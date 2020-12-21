Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West or southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin, Spokane Area and Waterville Plateau. * WHEN...11 PM to 2 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong wind gusts have been slow to develop this evening, but are expected to arrive following the passage of a cold front. Look for gusts of 35 to 40 mph between 11 PM and 2 AM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&