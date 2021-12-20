AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A 58-foot-long (18-meter) pedestrian bridge stolen from an Ohio city last month has been found and a man is facing charges, police said.
Akron police said investigators acting on tips and other information Friday afternoon found the missing span partially disassembled on property in Sharon Township in neighboring Medina County. A man has been arrested and charged with felony theft, police said.
The Akron bridge, described as a Lego-like structure, once crossed a river in Akron’s Middlebury Run Park near Goodyear’s world headquarters. It was taken down in 2003-04 as part of a wetland restoration project and was stored on park property with plans for it to be reused for a Battered Women’s shelter project.
Police discovered on Nov. 3 that someone had removed the treated deck boards of the 10-foot-wide (3-meter-wide), 6-foot-tall (2-meter-tall) structure. On Nov. 11, they found that the metal frame had been taken.
A 63-year-old man was charged with felony theft, according to Akron police and court records. Authorities allege that he paid a trucking company for crane service and the firm picked up the bridge and took it to Medina County.
The suspect was scheduled for arraignment later this week in Akron Municipal Court. An official said Monday he has no attorney yet; listed phone numbers for him were not in service.
The bridge is expected to be shipped back to Akron in coming days, police said.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school whose legitimacy was scrutinized after its supposedly top-tier football team got clobbered in an ESPN-televised game didn't live up to its billing educationally either: It turned out to be "a scam," according to an investigation by the Ohio Department of Education.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he is asking the attorney general and other officials to determine whether any laws were broken by what claimed to be the Columbus-area Bishop Sycamore High School. DeWine also said he'll work with state education officials and lawmakers on enacting changes recommended by the department to avoid a repeat of the situation.
"Ohio families should be able to count on the fact that our schools educate students and don't exist in name only as a vehicle to play high school sports," DeWine said in a written statement Friday.
The state found no evidence that Bishop Sycamore enrolled multiple students this year and concluded it didn't meet minimum standards, including for academic offerings and student safety, according to the ODE investigation launched after the team's televised 58-0 loss to Florida-based powerhouse IMG Academy in August.
Bishop Sycamore's report filed with the department for this school year listed only one enrolled student and stated its physical address as a home in a residential neighborhood.
In a call with a department official last month, Bishop Sycamore administrator Andre Peterson characterized his program as a way to get more exposure for football players who were having trouble getting into colleges, according to the ODE report.
Messages seeking comment were left Saturday for Peterson via phone and the school's email address. In previous comments reported by USA TODAY Sports, Peterson had denied there was any "scam" to the lopsided football game or the school, saying it helped players hoping to compete in college.
It identified itself to ODE as a "non-chartered, non-tax-supported school," a category that is largely outside of the department's oversight and that allows for bypassing certain typical systems of operation because of "truly held religious beliefs." But the department said it couldn't determine whether Bishop Sycamore had such beliefs.
ODE concluded Bishop Sycamore wasn't a school but "a way for students to play football against high school teams and potentially increase students' prospects of playing football at the collegiate level."
"The cost of this dream for those students wasn't just the tuition charged to attend the school," the department said in its report Friday. "The price was the education the students were entitled to receive."The department also noted that such schools aren't under its oversight and don't require its approval, and that it doesn't have power under state law to sanction Bishop Sycamore.
ODE's recommended changes included amending state law to authorize the department to monitor whether the hundreds of schools listing themselves as non-chartered, non-tax-supported schools are meeting the more relaxed minimum standards for that category, and to require corrective action if needed.
NEW YORK (AP) — A rare copy of a Superman #1 comic book that sold on newsstands for a dime in 1939 was purchased for $2.6 million in an auction.
The comic showing Superman leaping over tall buildings on the cover was sold Thursday night to a buyer who wishes to maintain a secret identity, according to ComicConnect.com, an online auction and consignment company.
The seller, Mark Michaelson, bought the comic in 1979 from its original owner and kept it in a temperature-controlled safe. Michaelson, now semi-retired and living in Houston, paid his way through college by buying and selling comics.
The character created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster is a pioneer of the superhero genre, and comics featuring the Man of Steel have netted super prices recently. ComicConnect announced in April that a copy of Action Comics #1, the comic that introduced Superman in 1938, sold for $3.25 million.
"Now you look at the comic books and you go 'superheroes everywhere.' You look back in the '30s, there was no such thing. So this was literally the first superhero," said ComicConnect CEO Stephen Fishler.
Fishler said what really makes the copy sold this week notable is that it is very difficult to find high-quality copies of Superman #1.
