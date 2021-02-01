SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — For years, Cleveland Browns season ticket holder and devoted fan, Jeff Panovich, has let his hair grow as his team saw losing season after losing season.
That changed this year with the Browns ending the regular season 12-5, so Panovich got his first hair cut in six years on Saturday, the Port Clinton News-Herald reported.
In 2014, Panovich vowed not to cut his hair until his team had a winning season, the newspaper reported. That was when quarterback Brian Hoyer had lifted fans’ hopes with a 7-4 start that then spiraled into despair with five end-of-season losses. The Browns’ last winning season before this year was in 2007.
Panovich told the newspaper he’s held season tickets since 1991 and only missed two games in 28 years before the pandemic.
“Sitting in the Dawg Pound, there had been a couple times where the guys would say, ‘This is the year you’re getting your hair cut,’ but it never happened,” Panovich told the newspaper while at a hair salon on Saturday, referring to a section of the bleachers at the Browns’ stadium.
Panovich donated his hair to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit based in Westlake, which makes wigs for children who have lost hair because of medical issues.
Photos show Kristy Fullenkamp, of Port Clinton, who owns and operates Making Waves salon, cutting Panovich’s ponytail and finally taking a pair of clippers to finish his new look.
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida couple out for a walk on a beach found a message in a bottle that turned out to have been tossed into the water one year earlier and about 250 miles away.
Bob Murphy of Sebastian said he and his wife were walking along the beach north of Treasure Shores Park in Vero Beach and just south of the Sebastian Inlet when they found a washed-up bottle with a note inside.
The note inside was faded, but the Murphys were able to make out a girl's name and phone number.
Murphy called the number and spoke to a woman who said her daughter, Ella, is a Miami fifth grader who launched the bottle from Marathon, on the southern tip of Florida, about a year earlier.
"That makes the trip over 247 miles. Wow. Sometimes it's the simple things in life that bring happiness in today's crazy world," Murphy told Sebastian Daily.
A Washington state teenager recently learned her message in a bottle traveled an even farther distance in just two years. Niki Nie, of Battle Ground, said she was sailing the South Pacific with her family when she tossed a message in a bottle into the water as they crossed the equator.
Nie learned her bottle was found two years later during a beach clean-up in Papua New Guinea, about 1,500 miles from where it was thrown into the water.
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A New York state house billed as "the first 3D printed home in the United States" is being listed for sale online with an asking price of $299,999.
The Riverhead home, listed online by Zillow, was built by a company called SQ4D using an "autonomous robotic construction system" that involved a massive 3D printer creating each piece of the home at the building site.
"Built with concrete, this home will deliver strength and durability that conventional wood-frame construction cannot match," the company said.
The 1,400-square-foot home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a detached two-car garage.
The process of building the home was chronicled by YouTuber Jarett Gross in a series of videos.
SQ4D said the company's ultimate goal is to produce homes in the same fashion to bring down the cost of home ownership.
READING, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver in a city of Cincinnati salt truck faces multiple charges after Reading police say he led them on a chase and sprayed salt on officers and a cruiser overnight.
Omar Armstrong of College Hill, 36, was arrested early Friday and is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail.
He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m.
According to an affidavit from Reading police, a little before midnight on Thursday, one of their officers saw a city of Cincinnati salt truck approach at a high rate of speed as they were at a traffic stop along Reading Road near Sunnybrook Drive late Thursday.
The 2016 Freightliner truck nearly struck an officer and then threw salt on police and the prisoner they were taking into custody, court records show.
Police tried to pull the salt truck over on Reading Road and Summit Avenue, but the driver looked back, raised the bed of the truck and turned on the spreader, dumping salt that covered the cruiser, court records show.
The salt truck then fled onto northbound Interstate 75 from Summit Avenue to eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, according to police.
The chase ended when Springfield Township police halted the truck after it exited the highway and fled onto Reading Road to Winton Road to Oakfield.
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety said an Amber Alert that was issued for the cursed doll Chucky from the Child's Play horror films was a test that was accidentally sent out.
The Amber Alert message that was sent out to subscribers of the Texas Alerts System three times on Friday describes the suspect, Chucky, as wearing "blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt" and says he was last seen "wielding a huge kitchen knife."
Chucky was suspected of abducting "Glen Ray," the cursed doll's son from the film Seed of Chucky. The alert included photos of both movie characters.
The Texas Department of Safety said the fake Amber Alert was set up as a system test and was never meant to be seen by the public.
"This was actually a test we were running on a dev server and it accidentally went out," DPS spokesman Ruben Medina told KPRC-TV.
Medina said DPS would like to "apologize for this inconvenience."
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 10-year-old San Antonio boy made a killing by selling GameStop stock he was gifted more than a year ago.
Jaydyn Carr's mother, Nina, spent $60 for 10 shares of the video game chain's stock in December of 2019 that she gave him for Kwanzaa to reflect Ujamaa, one of the festival's seven principles that focuses on cooperative economics.
