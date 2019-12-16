CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man who has spent decades getting arrested and convicted of driving on a revoked license was sentenced Monday to six years in prison after his 26th arrest on the charge.
The Lake County State’s Attorney’s office said in a news release that 62-year-old Steven Knutson of Round Lake Beach pleaded guilty and was taken into custody immediately.
Spokesmen for the state’s attorney’s office and the Illinois Secretary of State’s office said they had never heard of anyone getting arrested that many times for driving on a revoked license. A spokesman for the county’s state’s attorney did not know if Knutson has ever been sentenced to prison following his previous convictions.
“If it’s not a record, it’s right up there,″ said Dave Druker, spokesman for Secretary of State Jesse White. “This is a decision we like to see from the courts because it sends a message that getting behind the wheel of a car without a license is very serious.″
Knutson’s most recent arrest came in March, when he was stopped by Round Lake Beach Police after witnesses reported that he had driven his pickup truck into a parked car. At the time of that arrest, he was driving on a license that had been revoked for life following a 2010 conviction for aggravated drunken driving.
After he was issued a citation by police for driving on a revoked license, an investigation by attorneys with the village revealed a string of incidents in which he was arrested for exactly the same thing. Sixteen of those arrests came in Cook County, four came in Winnebago County, and three each in Kane and Lake counties. All but two of his arrests occurred between 1982 and 2004.
Had he gone to trial, Knutson could have been sentenced to up to seven years in prison.
TECUMSEH, Mich. (AP) — Some families pass down jewelry, watches or even recipes. But a Michigan family has its own heirloom: a 141-year-old fruitcake.
"It's a great thing," said Julie Ruttinger, the great great granddaughter of Fidelia Ford, who baked the cake in 1878. "It was tradition. It's a legacy."
The cake was initially preserved to honor Ford. She established a tradition of baking the cake and letting it age for a year before serving it during holiday seasons. Ford died at age 65 before her 1878 cake could be eaten, and by the time the holidays arrived, the family considered her handiwork a legacy, not food.
Until his 2013 death, the cake was in the care of Ruttinger's father, Morgan Ford, who was Fidelia Ford's great-grandson. He had stored it in an antique glass dish on the top shelf of a china cabinet in his Tecumseh home — which is where it remains today.
"He took care of it to the day he left the earth," Ruttinger said. "We knew it meant a lot to him."
Guinness World Records doesn't have an entry for the oldest fruitcake, but as for cakes in general, the Ford fruitcake is nowhere near the world's oldest, The Detroit News reported. That honor goes to a 4,176-year-old cake that was found in an Egyptian tomb, according to the Guinness organization. It is on display in a food museum in Switzerland.
During the 93 years that Morgan Ford held on to his family's fruitcake, he showed it off at church and family gatherings and shared stories about its history with younger relatives. He even showcased the cake on "The Tonight Show" in December 2003, taking a bite with the host and saying it tasted like thrashed wheat.
"He really enjoyed sharing the joy of the cake," said another of his daughters, Sue Durkee. "He took a lot of pride in it."
BOSTON, Ga. (AP) — A man apparently felt so bad about breaking the law that he called police three times to confess, according to police in Georgia.
Lt. Tim Watkins of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise that a man called at 5 a.m. Friday to say he had stolen a car in Thomasville and was about 12 miles (20 kilometers) away in the smaller town of Boston.
A Boston police officer went looking for the Chevrolet Impala and 29-year-old Quent Rashed Lankford, but could find neither. Lankford called back again, and finally called a third time to say he had broken into a convenience store and was drinking beer.
"He wanted to confess and turn himself in," Watkins said. "He called three times."
That was enough for Boston police to track down and arrest Lankford. The car was later found in Thomasville.
Lankford was charged with second-degree burglary, and theft charges are pending. He's jailed awaiting a bail hearing. It's unclear if Lankford has a lawyer.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities are accusing a former Wells Fargo employee of stealing more than $88,000 in cash from the vault of a bank in North Carolina.
An indictment unsealed this week alleges 29-year-old Arlando M. Henderson took the cash from customer deposits on at least 18 occasions throughout 2019 and then rigged the books to try to hide his actions. He is accused of using the money to pay for personal expenses, including a $20,000 down payment on a 2019 Mercedes-Benz.
The Charlotte resident was arrested in San Diego Dec. 4. He faces several charges, including two counts of financial institution fraud and 19 counts of theft.
The Charlotte Observer reports the indictment alleges Henderson regularly posted on social media about his newfound riches, including photos with cash in his hands or all over the floor.
His federal public defender in California did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper Friday.