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Chicago-area couple's visit to the White House became extra memorable when the man conspired with White House staff to propose during the tour.
Michael Sayre of Mundelein said he and his girlfriend, Jennifer Jafari, were planning to take a tour of the White House with his 9-year-old twins, Jocelyn and Wesley, during their visit to Washington, D.C., last week, so he contacted White House staff in the hopes of making a proposal plan.
"I was planning on proposing to Jennifer over the Christmas holiday and I thought, 'Well, I'm at the White House. Why not see if I can make it work,'" Sayre told WLS-TV.
The staffers and Sayre's twins helped form the plan and Sayre dropped to one knee in the White House's family dining room.
"Because the theme of that room is family, and they just go through and talk about how families are different. You have the family you're born into, the family you choose, the family that you make, so I just thought that theme was perfect," Sayre said.
Jafari said it was a happy surprise.
"He gets down on a knee, and I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, you're doing this? OK,'" she recalled.
The proposal received the seal of approval from Sayre's twins, as well as Jafari's 16-year-old daughter, Candace.
"I was happy because I know that my mom is happy," Candace said.
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Chicago woman whose cat escaped during a stop in Asheville, N.C., in 2019 was reunited with her pet more than two years later when a charity that takes care of feral cats picked up the feline.
Nicole Watkins said she and her son had been moving from Wake Forest, N.C., to Chicago with their two cats when they made a stop in Asheville and one of the cats, Naomi, dashed out of the vehicle through an open door.
Naomi ran off on Smokey Park Highway on Sept. 22, 2019, and Watkins said she spread flyers around the area hoping someone would spot the cat. Watkins said she alerted the local police and animal shelters, but had to continue on to Chicago because of a job interview the next day.
Watkins said she made five trips to Asheville in the ensuing two years to search for Naomi, and she also contacted veterinarians and posted in online cat owner groups in the hopes of locating the missing pet.
Naomi had been missing for more than two years when Watkins was contacted Nov. 30 and told her pet had been found by Friends2Ferals, an Asheville charity that captures feral cats to be sprayed or neutered and given immunizations before being released.
The group said volunteer Sam Glaze was rounding up feral cats when she encountered a feline on the Smokey Park Highway that seemed unusually friendly for a stray.
Friends2Ferals suspected the cat might have been an escaped pet, so they took the animal to a veterinarian to be scanned for a microchip. The chip identified the cat as 8-year-old Naomi, and included Watkins' phone number.
"I cried. I jumped up and down. I sat down because I couldn't believe it," Watkins told the Asheville Citizen-Times of the moment she received the call that Naomi had been found. "I still can't believe it."
Watkins traveled to Asheville and was reunited with Naomi on Sunday.
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A man whose wife won Green Bay Packers tickets from the Wisconsin Lottery said they were on their way home from the game when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him $30,000.
John Muenzenberger, of La Crosse, Wis., told Wisconsin Lottery officials he and his wife attended the Nov. 28 Green Bay Packers game against the Los Angeles Rams after she was one of 95 players to score tickets from the lottery's Packers Bonus Drawing in March.
Muenzenberger said he and his wife were driving home to La Crosse the next day when they stopped at the Kwik Trip store in Merrill, and he bought a Naughty or Nice Crossword scratch-off ticket.
The ticket turned out to be a $30,000 winner, so the couple took a detour to Madison to collect their latest prize before completing the drive home.
"We like to say they had a nice winning drive across the state," Kailey Bender, the marketing supervisor for the Wisconsin Lottery, told WXOW-TV.
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Parks officials Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, unveiled a "holiday gift" to the city: a sign dubbing the beach at which a barge has been stranded for more than a month "Barge Chilling Beach."
The Vancouver Park Board installed the sign at Sunset Beach, where a barge has been stranded since crashing into the seawall during storms Nov. 15.
"Our little holiday gift to you, Vancouver," the park board tweeted with a photo of the sign. "No matter what storms life may send our way, we'll always be here for you."
The barge has been in place for over a month despite multiple attempts to move it. The stranded vessel has now become a tourist attraction at the beach.
"We've been seeing people kind of having fun, taking pictures, all the messaging out there and we thought let's add to the fun and let's bring a little more joy to the season, if you will," Donnie Rosa, general manager of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, told CBC News.
The name "Barge Chilling Beach" is a reference to "Dude Chilling Park," a joke sign installed at Guelph Park in 2014 after members of the public noticed a sculpture at the park called Reclining Figure resembled a lounging man.
The joke sign was later stolen, but the Park Board then replaced it with an official one.
"Vancouverites have a unique sense of humor. We like to take these things and run with them," Rosa said.
