(Miami Herald) A Florida Keys man pulled over for speeding Christmas Eve locked his keys inside his car when Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies told him they were going to search the vehicle, according to his arrest report.

Charles Albert Garcia, 40, had reason to worry. Deputies found small amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, amphetamine pills and marijuana inside the Lexus, according to Deputy Jason Farr's affidavit.

Garcia, from Big Pine Key, was arrested on multiple felony drug possession counts, felony driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor obstruction. He was released Wednesday on a bond of $64,000. He did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Farr stated that he pulled Garcia over shortly after 11 p.m. Monday after clocking him on his radar driving his Lexus 70 mph in a 45 mph zone of U.S. 1 at mile marker 102 heading south. Farr asked Garcia for his license, but Garcia said it was suspended but would be reinstated soon, according to the report.

He told Farr the Lexus he was driving was his father's and he was returning home to Big Pine with Christmas presents. According to Farr's report, Garcia's license has been suspended since April 2012, and he had been arrested for driving on a suspended license three previous times. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to court for a traffic violation, Farr wrote in his report.

After Farr said he was going to search the Lexus, Garcia threw the keys inside the vehicle and locked the doors. A towing company unlocked the door, and deputies searched the vehicle, finding the drugs, according to Farr's report.

A Nebraska entomologist has named three of his eight newest beetle discoveries after the dragons from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" and George R.R. Martin book series "A Song of Ice and Fire."

University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Brett Ratcliffe named the new scarab beetle species drogoni, rhaegali and viserioni, The Omaha World-Herald reported . The names are Latinized versions of Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion, three dragons owned by Daenerys Targaryen's character in the fictional work.

Radcliffe said he's a fan of the series but ultimately chose the names to draw attention to biodiversity and the amount of undiscovered species.

"When you create names like these, you do it to gain a little bit of notoriety and bring public attention to it," Ratcliffe said. "We're still discovering life on Earth. One of every four living things on Earth is a beetle. We haven't discovered them all. We're not even close."

Ratcliffe said he's named hundreds of species over his 50-year career and creating new names becomes difficult. Naming rules recommend against using humor or insults, and are particularly useful to avoid having duplicate names, he said.

Ratcliffe said he went with the pop culture reference to have a little bit of fun.

"I've often thought that scientists take themselves too seriously," Ratcliffe said, "and this is a way to circumvent that."

Drogoni and viserioni can be found in Colombia and Ecuador, while rhaegali is in the French Guiana. All three have orange features.

This bird may have taken the phrase "land of the free" literally.

A bald eagle's planned flyover as "The Star-Spangled Banner" played before the start of the Cotton Bowl on Saturday ended up going off-track when the majestic bird landed on some fans instead.

The eagle, named Clark, was supposed to fly in circles around AT&T Stadium ahead of the semi-final playoff football game between Clemson and Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas.

Instead of flying directly to his handler, Clark instead took his own route through the stadium and perched himself on some Fighting Irish fans.

"I was scared crapless," Albert Armas told Sports Illustrated. "My family members have already been texting me, 'You're famous!'"

After landing on Armas, the bird then had another landing two sections over on the arm of Tuyen Nguyen.

"I'm a Philadelphia Eagles fan," Nguyen told Sports Illustrated. "When I saw the bird land on Armas, I thought the bird had to be very tired. So I put my hand out to see what happens. And it landed on me. It was very interesting. I was very excited. It was amazing. I couldn't even believe it."

Neither of the fans were injured by the bird's talons, and it eventually returned to his handler on the field. The Clemson Tigers won the game 30-3.

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said doing a good deed for Christmas and ending up lost led to her winning a $200,000 lottery jackpot.

Georgina Hopper of Shelby told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she stopped by a church on Christmas Eve to donate a turkey.

"They give turkeys away to people in need every year," Hopper said. "This time I helped cook them. While I was out, I figured I'd pick up the barbecue I ordered for Christmas dinner the next day."

Hopper said she got lost after leaving the church and ended up needing to stop at Circle K store in Shelby to ask for directions. While inside the store she bought a $5 Powerball/Mega Millions scratch-off ticket.

