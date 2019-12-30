Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Vermont said a call about a cat stuck in tree became more urgent when the animal's owner attempted to retrieve their pet alone and also became stranded up the tree.
The South Burlington Fire Department said the cat's owner called on Christmas Eve to report their cat was struck up a tree, but the department's only ladder truck was assisting the Williston Fire Department with a fire at the time.
The owner decided to take matters into their own hands and climbed the tree until they also became stranded on a branch.
"We do love our furry friends, obviously, but cats do obviously tend to come down on their own," firefighter Marie Bouchine told WCAX-TV.
The ladder truck was able to rescue the cat and its owner.
The department said owners should give cats 24 hours to see if they come down from trees on their own.
"We would like to take a moment to remind our residents that at no point is it a good idea to try and rescue an animal out of a tree yourself," the department said in a Facebook post. "There are safer options such as calling a tree company or simply giving the cat 24 hours to self rescue."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who bought scratch-off lottery tickets as Christmas presents visited lottery headquarters to collect $50,000 from the ticket she bought for her husband.
Talbot County woman Deirdre Stokes, 51, told Maryland Lottery officials she only buys lottery tickets around Christmas, when she uses them as gifts for friends and family.
"I bought several different tickets for gifts," Stokes said. "It was just random luck that the Super Cash ticket ended up in my husband's stocking."
The $50,000 Super Cash scratch-off turned out to be a $50,000 top prize winner.
"When my husband scratched it and said we'd won $50,000, I knew he must be joking or reading the rules incorrectly. There was just no way," she said.
Stokes said the jackpot will help her family recover from the holidays.
"We maybe went a bit overboard on Christmas this year which had me a little worried. This sure changes that," she said. "This win also makes our upcoming college tuition bills less of a scary thought for us."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A snake catcher was called to an Australian home to remove a highly venomous snake found in a resident's dishwasher.
Snake Catchers Adelaide said a couple in Paris Creek, South Australia, summoned a catcher to their home when they discovered the snake slithering among their clean dishes after the dishwasher had been running for 2 1/2 hours.
The couple suspected the snake had entered the dishwasher through drain pipes leading outside.
The snake catcher said the serpent was identified as an eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous species in the world.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A prominent lawyer in London has sparked viral fame – and an investigation – after he tweeted on December 26th that he had killed a fox with a baseball bat while wearing a kimono.
Jolyon Maugham, who is known in the United Kingdom for spearheading numerous legal challenges against Brexit, sparked an immediate backlash from his nearly 180,000 followers after he tweeted at 8:10 a.m. local time Thursday that he had killed the animal.
"Already this morning I have killed a fox with a baseball bat. How's your Boxing Day going?" he wrote.
Many users sought context as to why Maugham had beaten a fox to death with a bat, while others claimed his tweet was "distressing."
Giving further details, Maugham said he was nursing a hangover and wearing his wife's "too small green kimono" when the fox got into his backyard and threatened chickens he keeps.
He said his chickens were "pretty distressed" at the sight of the fox.
"Even after the fox bad been dispatched they were still upset by its presence," he wrote. "Not sure what would have happened had I left the live fox in situ (sic) about two feet from the chickens."
Replying to several tweets, Maugham said killing the fox was "not a great deal of fun" and that he didn't "enjoy killing it."
"No one should relish killing animals – I certainly didn't. But if you haven't been up close to a large trapped fox, perhaps reserve judgment," he tweeted.
Twitter users were quick to condemn Maugham's actions and called on the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).
The RSPCA said in a tweet that they were aware of the situation regarding the fox and "would like to reassure people that we're investigating."
"Due to a very high volume of tweets, unfortunately, we can't respond to every single one, and are unable to provide further comment right now. Thank you for understanding."
According to the BBC, government guidelines state that someone can use cage traps and snares to catch foxes and you must "humanely kill any fox you catch while it's in the trap or snare."
Maugham said he had contacted the RSPCA to see if he had broken the law when he clubbed the animal to death.
I didn't especially enjoy killing it but I imagine that's what the RSPCA would have done, if they had anyone on call in Central London on Boxing Day.
After the backlash, Maugham apologized: "Sorry to those upset by my tweet. My chickens were very distressed by the fox – both before and after I'd dispatched it – and I wanted it out of the way quickly."
He then said he was "slightly shocked by the whole tooth-and-claw experience" of his tweet going viral and what he was "trying to convey."
"But my tweet, one of a number about keeping chickens in urban London, should have conveyed that better," he wrote.
An RSPCA spokesperson said it was "very distressing to hear" of the incident.
Isobel Hutchinson, director of the Animal Aid charity, told the Daily Mail: "It is absolutely shocking that this wild animal was condemned to such a brutal death."
