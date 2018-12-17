TEMPLETON, Mass. (AP) — A pickup truck has smashed through a home in Massachusetts, barely missing a woman who was asleep on her couch.

Police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Templeton.

Tracy Samuels, who was sleeping on the couch, says she heard a loud bang, woke up and said, “Why is there a truck in my living room?”

The truck destroyed the family’s Christmas tree and their gifts, but no one was injured in the crash.

Tracy Samuels’ husband, Jason, says the items they lost are replaceable. But he says he and his wife have been together for 27 years, and he can’t replace her.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and no charges have been filed.

The home has been temporarily condemned.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies say a worker at an Amazon warehouse in Florida stole nearly $4,000 in merchandise and gift cards, and sent customers empty boxes.

Orange County deputies tell news outlets 20-year-old Elvis Edgardo Soto was arrested Tuesday on a felony third-degree grand theft charge. He has been released from jail after posting $500 bond.

Amazon public relations manager Brenda Alfred said in an email Wednesday that Soto no longer works for the company.

An arrest report says another employee discovered the thefts after running a report for gift cards that had been redeemed within six hours of being issued by the facility. The report says Amazon reimbursed customers who received empty packages.

It is unclear if Soto has a lawyer who could comment for him.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Nola.com) A 45-year-old man faces misdemeanor charges after New Orleans police say he painted the word "cocaine" with white spray paint in several locations on Bourbon Street, while wearing a shirt and a hat also emblazoned with the word "cocaine."

Crime cameras caught Sean Harrington spray painting the graffiti early on Dec. 3, including on the doors of a historic building in the 400 block of Bourbon, according to a warrant for his arrest.

About 2:20 a.m. that Monday, two 8th District officers on patrol spotted Harrington wearing a shirt with the word "cocaine" spray painted on it. He was also wearing a hat with stickers on it that read "cocaine," the warrant states. Around the same time, camera footage at the Real Time Crime Center showed Harrington "defacing" the ground on Bourbon Street, which is considered a historic landmark, by writing the word "cocaine." The officers then walked toward St. Louis Street on Bourbon and saw the word spray painted on the ground at least five times.

They also saw "cocaine" spray painted on the side of the curb, on a city-owned garbage can in the 400 block and on at least two IV Waste LLC garbage receptacles, according to the warrant. A witness also saw a man, later identified as Harrington, spray painting the doors at 418 Bourbon Street, the warrant states.

Officers found Harrington with a can of white spray paint in his possession, states the warrant, sworn by NOPD Officer Shontrell Johnson. NOPD arrested him less than two days later, the morning of Dec. 5.

Harrington, whose address is listed in the 600 block of Race Street in the Lower Garden District, faces two counts of criminal damage to property of a value less than $500 and one count of criminal damage to a historic building or landmark.

Orleans Magistrate Commissioner Jonathan Friedman on Dec. 6 set Harrington's bond at $500 and appointed the Orleans Public Defender's Office to represent him while he remained incarcerated, court records show. Jail records indicate Harrington had been released from jail sometime before Thursday (Dec. 13) morning. It was not immediately clear if he had hired an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles restaurant is taking dessert to new heights of decadence with a $500 brownie covered in 24-karat edible gold.

Chef Jason Harley, owner of Baby J's Burgers, said the opulent brownie is served in a humidor with a Monte Cristo cigar on the side.

The brownie is coated in 24-karat gold and features glaze made with Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch whisky.

Harley previously made headlines in 2016 when his doughnut shop, Birdies, came out with a $100 doughnut similarly coated in edible gold.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Houston man's doorbell camera captured the moment a would-be burglar was chased away by the neighborhood's protector: a stray chihuahua.

Chester Wells, a property investor, said the doorbell camera at the house in the Sunnyside neighborhood recorded the incident last week when a man riding a bicycle and carrying a large stick approached the front door.

The man appears to attempt to break into the home, but is startled by a barking chihuahua. The barking caused Wells' Ring app to alert him and he activated an alarm, which caused the burglar to flee.

The video shows the man riding away as the chihuahua chases after him, still barking.

