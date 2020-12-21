CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois woman who ordered flags for her grandmother’s garden got a surprise when the package arrived — someone’s apparent COVID-19 test specimen.
Andrea Ellis was wrapping Christmas gifts at her aunt’s house in East Moline, in northwestern Illinois, when she opened a padded envelope containing the flags she ordered weeks ago from the department store chain Kohl’s, according to The Quad City Times.
“I pulled out the flags and I told my aunt, ‘Look how cute these are,’” she said. “I pulled out the packing slip and then noticed something deeper inside the envelope and pulled that out. It was a biohazard bag containing someone’s COVID-19 test specimen.”
Ellis, who didn’t immediately reply to a Monday phone message from The Associated Press, called the police, who referred the issue to the county health department, according to East Moline police Chief Jeff Ramsey.
Janet Hill, the chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department, told the AP that she picked up the biohazard bag over the weekend and that it appeared to contain a used nasal swab and identifying information of a person from Virginia. She said she was figuring out what to do next, including contacting health officials in Virginia and trying to determine if the specimen was still viable.
“I’ve never heard of anything like this,” Hill said. “I want this person to know that the test has not been done yet.”
Wisconsin-based Kohl’s issued a statement Monday apologizing for “this very unusual and inexplicable experience” and saying the package was sent from an “outside direct ship vendor” and not directly from the retail chain.
The company said it launched its own investigation, but it declined to give further details, including the name of the vendor.

RIO LINDA, Calif. (AP) — Santa found himself a little more tied up than usual this time of year.
A Northern California man impersonating Santa Claus and flying on a powered parachute was rescued Sunday after he became entangled in power lines, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly after the man took off near a school in Rio Linda to deliver candy canes to children in his community. He flew into a maze of power lines and wound up suspended in them, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman told KCRA-TV.
The man, who wasn't identified, was not injured.
Video from the rescue shows the red-white-and-blue aircraft dangling overhead as Santa sat fastened to the pilot seat.
Neighbors watched from the ground as crews worked.
Colleen Bousliman, who lives nearby, said the pilot flies overhead often.
"He flies just around so people can see and flies around people's houses," she said. "This was the first time he was in his Santa suit."
Power was shut off during the rescue to about 200 customers in the Rio Linda area, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman Chris Vestal.
"It's unfortunate, but we all need to remember that there's still a lot of good out in the world, there are people doing good things and to look at the brightness of the holiday season," Vestal said.
He said it didn't take long to rescue the costumed pilot and lower him to safety.
"W/o a scratch & full of good cheer we made sure Old St. Nick will use his reindeer when he sees you later this year," the fire department said in a tweet after the incident.

BEIJING (AP) — McDonald's is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.
Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in the populous and intensely competitive market.
This is undoubtedly one of them.
"I thought it was delicious," said a comment signed Feifei Mao Enthusiast on the Sina Weibo microblog service. "Is that because I love McDonald's too deeply? Or is something wrong with my taste?"
The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormel Foods LLC, and Mondelez International's Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise.
McDonald's Corp. said the sandwich was part of a series of "members only" promotions to be released on Mondays in China.
"There is no need to release unnecessary products," said a comment left on the company's microblog account. It received more than 2,000 "likes."
McDonald's said it planned to sell no more than 400,000 of the "Lunchmeat Burgers." It wasn't clear how many have been sold or how many people who flooded social media with scathing comments had eaten one.
"When you hate someone but have to invite him to dinner, you can ask him to eat McDonald's Oreo lunchmeat burger," said a separate comment on Sina Weibo.

(FOX) Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo mocked France's Public Service Ministry last week after being fined for promoting too many women to senior positions in the city's government.
"I am happy to announce we have been fined," Hidalgo said during a city council meeting, according to BBC News. "The management of the city hall has, all of a sudden, become far too feminist."
City Hall was fined 90,000 Euro – around $110,000 – for promoting more than 60% of one gender to senior positions.
In 2018, 11 women and five men were promoted within the city's government, violating the 2013 gender parity rule meant to help women.
Hidalgo called the fine "absurd, unfair, irresponsible and dangerous," noting the country still lags in promoting women to positions of seniority.
Last year, however, the law was amended to allow for a waiver for a gender disparity in promotions, as long it doesn't create an overall gender imbalance.
The change in the law, however, came too late to negate the fine for the 2018 promotions.
In Paris, women make up only 47% of senior positions and are paid 6% less than their male counterparts, according to NPR.
"We must promote women with determination and vigor because the delay everywhere in France is still very great," Hidalgo told the Paris Council, according to NPR. "So yes, to promote and one day achieve parity, we must speed up the tempo and ensure that in the nominations there are more women than men."
She said she's proud of Paris' large team of women and men "who carry together this fight for equality."
France's Public Service Minister Amélie de Montchalin noted the change in the law on Twitter and invited Hidalgo to discuss promoting women and said the fine money would go toward "concrete actions," BBC reported.

