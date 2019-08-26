COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — It’s safe to cross when the green Viking is walking, but stop when the red one is standing. That’s the message to pedestrians in Aarhus as it unveils new crossing signals to celebrate the history of Denmark’s second largest city.
City council member Buenyamin Simsek, in charge of technical matters, on Monday unveiled the first of 17 traffic signals featuring Vikings holding axes and shields, but no horned helmets — there is no evidence that Viking helmets really did have horns.
The lights will form a circle around downtown Aarhus, which was founded by the Vikings in the 8th century and became a bustling harbor city.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of bicyclists have been caught with their pants down — and their shirts and underwear off, too.
The cyclists gathered in a Philadelphia park on Saturday to disrobe before saddling up and setting off on the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride.
About 3,000 riders pedal a 10-mile (16-kilometer) course around the City of Brotherly Love while taking in sights including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, organizers say. Some riders wear their birthday suits while others flaunt their underwear or sport just a splash of body paint and glitter.
Melanie and James O'Connor, who painted each other's nude body in multiple colors, were riding for the seventh time.
"We run around naked a lot," he said.
The couple met at the 2012 ride and have been together since.
"I took a picture of him the moment we met, and seven years later we're still naked," she said.
The ride is to promote positive body image, advocate for the safety of cyclists and protest dependence on fossil fuels, a major issue for Oren Roth-Eisenberg, who participates every year.
"I call it my Christmas, the happiest day of the year," he said, while having a message advocating for less gas consumption painted on his torso by his wife. "It's the intersection of the happiest day and the most important thing."
The Philly Naked Bike Ride used to be held in September but was moved up to August because the nude and scantily clad participants complained about chilly weather.
(FOX) A suspected watermelon-stealing man in North Carolina was caught in the act after his pickup got stuck in the mud, investigators said.
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Friday's incident began when two deputies were assigned to investigate a crops-theft report on Highway 97 near Rocky Mount.
"When they arrived on scene, they found the suspect with a truckload of stolen watermelons, stuck in a field," the news release said.
The deputies arrested Michael Anthony Bryant on a misdemeanor larceny charge.
Bryant was locked up on a $500 bond, the news release said.
Rocky Mount is an hour's drive northeast of Raleigh.
(FOX) Dairy Queen has had to oddly clarify that the store's food does not contain "human meat" after one of its South Carolina restaurants was swarmed by federal agents last week.
"At Dairy Queen, we are very proud of our 100% beef hamburgers," the fast-food chain tweeted Friday. "We serve a high-quality hamburger with no additives or fillers."
The statement was in response to a news story published by the Index-Journal, of Greenwood, S.C., reporting that someone complained about "human meat being inside a burger" at the local Dairy Queen.
Manager Saif Momin said that around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, federal agents from the FBI and Homeland Security, as well as local South Carolina officials, appeared at the store in Greenwood. He told the news outlet a corporate inspector told him someone complained there was "human meat" in a burger.
Ultimately, two people were arrested for allegedly running an unlicensed money-transfer business. One of the men arrested reportedly kept $200,000 in a locked safe at the Dairy Queen so that the other man could easily access it.
The swarm on Wednesday sparked rumors online that something strange was taking place at the "Grill & Chill" location in Greenwood.
"If that was the case, they already would have shut me down," Momin said of accusations of human meat in burgers. "I just want to make sure people know it has nothing to do with my business. They were looking for people that don't work there."
Momin's name, according to the Index-Journal, is listed in an affidavit related to the case, but he has not been charged with a crime.
A spokesperson for Dairy Queen told the news outlet they "recently learned of the law enforcement activity this week at this location, which is a locally owned and operated store."
"The allegations of illegal activity are troubling. We will be looking into this matter and will be following the ongoing investigation closely as more information becomes available. As this is an ongoing investigation, we refer all questions to authorities," the spokesperson, Marlene Kadlec, said.
Greenwood's County Coroner, Sonny Cox, said "there's little to no chance" that human meat would be sold in burgers at Dairy Queen.
(FOX) A Connecticut man was arrested after police say he tested out his new gun in a public park where children were playing a softball game.
James Denardo, 68, allegedly fired two shots near Scalzi Park in Stamford around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to investigators. When police arrived, they reportedly found Denardo sitting inside his Cadillac with two guns he had just bought.
Denardo was showing "extreme restraint" when officers asked him to keep his hands visible, Stamford Police Capt. Diedrich Hohn told the Stamford Advocate. Upon a second command to raise his hands, he complied. It was then that responding officers spotted a loaded two-shot Derringer sitting in his lap.
The 68-year-old — who is said to work as a security guard — told police he "wanted to see how the weapons worked," Captain Richard Conklin told WCBS-TV. He also reportedly had in his possession a 9mm Beretta, and police found a few empty mini bottles of vodka in his vehicle.
While he allegedly opened fire in a dead-end street of the neighborhood into the park, there were football practices and a softball game happening nearby with kids running around, authorities said.
"People that were playing baseball out on the park actually saw the bullets hit out in the field," one witness said. "We're extremely lucky no one was hurt."
