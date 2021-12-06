(WTVO) — A woman on a Delta Airlines flight reportedly began to breastfeed her cat during the flight and refused to stop when confronted by the crew.
According to Newsweek, the incident happened on a flight between Syracuse, New York and Atlanta, Georgia.
A now-viral message posted on social media shows a screenshot of a Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) message from the pilot to the ground, which says “Req. Redcoat meet AC Pax (passenger) in (seat) 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in its carrier when FA (flight attendant) requested.”
Red Coats are “elite airport customer service experts,” according to Delta, who were requested to meet the woman once the plane landed.
Flight attendant Ainsley Elizabeth, who allegedly was on the flight, added on TikTok on November 13th: “This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby. Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn’t put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life.”
Delta allows passengers to bring small dogs and cats as “emotional support animals” into the cabin during a flight, but they must stay in a carrier under the seat in front for the entire flight.
Delta says they have seen passengers interpret “emotionally supportive” to mean “comfort turkeys, gilding possums…snakes, spiders, and more” over the years.
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A fiberglass flamingo statue stolen from outside a Florida chef's home was returned just as mysteriously as it disappeared.
Chef Cindy Hutson said the flamingo statue, which was once an iconic sight outside the now-closed Ortanique On The Mile restaurant in Coral Gables, was stolen from outside her home while she was out of town last week.
Hutson made a public plea for the return of the statue, and the chef said it was dropped off just outside the range of her security cameras while she was out getting sushi Sunday evening.
"Those were some brave thieves dropping it off when people are out walking their dogs," Hutson wrote in an Instagram post.
Hutson said she is happy to have the statue back and is grateful "the thieves had a heart."
She said the statue will be kept in a more secure location.
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a condominium community to remove an unusual trespasser -- a snake found inside a man's couch.
The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were called to Marilyn Pines, a condo complex for residents over age 55, when a resident reported finding a 5-foot snake slithering inside his sofa.
Police carried the man's couch outside and extracted the snake, a red-tailed boa constrictor, from underneath the cushions.
Officers carried the couch back into the man's home and the boa was taken to a local pet store for care.
"The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house," the post said.
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A New York family who set a Guinness World Record with 601,736 Christmas lights on their property in 2014 said this year's display tops their own record with a total 687,000 lights.
Tim Gay of Lagrangeville, whose family first set the record for most lights on a residential property with 346,283 Christmas lights in 2012 before topping it with their 2014 display, said the latest version of the ERDAJT Holiday Lights Display -- named for his children's initials -- features 687,000 lights.
Gay said going all-out for Christmas is a tradition he inherited from his mother.
"I grew up in a family of eight children and she made the holidays magical for the whole family," he told the Albany Times-Union. "From Thanksgiving to New Years, it was like Grand Central Station in our house. It was very special to us."
The family's annual light display serves as a fundraiser for local charities, including the Union Vale Fire Department's community fund.
Gay said he is hoping to collect $500,000 with this year's show.
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, man was left feeling doubly lucky when he won a $68,939.50 lottery prize within two weeks of collecting a $70,387.01 jackpot.
Adam Conti, 37, of Brantford, told Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. officials he likes playing the lottery's POOLS game because it allows him to analyze sports statistics.
The POOLS game costs $3.89 to play, and calls on players to choose a sport, a card number and which team will win. Players with the most correct picks earn a share of the prize pool.
Conti won a $70,387.01 POOLS prize Nov. 24, followed by a $68,939.50 win Dec. 2.
"I'm very humbled and blessed to have this opportunity," Conti said. "We paid off our student loans and got everything sorted out, put money away for the kids and for the future."
Conti said he has been playing POOLS for several years, but his luck finally arrived this year.
"It just so happened this season that the underdogs are winning," he said. "When you're competing in a contest with other people and they're picking the favorites, you're the benefactor of the larger payouts."
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas said a cat recently picked up as a stray was reunited with her family, who revealed the feline had been missing for six years.
San Antonio Animal Care Services said in a Facebook post that a stray cat was picked up recently when a resident reported the feline appeared to be ill. The responding officer discovered the female feline had a microchip.
The officer visited the home listed in the chip's information, but discovered the family had relocated.
