the 'Kool-Aid Man' and made its escape."
The Denver Post reports no one was injured.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bears entered over 35 vehicles and nine residences in the Estes Park area in the 10 days before Aug. 3. Residents were encouraged to close and lock all doors and windows to homes and vehicles.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is holding its annual lottery for much sought-after low number vehicle license plates.
Entries are being accepted online until Aug. 23. Mailed entries must be postmarked by that date.
The winners will be announced Sept. 15.
Only one entry per applicant will be accepted, and applicants must be a Massachusetts resident with a currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicle. People with suspended or revoked registrations or licenses are not eligible.
Applicants are not allowed to request specific numbers.
Among the numbers available in this year's lottery are B1, 3000, 27A and K5.
For years, low number plates were handed out to the politically connected until the lottery system was put into place.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WESTFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey house whose current owners were scared off the property by a series of threatening letters has sold for $400,000 less than the owners paid.
Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the Westfield home for $1,355,657 in 2014 but didn't move in after receiving the first of four letters from the anonymous writer.
NJ.com reports Andrew and Allison Carr purchased it for $959,360. It was originally listed for $1.25 million in 2016.
Andrew Carr declined comment.
In a series of letters, the writer asked if the Broadduses were bringing "young blood" into the home and asked the names of their two children. The Broadduses claimed the writer had a "mentally disturbed fixation" on the home.
The writer was never found.
A judge threw out lawsuits stemming from the purchase.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Authorities in the United Kingdom have warned people online against mocking the hairstyle of a wanted convicted drug dealer or they could face their own criminal charges.
The Gwent Police Department in South Wales had posted to Facebook to appeal for information about 21-year-old Jermaine Taylor from Newport, who violated his parole after being released from prison in December.
Taylor had received a 3-year sentence for supplying controlled drugs, cocaine, after being sentenced in court in September 2017.
The department took to Facebook and posted the 21-year-old's mugshot, in addition to an appeal for information. But the image -- which showed a receding hairline -- quickly went viral with more than 13,000 shares, 10,000 likes and over 81,000 comments.
Many in the comment section took to making jokes and puns on Taylor's hair.
"Looks like his hairline is on the run too," Nick Sleek Meek wrote.
Another user, Callum Duff, commented: "His hairline goes back further than my family tree."
But authorities found the comments no laughing matter, and replied: "please remember that harassing, threatening and abusing people on social media can be against the law."
"Our advice is to be as careful on social media as you would in any other form of communication," police wrote. "If you say something about someone which is grossly offensive or is of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, then you could be investigated by the police."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — A 25-year-old man found himself back behind bars in Germany after he was accused of stealing sparkling wine the day he was let out of prison.
Police said the man was observed allegedly taking several bottles of bubbly on Friday from a shop in the Bavarian city of Fuerth.
A shop worker notified police and reported following the suspect down the street. Police say the ex-prisoner was arrested with the bottles allegedly in his possession.
It may be a while before the suspect is finally able to pop a cork in celebration. German police said Monday he allegedly had a knife in his pocket so he's also being investigated on armed robbery charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A man who police say was driving drunk in South Carolina crashed — after apparently being unable to hit the brakes — into a brakes shop.
Jaderric Freeman, 21, of Montgomery, Ala., was arrested early Saturday morning after driving into Brakes 4 Less in Greenville, the police department said.
Freeman allegedly hit another car, lost control of his own vehicle and crashed into the business before "then damaging several more cars inside."
The man was transported to a medical facility to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Freeman was charged with driving under the influence.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A man in Florida was seen pedaling a bike in the nude before swiping underwear from a sex shop, police reported, saying the man was under arrest.
It all happened this past Thursday evening in Wilton Manors in Broward County, where police said they responded after getting reports from "concerned citizens" of a naked man riding down the street on a bicycle.
After those initial calls, the man then entered the sex shop where he donned underwear he took off the shelf and offered to pay for it with his bicycle, WTVJ reported, posting cellphone video of the arrest.
The station cited the police report as saying the man then left the shop without paying for the underwear and without the bike.
A police news release reported what happened next.
"The subject left the business continuing to walk up and down Wilton Drive where he removed the stolen clothing item again exposing his sexual organs in public, clearly visible to passing motorists and bystanders," police spokeswoman Jennifer Graziose said.
She added that officers took the 38-year-old man into custody after providing him "cover."
The man was booked as "John Smith" on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibit and refusing to divulge his name.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A South African company is promoting sustainable protein alternatives with a pop-up restaurant serving only foods derived from insects.
The Insect Experience, a pop-up located at the GoodFood hall in Cape Town, features only menu items that use various edible insects as sources of protein.
The pop-up is operated by Gourmet Grubb, a company founded by food scientist Leah Bessa and her partners. The company offers EntoMilk, a milk alternative made from the black soldier fly, as well as dairy-free ice cream made from the milk.
"We sort of wanted to try and create a viable protein alternative that is sustainable and ethical and could really create quite a positive change going into the future," Bessa told CNN.
The Insect Experience is billed as South Africa's first restaurant to use insects as the exclusive source of protein.
The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization recognizes more than 1,900 insect species as edible for humans.
The Insect Experience is aiming to remain open through the middle of 2020.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a large monitor lizard spotted roaming a neighborhood for about a year has been captured -- but there's a second member of the species still on the loose.
Susan Nowicke, a reptile expert, said she captured the lizard Friday evening in an Escondido pond after it had been spotted multiple times during the past year swimming in various North County ponds.
Nowicke said the monitor lizard, an invasive species, has been dubbed Esco in honor of being captured in Escondido and will be quarantined for 30 days before being moved to a new home.
She said the lizard measures about 3 feet long, making it too small to account for sightings of a 4-foot monitor lizard in the area. Nowicke said she will continue to hunt for the larger lizard.