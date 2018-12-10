SPRING HILL, Fla. (FOX 13) - A Spring Hill man was arrested for shoplifting after his job interview at Kohl's, deputies say.
The man identified as Dominick Breedlove arrived at the store around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday and proceeded to Human Resources for a job interview, Hernando County deputies say.
After the interview, Breedlove walked over to the shoe department, found a pair of Nike sneakers without a security tag, then went to his car to get a Kohl's bag from a previous shopping trip and proceeded back to the shoe department, according to a loss prevention officer who was watching him.
The officer told deputies Breedlove walked to the customer service desk, then back to the shoe department when he saw the long line, and then took another pair of shoes and left the store.
Breedlove was taken into custody in the parking lot. Deputies say he had one pair of women's Nike Air Bella TR shoes valued at $80 and another valued at $70.
The sheriff's office says Breedlove did not get the job.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CINCINNATI (AP) — A film promotion organization in Cincinnati is holding a cattle call for actual cattle.
The nonprofit Film Cincinnati put out a vague call for a major motion picture Friday, saying it needed cows for a movie.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the request is specific about what types of cows are needed. Only non-milking brown and white cows need apply.
Film Cincinnati says the cows should also be human friendly, halter trained, and from the same herd.
But it's unclear what movie is being filmed with the cows.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University students can fuel up on pork as they study for finals.
A bacon vending machine has been installed at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences on the university's Columbus campus. It offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for $1.
The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, and it received bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale.
Proceeds from the machine will go toward Ohio State's meat science program. Members of the program will be responsible for machine maintenance.
The machine will remain on campus until Dec. 13.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Students at a Florida high school found an unwelcome surprise in a vending machine: a rat climbing the rows of packaged snacks and drinks.
Video of the rat shot by an 11th-grader quickly spread on social media among students at Atlantic Community High school in Delray Beach.
In the video aired by news station WPTV, the brown rat appears as large as a snack-size bag of chips.
A Palm Beach County Schools statement says the vending machine was quickly locked Tuesday to keep students from using it.
The district says the vending machine company was alerted and an exterminator was called to the school.
Student Kael Williams said the incident was particularly disgusting because students eat from that machine throughout the day.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) All aboard! The sustainability train is leaving the station.
Amtrak is teaming up with the People for Urban Progress, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that specializes in developing recycled products, to upcycle 6,080 leather seat covers from 20 retired Acela Express train cars into something, well, more handy: first-class bags.
Approximately 2,500 units are on the fast track to production — and will be dropped in small quantities over the next year.
The collab's second batch, which launched Monday, includes the "Conductor" weekender ($435), "Agent" backpack ($385), "Passenger" tote ($185) and "Dispatcher" dopp kit ($75).
Each of the slate-blue leather creations is unique, featuring the former seats' small holes, inconsistencies and stains.
This transformative project comes after Amtrak began updating their train's interiors on the Boston-to-Washington, DC, line this summer.
The high-speed collections are an effort by both companies to stop quality infrastructure from being dumped into landfills.
"This is an exciting opportunity to showcase the work we do to remake waste and create change through the creation of our products," says Andrea Cowley, executive director of People for Urban Progress.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Channel933) A Colorado woman was sent back to jail just minutes after she was released. Before leaving Jefferson County Jail, Jessica Leger used the bathroom in the facility's lobby. While in the restroom, she told officers that she was suffering from a psychotic episode and locked herself inside.
Leger yelled "get me out of here" while deputies attempted to unlock the door. She asked them to call members of her family and claimed that they had released another woman who had threatened to kill her.
After the police were unable to open the door, Leger decided to find her own way out. She managed to remove the paper towel dispenser from the wall and was able to climb up into the ceiling and started crawling toward the exit. The ceiling tiles could not support her weight and she fell through the ceiling, landing in the lobby. She was quickly apprehended by police and taken back into custody.
Officials said that she caused around $400 worth of damage during her escape attempt. She was charged with criminal mischief and spent two more nights in jail before being released on a personal recognizance bond.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TAYLOR, Texas (FOX 7 Austin) - Three Sonic Drive-In employees were arrested in Texas after an ecstasy pill was found in a four-year-old boy's hamburger wrapper. The pill was discovered after his 11-year-old sister unwrapped the hamburger from his kid's meal.
According to police, the parents brought the entire meal to the Taylor Police Station after discovering the pill. Police officers were able to test the substance and confirm it contained ecstasy. Officers responded to the drive-in fast-food restaurant to continue their investigation, which led to the arrest of three Sonic Drive-In employees.
30-year-old Sonic Manager Tanisha Dancer of Taylor was placed under arrest for her outstanding warrant out of Guadalupe County for Parole Violation-Larceny, a state jail felony. While at the Williamson County Jail, Dancer was searched and found to be in possession of three Ecstasy pills.
Dancer was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, a state jail felony.
