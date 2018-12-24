Taco Bell may have something to quench your thirst.

The Mexican chain is now offering exclusive beer at select locations.

Taco Bell partnered with Blue Point Brewing Company.

They're putting "Big City Bell Pilsner" in three Taco Bell Cantinas across New York City.

Cantina-style restaurants are different than standard Taco Bells.

They feature open kitchens, digital menus, local artwork, and yes... alcohol.

Don't be jealous if you can't make it to big apple though.

Taco Bell plans to open roughly 300 to 500 more cantina locations across the country by 2022.

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities said a sea lion that paid an unexpected visit to a California airport ended up catching a ride to a wildlife center instead of a "flight to Hawaii."

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that the young sea lion wandered onto the Oakland Airport's grounds early Thursday morning.

"We are not sure where he was trying to go but likely a flight to Hawaii," the sheriff's office tweeted. "He was very cooperative and deputies coaxed him back to the bay where he is safe."

The sheriff's office said the sea lion returned to the airport a short time later, leading deputies to contact the Marine Mammal Center.

Rescuers from the center took the sea lion, nicknamed Cruizin, to a facility to Sausalito, where it will undergo an examination to make sure it is in good health, officials said.

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Police in London said a man who called the 999 emergency line to complain that KFC was out of chicken was among the most frivolous calls of 2018.

The London Metropolitan Police said more than 20,000 of the about 2 million calls that came into the 999 emergency line during the past year were for non-emergency situations, including a man who called to complain that KFC was out of chicken.

The department tweeted audio from the KFC call, as well as others including a person complaining about a bus being broken down.

Police said they also took calls about how long it took a pub breakfast to be served, a call complaining about a whistling bus driver and a call from a woman demanding a taxi cab be sent to pick her up.

A woman called 999 on New Year's Day to wish police a happy new year, the Met said.

"During the time that our call handlers are dealing with these time-wasting calls, a member of the public could be in real danger or have built up the confidence to call with an important piece of information that could take a dangerous person off the streets," Chief Superintendent David Jackson said.

"Imagine if one of your friends or loved ones was in need of the police as quickly as possible and it turned out we could not help because we were having to deal with one of these hoax calls -- I'm sure that you, like us, would be devastated and extremely annoyed," Jackson said.

HELSINKI (AP) — Travelers beware: Russian border guards are not in a Christmas mood.

They demanded that a cameraman from a pro-Kremlin broadcaster explain in writing why he was filming a meeting of Jouluvana, the Estonian version of Santa Claus, and Russia's alter ego, Father Frost, on the Estonian-Russian border.

The Baltic News Service says Igor Abramson of Russian state-owned broadcaster Channel One Russia apparently "seemed suspicious."

BNS said Abramson was "filming the entire surroundings, including Russian border officials" on Monday on the bridge linking Estonia's third-largest city of Narva to the Russian town of Ivangorod. Since 1997, the jovial characters have met there and handed out presents to nurseries and hospitals.

Relations between Tallinn and Moscow are notoriously icy. Estonia, a former Soviet republic, still has no valid border treaty with Russia.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chanel purse left in a Manhattan subway station held a $10,000 surprise for the man who found it.

Richard Taverna was at the West 66th Street and Broadway stop earlier this week when he spotted the purse by a platform wall.

He tells the West Side Rag online blog that inside, he saw only some paper with Russian writing on it.

On Thursday evening at home, he took a closer look and discovered 100 $100 dollar bills.

The next morning, Taverna brought the purse to the local police precinct. But first, he laid out the bills on a table and snapped a photo.

Luckily, a woman had reported the missing money to police before going to Russia. It'll await her when she's back in January.

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Bakers are complaining that something is amiss with Hershey's Kisses.

The chocolate candy's trademark tips have been mysteriously missing from batches around the country. Bakers have taken to social media to complain that the lopped-off tops are ruining the look of their holiday treats. Without their points, the chocolate candies are left with flat tops.

The Hershey Company responded to the disgruntled bakers after hearing of a Facebook post by the Wedding Cookie Table Community group that detailed the problem.

