BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida brewery that recently began placing shelter dogs’ faces on beer cans helped reunite a Minnesota woman with her dog, Hazel, who went missing three years ago.
Earlier this month, Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton teamed up with the Manatee County Animal Shelter to turn beer cans into adoption flyers for shelter dogs. Monica Mathis of St. Paul, Minnesota, told KSTP that she couldn’t believe it when she spotted Hazel’s face on a beer can that had been photographed and posted on social media.
Hazel, a terrier mix, was among the dogs featured on beer cans called “The Four Packs.”
Mathis saw the post and something about one dog’s eyes caught her attention.
“Oh my gosh that looks like my dog, I think that’s my dog,’” Mathis said. But the featured dog’s name was Day Day.
Mathis contacted the shelter, which needed proof that Day Day was in fact Hazel.
“I sent everything I could find — all the pictures so I could stop an adoption process from happening because I could’ve lost her again,” Mathis said.
Mathis said she was living in Iowa when Hazel disappeared in 2017.
“She was on a leash outside and I went to get her and she was gone from our yard,” Mathis said. She searched, called shelters, but never found the dog.
She said she has no idea how the dog got to Florida.
Then, a new job took her to Minnesota. Several years went by until she saw the beer can campaign on Jan. 24.
The shelter confirmed that Day Day is Hazel.
“I was amazed, I was crying. An emotional wreck,” Mathis said.
Mathis said animal services couldn’t immediately find her because the contact information on Hazel’s microchip was out of date.
“Keep track of exactly what company you use, make sure your stuff gets updated, especially if your pet goes missing and don’t ever give up,” Mathis said.
Hans Wohlgefahrt of Manatee County Animal Services, said they saw the photos and vet records, which provided proof Hazel belonged to Mathis.
“This dog was such an important part of her family that she had everything to prove she was her owner,” Wohlgefahrt said. “There was really no way we could trace her back to that particular owner. It’s a great reminder to people when they do these things to go into their profile and make sure all their contact information is up to date.”
The nonprofit Friends of Manatee County Animal Services will cover the cost of transporting Hazel to Minnesota, which Mathis says will be in time to celebrate the dog’s seventh birthday.
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Scholars at a Utah university are trying to unlock a mystery after discovering a nearly 70-year-old transcript of an interview with a notorious brothel owner that is written in a shorthand style that few people can read today.
The interview was with madam Rossette Duccinni Davie, who ran the Rose Rooms brothel in Ogden with her husband in the 1940s and 1950s. Today, the location is home to the nightclub Alleged, the Standard-Examiner reported.
The interview with former Standard-Examiner reporter Bert Strand was hidden inside a box of 1970s photos from the newspaper, said Sarah Langsdon, head of the Weber State University's special collections.
The pages could be a treasure trove of material for historians in Ogden, a city of about 88,000 located 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.
But there's a problem: The 1951 transcription is written in a decades-old shorthand style that few people use today. "It's definitely a lost art," Langsdon said.
Davie was considered Ogden's most notorious madame — with the possible exception of Belle London, who was active from 1890 to 1914, Langsdon said.
"Anyone we've ever interviewed who was alive remembers her," Langsdon said of Davie. "She's definitely a well-known figure in the history of Ogden."
It's widely believed that city police and county sheriffs turned a blind eye to the brothel run by Davie and her husband, Bill Davie. Historian Val Holley has said they were likely police informants. Another theory holds that they paid a sheriff to look the other way, Langsdon said.
Rose Davie, as she was known, pulled down $30,000 a month in her prime and withstood several prostitution charges before she was ultimately done in by a federal tax evasion charge, Langsdon said.
Now, Weber State is hoping to find someone who can make sense of the lost interview notes. Anyone who is interested in helping can call 801-626-6540.
"It's probably been decades since anyone has used (shorthand)," Langsdon said. "But if we could find someone who can decipher these notes, it could be pretty fascinating."
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Atari, the arcade game company that ushered in the gaming revolution in the 1980s, is opening eight video game-themed hotels across the United States, including ones in Las Vegas and Phoenix.
The company said this week it will break ground on its first hotel later this year in Phoenix as it seeks to create a unique lodging experience combining the brand with a video game-themed destination.
"Atari Hotels level up hotel entertainment with fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability, including the latest in VR and AR (Virtual and Augmented Reality)," the company said in a statement. "Select hotels will also feature state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports events."