35-year-old Sonic employee Jonathan Roberson of Taylor was also placed under arrest for four outstanding warrants: 1) Theft by Check, a class B misdemeanor out of Travis County, 2) Driving While License Invalid, a class B misdemeanor out of Travis County, 3) Bail Jumping/ Fail to Appear (Driving While License Invalid), a class A misdemeanor out of Travis County, and 4) Bond Forfeiture out of Brownwood, Texas. 22-year-old Sonic employee Jose Molina of Taylor was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
According to police, the Taylor Police Department is reviewing this case with the Williamson County District Attorney's Office and additional charge(s) are pending.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Need proof Florida is truly the weirdest state of the Union?
Just look at one of its latest discoveries: A giant salamander that is spotted like a leopard and has fronds resembling a Christmas tree on its head.
The scientific journal PLOS One published a study about the supersized salamander on Wednesday.
The salamander, officially called the "reticulated siren," measures up to 2 feet in length when fully grown, and are completely aquatic, according to National Geographic.
David Steen, a wildlife ecologist at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center who discovered the creature said its existence has been rumored for decades.
"It was basically this mythical beast," Steen told National Geographic.
He first saw the creature in 2009, but his team wasn't able to find other samples for another five years. An official study was finally completed in 2018 and just published in PLOS ONE.
Some locals have called the animal a leopard eel, though it is neither a leopard nor an eel.
So far, researchers said the reticulated siren lives in northwest Florida and southern Alabama and has two forelegs, no back legs, and a set of gills just behind its head.
Steen told the Revelator there were a variety of reasons why a 2-foot salamander might escape scientific discovery for so long.
"One, this creature is completely aquatic. It lives in swamps and mud. These are not really places where people spend a lot of their time," he said. "It's also superficially similar to another species, the greater siren, so unless you knew what you were looking for you would probably assume it was something we already knew."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Daily Mail) A Jack Sparrow impersonator who married the 300-year-old ghost of a Hatian pirate has called an end to their union citing concerns over spirits.
Amanda 'Sparrow' Large, 46, married the ghost who is also named Jack in January but has called it off, saying 'My marriage is over.'
The unlikely pair were wedded in international waters in a boat that sailed from Ireland so the marriage would be legal.
But according to the Mirror, Amanda wrote on social media: 'I will explain all in due course but for now all I want to say is be VERY careful when dabbling in spirituality, it's not something to mess with.'
During the ceremony last year a psychic said 'I do' for her 18th century ghost groom.
She claimed sex with a spirit was as fulfilling as sex with a physical human.
She said: 'It is well known that people often feel a spirit touch their hands, their face or their hair.
'The only difference with having a sexual relationship with a spirit is obviously that sense of touch goes a lot deeper.
'You can feel the weight of the spirit, their touch, the pressure.
'You can literally feel the physical act of what the spirit is doing to you, and the spirit can feel it too.'
But she has recently spoken to the Rainbow Project of her asexuality, saying that she 'grew up in a small village in Ireland and sexuality was totally taboo.'
The mother-of-five, who was married previously, said she had never felt a connection to anyone like the one she had with the ghost, who was left at the altar in his earlier life.
The Haitian pirate was put to death in his previous life.
Their doomed romance began in 2014, when she felt his presence, and eventually the pair began talking and got to know each other.
She explained, 'The more I learned about him, the more I liked him.'
In 2015, Amanda legally changed her name to Amanda Sparrow and spent over £4,000 turning herself into Captain Jack Sparrow, from the film Pirates of the Caribbean.
She made the transformation after watching the film franchise for the first time - when her 13-year-old daughter said that she was just like Johnny Depp's distinctive character.
Amanda has even got tattoos like the drunken sailor, and got pirate-style dreadlocks and gold-plated teeth in a bid to mimic the character. She set up her impersonator business off the back of the look.
Amanda, said: 'My daughter Carla Rose screamed in front of the TV 'Mum you are so much like Jack Sparrow!' and I was like - 'who is Jack Sparrow?'
'I settled down to watch 15 minutes with her because it was on Sky and I was instantly hooked.
'The way he gets on with life, his freedom and his walk is so much like me in personality - I'm quite masculine and have that sense.
'The way he deals with things is identical to me. I just really related to him.'
Her social media accounts refer to spirituality and to the LGBT community; to causes she is passionate about.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles man said a problem with Burger King's penny Whopper deal led to his being charged more than $1,000.
Boyce Harvey said he attempted to take advantage of the deal, which allows customers using the Burger King app to order a Whopper for only 1 cent if the order is placed from within 600 feet of at McDonald's, but the manager at Burger King told him the order wasn't showing up in the system.
Harvey said he ended up making another purchase, but when he left he discovered he had been charged $1,093.91.
He said his account did not have enough funds, leading to a huge overdraft.
Burger King said officials are working with Harvey to figure out what happened and correct the error.