BOSTON (AP) — Just like a real-life movie, the story of Buddy the Elf meeting his biological father has come to life, just in time for the holidays.
Doug Henning wore a costume like the one actor Will Ferrell’s character wore in “Elf” while meeting his father face to face for the first time last week at Boston’s Logan Airport. He even broke into the same awkward song from the 2003 movie — sample lyrics: “I’m here, with my dad. And we never met, and he wants me to sing him a song!”
“When he came out of the airport, he probably thought I was a lunatic,” Henning, 43, of Eliot, Maine, told Boston.com. “It was a really good way to break the ice.”
His biological father didn’t get the joke because he hadn’t seen the movie, which is about a man raised at the North Pole who meets his dad for the first time. But that didn’t stop him from giving his son a big hug.
Henning said he was raised by “amazing” adoptive parents but he was excited when cousins he met through ancestry.com helped to put him in touch with his biological father. Just like the movie, the father didn’t know about his son.
The two met on Zoom and Henning’s dad was able to fly to Boston for Thanksgiving.
Henning said he was inspired to dress as the character from “Elf” after watching the movie before the meetup. Henning said his father gained a son and became a grandfather. Henning is the first of the father’s children to become a parent.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
North Bend, WA - A driver in Washington state was arrested for using flashlights duct-taped to his car in place of the headlights.
A State Patrol Trooper noticed the extremely dim lights driving on I-90 near North Bend early Monday morning.
Upon closer inspection, the trooper realized that the headlights on the car had been replaced by flashlights with failing batteries.
Needless to say, that is not legal.
It appeared that the front of the car had serious damage and the factory original headlights had either fallen or broken off.
In addition to driving without proper lights, the Macgyver wannabe was driving with a suspended license.
Trooper Rick Johnson who made the arrest says he's never ever seen this before, but added "this is 20-20, right?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PERU, Ill. (AP) — Police in Peru, Illinois, are no strangers to chases — unless what they're after hops away on two legs.
Officers in the city about 95 miles (152 kilometers) southwest of Chicago were joined Wednesday afternoon by firefighters and even residents in a two-hour pursuit of a runaway wallaroo that bounded through yards and along streets and roads.
Native to Australia, wallaroos are larger than wallabies and smaller than kangaroos. This bloke — named Wally — got away from his owner in LaSalle County.
Fearing that the marsupial might get hit by a vehicle, Peru Police Chief Doug Bernabei shut down nearby roads.
Wally eventually made his way into a river.
"I had to hold back the owner of Wally because he wanted to enter the Illinois River and that would have been tragic," Bernabei told WLS-TV.
Two anglers were nearby.
"We were screaming and pointing. We were saying, 'Get your net out, get your net out,'" Bernabei told the (Peoria) Journal Star. "They yelled, 'It's not a dog!' We said ... 'It's not a dog, it's a wallaroo.'"
They used a net to fish Wally from the frigid water and into their boat before taking him to shore.
"He was so cold we couldn't register his temperature on the thermometer," said veterinarian Allison Spayer. "We warmed him up. We dried him off."
Bernabei said Wednesday was "probably the best day of the year, so far."
"It was a neat thing to get him out of the river and get him to a warm place and get him treated," he said.
Police said they planned to verify that Wally's owner had a permit for a wallaroo.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Officials from an Alabama sheriff's department are being criticized for displaying a photo of a Christmas tree adorned with what they called "thugshots" of people who have been arrested.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office used its Facebook page to post a doctored image of a Christmas tree decorated with photos of people arrested or wanted for crimes.
"We have decorated our Tree with THUGSHOTS to show how many Thugs we have taken off the streets of Mobile this year! We could not have done it without our faithful followers!" said the message posted Thursday.
More than 7,900 people commented on the post, which sheriff's spokesperson Lori Myles said Friday was part of a series of "thug Thursday" messages that highlight photos of people who are wanted for various crimes.
While some commenters were supportive, many were critical of what they saw as demeaning and cruel treatment by the sheriff's department.
JaTune Bosby of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama said most people arrested for crimes struggle with mental illness and substance abuse. "They need the community's assistance and care, not open scorn from leaders," she said in a tweet.
Bernard Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP, criticized the "despicable behavior by the Mobile County Sheriff's Department," al.com reported.
The post was intended to show how cooperation between police and the community on social media can help solve crimes, Myles said. She said the mugshot ornaments represent repeat offenders.
"It's not their first rodeo," Myles said. "They've been continuous with multiple arrests."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The principal of a New Jersey elementary school shared security camera footage of a deer that repeatedly attempted to head-butt its way through a window.
