EDIRNE, Turkey (AP) — An unusual friendship between a Turkish man and a swan he rescued has endured for decades.
Retired postman Recep Mirzan found Garip, a female swan, 37 years ago in Turkey’s western Edirne province.
Mirzan and a group of friends were taking a shortcut in their car when they noticed the swan, with a broken wing, in an empty field. Mirzan immediately took the swan in to protect her from predators and kept her in the car until that afternoon, when he was able to take the swan to his home.
Since then, Garip has lived on the man’s farm in the Karaagac region, bordering Greece.
Garip follows Mirzan whenever she is out of her pen, accompanying him when he is doing his chores around the farm or for his evening walks.
“Since I love animals, I said to myself that I should take her home instead of leaving her as prey to foxes,” Mirzan told The Associated Press, recounting the day he took Garip in. “We got used to each other. We never separated.”
Mirzan named the swan “Garip,” which translates as “bizarre” but is also used to describe those who are down on their luck.
After Garip’s broken wing healed, the swan stayed with Mirzan and also befriended the cats and dogs in the area.
Garip spends most of her time out of her pen and has never tried to run away from Mirzan’s farmstead.
A widower with no children, the 63-year-old Mirzan says Garip has been loyal to him and chose to stay at his side. Mirzan considers the swan his child.
Living with Mirzan has obviously been beneficial for Garip. According to the U.K.-based Swan Sanctuary, the average lifespan for a swan in the wild is 12 years. It says that, in protected environments, they can live up to 30 years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — A man is warning people against using headphones while falling asleep after health care workers had to remove a wireless earbud from his esophagus.
Worcester resident Brad Gauthier, who detailed his bizarre experience in a Facebook post, went to bed Monday listening to music. He woke up Tuesday, shoveled snow for about an hour, and then went inside to take a sip of water. But the liquid wouldn't go down, and he had to lean over to drain it from his throat.
Gauthier also noticed he was missing one of his two wireless earbuds, which he said typically uses as he falls asleep.
Gauthier's son suggested that perhaps his father had swallowed the earbud, which is exactly what an X-ray at a local emergency clinic revealed. The small plastic device was lodged in his lower esophagus.
Gauthier said he never experienced more than minor discomfort. He told NBC Boston 10 that he wanted to share his experience to caution others not to sleep with their headphones.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) A Louisiana woman has sought medical treatment after mistakenly using Gorilla Glue spray adhesive in place of actual hair spray.
Tessica Brown's plight went viral earlier in February after she revealed that her hair had been stuck in the same style for a month since she substituted her usual Got2b Glued spray with the industrial-strength glue when she ran out.
"My hair, it don't move. You hear what I'm telling you? It don't move," she said in the original video posted to TikTok.
"I've washed my hair 15 times."
In another video she was seen slathering on shampoo, which failed to penetrate her rock-hard hair.
CNN has reached out to Brown for comment.
According to Gorilla Glue's website, the glue -- which is 100% waterproof and usually used for fixing bathroom tiles, wood flooring and decking -- can be removed with acetone or isopropyl alchol.
When the company got wind of Brown's dilemma, it reached out to her via Twitter.
"Hi there, we are sorry to learn about your experience! We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent," the message read. "You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area."
On Saturday, Brown, known on Instagram as @im_d_ollady, took to the photo-sharing app to update her followers. She posted a series of images of herself checking into St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, Louisiana in an effort to remove the product.
"This is really about to be a long process," she captioned a photo of some acetone and sterile water.
Celebrities including Chance The Rapper have since posted on social media to offer Brown support.
"I'm glad mfs actually supporting her thru this," the Chicago native told his 8.2 million Twitter followers. "When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn't know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her sh*t. I hope she recovers well."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A 6-foot-wide home billed as "possibly the skinniest house in London" is being listed for sale online with an asking price of $1.3 million.
Real estate agency Winkworth said the 1,034-square-foot home, which boasts five stories and a width of only 6 feet, is situated in the Shepherd's Bush area of west London and is comparable to the living quarters on a "luxury yacht."
The narrow home originally was a hat shop and converted into a home by fashion photographer Juergen Teller, Winkworth said.
"It's quirky and charming and great for entertaining and will appeal to someone who feels there is more to life than two up, two down," David Myers, the Winkworth agent handling the sale, told CNN.
