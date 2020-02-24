OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — All that 84-year-old Mary Ann Wakfield needed to do to win a new car was sink a putt across the entire length of the court at the University of Mississippi’s basketball stadium.
Wakfield did just that during a promotional segment at Saturday’s game between Ole Miss men’s basketball team and Alabama. The golf ball she struck rolled 94 feet (28.6 meters) from one end line to the other before dropping into a flag-marked hole.
The crowed erupted into applause as Wakfield flashed an astonished grin and clapped a hand over her head.
Her prize for the long-distance putt: a 2020 Nissan Altima from a local auto dealer.
Keith Carter, athletic director at Ole Miss, congratulated Wakfield by tweeting, “What an incredible moment. Enjoy your new car.”
Wakfield’s good fortune Saturday wasn’t shared by the Ole Miss basketball team, which lost 103-78 to Alabama.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A man drove his Jeep off the the sixth floor of a Los Angeles-area parking garage early Sunday and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.
When officers arrived shortly after midnight, they found the destroyed vehicle up against a McDonald's restaurant across the street from the garage in Santa Monica, police said.
They said the 20-year-old driver, who was not immediately identified, was conscious and speaking with officers when they arrived.
Firefighters extricated him from the wreckage and took him to a local trauma center, where he was listed in critical condition, the Santa Monica Fire Department said.
Two passengers inside the Jeep were able to jump out before it went off the roof, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Police in the coastal city were investigating the cause. Because the man was receiving medical treatment, investigators weren't yet able to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor, the newspaper said.
(FOX) This was more than a wrong turn.
A truck driver in the U.K. ended up jailed for six months and banned from driving for over a year after a brazen U-turn on a busy highway last month.
The Staffordshire Police shared a video on Twitter of the incident, which happened along an undisclosed portion of the M6 toll road just before 8 a.m. on Jan. 21.
"Imagine this on your morning commute," police said.
In the video released by police, the truck drives the wrong way down the exit ramp to the highway.
Imagine this on your morning commute The driver of this lorry was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 15 months after he was caught driving dangerously on the M6 Toll last month. Thankfully, no one was injured #OpLightning
The truck driver then waits nearly a minute before another motorist flashes his headlights at the vehicle. The trucker then can be seen slowly edging out before pulling into the path of oncoming traffic and then driving away.
According to police, the driver of the truck was eventually located, jailed for six months, and disqualified from driving for 15 months after the incident.
"Thankfully, no one was injured," police said.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania family was reunited with their dog 28 hours after the toy poodle was carried off by a hawk.
Deborah Falcione of Whitehall, Allegheny County, said her 16-year-old dog, Porschia, who is deaf and blind, was snatched of the home's upper back deck Thursday.
Falcione said she gathered a group of friends and searched the area long into the night, but there were no signs of the toy poodle or the bird of prey who grabbed her.
"I was crying my eyes out. She is my life. My dogs are my life," Falcione told WTAE-TV.
Falcione said she was shocked to receive a call the next afternoon from Banfield Pet Hospital saying they had her dog.
"I said, 'That's impossible!' She could not have survived 28 hours out in the bitter cold weather, in 10-degree weather. This is a 6 1/2 pound dog. She's blind. She's deaf. She's 16 years old. I went down there, and sure enough, this is the dog. The old dog with the strongest will to survive," Falcione said.
The animal hospital said Porschia had been found by a neighbor about four blocks from her home. The dog was cold and lethargic, but didn't have any broken bones.
"How she got away, I'll have no idea. How she survived it, I will never know. But I know one thing: By the grace of God, this dog is still alive," Falcione said.
An 8-pound bichon frise named Zoey survived a similar ordeal in January 2018. Monica Newhard said Zoey was grabbed out of her Bowmanstown, Pa., yard by a swooping eagle.
The dog was found in a road about 4 miles from Newhard's home by a woman who took Zoey home and later spotted a Facebook post about the incident. Zoey was not seriously injured and was returned home a day after being carried away.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A London woman looking for a pair of shoes in a cupboard inside her apartment found something far more startling -- a snake.
Kasia Radochonska, who lives in the Southwark area of London, said she was going through the cupboard Feb. 16 when she spotted a snake slithering from under her vacuum cleaner.
"I opened the cupboard in my flat where I keep my shoes and other bits and bobs," she said. "I looked at the vacuum cleaner and noticed something red, like rope. Then it moved and I thought: 'Oh my god, it's a snake!'"
Radochonska alerted the RSPCA, which sent animal collection officer Joe Tambini to the scene.