(Sky News) A man was kicked off a flight in the US for wearing women's underwear as a face mask.
In footage taken by another passenger and shared widely online, Adam Jenne can be seen wearing a pink thong over his face as he sits in his seat before the flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington took off.
A flight attendant can be heard saying: "You're going to have to come off the plane. We're not going to let you travel."
Mr Jenne, from Florida, can then be heard asking "Why", as the staff member replies: "You're not in mask compliance."
The 38-year-old's removal from the plane then can be seen to spark a show of support from other passengers, with several reportedly getting up to leave.
One can be heard saying: "Did he just get kicked off for wearing a mask. I'm out of here, forget it. I'm out of here."
Mr Jenne later said he had pulled the stunt to highlight the "absurdity" of mask-wearing rules on flights.
He said: "There's nothing more absurd than having to wear a mask until I get to cruising altitude so that I can order Tito's by the double and snack on pretzels, and illustrating that absurdity by wearing women's underwear on my face sounds perfect."
According to United Airline's website, masks should be able to fully cover the mouth and nose - a condition which Mr Jenne claimed his underwear met.
He said he has been banned from United Airlines flights and that he had previously been removed from a Delta Airlines flight for doing the same thing.
Sky News has contacted United Airlines for comment.
Two lions were safely tranquilized and taken to a secure facility after escaping from a container at a Singapore airport.
Singapore Airlines confirmed the lions escaped at Changi Airport, but remained contained by safety netting until being shot with a tranquilizer gun by a team from the Mandai Wildlife Group.
The group took the two lions, and five others in the same shipment, to a facility to recover from sedation.
The lions arrived at the airport from another country and had been due to depart the hub for a destination overseas. The lions' country of origin and intended destination were not released.
Singapore Airlines said an investigation is underway to determine how the lions escaped from the container.
(AP) When Katie Posten walked outside Saturday morning to her car parked in her driveway, she saw something that looked like a note or receipt stuck to the windshield.
She grabbed it and saw it was a black and white photo of a woman in a striped sundress and headscarf holding a little boy in her lap. On the back, written in cursive, it said, "Gertie Swatzell & J.D. Swatzell 1942." A few hours later, Posten would discover that the photo had made quite a journey - almost 130 miles (209 kilometers) on the back of monstrous winds.
Posten had been tracking the tornadoes that hit the middle of the U.S. Friday night, killing dozens of people. They came close to where she lives in New Albany, Indiana, across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. So she figured it must be debris from someone's damaged home.
"Seeing the date, I realized that was likely from a home hit by a tornado. How else is it going to be there?" Posten said in a phone interview Sunday morning. "It's not a receipt. It's well-kept photo."
So, doing what any 21st century person would do, she posted an image of the photo on Facebook and Twitter and asked for help in finding its owners. She said she was hoping someone on social media would have a connection to the photo or share it with someone who had a connection.
Sure enough, that's what happened.
"A lot of people shared it on Facebook. Someone came across it who is friends with a man with the same last name, and they tagged him," said Posten, 30, who works for a tech company.
That man was Cole Swatzell, who commented that the photo belonged to family members in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, almost 130 miles (209 kilometers) away from New Albany, as the crow flies, and 167 miles (269 kilometers) away by car. Swatzell on Sunday didn't respond to a Facebook message seeking comment.
In Dawson Springs — a town of about 2,700 people 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Paducah — homes were leveled, trees were splintered and search and rescue teams continued to scour the community for any survivors. Dozens of people across five states were killed.
The fact that the photo traveled almost 130 miles is "unusual but not that unusual," said John Snow, a meteorology professor at the University of Oklahoma.
In one documented case from the 1920s, paper debris traveled 230 miles from the Missouri Bootheel into southern Illinois. The paper debris rides winds, sometimes reaching heights of 30,000 to 40,000 feet above the ground, he said.
"It gets swirled up," Snow said. "The storm dissipates and then everything flutters down to the ground."
Posten wasn't alone in finding family photos and school pictures that had traveled dozens of miles in the tornadoes' paths. A Facebook group was set up after the storms so people could post photos and other items like an ultrasound image they had found deposited in their yards.
Posten plans to return the photo to the Swatzell family sometime this week.
"It's really remarkable, definitely one of those things, given all that has happened, that makes you consider how valuable things are — memories, family heirlooms, and those kinds of things," Posten said. "It shows you the power of social media for good. It was encouraging that immediately there were tons of replies from people, looking up ancestry records, and saying 'I know someone who knows someone and I'd like to help.'"