The security camera footage from C.B. Lamb Elementary School in Wrightstown shows the deer charging head-first into a large glass window in the early morning hours.
The deer, apparently mistaking its own reflection for a rival deer, repeatedly slams into windows and glass doors, but fails to break into the building.
The deer left after a couple minutes of unsuccessful attempts and did not appear to have injured itself.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- An Australian town is undergoing a massive clean-up operation after recent winds brought so many tumbleweeds to the area that some people reported being trapped in their homes.
The influx of tumbleweeds -- known as a "hairy panic" in Australia -- took place during the weekend in Hillside, a northwest suburb of Melbourne.
Claire Pigott said the tumbleweeds that covered her yard were up to 14 feet high in some spots. She said her family spent an entire day cleaning up the grass, only to find their home buried again the following day.
Neighbors said they believe the tumbleweeds came in from an unmaintained property near the suburb. They said the local council has refused to help residents clean up the mess.
Weather reports warned residents of winds reaching 68 mph during the weekend.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A food company in the Philippines broke a Guinness World Record when it assembled more than 70,000 cans of sardines into a nearly 20-foot-tall Christmas tree.
Mega Sardines, a Philippines-based food brand, said a total 70,638 cans of sardines were stacked in the shape of a Christmas tree to break the Guinness record for the tallest can structure.
The can tree, which measures 19 feet and 4.5 inches tall, was assembled in a warehouse in Valenzuela City and is now on display at the SM Megamall Building in Mandaluyong.
Mega Sardines said the tree weighs nearly 31,000 pounds.
The cans used for the Christmas tree sculpture will be donated to charities Reach Out Feed Philippines and Mega Malasakit Kitchen.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Texas man's handiwork is going viral after he built a scale model of the Astrodome to serve as a coop for his chickens.
Darren Johnson, a Houston native living in North Texas, said it took him about 100 hours to build the exact 1:60 scale replica of the Astrodome.
He said the structure was originally going to be a greenhouse for his wife's plants, but they decided to make it a chicken coop when their flock grew too large for their former accommodations.
Johnson shared photos of his miniature Astrodome, which includes details such as an Astros logo, a U.S. flag and the numbers of retired jerseys, on Facebook, where they quickly spread and ended up shared by MLB.com.
"If anything comes out of this, it shows my kids that I'm not the only one obsessed with a stadium that's been closed for 20 years," Johnson told KTRK-TV.
Johnson said his chickens, which are all named after Astros players, seem happy with their home.
"We don't have to tell them to get in, they get in there every night," Johnson said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A dog that went missing from her owner's Alabama back yard turned up three weeks later when the canine wandered into a Walmart store and found her owner working at a checkout lane.
Danielle Robinette, a customer service associate at the Walmart store in Dothan, said she was baffled when a black-and-white dog wandered into the store.
"I was like, 'What in the world is happening?'" Robinette told The Washington Post. "I'm a huge animal lover, so I just followed her, and she ran up to register No. 6."
The cashier at register No. 6, June Rountree, was able to solve the mystery -- the canine was her missing dog, Abby.
Rountree said Abby had vanished from her back yard three weeks earlier, leaving her collar behind. She said she and her husband had been searching for the dog, but were unable to find any sign of their missing pet.
"I called her name and she came to me," Rountree said of the reunion at Walmart. "I bent over and hugged her. I completely lost it then. I couldn't speak. I was in complete shock and just couldn't believe it."
Rountree said the Walmart store is more than a mile from her home. She said she has worked at the location for 10 years, but never brought 4-year-old Abby inside. She said the canine might have recognized the store from times when she would bring the dog to the store's parking lot and the woods behind the business.
"Never in a million years did I think she would show up at Walmart," Roundtee said.
Robinette said she was equally shocked by the outcome.
"It was beautiful," Robinette told the Dothan Eagle. "It was so very overwhelming. I was in disbelief. I thought she was joking."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A monolith has been spotted on the Isle of Wight - days after similar structures were discovered in the US and Romania.
Tom Dunford, 29, was out walking the dog with his fiancee and sister at 7.30am on Sunday when he saw the mysterious mirrored object ahead of them on the island's Compton Beach.
He told Sky News: "We went down the steps and to the right about 100 yards in front us we saw this big reflection of the sun.
"I knew about all the monolith stories recently, so I recognised it straight away."
It is unclear who is responsible for the installation.
Within the last week, so-called monoliths have appeared in the Utah desert, on a hill in Romania and atop a Californian mountain.
They bear a resemblance to the one that features in Stanley Kubrick's film 2001: A Space Odyssey.