She added: "While encountering wild animals is a great privilege, we do of course appreciate that there can be conflict between them and people. However, there is no need to resort to the brutality of killing them, as there are many methods of deterring wild animals humanely. We would urge anyone who is experiencing problems with foxes to contact one of the excellent humane deterrence services."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A very unlucky gambler is suing a casino in Canada after losing $260,000 during two visits, saying he should have never been allowed to place wagers in the first place.
Tarwinder Shokar alleges that Caesars Windsor in Ontario should have known about his compulsive gambling and alcohol addiction during two October 2013 visits, and should have been aware that he had been banned from other casinos for disruptive behavior.
Shokar, who also has criminal fraud convictions, said the casino over-served him alcohol and encouraged his gambling while he was intoxicated, the Windsor Star reported Thursday. He is currently banned from all Ontario casinos.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), which regulates the province's casinos and lottery, is also named in the lawsuit, the paper reported. Shokar is asking for his gambling losses and an additional $500,000 in punitive damages.
"Our position is he was a compulsive gambler and the casino and/or the OLG were either well-aware of his past background -- or should have been," said Iain MacKinnon, Shokar's lawyer.
During his first visit on Oct. 17, 2013, Shokar arrived with a bank draft card loaded with thousands of dollars and was given special treatment, according to the civil lawsuit. He was treated to a steak dinner and checked into the casino hotel, although he opted to spend the night at home instead. He lost $70,000 over several hours in the evening and morning, the lawsuit said.
He then lost $190,000 during another visit a few days later, before the afternoon was over. He said the casino footed the bill for hundreds of dollars in taxi rides to and from his home.
"They did everything they could for him to gamble as much as possible," MacKinnon said.
The defendants are asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, saying Shokar has only himself to blame for his losses.
"Each time he made a wager, he chose the amount of money he wanted to wager in full knowledge of the risks associated with that wager," defense lawyers said in a statement.
MacKinnon said he expects a trial to begin at the end of 2020 at the earliest.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Veterinarians in New Zealand said a sheep with severely damaged and saggy udders was spared surgery or worse when she was fitted with a bra designed for humans.
Dr. Sarah Clews, a veterinarian with Franklin Vets Lifestyle Farms, said Rose, a romney ewe from a small farm in the Auckland area, suffered damage to her udders' suspensory ligaments when she started producing a high volume of milk while pregnant with triplets.
"When this happens the udder can hang so low that it can be traumatized on the ground. Unless the situation can be corrected, it is a case for euthanasia," Clews told Stuff.co.nz.
Clews recommended Rose's owners try supporting her udders with a bra to prevent her from requiring surgery to repair the ligaments or remove her udders.
A large maternity bra, size 24J, was obtained from lingerie company Rose and Thorne, which inspired the sheep's owners to name her in honor of the company. Holes were cut in the garment to allow her to feed her three black lambs, which were born Nov. 11.
The veterinarian said Rose's ligaments healed enough to correct her saggy udders after a few weeks of wearing the bra. She said she bought the bra from the sheep's owners so she could attempt the same treatment next time a similar situation arises.
"I'm very quickly thrown in the forefront of the field because everyone wants to go the extra hundred miles," Clews said. "I feel really passionate about animal welfare. I went to study knowing I wanted to work with lifestyle animals in a pet setting to improve animal welfare."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Test results have found that the toxic green ooze seeping onto I-696 is in fact Hexavalent Chromium.
About a week ago, the substance spilled over from the embankment onto I-696 in Madison Heights.
Officials believed the ooze was a cancer-causing chemical called Hexavalent Chromium. It was coming from the basement of a Madison Heights electro-plating factory located on 10 Mile Road that was shut down in 2016 due to EPA violations.
Yellow ooze leaking onto I-696 identified as chemical featured in 'Erin Brockovich'
Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller responded to the hazardous leakage in this statement:
"...While this site is not in Macomb County, this site clearly demands an immediate response from all appropriate authorities until it is no longer a danger to our community and to our magnificent Great Lakes...It must be cleaned up now."
The substance was featured in the 2000 film 'Erin Brockovich.' Environmental activist Erin Brockovich even commented about the leak on her Facebook page:
In the meantime, both federal and state agencies have been working to clean up the hazardous material.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy website says they've been working through the holiday to clean things up, installing a second sump pump on the side of the freeway.
UPDATE, Dec. 26, 2019: On Christmas Eve day, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in coordination with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) installed a sump pump in the eastbound I-696 highway embankment where the contaminants from Electro-Plating Services have leached through the soil. Contaminated liquid is being pumped and collected in a frac tank – resembling a semi-trailer truck on the shoulder of the highway. The right lane and shoulder of the highway are closed at the Couzens exit, and protective barriers were to be installed Thursday, Dec. 26. The offramp to Couzens from eastbound I-696 is also closed. The new sump pump complements one installed last week in the basement of the facility, which is also collecting contaminated liquid. The liquid will be transported for proper disposal. State and federal officials are in discussions to determine what next steps are appropriate to manage risk at the site.