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A camel, cow and donkey that were found roaming together along a Kansas road have been booked to appear in a Christmas Nativity scene.
The trio will be the celebrity guests Saturday during a holiday event at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park, The Wichita Eagle reports. Sully the camel, Gus the donkey and Rufus the cow made headlines last month when the Goddard Police Department asked for help in a Facebook post locating the owners of the "three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star)."
Law enforcement later determined that they belonged to an employee of the wildlife park, but not before posting that if they couldn't find the owner, they would be "halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season."
The holiday event, called Happy Hoof-i-days, is a first-ever for the park, which normally is closed from mid-November through about mid-March.
Goddard is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Wichita.
(AP) Utah liquor authorities have thrown away thousands of gallons of drinkable beer after state law changed to allow higher-alcohol brews.
The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control disposed of beer worth almost $18,000 on Friday, the The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Authorities say they were legally required to dump the beer from state-owned liquor stores because a new law allowed those beers to be sold in private stores instead.
Utah had long prohibited grocery and convenience stores from selling beer stronger than 4% alcohol by volume. Everything else was sold at state liquor stores.
The law effective Oct. 31 increased that limit to 5%. Because the state-owned stores can't stock anything available on the open market, officials discounted beers between 4% and 5% before Halloween, then threw away everything that was left.
Workers disposed of the 275 cases of bottles and cans at a recycling facility.
BLUE HILL, Maine (AP) — There's no Tinder for waterfowl, but that didn't stop a Maine bird owner from trying to find a match for a mourning duckling.
One of Chris Morris' ducks, Yellow Duck, lost its mate to a hungry bobcat a couple of weeks ago at Morris' yard in Blue Hill. Morris, a 31-year-old special education teacher, drew up a singles ad for Yellow Duck and placed it on a community bulletin board at a local grocery store.
The ad declares: "Duck seeking duck. Lonesome runner duck seeks companion. Partner recently deceased." It also includes an email address dedicated to the dating search and states, "serious replies only."
The Bangor Daily News reports farm owner Sadie Greene might have just the duck to mend Yellow Duck's broken heart. Greene and Morris are arranging a meeting for the ducks on Sunday.
Yellow Duck's favorite food is slugs, and they might be on the menu for the big date, Morris said.
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — City leaders in Galveston have turned down a proposal that would require horseback riders to pick up what their animals leave behind on the beach after equestrians argued that horse manure is harmless.
One person even brought a bag of manure to Thursday's city council meeting while arguing against the measure, the Galveston County Daily News reported.
"It is really pretty much non-toxic and doesn't do anything," said island veterinarian Lea Fistein, as she placed her fingers into the bag of manure. "It's really the only feces I would touch with my hands."
City code requires people to clean up pet waste left behind on public beaches, but horses are exempt from that rule. City staff members had suggested lifting the exclusion for horses.
Horse riders told the council that requiring riders to pick up manure would prevent people from riding on the beach because it's difficult to carry the necessary equipment to remove the droppings.
The council opted Thursday to keep the exclusion for horses but directed city staff to explore regulations for riding businesses or large groups of horses.
OCOEE, Fla. (AP) — Traffic came to a citrusy standstill when nearly 1,000 grapefruits spilled from a delivery truck onto the Florida Turnpike in Orange County, authorities said.
The fruit-hauling truck was traveling on the turnpike Wednesday afternoon when crates inside the vehicle broke, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said. The grapefruits spilled from the vehicle and blocked a section of the roadway near Ocoee, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The truck pulled over so the remaining fruit could be secured. Traffic was stopped completely for several minutes while state workers cleaned up the spilled citrus to open up one lane. Video taken by witnesses showed crews using push brooms to round up the rolling fruits.
It took another three hours to clear the rest of the roadway and return traffic to normal.
No injuries were reported.
SOPHIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman ran to man's house Wednesday to say she had just escaped an attempted kidnapping by a stranger.
Virginia Saavedra, 37, then allegedly took advantage of the Good Samaritan's kindness by stealing his truck before leading authorities on a high-speed chase, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
Upon hearing Saavedra's story, the man let her sit in his truck to warm up while he called 911, news outlets report. Saavedra allegedly then stole the truck, which was spotted by deputies responding to the man's 911 call.
Deputies tried to stop the truck, but Saavedra led them on a 26-mile chase into a neighboring county, they say. Deputies soon boxed the truck in and it got stuck on a grassy shoulder. Deputies said Saavedra then tried to reverse the stolen truck and rammed a patrol car before trying to flee. She was arrested on more than a dozen charges including driving the wrong way on a divided highway and felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.
She gave authorities a fake name upon her arrest, but was correctly identified when she got to jail, deputies say. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.
