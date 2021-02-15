(FOX) "Gorilla Glue girl" Tessica Brown wants to stick around in the public eye.
New photos show the mom of five has returned from her hair-saving surgery to Louisiana — where she’s trying to flog a line of clothing to cash in on her viral infamy.
Brown went viral on TikTok when she revealed how her hair was stuck together solid for a month after she used the extra-strong glue because she ran out of her usual hair product, Got2b Glued.
Snaps from Saturday show a casually dressed Brown, 40, strolling in her hometown of Violet after returning from getting her glued locks freed by a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills.
Brown kept her now-famous hair covered — but her face clear to see in a cartoon of herself covering her white sweatshirt.
It’s an image she hopes will stick — as she is now offering similar images on a line of official merchandise online.
There are $28 T-shirts, $50 sweatshirts and $45 sweatpants — making it $123 to get a full outfit cementing her viral fame.
The clothing range includes outfits with a photo from her TikTok videos of her holding her then-locked solid hair — and the words, "Bonded for life." Other items feature a cartoon drawing of her holding up a can of "heavy duty spray adhesive" with the words, "Stiff where ma hair?"
Brown launched the line with posts on social media, saying, "Feeling blessed" — and is already making a "small fortune," according to TMZ.
It was one of the reasons she was willing to donate more than $20,000 raised for her on GoFundMe to a foundation started by the surgeon who treated her for free, according to the outlet.
"Words cannot even explain how I feel about Dr. Michael Obeng, you really gave me my life back and I am forever grateful," she told the surgeon as she posted a photo of them together before leaving California.
Obeng called her "amazing," and replied, "I’m glad I could be of service!"
Brown, in her original Tiktok clip about her hair disaster, admitted, "Bad, bad, bad idea."
The clip had been seen more than 35 million times by Sunday.
In previous interviews, she has insisted her video was a genuine plea for help and not a stunt to make her famous.
"Who in their right mind would say, ‘Oh well, let me just spray this in my head and become famous overnight’? Never!" she told "ET."
Not everyone got the message, however — with fellow Louisiana native Len Martin, 37, ending up in the emergency room after applying the extra-strength glue to his lip to try to prove it was "not as serious as she was trying to make it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Germany said 10 apartments were evacuated in a building in which a venomous snake escaped from its terrarium.
The Cologne Fire Department said the South African coral snake, a small but venomous reptile species, was noticed missing early Monday morning by its owner, who alerted the authorities.
The fire department evacuated 10 apartments in the building while a search was conducted for the wayward reptile.
Firefighters said there was concern that the snake could end up outdoors, where cold temperatures would likely send it into a hibernation-like state.
The department announced about three hours after the search began that the snake had been captured in a food-baited trap and returned to its terrarium. The building's residents were allowed to return to their homes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said deputies acting on a tip in San Antonio seized an illegally kept tiger found in a cage on a property.
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a tiger sighting in San Antonio and located the big cat in a cage on a property on the Southwest Side of the city.
The sheriff's office said tigers are legal to be owned in Texas with the proper permits, but they are banned from Bexar County and the city of San Antonio.
The tiger was seized and will be taken to the Southern Wildlife Rescue organization, the sheriff's office said.
The people at the property where the tiger was found were cited for a Class C misdemeanor, deputies said.
It was unclear whether the tiger was the same animal spotted in a San Antonio back yard Feb. 6. Residents said the tiger had climbed into a woman's back yard from a neighboring home.
A neighbor told police he had borrowed the tiger to show his family and had since returned the cub to its owner. Police said at the time they did not have a credible location for the tiger.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A couple who had their first date at a Chicago restaurant returned on the 20th anniversary of that evening and left the staff a $2,000 tip.
Jim Higgins, owner of Club Lucky in Bucktown, said the couple has been visiting the eatery Feb. 12 each year to mark the anniversary of their first date.
"That booth is his booth: Feb 12 at 7:30 p.m. -- booth 46. As long as Club Lucky is here, that table will be there for them," Higgins told WLS-TV.
Eddie Cruz, a bartender and server at the restaurant, closed out the now-married couple's tab Friday night and was shocked to see they had left a $2,000 tip.