"Kasia had been knocking on doors in her block to find out if anyone was missing a snake but no one claimed her. She was a bit cold so I took her to RSPCA Putney Animal Hospital where she was put in a vivarium to heat up," Tambini said.
The corn snake, nicknamed Mavis, will be moved to an RSPCA rehoming center if no one comes forward to claim her as an escaped pet.
"People are always surprised to hear that we actually get called out to collect lots of escaped snakes who have gone wandering around the neighborhood. They can slither out of their vivariums and into strangers' homes; we've even had some hide for months before coming out later, much to the householder's shock," Tambini said.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A British scrap car recycling website is accepting applications for an unusual dream job: getting paid more than $600 to watch all 24 James Bond films.
CarTakeBack UK said it is accepting applications on its website for the "License to Watch" job, which entails watching one James Bond movie every night for 24 consecutive nights.
The winning applicant will receive all 24 films for free and will be required to watch one each night for two weeks and record their thoughts on the movies.
The website said the winning applicant will also be required to fulfill a "top-secret assignment" that won't be revealed until the person is selected.
The application includes questions including choosing a favorite Bond film and sharing opinions on subjects including who should be the next actor to take on the role.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A group of New York state students craving Chick-fil-A concocted a scheme that involved buying an airline ticket without boarding a plane.
Vincent Putrino, a senior at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, said he and his cross country/track and field teammates had a week off from competitions and decided they wanted to buy some Chick-fil-A for a team lunch.
The group discovered the nearest Chick-fil-A was an hour and a half away from the school, but they then discovered the fast food eatery had a location inside Albany International Airport.
The team members each chipped in about $5.50 to buy Putrino a $98 one-way airline ticket to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., which was the cheapest ticket they could find that departs from Albany.
Putrino used the ticket to go through airport security and get to the Chick-fil-A, where he ordered $227.28 worth of food, including 15 sandwiches, 15 large fries, 13 orders of 12-piece nuggets, a bag of cookies and a lemonade.
Putrino then left the airport and served lunch to his teammates.
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — An adventurer in Hawaii found two suspected unexploded military bombs while hiking on the Big Island.
Kona resident and adventure television host Kawika Singson discovered the bombs while exploring the lava fields of Mauna Loa last week, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Saturday. Singson is the host of "Everything Hawaii."
He had "no particular agenda other than being out there and hiking," Singson said.
Singson saw the back end of the bomb sticking out of the lava, and when he entered the tube he saw the front end protruding through the ceiling, he said.
"Oh my god, that bomb's intact," he recalled thinking before taking photos and video, "then I got out of there, got out of the immediate area."
Singson worked with explosives while serving in the military and knew the history of bombing runs during the volcano's 1935 eruption from a previous episode of his show, he said.
"These bombs were dropped on either the 1935 or 1942 lava flows in an attempt to divert the lava flow from possibly flowing into Hilo," Singson said in a Facebook post. He believes larger bombs were used during flows in 1975 and 1976.
The Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed Friday that the department's Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement was aware of the situation and has been in contact with Singson.
The department is coordinating with the Division of Forestry and Wildlife to dispose of the unexploded devices, and has been in contact with the military for support, officials said.
There was a bizarre standoff in western New York between a State Trooper and a wandering horse on a snow-covered road.
The trooper got a call Friday about a horse in the road in the small town of Canisteo.
Sure enough, the trooper found the horse but the horse refused to move, staring at the patrol car as if to say, "This is my road. Get out of my way."
State police say the trooper tried to lure the horse back to his home with alfalfa, but he was more interested in licking the salt off the patrol car.
No word how long the two spent together out on that snowy road before the horse decided to go home.
Someone commented on social media that just maybe the horse thought that patrol car was a pretty mustang.
(Sky News) It has been described as a "one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece that draws visitors from near and far".
But now, TripAdvisor has suspended reviews to an attraction lovingly referred to as the "NatWest hole" - a circular hole in a wall next to a bank branch's cash machine.
After a flurry of posts from online jokers propelled it to the top five attractions in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, the online travel platforms says it is freezing contributions because they "do not describe a first-hand experience".
One recent "visitor" said they had spent hours "admiring the architectural beauty" of the hole, which was added in the 1990s so people using the ATM could check if anyone was lurking.
They gushed: "I could easily compare to the majestic wonder of Stonehenge or even the Pyramids, Quite how the workers of the 90's managed to construct such a work of this magnitude is beyond imagination."
One user said the "experience pays for itself", but warned: "There is a bit of a queue."
And another added: "I've seen the Great Wall of China, I've seen the Eiffel Tower, I've been to the Grand Canyon, but the NatWest hole has to be the most awe inspiring structure I have ever seen!"