Wells said he believes the small dog to be a stray, but he has decided to dub the canine McGruff in honor of the crime dog.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) A Scottish bicyclist who filmed a motorist using a cellphone while driving, then confronted him about it, watched the driver crash into another car moments later ― after the man seems to claim he can safely drive while fiddling with the phone.

No one appears to have been hurt in the fender-bender crash, but some might say karma was served.

In an edited viral video of the encounter posted last week, the cyclist, Dr. Dave Brennan, pulls next to the driver in traffic and chastises him for claiming he can safely use his phone while commuting.

"It's people like you that kill people like me," Brennan says in the clip, above.

The driver soon pulls away ― and later plows into a car that stops in front of him.

Brennan offered the video evidence to the motorist whose car was struck by the phone-wielding driver, but the two motorists decided to settle the matter themselves, he told The Scotsman.

Brennan, a safety advocate, said he has previously used footage from his helmet cam to help convict other distracted drivers.

"Cameras are absolutely critical," he told the outlet. "Had I gone to the police in these cases without a camera, it would have been my word against the drivers'."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A giant spool got loose on a busy Houston road for the fourth time since October, forcing drivers to think fast to get out of its path.

A photo posted to Twitter shows the giant spool blocking lanes of traffic near the interchange of West Little York and the North Beltway on Thursday evening.

The driver who snapped the photo said the spool collided with a blue truck, but the family inside the truck did not appear to be injured.

The incident occurred just one week after an even larger spool came loose in traffic on the South Loop. Two spools got loose on Interstate 10, near Wayside, Nov. 12, and the first spool rolled free in the same area on Oct. 25.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said some last-minute weather preparation led to her winning a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

Barbara Branch of Mooresboro told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she stopped at Earl's Short Stop to buy some kerosene in advance of some expected nasty weather.

"I wanted to make sure I was ready in case the power went out," Branch said. "When I went to pay, something just said to buy a lottery ticket."

Branch selected the Big Money Playbook and scratched off a $100,000 prize.

"I kept asking myself, 'Is this for real?'" Branch said. "I had to have the clerk check it. When she told me to sign the back my hands were shaking. Most people just end up with bread and milk when they get ready for a storm, I can't believe I ended up with $100,000."

Branch said she plans to use the cash to make repairs to her home.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Circle K gas station in South Carolina said a glitch caused gas prices to drop to just 1-cent per gallon -- and more stores may have been affected.

Employees at the Circle K in West Columbia said a gallon of gas cost only a single penny for about 45 minutes to an hour Tuesday night.

West Columbia Police were summoned to the station to stop people from taking advantage of the unintentional discount.

The incident was blamed on a computer glitch, and reports indicate stations in Louisiana, New Mexico, California and Arizona may have also been affected.

Circle K did not reveal how many stations were affected by the glitch.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Workers at a Georgia Walmart are trying to find the owners of a 64-year-old love letter found on the floor of the store.

Jennifer Hendrix, an employee at the Walmart store in Dalton, said a coworker named Dakota found the letter inside the store before he was deployed recently by the National Guard.

The letter, postmarked July 30, 1954, contains a letter from a man named Max to his "honey," Martha Young.

"I ran out of paper and had to borrow some. Hope you can read this. Take care of yourself honey and stay sweet and remember I love you. Good night sweetheart. Lots of love Max," the letter reads.

The letter says Max was due to be home in 15 days and planned to ask Young's parents for her hand in marriage.

"It's something that we only dream about most days with our social media and the fast pace of the world and I want to know the story behind them and I want to reunite someone with the piece of their heart that is obviously missing," Hendrix told WDEF-TV.

It was unknown how the letter ended up on the floor at Walmart.

"It's important to me because obviously whoever these belong to have held onto these since 1954, so a piece of their soul has to be missing, a piece of their heart and with the holidays coming up its just really important to me that we can make that connection again," Hendrix said.

Police in Greenfield, Mass., came to the assistance of a local resident in December 2017 after they discovered a love letter from April 1944 inside a wall at their home. Police were able to help the resident return the letter to the original recipient's family.