"It started life as a hat shop, was converted by a fashion photographer -- the ultimate designer house."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 1,600-pound (725-kilogram) steer has been reported roaming the streets of Rhode Island's capital.
Workers with Rhode Island Beef & Veal told WJAR-TV that a wholesaler lost control of the cow while unloading it for slaughter.
The animal was first spotted in Johnston, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Providence, by Tho Xaykosy, an Uber driver.
"It was about 2 a.m. I was on my way to pick up a passenger, and I look to my left, and there was a cow there, just hanging out, waiting for the red light! When it turned green, the cow goes! I was like ..." Xaykosy said, shaking his head.
The steer eventually made it to Providence, where local authorities contacted the Department of Environmental Management and animal control. Neither agency had the resources to capture and transport the animal, according to a police report.
Johnston police say the animal was still on the run as of Thursday night.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Mississippi city is offering remote workers $6,000 to move to the municipality, buy a home and remain for at least one year.
Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the city's Shift South program is offering remote workers a one-time payment of $2,500 and a $300 monthly stipend for one year if they move to the city and buy a house worth at least $150,000.
"We are excited to be the first and only city in the Deep South to offer an incentive like this to remote workers," Gibson told CNN. "Our warm and friendly people, the river at our feet, our history and our beautiful sunsets make Natchez a great city to call home."
The city said 30 slots are currently available to applicants who are employed as remote workers in the United States. The workers will be required to establish primary residency in Natchez.
"The pandemic has really been a wake-up call to what people have been feeling for a long time," Gibson said. "They're tired of the big cities, the high cost of living and the long commutes. With this offer, you can live in a beautiful, historic small town where everything is convenient and affordable."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Texas zoo is asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a crow that escaped from the facility during a training session.
The Dallas Zoo said Onyx the crow was in a training session for a bird show when he flew off toward the Bishop Arts District of Dallas.
The zoo said the pied crow is distinguishable from a common black crow by the white coloring on his chest.
The bird is friendly toward humans and is known to say "hi," "hiya" and "hi Onyx."
The zoo asked that anyone who spots Onyx contact the facility instead of attempting to capture the bird.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A wallet found inside the wall of a cottage being renovated in Georgia was returned to the family of its owner 66 years after it was apparently lost.
Mary Kay Andrews, a New York Times bestselling author, said crews renovating her cottage on Tybee Island looked inside a wall earlier this month and discovered a wallet that appeared to have been there for decades.
The documents inside the billfold identified its owner as Melba Lanier, who lived in the home with her husband, Jack, when they were newlyweds in 1954.
Andrews' Facebook post about the discovery reached Jack and Melba's children, Sheryl and Kevin Lanier.
The siblings said the wallet will be kept as a family heirloom.
"It means so much and I'm definitely going to save it and put it in like a shadow box and remember it forever and then pass it down to my daughter and let her pass it down," Sheryl Lanier told WTOC-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman has good reason to consider herself "very lucky" after collecting a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket -- her fourth big lottery jackpot.
The 71-year-old Elkton, Cecil County, woman told Maryland Lottery officials the $50,000 prize she won from a Bankroll Buck$ ticket purchased from ACME Markets in Elkton came just one month after she won $10,000 from another scratch-off ticket.
The woman previously collected jackpots worth $100,000 and $50,000 from scratch-off tickets in 2019.
"I've won a few times in the past, and every time I win I feel very lucky," the repeat winner said.
The woman said her previous winnings went toward home repairs, including replacing her roof. She said her latest winnings will go toward helping others.
"My husband and I plan to start a scholarship at the college I retired from so that the students who need it can pay for their education," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Chicago) Anyone who lives in Chicago knows that people who practice the art of dibs can get creative with items they leave out. But add on brutally cold temperatures and things get even more interesting.
One resident, tour guide and author Adam Selzer, took things to another level when he decided to combine some frozen fun with dibs, freezing several pairs of pants and leaving some in shoveled parking spots in the city.
He even decided to leave a little how-to for others to join in on the fun.
"Polar vortex fun: pants with nobody inside them!" he wrote. "Soak a pair, put outside. In about 20 minutes you can form them to shape, and in another 20 they're solid."