With GameStop's share price skyrocketing this week behind a speculative frenzy driven by a Reddit chat group, Jaydyn sold the shares Wednesday for a little less than $3,200, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
"My phone was going off, because I have GameStop on my watch list," Nina said of watching the share price surge. "I was trying to explain to him that this was unusual. I asked him 'Do you want to stay or sell?'"
The mother-son investing duo said $2,200 of the funds would go to Jaydyn's savings account and that they'd put the other $1,000 toward future investing.
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A California couple's discovery of a New Hampshire class ring on a beach led to their unexpectedly reconnecting with an old friend who turned out to be the ring's owner.
Karen Brazas of Channel Islands Beach, Calif., said her husband, Joe, found the Portsmouth High School Class of 1962 ring while using his metal detector on a beach.
The couple recently encountered the ring again while going through a junk box and decided to try to track down the owner.
The initials inscribed in the ring, "B.W.S.," led to Wanda Fontaine, of Eliot, Maine, becoming involved in the search. She initially believed it may have belonged to her late mother, but after discovering it could not have been her ring, she decided to help the Brazas couple in their search.
Fontaine looked through her parents' records of their high school years and identified a classmate, Bruce Wesley Singleton, as the possible owner of the ring.
Singleton, 76, said he knew his ring was missing, but he didn't know when or where it was lost. The story became even more incredible when Karen and Joe Brazas realized they already knew Singleton -- their children used to attend school together in California, and Karen Brazas served in the PTA with Singleton's wife.
"It stretches the imagination, but there's no doubt in my mind that that's my ring," Singleton told Seacoastonline.com.
A New York man was recently reunited with his own class ring 11 years after he lost it during a walk at Hall's Pond Park in West Hempstead, Long Island.
Joe Castrogiovanni's ring turned out to have been found by Robert and Grace Kopec during a walk in the same park, and years later their daughter, Lauren, decided to track down the owner.
Castrogiovanni said his ring now fits better than it did when he lost it.
(Fox) A condominium association in Florida is suing a 78-year-old woman over the feeding of a stray cat.
A lawsuit filed earlier this month in Tampa accuses Joan P. Hussey of breaking the rules by attracting and feeding "stray cats/animals" in and around the common areas of the Tampa Racquet Club Condominium, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The lawsuit doesn't specify the number of cats or other animals Hussey is alleged to be feeding.
"The continued presence of the stray cats may also induce unwanted health issues to those surrounding neighbors and/or tenants and could cause unwarranted damage to the Association's common elements," the lawsuit says.
Hussey told the newspaper she only feeds a black-and-white cat she had fixed years ago and calls Cleo.
She said she puts a bowl of dry cat food under her car in its covered parking space, picks up the bowl after Cleo eats.
"I'm terribly surprised'" said Hussey. "I've had cats all my life, and I do it respectfully."
However the condo association contends that Hussey has continued to feed strays even after numerous requests for her to stop. The lawsuit wasn't their first legal action against her, the Times reported.
Last year, the condo association took its case to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for arbitration, which is a process required before this kind of condo dispute can go to court, the newspaper reported.
Hussey never responded to the petition for arbitration. She later said she didn't understand all of the "attorney's jargon" in papers she received.
An order was issued requiring her to stop feeding cats on the property.
The association wants a judge to issue an injunction telling her to stop, and has requested reasonable attorneys' fees and costs.
Circuit Judge Emily Peacock has been assigned to the case but a hearing date hasn't been set.
The association's attorney Stanford Rowe issued a statement saying the board's position is that Hussey must comply with the arbitrator's order.
"I go to bed at night, and I can't sleep, thinking about this thing," Hussey told the newspaper.
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A city worker sorting through donated clothes in Taiwan came across about $10,140 cash that had been stored in red envelopes and placed in the pockets of a clothing item.
The Taichung Nantung District Environmental Protection Bureau said Huang Chi-lung, 28, a member of the bureau's Cleanup Team, was sorting through bags of donated clothes at a collection site in the city when he found the cash and notified his supervisor.
Officials took the bag that contained the money to a local police station, where officers found receipts and other documents that identified the owner.
The owner, a 72-year-old woman, said her husband had gathered the clothes to be donated without realizing one of the items contained the envelopes of money she had been saving for retirement and a wedding gift for her daughter.
The Environmental Protection Bureau said Zou brought the Cleanup Team a basket of apples to show her gratitude for the return of her money.
(MSN) Jan. 27—PASCO, Wa. — A 75-year-old Pasco woman is accused of helping to smuggle drugs into the Franklin County jail inside bars of soap.
Jail staff noticed the suspicious soap coming in through the medical unit in July 2020 and told Franklin County sheriff's deputies about it, according to a sheriff's office release.
When detectives examined it, they found less than half a dozen bars had been hollowed out and drugs were inside.
Sheriff's officials did not release what type of drugs were involved.
After investigating, detectives believe Rosa Castillo-Rodriguez was sending the soap to a specific inmate. She was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of introducing a contraband into the jail and possession of a legend drug with the intent to distribute.
"The sheriff's office will continue to diligently and aggressively investigate and arrest individuals who attempt to jeopardize the safety and security of our jail staff and inmates," said Capt. Monty Huber.
Anyone with information on the smuggling is asked to call Huber at 509-545-3501.