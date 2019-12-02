Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's office confirmed deputies responded alongside state wildlife officers to a report of a 5-foot alligator spotted wandering near a road.
Sgt. Greg Stark of the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies assisted personnel from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife with the investigation into an alligator sighting off Calaveritas Road, near San Andreas.
Stark said Fish and Wildlife is handling the investigation and he could not comment on the status of the alligator.
Anastasia Stanish, senior wildlife scientist with the State of California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said the alligator was most likely a former pet that was released into the wild when it became too large for its owner.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife previously euthanized a 4-foot alligator found swimming in Alameda Creek in Fremont. The alligator, which residents said had been living in the creek for months, was found to have been an abandoned former pet.
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman who lost her wedding ring during a 1992 ski trip has the heirloom back on her finger after it turned up more than 2,000 miles away in Alabama.
Melisse De La Mare, of Portland, said she and her husband, Jim Gibson, had only been married a few months when she lost the wedding ring while skiing on Mount Bachelor in Bend, Ore.
De La Mare said the ring was especially precious because it had originally belonged to her mother-in-law.
"We lost something that meant something to the family, not from a monetary value point of view," Gibson told KGW-TV.
Heather Langley, a jewelry maker in Bessemer, Ala., said a customer told her last summer about a ring he had found while working at Mount Bachelor in the early 1990s.
Langely used information from the customer and clues including first names engraved inside the band to locate and contact De La Mare.
The jeweler visited Portland to hand over the ring in person.
De La Mare said the ring still fits on her finger. She said she and Langely have become friends and are planning to get together next year when they are both visiting the East Coast.
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — The loss of Krispy Kreme doughnuts documented by police in Georgia has come to a bittersweet ending.
A Facebook post from Brookhaven police shows officers respond to the scene of "total carnage" Tuesday morning. It says dozens of doughnuts fell from a delivery truck onto the curb and into the gutter of a road in the city near Atlanta.
Police say their response time to the call was stellar, but they missed the five-second rule. The post asked for thoughts and prayers as the total loss of the doughnuts deeply affected all the department's officers.
Police later added a comment with an update to the so-called tragedy. It says officers in Gainesville sent a batch of sympathy doughnuts to Brookhaven police in their time of mourning.
MILTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt when an evacuation slide fell from a jetliner into the yard of a suburban Boston home.
A Delta Air Lines spokeswoman tells the Boston Herald that the uninflated slide fell from a flight from Paris to Boston around noon Sunday.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot reported a loud noise as the plane approached Logan Airport and landed safely.
Police in Milton, south of Boston, alerted the agency that the slide had been found in a resident's yard.
Wenhan Huang tells The Patriot Ledger he was doing yard work when the slide took out several branches of his Japanese maple.
His neighbor, Stephanie Leguia, was feet from where it fell and fears it could have killed someone.
(FOX) A Canadian woman who was arrested for not holding on to an escalator handrail has been awarded $20,000 in damages by the nation's Supreme Court.
Bela Kosoian was riding an escalator at the Montmorency Montreal Metro station in Laval, Quebec, in 2009 when an officer stopped her because she wasn't holding on to a handrail, as she was looking through her purse. A sign that stated "caution" and "hold handrail" was located near the escalator.
The officer told her to hold on to the handrail during her ride down the escalator, and the officer stopped her once she got to the bottom. He asked her to follow him and she refused, "because she didn't think she had done anything wrong," and also refused to give her identification, according to the case brief posted online.
Kosoian was subsequently detained and when she was released, she was given one $100 ticket for disobeying the sign, and a $320 fine for obstructing an inspection worker.
She was acquitted of the infractions in 2012, and she sued Montreal's transit authority, the city, and one of the officers for $45,000, CBC News reported. In 2015, the lawsuit was rejected in Quebec court, and again in 2017 by the Quebec Court of Appeal, which said Kosoian was the "author of her own misfortune."
But the Supreme Court "unanimously disagreed," and said the sign in the Metro station that said to hold on to the handrail "was a warning" and not a law. They found the officer "was wrong to stop and search her for breaking a law that didn't exist."
"A reasonable police officer should have known that people didn't have to hold handrails. Or at least they should have had some doubt," the court ruling stated, adding, "Even if Ms. Kosoian didn't act in the best way, she had no legal obligation to hold the handrail."
The decision continued: "This case was about civil liability for doing something wrong. In a free and democratic society, police officers can't interfere with people's freedoms except where the law says so. They have to know the law and act within it."
The court ruled Kosoian be paid $20,000 in damages in Canadian dollars, or roughly $15,000 in USD.
Kosoian said she was pleased that the judge "recognized the rule of law," telling the CBC she felt it was important to take her case to the Supreme Court of Canada.
"I knew that I didn't do anything wrong. It was the principle of it," she said. "I knew, I knew, I knew."
