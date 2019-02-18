COBLESKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Ahoy, beer lovers: A bottle from a 133-year-old shipwreck may yield yeast for a new brew in upstate New York.
Biotechnology students at the State University of New York at Cobleskill uncorked a bottle from the shipwrecked SS Oregon on Thursday. Serious Brewing Company of Howes Cave plans to develop a new brew if the students successfully extract yeast.
Bill Felter, of Serious Brewing, acquired the beer from a customer who owns an assortment of artifacts recovered from the Oregon.
The ship was en route from Liverpool, England, to New York City on March 14, 1886, when it collided with a schooner near Fire Island, New York, and sank, killing all 852 people on board.
Last year, an Australian brewer produced beer from yeast recovered from a 220-year-old shipwreck.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A man's nap in the back of his car in Delaware turned into a nightmare after the car he was sleeping in was stolen and crashed.
Musician Justin Koerner told the News Journal he had spent a night playing music with friends, went to sleep in his vehicle and had a dream involving someone jumping in his front seat.
A Newark police statement says someone drove off in the car Sunday morning and bailed after seeing the man sleeping in the back. Police say the car crashed.
Koerner says he awoke and saw car treads on a lawn and a destroyed bush, then realized he hadn't been dreaming. He says police appeared ready to take him away before another officer said a neighbor had security camera footage of the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia real estate investor says a home he was scoping out came with an unadvertised surprise — a stairway booby-trapped with a swinging knife.
Ekrem Uysaler says he and his team were looking at the home in January when one of his co-workers saw a small line on the home's staircase. WCAU-TV reports he stopped his construction manager from heading up the stairs and recorded video as they pulled the staircase line with a spare rod.
Pulling the line triggered a fast-moving, downward-swinging crutch from above the staircase. Taped to the end of the crutch was a large knife pointing right to where a person's head would have been walking up the stairs.
Uysaler says he has never encountered something like this before. He says "It's like 'Home Alone' ... Philly style."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say emergency personnel rescued a woman who got stuck trying to enter a vacant Houston home through an air vent.
A man was walking by the home around 4:30 a.m. Friday when he heard the woman crying for help.
The man, Arthur Reyes, told KTRK-TV he was going to a convenience store when he heard the woman and asked her, "What are you doing up there?" Reyes said he then called 911.
Houston District Fire Chief Eric Hutzley says firefighters had to cut the air vent and free the unidentified woman from inside the home.
Hutzley says the woman told authorities she doesn't remember how she got in the vent.
The woman was taken to a hospital with leg injuries. Authorities say she may face charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAKE WORTH, Fla. – For the second time this year, surveillance captured a man licking a doorknob. This time, it was at a home in Florida.
In this video, a man was recorded on a Ring doorbell surveillance system licking a homeowner's doorbell. According to the video, the man licked the doorbell multiple times.
Ring observed similar behavior in Salinas, Calif. In this incident, a man allegedly licked the doorbell for three hours straight.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A hungry Slovenian politician has stepped down from parliament after admitting he stole a sandwich because he had been ignored by staff at the checkout counter for several minutes.
Darij Krajcic, 54, a member of the ruling List of Marjan Sarec List party, told Slovenian media he went to a shop in Ljubljana, the country's capital, to purchase some food but became annoyed after apparently being ignored by the staff, the BBC reported. Krajcic said he felt like he was being "treated like air."
Krajcic said he was in a hurry at the time, and decided to test the store's security by walking out and shoplifting the sandwich. However, he ended up regretting the "social experiment."
"So, I left the shop with the sandwich, walking slowly, very slowly," Krajic told Euronews.
He said that no employee appeared to notice.
Krajcic later told fellow parliament members about the sandwich incident and some lawmakers found it amusing, the BBC reported.
However, on Thursday, Brane Golubovic, the head of LMS' parliamentary faction, said Krajcic's actions were "unacceptable" and condemned them.
"He took responsibility for it and resigned of his own accord," Golubovic told local media.
Krajic, who was elected in September, admitted he "made a mistake" and would make different decisions if he had a second chance.
"I wouldn't do it again if I could go back in time."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(KPRC/NBC News) A Texas man is accused of stealing a woman's car, not once, but several times.
Beverly Havard says she first became suspicious when she noticed that her seat and mirrors had been adjusted.
"I knew something was up," she says, "I just figured they were thieving."
Then it happened again.
Havard locked the car and noted the mileage. The next morning, the odometer showed 36 more miles.
"They kept bringing it back. This went on for or five days," Rick Havard, Beverly's husband, says.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two Florida men are facing charges after they were found to be transporting more than 4 pounds of cocaine disguised as Lunchables.
The highway patrol said troopers pulled over the rented 2018 Ford F-150 for speeding and making unsafe lane changes on the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County.
The driver was found to carrying a loaded .380 handgun and a search of the vehicle discovered two boxes of Lunchables were actually concealing more than 4 pounds of cocaine.
The driver and his passenger were booked into the Wood County Jail on first-degree felony charges of possession and trafficking in cocaine.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a Chinese train station were recording when a young girl gave her father the slip and crawled through an X-ray machine.
The CCTV video, filmed Tuesday at a train station in Jinan City, Shandong Province, shows the 5-year-old girl nimbly climbing onto the conveyor belt and riding through the X-ray machine.
The girl comes out of the other side of the machine three seconds later and hops back down to the ground.
The child's father said she gave him the slip while he was having his ticket checked by security.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A surprised shopper at an Irish grocery store captured video of a man and his horse being escorted out of the store by staff.
Katie Boyd recorded video at the Tesco store in Finglas, Dublin, when she spotted a man leading a piebald horse by the reigns around the supermarket.
The video shows the man and his unusual pet being escorted out of the store by Tesco workers.
It was unclear why the man brought the large animal into the store.