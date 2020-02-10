NEELTJE JANS, Netherlands (AP) — Call them riders in the storm.
While much of northern Europe hunkered down Sunday and hoped that Storm Ciara would blow over quickly with its hurricane-force winds, an intrepid band of cyclists made the most of the conditions to take part in the Dutch Headwind Cycling Championships.
The ingredients were simple: A basic bicycle with no gears, no featherweight carbon race frame, no drop handlebars, strong legs, steely resolve and wind. Lots of wind.
Yet completing the 8.5-kilometer (5.3-mile) course along the coast of Zeeland province in the southern Netherlands and across a storm water barrier as heavy winds blasted riders with sand from nearby beaches was anything but simple, even for experienced riders. Organizers provided vomit buckets at the end.
“I survived, but it’s very tough,” said 56-year-old Hans Deting, his right hand dripping with blood after he was blown off his bike.
Ultimately, the gale-force winds became too strong even for this punishing event. Organizers brought the race to an early end after 250 of the 300 riders had finished.
While the idea of plowing headfirst into a major storm on a bicycle may sound like madness, it’s surprisingly popular in the Netherlands, where many people commute to work by bicycle despite wind or rain. Some 11,000 people expressed interest online in taking part but organizers only had a maximum of 300 places available.
This was, organizers say, as close as you can get in the largely pancake-flat Netherlands to tackling an Alpine stage in a bike race.
“We call this the Dutch mountain,” organizer Robrecht Stoekenbroek told The Associated Press. “It’s like climbing a 10% slope on the worst bike you can imagine.”
With red-and-white wind socks snapping in the wind, riders hunched over their handlebars in a desperate attempt to remain as aerodynamic as possible. Many competitors wore tight Lycra cycling clothes.
One man made a bold fashion statement by wearing a onesie emblazoned with Brussels sprouts over his cycling gear.
Crossing the Oosterscheldekering storm barrier, riders weaved across the cycle path as they struggled to maintain their balance.
“There’s nowhere to hide,” Stoekenbroek said.
Many participants, who rode one-by-one against the clock, weren’t too interested in their times. It was simply about completing the event.
“This is a bucket list thing,” Edwin van Gaalen said, as he leaned, gasping for breath, on his handlebars after finishing.
He paused to further explain.
“When you’ve done it once, you want to do it twice. And more and more and more, because this is an experience you have to experience,” he said. “So I can talk a lot about this, but you have to take part of this to feel the wind, to feel the experience, to get it all.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say they busted a well-organized burglar after he allegedly dropped a notebook during a break-in that contained a list of other places he planned to target.
Robert Shull Goddard, 49, is accused of smashing a glass door and breaking into a Nashville area home on Jan. 29, stealing a TV and a gun from the residents, according to records filed in Davidson County court.
But prosecutors said Goddard left something behind that allowed authorities to solve the case — a notebook that listed multiple addresses, including one for another home a few miles away that had been burglarized that same day, The Tennessean reported. Investigators were able to identify the suspect, in part, through notes his daughter left in the journal, along with her address.
Goddard was caught on video kicking in the back door of another house the next day, court records state.
He was arrested last week and was being held on a $15,000 bond for felony burglary and theft charges, jail records showed. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he nearly missed out on a $100,000 lottery jackpot when he mistakenly threw his winning ticket in the trash.
The Newberry man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for the Jan. 24 drawing at the BP gas station in Newberry and checked his numbers the day after the drawing.
The man said he tossed the ticket into the trash when it didn't match the drawing numbers he checked.
The player said he was sipping his coffee when he checked the lottery numbers again and noticed he had made a big mistake.
"I checked the results for the day before," he said.
The man fished his ticket out of the trash and checked the numbers for the correct drawing, discovering he had matched all five numbers: 9-15-25-27-30.
"I couldn't believe it," he recalled.
The man collected a $100,000 prize from lottery headquarters. He said he plans to give to charity and start a college fund for his grandchildren.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A fisherman in New Zealand said his unusual catch, a freshwater turtle native to North America, might end up as his new pet.
Gavin Cameron said he was fishing for salmon with some friends in Dunedin's Steamer Basin during the weekend when a small turtle swam right up to their boat.
Cameron said he and his friends plucked the turtle out of the water and placed it in a bucket to bring it back to shore.
They contacted the local SPCA after some online research revealed it was a red-eared slider turtle, a freshwater species native to North America.
Wildlife officials in New Zealand said the species of turtle is a common pet, but is considered an invasive species and it is illegal to release them into the wild in the country.
The turtle was taken by the local SPCA and Cameron said he is considering adopting the turtle as a pet if it is not claimed in the next seven days.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A group of thieves in Utah failed to make off with an ATM early Saturday despite smashing the money machine to pieces with stolen "heavy equipment," investigators said.
The botched robbery unfolded at a Wells Fargo Bank just after 4 a.m. in Hurricane, a city in southwestern Utah, police said in a news release.
The suspects triggered several thousand dollars in damage in their attempt to rip out the ATM using a stolen truck, a trailer and heavy equipment, cops said. They did not elaborate on what the "heavy equipment" exactly was.
Pictures from the scene showed pieces of the ATM at the bank's drive-thru service strewn around the area along with panels from the overhang above.
Unable to remove the machine, the suspects sped away and crashed the truck a short distance from the bank, police said. Despite efforts from officers and K-9s to search the area, they did not immediately find any suspects.