The ticket turned out to be a $200,000 winner.

"It's a blessing," Hopper said. "It's an unexpected blessing. I wasn't trying to win. I only wanted to help someone."

"When I saw the matching numbers, I couldn't believe I actually won," Hopper said. "I'm going to say it again. It's a blessing."

Hopper said she plans to use her winnings to buy a house.

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A Texas couple who thought they wouldn't be able to have a baby without fertility treatments were surprised by the birth of a record-breaking 15-pound baby.

Jennifer and Eric Medlock said their first child, Annabelle, was born with the help of fertility treatments after Jennifer was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

The Arlington couple said they were preparing to start treatments to have another child when they discovered they had naturally conceived their second baby, Ali, who was born weighing 14 pounds, 13 ounces.

Doctors at Arlington Memorial Hospital said Ali weighs about twice as much as an average newborn and is a new size record for the hospital.

The Medlocks said the pregnancy was healthy, but Ali had to spend a week in the NICU due to low blood sugar and platelets.

The newborn is now healthy and was allowed to go home with his parents.

"He is meant for something big," Jennifer Medlock told KTVT. "Maybe not football -- everyone keeps saying that."

Guinness World Records lists the heaviest newborn on record as weighing 22 pounds.

PORT ST. LUCIE — A man accused of destroying Christmas decorations after his sister asked him to speed up a romantic rendezvous with his girlfriend was arrested on several charges, an affidavit states.

Port. St. Lucie police on Dec. 4 went to a reported domestic disturbance and spoke to a woman identified as Zachary Crandall's sister.

The sister said she went to use the bathroom she shares with her brother, but discovered him in it having sex with his girlfriend.

She said she asked him a bunch of times to hurry up, but he refused. She texted her mother for help.

After Crandall got out of the bathroom and his girlfriend left, Crandall confronted his sister, the report states.

"During Zachary's outrage, he began destroying the Christmas decorations in the living room, before throwing a diaper box in (his sister's) direction," the affidavit states.

The sister said the box hit her son on the head.

Police say Crandall refused to secure his dogs in another room, making it not safe for officers to enter.

Crandall eventually was captured after retreating out the back door.

Crandall, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested on charges including battery, obstruction of justice, criminal mischief, simple assault on law enforcement and resisting officer without violence.

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said a fisherman reeled in a package that turned out to be filled with up to 60 pounds of suspected cocaine.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a fisherman was returning to Islamorada in the Florida Keys when he spotted a bale under a dock Saturday morning.

The fisherman used a gaff and a net to pull the package into his boat and he determined it was filled with an unidentified white powder.

Sheriff's deputies and U.S. Border Patrol investigators responded and discovered the bale contained 25 plastic-wrapped packages of what is believed to be cocaine.

The packages were turned over to federal authorities.

"This happens fairly regularly, about once or twice every year," sheriff's office spokesman Adam Linhardt told CNN. "We live in the part of the country where it washes up on the Florida Keys."

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Seattle zoo said two baby red pandas spent hours on the loose after accidentally ending up outside their enclosure, but neither animal left the zoo grounds.

The Woodland Park Zoo said an animal keeper spotted one of the red pandas running loose in a behind-the-scenes service area about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and workers quickly determined both baby red pandas were outside the enclosure.

Zoo officials determined the red pandas had escaped accidentally when they were both on a small tree branch that broke and landed outside the exhibit.

The zoo said one of the red pandas, Zeya, climbed a tree adjoining the red panda enclosure and was lured down with food. She was returned to her enclosure around midnight.

The second panda, Ila, climbed a tall tree a ways away from the closure and animal care staff decided to allow the red panda to remain in the tree until morning so she didn't become started and fall from a high branch.

Ila climbed down from the tree about 11:40 a.m. Thursday and was returned to the enclosure.

Both red pandas are being monitored to ensure they did not sustain any injuries during their time on the loose, zoo officials said. The exhibit is being rechecked to make sure there aren't any other branches likely to facilitate another escape.