(FOX) A movie theater in Washington state resembled a scene out of a disaster flick on Friday night after a box with a dire warning was left outside the building, triggering an evacuation after urine samples were sent to the wrong address.
The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at the North Bend Theater in the town of North Bend, located around 30 miles east of Seattle.
The Eastside Professional Firefighters said on Twitter that first responders converged on the theater for a hazmat call with a box marked "highly contagious human substance" that had been opened up.
A total of five hazmat techs arrived at the theater to analyze the package as the building was evacuated and nearby streets were closed as authorities tried to determine what was inside the package, according to fire officials.
Snoqualmie Police Sgt. Paul Graham told KOMO News the theater manager opened up the package and discovered the liquid inside. The manager was then taken to an area hospital as a precaution due to regular exposure protocol.
Eastside Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Richard Burke told the Seattle Times the person didn't show signs of illness but went to the hospital as a precaution, as officials weren't sure what was in the box.
Tests of the liquid later revealed it to be urine that was "disposed of appropriately in a bio container," fire officials told KOMO.
The package was originally intended for a medical clinic in Tacoma, located more than 40 miles away. Officials have not said how it ended up in North Bend.
"All is well," the theater said Saturday on its website. "The emergency vehicles you may have seen in front of the theatre on Friday, November 29, were there in response to our call regarding a mislabeled package that was leaking an unknown liquid."
The theater praised the "professionalism" of Eastside Fire and Rescue and the Snoqualmie Police Department, saying there was no danger and they would open for business on Saturday to show "Frozen II."
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Britain shared a photo of a truck stopped due to clutter around the windshield -- including an ornate curtain, lamps and a cellphone mounted to the glass.
Cheshire Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers tweeted a photo showing the truck's windshield partially obscured by an ornate curtain, a scarf reading "Polska," pink lamps, a cellphone and a GPS device mounted to the glass.
"Windscreen was heavily cluttered with accessories preventing the driver from having a clear view of not only the front mirror but the road ahead," police tweeted.
The post said the driver was "fined and prosecuted."
(SKY News) A town in Canada called Asbestos is changing its name because the cancer-causing mineral does not have a "good connotation".
Asbestos was used for many years in buildings, because it is an excellent electrical insulator and is highly resistant to heat.
But it was discovered that fibres in it can lead to various serious lung conditions including tumours.
In a post on Facebook, the local council said the name was "hindering plans to develop external economic relations".
The town of about 6,800 people, about 95 miles (152km) east of Montreal, added that "unfortunately" the name "doesn't have a good connotation".
Several businesses have decided not to invest in Asbestos because of its name, Mayor Hugues Grimard said.
During a business development trip to Ohio, investors even refused to take a business card, he told Bloomberg.
OAKWOOD, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a man called out of his Steak 'n Shake job because he was "intoxicated," then showed up anyway and demanded money while holding a co-worker at gunpoint.
The Gainesville Times reports 20-year-old Kentarias Gowans, of Flowery Branch, is charged with offenses including aggravated assault. Oakwood Police investigator Todd Templeton says Gowans called out on Thanksgiving, went to the restaurant that night, held a gun to a co-worker's head and demanded money.
Police say responding officers arrived to see employees running from the business, which had customers at the time. Police say an apparently still intoxicated Gowans briefly raised the gun at officers before dropping it. He was arrested after a brief struggle during which a stun gun was used.
It's unclear if Gowans has a lawyer.
(Huffington Post) Papa John's founder John Schnatter is apparently eating a lot of pizza these days.
Schnatter said in an interview broadcast Monday with Kentucky TV station WDRB that the quality of food at the Papa John's chain has drastically shifted for the worse since he was ousted as CEO in July 2018.
"I've had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it's not the same pizza," said Schnatter in the video, looking visibly damp. "It's not the same product. It just doesn't taste as good. The way they're making the pizza is just not fundamental to what makes a Papa John's pizza."
Schnatter, 58, who founded Papa John's in 1984, resigned as board chairman in July 2018 amid reports that he used a racial slur in a conference call earlier that year. He quit as CEO the previous December after an outcry over his criticism of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest injustice.
Schnatter acknowledged in the interview that he used the slur, but said he was quoting someone else to demonstrate his hatred of racism. He called the conference call a "farce."
"I just didn't know it would happen from people on the inside doing this," Schnatter said. "I thought it would come from the outside."
Then he called out Papa John's executives by name. "Steve Ritchie, Olivia Kirtley, the board of directors all used the black community and race as a way to steal the company," he said. "They stole the company, and now they've destroyed the company."
He claimed Kirtley, a Papa John's board member, and director Mark Shapiro "should be in jail" because "what they've done is just wrong, and they've hurt a lot of people."
"The day of reckoning will come," he warned, and "the record will be straight."
"Stay tuned," he added.
Papa John's didn't immediately answer a request for comment.