"Thank you for 20 years of good memories, excellent food & outstanding service. Cheers to many more," the couple wrote in a note on the receipt.
Higgins said the couple requested to have the tip split among the Club Lucky staff.
"You know, it almost makes you want to cry," Cruz said. "It's so heartwarming when people are that generous."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Taiwan couple who won a $35,689 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket decided to try their luck with another ticket and won an additional $3,569.
The Taiwan Lottery Corp. said the couple, a man and woman in their 50s, bought three of the $20 million Super Red Envelope scratch-off tickets from a store in Tainan.
The couple thought they had won a small prize, but learned after bringing their ticket back to the store to scan that it was a $35,689 jackpot winner.
The pair said they decided to try their luck again and bought two more of the tickets. One of those was a $3,569 winner.
The $20 million Super Red Envelope game was launched this month in celebration of the Lunar New Year. The top prize is worth $713,788.80.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A small herd of deer ran through a Pennsylvania neighborhood and at least two of the animals rampaged through local homes.
Jackie Janes, of New Wilmington, said her doorbell camera recorded footage of the deer that crashed into her home through the front door, ran around inside and left through the same door.
"The first door is a storm door that is made of glass, so it shattered that door and then it came through the steel door that was shut, and it came flying in," Janes told WKBN-TV.
A deer crashed through a picture window into a neighboring home just moments later, where 6-year-old Annabella Keeney spotted it. The deer ran back out through the same window.
Neighbors said the two deer were part of a small herd that ran through the area Saturday morning. Multiple residents reported damaged property, including smashed doors and windows.
A Utah man made an even more shocking discovery inside a relative's home last week when he came face to face with a mountain lion that crashed through a sliding glass door.
Jon Hughes said the cougar ran off through the broken door when it spotted him inside the Millcreek house.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — A Bavarian court found a folk singer guilty Friday of violating Germany's strict child labor laws for having his 4-year-old son perform on stage with him during an evening concert.
Angelo Kelly, 39, was fined 3000 euros ($3,600) by the Hassfurt administrative court for the 2019 appearance at an open air summer concert with his son William, who sang "What a Wonderful World." The boy is the youngest of Kelly's five children.
"During this performance, the child William stood for at least 30 minutes on the stage where he played along, sang along and interpreted his own song," the court said, according to the dpa news agency. "This is considered work by the Youth Labor Protection Act."
Kelly, who is popular in Germany, said on his Facebook page that he would appeal the verdict.
"As a father, the well-being of my children is the most important thing for me," he wrote. "William was and is never obliged to appear with us at our shows. If he did it, it was because he wanted to."
Children ages 3 to 6 can take part in musical performances under German law for up to two hours a day, but only with official approval of an exception and only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., dpa reported. William, who is now 5, appeared on stage until 8:20 p.m., according to authorities.
Kelly's attorney, Julian Ackermann, blasted the ruling, saying that interpreting a "brief appearance on the stage in the presence of one's mother and siblings at a concert given by one's own father" as child labor was legally wrong and "far removed from the facts."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Pigs are highly intelligent creatures, and a study released on Thursday has revealed that they're skilled gamers, too.
Published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, the paper is the culmination of extensive research into pig intelligence that began in the '90s by scientists working with Stanley Curtis, a "legendary swine researcher" who died in 2010. It was co-authored by Candace Croney, director of Purdue University's Center for Animal Welfare Science, and Sarah Boysen, a professor of psychology at Ohio State University renowned for her research into chimpanzees.
The paper highlights two Yorkshire pigs named Hamlet and Omelet, and two Panepinto micro pigs — often used in research and usually weighing 50-70 pounds — named Ebony and Ivory, all of whom were kept at Pennsylvania State University.
The pigs were trained at a "rudimentary joystick-operated video game task" that had originally been created to test chimpanzees and rhesus monkeys. They learned how to manipulate a joystick with their snouts to move a computer cursor across a screen. Once they maneuvered the cursor to hit a wall, a treat dispenser connected to the joystick would deliver a snack.
The game had varying difficulty levels, and the number of walls that appeared on-screen decreased from four to one. The pigs, all of whom were far-sighted, eventually excelled at the game, though their performance varied at the higher difficulty levels. (Ivory hit the one-walled target an impressive 76% of the time, for instance.)