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Christmas tree shop in New York state is trying to track down a customer who lost his wedding ring weeks before it was found in a pile of debris.
The owners of Luchsinger's Christmas Trees in Lafayette said a customer had called earlier in the season to report that her father had lost his wedding band and believed it may have been at the Christmas tree lot.
Employees searched the store, but were unable to find the missing ring.
The owner said the ring turned up weeks later, when the shop's barn was being cleaned out after closing for the season.
"It was buried in a pile of debris and for some reason it caught my eye," the owner said.
The owner said they had mistakenly lost the contact information for the woman who called the store weeks earlier and they are now hoping she will see the store's post on Facebook.

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A college student in India broke a Guinness World Record by using cooking spices to create a painting measuring 675.12 square feet.
Neha Singh, a student at Banaras Hindu University, was awarded the Guinness record for the world's largest spice painting when she used cooking spices that were past their sell-by date to paint a picture of a "tree of salvation."
The student was presented with her Guinness certificate by Ballia District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi during a visit to her home in Kotwari village.
Guinness said Singh was inspired to create the image as a means of creating something out of what would have otherwise been food waste.

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A rare giant squid measuring 10 feet in length was found washed ashore, largely intact, on the western coast of Japan, according to a local press report.
Kyoto Shimbun reported a married couple in the Iwagahana district of Kyoto Prefecture first found the dead cephalopod -- which can grow as long as 43 feet -- on Thursday.
The man and the woman were taking a stroll along a beach when they saw the giant squid at about 6 a.m.
The Japanese press report included a photo of the woman sitting next to the sea creature, which measured about 5 feet across.
The woman told the newspaper it is common to see smaller squids washed ashore.
"I have never seen such a large squid before," she said.
Giant squid are hard to find because they inhabit some of the deepest depths of the ocean, thriving in areas about 2,100 to 2,950 feet below sea level.
Japanese maritime authorities in Odashukuno, Kyoto Prefecture, said giant squid sightings are rare, with squid appearing in the area only about five or six times in the past 20 years.
Giant squid have inspired myths around the world, and were likely the inspiration for the Kraken sea monster, a northern European legend.
Japanese scientists have been studying the species using new techniques.
Toshifumi Wada, a marine biologist at the University of Hyogo in Japan, began to collect the environmental DNA, or fragments of genetic material, of the squid by boat in 2018, Canada-based Hakai Magazine reported this month.
Environmental "DNA tracking may increase the opportunity to observe the wild swimming giant squid," said his colleague Hideyuki Doi, who is continuing the research after Wada died in 2018.
Edith Widder, a marine biologist at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, told the magazine the Japanese researchers likely discovered evidence of juvenile giant squid, according to Hakai.
A giant 14-foot squid also washed up ashore in South Africa in June 2020. Scientists at the Iziko Museums of South Africa said at the time they plan to preserve the squid with ethanol for research purposes.

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- An Oregon sheriff's deputy investigating a report of a cheetah on the loose near the Oregon Zoo discovered the reported escaped animal actually was a stuffed toy.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a resident of southwest Portland reported seeing a big cat with spots in the Green Hills neighborhood, near the Oregon Zoo.
"The caller said the animal looked like a cheetah, but did not appear to be aggressive. Big cats are not uncommon in this area, cougars have been spotted in the West Hills periodically over the years, but a possible cheetah, this was new for us," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
The deputy dispatched to the scene contacted the Oregon Zoo, which confirmed all of its animals, including cheetahs, were accounted for and safely inside the premises.
The deputy said he arrived on the scene and used his "ninja-like skills" to sneak up on the animal.
"Of course, it sat there dumbfounded that I was able to get so close for a couple of photos. Turns out it was a stuffed animal," the deputy said.

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery said a total 11,453 winning tickets were purchased for a Pick 3 drawing that came up with the numbers 3-3-3.
Lottery officials said Saturday night's drawing resulted in the numbers 3-3-3 being selected, making 11,453 purchased tickets into winners.
The total was about 25 times the number of winners in the previous day's drawing.
The South Carolina Education Lottery said it marked the 13th time that 3-3-3 has come up in the drawing, with the most recent being in May 2019.
Pick 3 winners receive a payout of $250 or $500, depending on how much the purchaser paid for their ticket.

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida lifted a concrete slab to free a 6-foot alligator that somehow got itself stuck in a storm drain.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies were summoned to a street in south Venice on Monday morning to assist an alligator that was stuck in a storm drain.
Deputies lifted the concrete slab at the top of the drain to allow the alligator to wriggle free of the tight spot.
The alligator headed toward a nearby lake. Deputies said a trapper was called but did not respond, so the reptile was allowed to go free.