How long this toxic material has been leaking into the ground is unknown, but a sump pump has been installed in the eastbound I-696 highway embankment where the contaminants from Electro-Plating Services have reached through the soil.
Contaminated liquid is being pumped and collected in a frac tank, resembling a semi-trailer truck on the shoulder of the highway. The right lane and shoulder of the highway are closed at the Couzens exit, and protective barriers were to be installed Thursday, Dec. 26.
The off-ramp to Couzens from eastbound I-696 is also closed.
The new sump pump complements one installed last week in the basement of the facility, which is also collecting contaminated liquid.
The liquid will be transported for proper disposal. State and federal officials are in discussions to determine what next steps are appropriate to manage risk at the site.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Paris (AFP) - Dancers in white tutus performed Swan Lake on the steps of a Paris opera house on Tuesday in a show of support for the French strike against the government's pension reforms.
Under a grey sky on Christmas Eve, around 40 dancers twirled on point in Act 4 of Tchaikovsky's classic ballet against a backdrop of huge banners saying "Paris Opera on strike" and "Culture is in danger".
The dancers, on strike alongside public sector workers, oppose the government's plan to do away with more than 40 separate pension schemes and replace them with a single points-based system.
The special retirement plan for the Paris Opera, which allows dancers to bow out at age 42, was introduced in 1698 by king Louis XIV -- making it among the oldest in France.
"Even though we are on strike, we wanted to offer on December 24 a moment of grace," said Alexandre Carniato, a dancer and spokesman for the strikers.
"Despite the cold weather, the girls wanted to rise to the challenge and the musicians to accompany them."
The nearly three-week-old strike has paralysed public transport in France and forced the Paris Opera to cancel many performances, including Tuesday's programme.
"Everyone at the Opera is affected," dancer Eloise Jocqueviel, 23, told AFP. "It's our art which has been put in danger."
The performance of Swan Lake outside Palais Garnier demonstrated "15 years of sacrifice and daily work", said Carniato, 41, who started at the age of eight, practising five hours a day.
"If you want to continue to see beautiful dancers on stage, we can't continue to age 64, it's not possible," he said, referring to the proposed new age for a full pension.
"By 17-18 years old many of us have chronic injuries, tendinitis, fractures, knee problems," added Jocqueviel.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tokyo (AFP) - A Japanese magazine that advised women to compliment men on their intelligence by saying "You sound like Socrates" has been ridiculed in the country ranked one of the world's worst for gender parity.
"JJ", a major fashion magazine targeted at young women, encouraged readers to compare men to the classical Greek philosopher when they say something complicated.
A picture of the page sparked mirth when it was shared on Twitter -- with some users noting that Socrates did not live happily ever after, as he was sentenced to death by drinking poison.
Users of both genders poured scorn on the technique to attract men, with one saying: "If a woman told me I sound like Socrates, I would wonder if she's sane."
The tips were based on a comic book by a female manga artist, the magazine said, playing on a popular trope where women compliment men and feign stupidity.
In 2018, Japan ranked 110th out of 149 countries in the World Economic Forum's gender gap report, up from 114th the previous year.
The country remains low in the ranking despite Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledging to promote women's empowerment -- his so-called "Womenomics" strategy.
Socrates is also credited with the famous remark: "By all means, marry. If you get a good wife, you will be happy. If you get a bad one, you will be a philosopher."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Berlin (AFP) - A woman who lives above a cheese shop in a German Alpine village has kicked up a stink over the smells wafting up to her apartment, forcing a judge to step in on Tuesday.
A Munich court ruled that Manuela Kragler, who lives on top of the Toelzer Kasladen shop in Bad Heilbrunn, can no longer display stickers depicting a nose and a warning sign.
But a court spokeswoman, quoted by national news agency DPA, said the unhappy neighbour could still voice her opposition that "there is an odour that is a nuisance and that she finds it stinks" because it was "an expression of opinion".
The feud has been going on ever since the shop moved into the premises in 2016 and, in a separate legal case, shop owner Wolfgang Hofmann is trying to argue that he should be allowed to mature cheese there.
Neighbours have said the shop, which stocks around 200 types of cheese and supplies high-end restaurants, is maturing up to three tons of cheese on the premises.
The Bad Heilbrunn municipality, which has a total population of around 4,000 people, is in Germany's southern Bavaria region which is famous for its dairy produce.
But the shop's arrival got up Kragler's nose and she complains that the smells drift up through open windows, staircases and even electric sockets.
The owner Hofmann "denied there was a smell problem right from the start... The dispute has escalated more and more," Kragler was quoted by Sueddeutsche daily as saying.
Hofmann has said the smell is in fact emanating from nearby farming activity rather than his shop and has accused his neighbours of hiding some old cheese behind a fuse box to pin the blame on him.
"It is logical that it smells like cheese in the cheese shop itself," he was quoted as saying.
A solution to the problem may be on the horizon, as Hofmann added that he was seeking new premises.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.