A neighbor told the news station that Denardo, who allegedly denied shooting bullets into the park, is "a wonderful person from my interactions with him, and from what I've heard about what happened my guess is he just did something stupid but no ill intent."
Investigators seized Denardo's firearms and ammo and his pistol permit. His permit was sent to Connecticut State Police for a review, Conklin said, adding his license will most likely be revoked.
Denardo was transported to a hospital and cleared after a psychological evaluation. He was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, interfering with police, 50 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and 22 counts of risk of injury to a minor, according to reports.
He was unable to post bond at an arraignment hearing Thursday and online records indicate as of Monday morning was being held at the Bridgeport Correctional Center.
(FOX) Police officers in Colorado were able to talk a naked 29-year-old New Mexico man down from a 150-foot steel power line tower Sunday, officials said.
Pueblo police responded to the Comanche Power Plant just after 4 a.m. and found the man yelling, the department said in a Facebook post.
Crisis negotiators were called and began trying to coax the man down.
Pueblo firefighters also responded and climbed up a ladder and eventually got him to climb down. The unidentified man had a pair of boxer shorts that he put on before getting onto the ladder.
Investigators got in contact with the man's father who said he wasn't sure how his son ended up in Colorado. He said his son has struggled with drug abuse, police said. Pueblo is about a 90-minute drive from the New Mexico border.
Paramedics took the man to a hospital where doctors evaluated and treated him.
(FOX) Three women were caught on camera allegedly stealing a baby stroller from a New Jersey store — but their theft was foiled when one of them forgot their child inside the shop.
The women were at Bambi Baby in Middletown, a city roughly 45 miles south of New York City, on Friday with three children, police said.
Two of the women distracted an employee while the third woman went to the front of the store to grab a stroller, police said. The women left the store, but one of them forgot some precious cargo — her own child.
"What I take major offense to is the children. Don't do that with your children," Enelio Ortega, told WCBS. "If you need to steal for a living, that's a personal problem, that's a personal issue. But when you bring children that have no idea what's going on, that affected me. That's why I'm sharing the video as much as possible."
A post on Bambi Baby's Facebook page described the theft as "unreal."
Top-selling strollers on the store's website indicate they could range from $400 to $1,000. Ortega said the one taken last week from the Middletown shop cost $300.
Investigators arrested two of the women, Maryann Cash, 23, and Nan McCarthy, 20, of England, while a third woman remained at large. Ortega said the stolen stroller was returned.
(FOX) A man in Washington state has allegedly blamed singer Ariana Grande for several of his actions — after he was caught cutting power lines last week.
The unidentified man was taken into custody after the incident in Maple Falls, a city roughly 62 miles southeast of Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday, KOMO reported.
Deputies were called to the scene after nearby residents claimed to have seen the man cutting power lines and meter box wiring on a power pole. The suspect allegedly said he worked for the federal government, before claiming he worked for the U.S. military.
The man also allegedly told authorities he was cutting the wiring to "prevent the Russian KGB agents from poisoning the U.S. with nuclear toxins that were being transferred from the power lines." He then again changed his story, claiming the 26-year-old pop star told him to do it.
He was arrested for malicious mischief, according to the report, which cited a probable cause statement from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.
Puget Sound Energy reportedly said the man caused more than $5,000 in damages.
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A trio of howler monkeys escaped their enclosure at a Texas zoo and were caught on camera before being captured about 15 minutes after the initial escape.
The Abilene Zoo confirmed the three monkeys escaped about 10:50 a.m. Sunday when a worker accidentally left a door open.
An off-duty Tye police officer captured video of a female monkey climbing on top of the cage after the escape.
Zoo officials said the monkeys were recaptured within 15 minutes and there was no danger to zoo visitors from the loose animals.
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A New York woman reunited with her cat 11 years after he went missing thanks to a patient animal rescue worker and a microchip scanner.
Maggie Welz, of Duchess County, said her cat Tiger never returned home after running out of her house when someone opened a door. Her family later moved down the street, but she asked the people who moved into her old house to keep an eye out for the brown tabby cat.
The neighbor never found Tiger, but Carol O'Connell, an SPCA staffer, did. She said Tiger had been coming around her house for the past three years, but she wasn't able to get close enough to pet him.
"Each year he came to my house, he deteriorated more and more each year, and that's when I realized either somebody just abandoned him or he just was missing or lost or he was just a feral cat," O'Connell said. "This spring he started to come around a little bit more in the mornings so I started to work harder to gain his trust."
O'Connell borrowed the SPCA's microchip scanner and was able to locate Welz. She said that even though they had been apart for 11 years, she definitely planned to bring Tiger back home.
"At that point we determined that he was coming home, we had made a commitment to him and we wanted him to come back home to us," Welz said.
"I can't tell them how grateful I am to them for their persistence and their dedication and for making sure that our cat was OK," she added. "I have no idea where he was for the years in between, I'm sure he could tell us many tales, but the thing is that he is now home with us and he will be with us for the remainder of his life."
The SPCA said Tiger was in remarkably good health for living on the streets for 11 years.