Detectives were following several leads as part of the ongoing investigation, according to the department.
Meanwhile, all the stolen property was recovered at the crash site and returned to its respective owners.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who has been collecting Indiana Jones memorabilia for more than 35 years had a custom home built to fit all of his items.
Michael T. Miller, 49, said his collection began with a collector's edition VHS of Raiders of the Lost Ark his parents bought him when he was 14 years old, and three decades later he had Werner Homes build him a custom house in Wilson, Sheboygan County, to fit his now-massive tribute to the film series and its star, actor Harrison Ford.
The house's Indiana Jones room features a 19-foot ceiling, special stud work for stability, custom-made curio cabinets and special environmental controls for temperature and humidity.
The room contains items such as posters, hats, media passes, cardboard cutouts, tote bags and an Indiana Jones pinball machine.
Miller said he doesn't keep any records for his collection, so the exact number of items and the worth of the total collection is unknown. But he said he has paid up to $5,000 for a single item.
The collector said he got an Indiana Jones tattoo on the back of his leg in 2012 to help inspire him during physical therapy after a knee surgery, and he got another tattoo in 2019 when he received surgery on the other knee.
A plaque inside Miller's home states the collection is dedicated to actor Harrison Ford. He said he does not plan to collect any items for future Indiana Jones films unless Ford remains involved.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A New York woman who lost her wallet during a trip to the store had the lost item returned with all of its contents intact by a UPS driver who went above and beyond the call of duty.
Beth Cefalu of Eltingville, Staten Island, said she apparently lost her wallet while on her way to a store Thursday.
Cefalu said she didn't cancel any of the cards inside the wallet in case it turned up somewhere inside her apartment.
She said she was about to give up the search when a call from her boyfriend brought relief.
"My boyfriend called and said a UPS driver delivered my wallet," she told the Staten Island Advance.
Cefalu said the UPS truck was still on her block when she arrived home, allowing her to thank the driver in person.
The driver, Mike Arcaro, told her he had found the wallet near her home and took it to the local UPS headquarters. Arcaro suspected the address on Cefalu's ID, which was listed as a town in upstate New York, might be out of date, so he used the UPS system to find her current address and deliver the wallet to the correct home.
"Its a good thing he didn't mail it to the old address," Cefalu said in a Facebook post. "It would have been forwarded to my current but still it would have been missing for a week! By then I would have canceled everything."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Officials at a Nigerian zoo said a male hyena was captured about six hours after it tunneled its way out of its enclosure.
Francis Abioye, general manager of the Imo State Zoological Garden and Wildlife Park in the Nekede Owerri West Council area, said the hyena escaped from the zoo in the early hours Monday by digging a hole under the barriers of its enclosure.
Abioye said the hyena then exited the zoo through a perimeter fence that was damaged by vandals last year.
The general manager said the hyena was captured about six hours after the escape. The animal did not appear to be injured and is not believed to have caused any incidents during its time on the loose.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan family are crediting their dog with possibly saving their lives after his lethargy alerted them to a carbon monoxide leak inside their home.
Diane and Gary Smith said their 13-year-old cockapoo, Rascal, was showing signs of lethargy Tuesday, raising an alarm with the Zeeland family.
"He wasn't coming right to me when I called his name, he finally came in the kitchen but he just collapsed. So I gave him some goldfish crackers and he wanted nothing to do with that, which was unusual," Diane Smith told WXMI-TV.
Smith said she took Rascal to the vet, but he seemed healthy and alert while at the office and was sent home.
She said Rascal started acting unusual again when they went back inside the house.
"I picked him up, he was just as limp as could be and we sat on the coach over there, and he was just laying there and he wasn't responding like he usually does, he just didn't seem well," she said.
Smith described the situation to a friend, who discussed it with her husband.
"She relayed it to her husband who said 'Tell her to get out of the house it might be carbon monoxide,' so I thought 'Well no, the alarm is not sounding,'" she said. "But we went out anyway and I'm really glad I did, because he was perfectly fine when he got out in the fresh air."
A repairman came to the house and discovered the furnace was leaking carbon monoxide, even though it wasn't registering on the home's detector.
"The furnace guy said we could have a low-level leak that's not high enough to register on the detector and who knows how long that may have been going on," Gary Smith said. "Even though it's not ready to kill you it's still going to affect you, particularly dogs it affects more than people."
The Smiths said they replaced the furnace and bought a newer, more sensitive carbon monoxide detector. Rascal is now doing much better, they said.
"We are thankful for him for sounding that alarm, because the other alarm did not sound," Diane Smith said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The captain of a charter fishing boat in Florida shared video of his unusual recent catch: two parachutes and a capsule door from the SpaceX Dragon Crew launch.
David Stokes said he was fishing with some friends last week about 32 miles off the coast of Daytona Beach when he found the two large parachutes with that appears to be a capsule door still attached.
Stokes said the door appears to be from the SpaceX Dragon Crew capsule. The discovery came about 10 days after SpaceX deliberately exploded a rocket.
He posted a video of the discovery to YouTube.
Stokes said he has attempted to contact SpaceX and tagged Elon Musk in a tweet about the discovery in the hopes of bringing it to their attention.
"I'd like for SpaceX to come check it out to see what they think about it ... any damage to it," Stokes told WKMG-TV. "It would also be awesome to have Elon Musk autograph it."