Company spokesman Jeff Beckman tells the Lebanon Daily News they're reviewing the issue. Beckman says Hershey has donated baking items to the group as a thank you for pointing out the issue.

The candy company has yet to explain what's causing the missing tips.

A Texas man was arrested after he allegedly shot his wife's laptop with a handgun because she was playing music too loudly on it.

Gary Lykins, 44, was taken into custody early Saturday after he barricaded himself inside a home near Marine Creek Reservoir in Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Police reportedly dispatched 16 units to the home over a nearly four-hour period after receiving a call around 2 a.m. A SWAT team was called to the scene, according to the Dallas News, but Lykins surrendered before it arrived.

Lykins was charged with deadly conduct for discharging a firearm. His wife reportedly sustained minor injuries after debris shot from the laptop during the incident.

He remained jailed on Saturday, held with no bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney for Lykins.

A man who was caught on surveillance video apparently trying to break into a home in South Carolina looked like something out of "The Walking Dead," according to the homeowner.

"Watch this video, this is my front door," Savannah Brotherton, who lives in Myrtle Beach, posted to Facebook, alongside the footage on Thursday night. "What a Friday night."

The video showed the man, apparently covered in mud, forcefully and "with so much aggression" slamming his body into the front door. He did it three times before falling over, backward, onto a railing along the front porch.

The man flailed around for a bit before the video ended.

Brotherton, 30, told WMBP that as it unfolded, she was "standing on the other side of the door with my gun in hand. I thought I was going to have to kill him."

The woman said she was baking Christmas cookies at home when she heard a bang on the door, then noticed the man outside. She said she'd just installed the surveillance system two days beforehand.

"I went for my protection and I stood there to defend myself," she said. "He was coming in. If he didn't knock himself out he was getting in."

Brotherton called police, and Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest told the news station they found the man in a nearby ditch.

The officer said police determined the man needed medical attention, and he was transported to a hospital. No arrests were made; Vest said the man's condition put into question the man's intent.

Brotherton said she thought the man did have "an intent to do something ... Whether it was an intent to kill, an intent to rob, who knows what his intent was but there was something there."

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he didn't know that he had won a $1 million Powerball jackpot until he found the forgotten ticket in his car two months later.

Peter DeLuca, 51, told Michigan Lottery officials he bought a Powerball ticket for the Oct. 13 drawing at a Kroger store in Sterling Heights, but he almost immediately forgot about the ticket.

"I stuck this ticket in my car and forgot about it until I found it on Wednesday," DeLuca said.

"I took the ticket to 7-Eleven to scan it and see if it was winner. When the clerk scanned it, she told me it was more than she could cash so she printed off the numbers from the drawing so I could check the ticket and see how much I'd won. As she read them off to me, I couldn't believe I was seeing them all on my ticket!" DeLuca said.

His ticket matched all five white balls drawn: 11-14-32-43-65.

DuLuca collected his $1 million jackpot Thursday at lottery headquarters.

"Winning really hasn't fully hit home yet, but it does give me some peace of mind to know that I will have this for a more comfortable retirement when I decide to slow down," he said.

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles doctor said he's seeing an increase in smartphone photo-snapping patients suffering from "selfie wrist."

Dr. Levi Harrison, an orthopedic surgeon, said patients have been coming in complaining of pain in their wrists and tingling in their fingers as a result of hyper-flexing their wrists when taking selfies with their smartphones.

"It's a form of carpal tunnel because what happens again is this hyperflexion of the wrist appears to cause median nerve neuritis, which basically, is the nerve becomes inflamed and angry," Harrison told KABC-TV.

Harrison said he has been instructing patients on how to hold their phones with less wrist strain and to do exercises that relieves the inflamation.

Selfie wrist is not the first unusual medical condition to rise in the smart phone age -- doctors in San Diego said in 2015 they repaired a ruptured tendon resulting from a patient's "Candy Crush thumb."

The doctors said the 29-year-old man had experienced pain after playing the popular game nearly all day for six to eight weeks.