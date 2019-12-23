WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — For decades, those who have participated in snowball fights in one Wisconsin city have risked getting in trouble with the law. But that may be about to change.
A 1962 ban on throwing projectiles in Wausau lumps snowballs into the same category as rocks and other items that can cause serious harm.
City Council President Lisa Rasmussen said that recent negative national attention over the rarely used ordinance has raised questions about whether it could be time to take snowballs off the naughty list.
“Maybe it’s worth giving a look to see if that list could be amended, to mitigate that odd news story that keeps coming up like a bad penny,” Rasmussen said.
Wausau police and the mayor even made a video showing officers having a snowball fight.
“A fun snowball fight is a fun snowball fight,” Deputy Chief Matt Barnes says in the video, “and that’s not something (for which) we enforce this ordinance.”
The video ends with Barnes clocking Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke in the back of the head with a snowball.
Barnes said the department has used the ordinance to write about 10 tickets in the last 15 years, according to Wisconsin Public Radio News. The citations included cases of people shooting crossbows into a neighbor’s yard, dropping sandbags off the roof of a downtown parking ramp and, on two occasions, throwing snowballs at passing cars.
The City Council will consider decriminalizing snowball fights at a meeting next month.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A reporter in Spain who was handling a segment on that country's lottery found out she was among the winners on live TV.
Natalia Escudero, a reporter for RTVE, was delivering a report on the National Lottery's annual Christmas drawing Sunday when she discovered she had won a cash prize.
"I'm not coming into work tomorrow," Escudero exclaimed.
Escudero said her winning ticket was not one of the $436,000 grand prize winners, but rather worth $5,545 -- not quite enough to quit her job.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) A 3-year-old Erie boy shot his sleeping father in the buttocks with a gun he found in their Pennsylvania home, authorities said.
The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Erie, when the child found a loaded, small-caliber handgun and fired it at his 26-year-old father. The dad was being treated at a hospital for wounds that are not considered life-threatening. His name has not been released.
It's not clear how the child found the handgun, authorities said. Two other children in the house at the time were not injured.
The shooting remains under investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Georgia couple shared doorbell camera footage of the culprit behind the theft of their Christmas decorations -- a bah humbug deer.
Ashley and William Pratt said the Christmas decorations outside their Dunwoody home went missing Saturday, so they checked the security camera footage.
The Ring camera recorded a deer dragging their decorations off into the nearby bushes.
"Apparently, the deer was not a fan of our Christmas decorations," Ashley Pratt tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A city employee in Nebraska went dumpster diving at a recycling drop-off to find a wedding ring that had accidentally been tossed out with the mixed paper.
The city of Lincoln Recycling and Solid Waste was contacted recently by Alex Fraser, who told officials she noticed her wedding ring was missing hours after she tossed some recyclables into the mixed paper dumpster at the 12th and South streets recycling drop-off in Lincoln.
"I just wanted to ask, is there any way I can get into the dumpster?" Fraser told KOLN-TV. "I maybe lost my wedding ring in there. I'm sorry this is kind of an unusual request."
City employee Ryan Becker met Fraser at the drop-off and climbed into the bin to search for the ring.
"I went on that side and slowly, carefully and patiently picked through some of the paper," Becker said.
Becker said he found the ring in about 10 minutes. He said it was fortunate the ring hadn't fallen deeper into the dumpster.
"Relief, just a wave of it," Fraser said, explaining her emotions when the ring was recovered. "I was very grateful he was able to help me and get in there and he was willing to spend that time to come down and look for it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Residents of a British town are being asked to keep a look out for an escaped marmoset monkey described by its owner as "not tame."
Sarah Yas said in a post in the Pets Lost and Found Oxfordshire group on Facebook that her 14-month-old female monkey escaped in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, England, and was last spotted Tuesday morning.
"Lost female marmoset monkey in Kidlington on Cromwell Way. 14 months old. Not tame," her post read. "If seen please use gloves or towel to catch her and message me. Thank you."
Yas offered a reward of 100 pounds (about $132) "and a bottle of wine" for anyone who recaptures the small primate and returns it to her. She said the animal's name is Marma, but the monkey doesn't respond to her name.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A German multimillionaire has invited 10 "nice people" to live with him on his 550-acre property, which features horse stables, a winery and views of the Tasman Sea, on a remote part of New Zealand.
Karl Reipen, the 70-year-old who made his fortune selling canned iced-coffee drinks, has twice posted an ad with his offer in the New Zealand Herald.
The ad, in which Reipen never reveals his name, recounts how he found a "beautiful farm" during his visit to New Zealand in 2000. After purchasing the property, he says, "it took me 10 years to bring it to the standard of today."
"Now where everything is finished I would like to share the "paradise" with nice people, up to 10 (women and men). They could live in houses by 2 persons and share a beautiful winery for social meetings and dining," he writes.
The property, which Reipen has dubbed "Awakino Estate," is located on the west coast of New Zealand's North Island and was last valued at $5.6 million, stuff.co.nz reported.
The local outlet, Taranaki Daily News, reports that Reipen purchased the property before New Zealand's ban on foreign homebuyers, but the sale still required the government's consent.
Reipen says he has a background in "international business" and liked to work on farms in Germany as a boy. He invites adults up to 70 years old to live at Awakino Estate and welcomes them to bring their own horses.
"You can enjoy walking, fishing, shopping, kayaking, bird watching, swimming or looking at the nice animals," he says. "If you are interested to live a life with a Group of Interesting people it can be a new life for You."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a dog that chased a cat up a tree and ended up stranded at the top.
The Lathrop Manteca Fire District said the German shepherd was chasing a cat when the feline fled up a tree, and the dog followed.
Firefighters arrived to find the cat at the top of the tree, with the dog stranded not far below.
The cat jumped to safety on its own, but the dog needed some help from the firefighters and a ladder to get back to solid ground.
"Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he'll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree," the department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AUBURN (CBS13) – A man's alleged plan to steal power tools from an Auburn Home Depot was not well-crafted.
On December 9, 33-year old Michael Guillermo Mendoza of Sacramento walked into the hardware store, filled his cart with more than $1,100 worth of DeWalt and Milwaukee power tools and ran out, according to a Placer County Sheriff's Office statement.
Mendoza allegedly loaded the items into his car, but couldn't get away because his car wouldn't start. Several Home Depot employees and witnesses then ran up to Mendoza and demanded that he return the tools. Only after someone removed some of the stolen items from the back of Mendoza's car did he throw some other items out of the sunroof, surveillance video showed.
Mendoza then ran away and was found by a police K9 on Willow Creek Drive. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had warrants out of Nevada County.
Mendoza is on probation for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A coffee company is offering $5,000 and a free trip for an unusual one-week dream job: serving as the "Coffee Queen."
Gevalia Kaffe said the Coffee Queen will spend one week living in Scotland's Carlowrie Castle with a full compliment of servants including a chef and a butler.
The company said the winning applicant will receive free travel to and from Scotland and will be paid $5,000, plus $2,000 in spending money for the week.
"Gevalia believes a queen is anyone who transforms into the most confident version of themselves after that first cup of coffee -- they speak their minds, are self-aware, and aren't afraid to make fun of themselves," the company said.
Interested prospective monarchs are being asked to submit 250-character mini essays on why they would be ideal for the position.