Hamlet and Omelette were also forced to retire after 12 weeks of training because "they had grown too large to stand long enough to complete sessions."
"That the pigs achieved the level of success they did on a task that was significantly outside their normal frame of reference in itself remarkable, and indicative of their behavioral and cognitive flexibility," the study states, pointing out that even when the joystick broke, the hogs "continued to make correct responses when rewarded only with verbal and tactile reinforcement from the experimenter, who was also their primary caretaker."
The study notes that the pigs didn't perform as well as the chimps and rhesus monkeys that were similarly trained with the joystick console, speculating that this was probably because the swines had to move the joystick with their snouts.
"Future studies of the cognitive capacities of pigs and other domestic species may benefit from the use of touchscreens or other advanced computer-interfaced technology," the study concludes.
While teaching pigs to play games might seem like an unusual endeavor, in a press release published alongside the paper, Croney stressed that "improving pig welfare" was a major goal for the research.
"This sort of study is important because, as with any sentient beings, how we interact with pigs and what we do to them impacts and matters to them," Croney said. "We therefore have an ethical obligation to understand how pigs acquire information, and what they are capable of learning and remembering, because it ultimately has implications for how they perceive their interactions with us and their environments."
In an email to HuffPost, Croney added that the study also demonstrated that the pigs were able to "think abstractly and do fairly advanced conceptual learning."
"We could train them on how to manipulate the joystick and how to attend to the screen but they had to independently figure out the connection between what they were doing and where ... their behavior was actually having an effect," Croney said. "You cannot teach that. The animal either figures it out or they don't. And there is nothing in the natural behavior or evolutionary history of the pig that would have suggested they could do this to any degree."
All of the pigs involved in the study — aside from Omelette, who developed health issues and had to be euthanized — lived well following their careers as gamers. Hamlet spent the rest of his life on a bed and breakfast farm, while Ebony and Ivory retired to a children's zoo, Croney said.
Hamlet also appeared in a short documentary originally produced by the BBC that is now visible on the YouTube account of advocacy group Compassion in World Farming. The film compared his gaming prowess with that of a Jack Russell terrier that struggled to master the joystick game even after a year of training.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) This wannabe bank robber took leaving his calling card a little too literally.
A Chicago bank robbery suspect gave a teller his state-issued ID along with a withdrawal slip demanding $10,000 during an ill-fated heist Monday, federal prosecutors said.
Edner Flores, 34, entered a PNC Bank in the city's Humboldt Park section and waited in line before handing a teller a deposit ticket with the words "armed" and "no die packs," leading the quick-witted bank employee to press a silent alarm, a criminal complaint shows.
The savvy teller then asked Flores — who was wearing a hood and a surgical mask at the time — if he wanted to make a deposit or a withdrawal, prosecutors said.
The employee then gave Flores a blue withdrawal slip – on which he scrawled "$10,000" and filled out his account number as "12345689" before handing it back, according to a photograph in the complaint.
Flores proceeded to give his authentic ID to the teller when asked, forking over his temporary state ID card issued by the Illinois Secretary of State just days earlier.
The ID contained Flores' name, photo, driver's license number and date of birth, according to the redacted complaint.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Larry the Downing Street Cat, a feline employed to keep the British prime minister's office and residence free of mice, is celebrating 10 years on the job.
The cat, known as the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, has been patrolling the inside and outside of 10 Downing Street, the headquarters of the British government and the prime minister's official residence, for 10 of his 14 years, marking his official anniversary Monday.
Larry was adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London 10 years ago, and has served under three different prime ministers: David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.
The cat was adopted in the wake of a large black rat being spotted near the Cabinet Office during a live television broadcast.
Larry was the first cat to hold the "Chief Mouser" title since his predecessor, a feline named Humphrey, retired in 1997.
The cat has been spotted frequently at 10 Downing Street and in the nearby area, often making appearances during live news broadcasts.
Larry's anniversary comes just a few months after Palmerson, the British Foreign Office's Chief Mouser, retired in August 2020 after being employed to hunt for rodents since 2016.