Hotel development and design are being led by Shelly Murphy's GSD Group and Napoleon Smith III, producer of the wildly successful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise reboot. True North Studio, a Phoenix real estate developer, will develop the first Atari-branded hotel.
"We are thrilled to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the first-ever Atari branded hotels across the United States. Together we'll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay," Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari, said in a statement.
The company said Atari Hotels will turn "the origins of gaming and the future of the booming industry into a fun and unique travel destination."
In addition to Las Vegas and Phoenix, new hotels are planned in Denver, Chicago, Austin, Texas, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose, California, the company said. Timeline for hotels other than Phoenix were not released.
Founded in 1972 by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney, Atari became a pioneer in arcade games, home video game consoles and home computers. It's known for such games as Asteroids, Centipede, and Missile Command.
The company is now based in Paris.
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Florida residents in an upscale community are seeing red over a paint job on a half-million-dollar home.
The home was painted in large patches of extremely bright primary colors with random splatters throughout. The home in the Il Regalo Circle Community in Naples resembles a pre-school play toy or cartoon home.
Even the trees, lawn and mailbox were splattered with paint. Neighbors said the paint job got worse over the course of a week.
WBBH News reports that Collier County Code Enforcement are investigating the paint job.
Jeffrey Leibman, 40, is listed as the owner of the home, according to property appraiser records cited by WBBH. The management company for the neighborhood said he no longer lives there.
The station said Leibman could not be reached for comment.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new steakhouse is coming to Las Vegas and its named after two of the city's most notorious mobsters.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Bugsy & Meyer's is set to open on the Strip later this year at the Flamingo.
The name is an homage to Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel, the infamous gangster who opened the Flamingo in 1944. It's also named after Meyer Lansky, a New York organized crime figure and major backer of the resort.
Creators say Bugsy & Meyer's aims to seat customers in an atmosphere reminiscent of Old Vegas.
To get inside, visitors must walk past the kitchen and dry-aged meat cooler — a journey similar to the back-of-house entrances diners made long ago.
The restaurant features a main bar and dining room, a raw bar, patio, and three private dining rooms.
Bugsy and Meyer's interior includes the Count Room, a private speakeasy bar lounge with an expanded cocktail menu. But only "in-the-know" guests will have access to this hidden room, according to the resort.
"We want our guests to feel as if they've traveled back in time to when the Flamingo Las Vegas first opened, with glamour, class and intrigue," said Flamingo Las Vegas Regional President, Eileen Moore-Johnson, in a statement.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pranksters apparently fed up with potholes in southern Arizona have filled them with bright green turf toupees.
The Arizona Daily Star reports 10 of the crumbling craters in Tucson, Arizona, have been filled with carefully cut patches of fake grass.
The illicit landscaping appeared in early January, much to the delight of some nearby residents.
They assumed it was a protest aimed at drawing the city's attention to all the road damage in their historic neighborhood south of downtown.
Peaceful pothole protests have become popular online in recent years. Residents around the world highlight the holes in their streets by posing dolls in them, pretending they're bathtubs, or turning them into planters for flowers and Christmas trees.
Last year, graffiti artists in Middlesbrough, England, shamed authorities into fixing their potholes by spray-painting the pavement around them with sex organs.
(FOX) An Aussie mom group's argument about the coronavirus outbreak turned into a violent brawl that left one unconscious.
The fight started between a pair of moms on a Sydney mothers' group chat site and ended with the two in the hospital, according to police.
"The argument quickly escalated from verbal to physical; pushing, slapping, hair pulling and finally both on the ground, briefly unconscious, all despite the efforts of bystanders trying to intervene," Northern Beaches Police said on Facebook Thursday.
The woman, ages 33 and 36, planned to settle the argument over the health effects of the coronavirus outbreak in person Tuesday in the Brookvale suburb, each bringing backup, but neither was able to break up the brawl.
The 36-year-old mom was treated for a head and shoulder injury and a cut to her arm, and the 33-year-old mom was treated for a sore shoulder and other non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say that both were released from the hospital, and they continue to investigate the incident.
Many online chastized the mothers for being bad examples for their kids.
"Bloody hell! How dumb can people be? Let's hope that both of them knocked some sense into each other because that's appalling behavior," one person wrote, according to Daily Mail. "Now I know why I avoid mother's groups."