The cat was taken in for veterinary care and officers continued to search for the family.
Animal Care Services said it took about two weeks of searching, but it was able to contact a woman identified only as "Mrs. F," who told officers the cat, named Monkey Face, had been missing for six years.
The post said the reunion between pet and owner was "priceless."
"It was easy to see the joy they had cuddling after such a long time," ACS wrote.
MILAN (AP) — A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone.
A nurse in the northern city of Biella, Filippa Bua, said she could tell right away that something was off when a man presented the phony limb for a shot on Thursday.
"When I uncovered the arm, I felt skin that was cold and gummy, and the color was too light," Bua told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
She said she initially thought the 57-year-old man was an amputee and had mistakenly offered the wrong arm. She lifted his shirt and saw a silicone arm.
"I understood immediately that the man was trying to avoid the vaccination by using a silicone prosthetic, into which he hoped that I would inject the drug, unaware, Bua said.
The nurse said the man acknowledged he did not want a vaccine but to obtain a "super" health pass, which from Monday will be required to enter restaurants, cinemas, theaters and other venues in Italy.
He had already been suspended from work because of his refusal to get vaccinated, which Italy requires for medical personnel.
The nurse said the man was courteous and left the vaccination center after the failed attempt.
"We stopped and reflected, and we understood that this wasn't just a surreal situation, but a real attempt at fraud," Bua said. She and others at the vaccination site turned paperwork over to superiors so they could report the case, which has been given to prosecutors.
While Italy's vaccination rate is relatively high at 85% of the currently eligible population ages 12 and over, people in the the age range from 30 to 59 have proven the most resistant to vaccinations, with nearly 3.5 million still not having received their first doses.
NEWRY, Maine (AP) — Santa is back to "sleighing" it on the ski slope.
More than 230 skiing and snowboarding Kris Kringles took to a western Maine resort on Sunday to raise money for charity.
The jolly ol' St. Nicks took a break last year because of the global pandemic. But they returned to kick off the ski season in full holiday garb, including white beards, red hats and red outfits.
A sea of red Santa suits descended the mountain, carving wide turns as their beards fluttered in the icy wind. At least one green-costumed Grinch snuck his way into the mix, disguised in Santa's coat and hat.
The event took place in the western Maine town of Newry, home to the Sunday River Ski Resort, the state's busiest.
Before dashing through the snow, the Santas must all donate a minimum of $20, which helps support local education and recreation programs. The event raised several thousand dollars for the Sunday River Community Fund, a local charity.
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Kansas said they spent "the entire day" Sunday chasing an escaped camel that trotted across a golf course, ran down a highway and visited a few neighborhoods.
The Bonner Springs Police Department said officers and animal control personnel responded Sunday when a loose camel was spotted running loose in the city.
"This morning, officers took to the golf courses in pursuit of the camel (on golf carts no less)," the department said in a Facebook post. "Later, it took a leisurely jaunt down K-7 Highway and into some neighborhoods."
Police said they "spent the entire day" chasing after the camel before it was finally captured with a lasso.
"The camel was reunited with its owners and will go back to doing camel things," the post said.
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A Scottish woman who lost her wedding ring in a potato patch was reunited with the precious item 50 years later thanks to a man with a metal detector.
Donald MacPhee, who picked up metal detecting as a hobby about seven years ago after being inspired by videos on YouTube, said he was inspired to act when Peggy MacSween, 86, his neighbor in Benbecula, in the Western Isles, told him how she had lost her wedding ring while gathering potatoes 50 years earlier.
MacPhee said he visited the meadow where the potato patch was formerly located and spent three days searching with his metal detector. He said he dug about 90 holes before unearthing MacSween's ring.
"It was in immaculate condition. She put it on her finger and it still fitted perfectly," MacPhee told The Guardian.
MacSween said she was shocked to learn the ring had been found after all these years.
"He just came to the door and said: 'I have something to show you.' It was the ring. I couldn't believe it, but there it was. I thought I would never see it again," she said.
MacSween said she plans to wear the ring alongside the replacement her husband, John, bought her after the original was lost. She said the ring is a reminder of her husband, who died a few years ago.