The China-born coronavirus has now spread to 22 countries and the number of confirmed cases is nearing 10,000, surpassing the number recorded during the 2002-2003 deadly SARS outbreak, though the death toll remains lower so far, at 213.
(FOX) Surveillance video outside of a North Carolina McDonald's last week showed a deer – from out of nowhere – run over a man heading to his car.
"It was absolutely nuts," Ken Worthy, who had just finished lunch with his wife at the Locust, N.C., fast food eatery, said, according to WSOC-TV in Charlotte. "It was just a bit of brown, and then I saw his face, I was down on the ground -- that quick."
He posted the video to Facebook, which as of Friday morning had more than 80,000 views.
The retired detective said the couple looked for cars but they didn't see the animal.
"We were walking out with our Cokes," he said. "He collided with me, I was down and then back up."
Worthy said he wasn't hurt and he's grateful the deer hit him rather than his wife or a child walking through the parking lot.
He said he also managed to not spill his drink. "There's important things in your life and Diet Coke is one of them," he joked.
"It could have been worse," he said on a more serious note, according to the station. "We're very blessed."
(FOX) Having trouble sticking to your vegetarian diet for "Veganuary"? Perhaps a "meat patch" can help.
Strong Roots, an Irish vegetarian frozen food brand, has teamed up with an Oxford professor to develop an adhesive patch — similar in appearance to a nicotine patch — that can allegedly help to curb cravings for bacon. However, unlike a nicotine patch, which releases nicotine via transdermal means, the Strong Roots "meat patch" simply releases the odor of bacon after being scratched by the wearer.
"Our sense of smell is strongly connected to our ability to taste therefore experiencing food related cues such as smelling a bacon aroma, can lead us to imagine the act of eating that food," claims Charles Spence, a professor of experimental psychology for Oxford, in a statement obtained by The Telegraph.
"Imagine eating enough bacon and you might find yourself sated," he added.
The scratch-and-sniff patches, which are currently in a trial phase, are aimed at folks interested in experimenting with a plant-based diet, said Samuel Dennigan, the founder of Strong Roots.
"Brits keen to adopt a vegetarian diet are about to get scientifically proven help to wean them off their love of meat," Dennigan claimed.
The brand has also recruited Tommy Fury, a boxer and cast member on the British reality series "Love Island," to promote the patches on social media.
Folks on social media, however, seemed very skeptical about the benefits of a "meat patch," and some even questioned whether or not the whole thing is simply a prank for marketing purposes.
"You're joking… right?" wrote one user.
"A bacon-smelling scratch patch?! WTF is next?" another asked.
Graham Innes, a meat-eater from England, added to the Telegraph that he had no confidence in the psychology behind the idea.
"I'm not going to be satisfied with a cheese sandwich when I can smell bacon coming from the patch — it might work for some, but it would never work for me," he said.
"If I can smell bacon I'll want to eat bacon — it's very simple."
The company hopes the make the patches available to consumers sometime in the future, according to the Telegraph.
(FOX) There's a reason the Las Vegas Strip isn't referred to as "The Happiest Place on Earth."
A woman dressed as Minnie Mouse was recently filmed fighting with another woman who appeared to be a security guard. The woman was seen throwing punches and pulling hair while a crowd of tourists looked on.
Footage of the fight, which was shared to social media earlier this week, shows "Minnie" standing alongside two other people dressed as Mickey and Goofy, when the security guard charges at Minnie with her fists up.
Minnie soon gains the upper hand, however, and ends up striking the security guard several times before pulling her hair, dragging her to the ground, and raining blows upon her as "Mickey" and another gentleman attempt to pry her off.
The footage was initially shared on social media by a Facebook user who goes by Princess BRodriguez. The same user also shared another clip, presumably from before the fight, which appeared to show the security guard following Minnie, Mickey and Goofy down the strip, exchanging words with Minnie.
Princess BRodriguez was not immediately available to clarify what was happening in the footage, although she told one of her Instagram followers that she doesn't know how the fight started.
"UFC on the sidewalk!" one commenter joked.
"Didn't know Minnie had it in her," said another.
A representative for the Las Vegas Metro Police Department was not immediately available to comment on the footage, but told the New York Post it was "aware of the event" and looking to identify the suspect.
