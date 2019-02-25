HELSINKI (AP) — Estonian construction workers got the shock of their lives when they found out the animal they saved from an icy river was not a dog but a wolf.
Rando Kartsepp, Robin Sillamae and Erki Vali told the Postimees newspaper they were working at the Sindi dam on the frozen Parnu River in southwestern Estonia when they saw an animal frantically swimming in a maze of ice.
They rescued the ice-coated animal and took it to a shelter. A hunter told them it was about a one-year old male wolf suffering from shock and hypothermia.
The young wolf recovered after a day and was released back into the wild with a GPS collar.
Estonia has an estimated 200 wolves. The grey wolf was voted Estonia’s national animal by nature organizations in 2018.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming school district plans to re-open an isolated school to serve a single student entering kindergarten this fall.
The Laramie Boomerang reports Cozy Hollow School is about 60 miles north of Laramie. A modular classroom is already there but hasn't been used for about a decade.
It will be the second one-student school in the Albany County School District. They're only a few miles apart, but connecting roads are impassable much of the winter.
Wyoming law requires on-site education for isolated students when it's impossible to transport them to other schools.
The district tried live-streaming classes for isolated students but it didn't work well, especially for young children.
District officials say it will cost about $150,000 combined to educate the two students next school year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman is on a desperate hunt for her disappearing pet that can't run fast and can't be missed — a 100-pound tortoise.
KOB-TV reports Dusty the Turtle went missing earlier this month in Roswell, New Mexico after strong winds knocked open a gate that housed him.
Shana Emmert, who was pet sitting Dusty for her niece, says she believes the turtle strolled away from the backyard and into the desert during the wind storm.
According to Emmert's neighbors, the 100-pound (45-kilogram) Dusty was last spotted near Berrendo Creek in Roswell and hasn't been seen since.
The family is offering a $500 reward for the turtle's safe return.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man stole collectible coins worth tens of thousands of dollars, then ran them through grocery store change machines that returned just a fraction of their value.
The Palm Beach Post report s 20-year-old Shane Anthony Mele of Riviera Beach told investigators he stole the commemorative presidential dollar coins and other items from a North Palm Beach office in December.
The coins were worth $33,000. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report says Mele sold some coins for a few thousand dollars, and he ran many through change machines that only produced their face value.
Mele was charged Feb. 1 with grand theft along with unrelated drug charges. He was released Feb. 4 after posting bond. Jail records didn't show whether he had an attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SULPHUR, La. (AP) — Police say a man wearing a gorilla suit broke into a Louisiana home and hid under a mattress before officers arrested him.
News outlets quote Sulphur Police Department spokesman Mel Estes in Thursday reports as saying that officers saw Jeremie Moran walking through yards in the costume. They had received calls about a suspicious person looking into homes.
Estes says Moran ran into a home as officers approached but was discovered hiding. He was jailed on charges including resisting an officer, unauthorized entry, meth possession and wearing a mask.
In Louisiana, a person convicted of wearing a mask in public can be sentenced to three years in prison at most. Exceptions are allowed for religious purposes or on holidays like Halloween and Mardi Gras.
It's unclear if Moran has a lawyer who could comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The mayor of Oklahoma City is celebrating the completion of a personal mission: ridding the city's airport of cow-tipping T-shirts.
Mayor David Holt said on his Twitter account Thursday that after months of trying to end sales of shirts reading "Nothing Tips Like A Cow" at Will Rogers World Airport, the clothing has sold out and won't be restocked.
Airport spokesman Josh Ryan said Friday that the shirts with the shape of the state and a cow lying on its back were "pretty popular" for over 10 years, but that "the joke has run its course."
Cow-tipping is a largely debunked legend in which rural youths sneak into a pasture at night and push over a cow that is standing but asleep. Debunkers point out the practice is unlikely to succeed, largely because cows don't sleep standing up.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Defensive lineman Jared Allen retired from the NFL in 2015 and wasn't ready to give up on the competition he'd come to enjoy as a five-time All-Pro.
His solution: The Olympics.
The problem: He didn't compete in any Olympic sports.
Less than a year later, Allen and three other former NFL stars — none with any prior experience — are attempting to qualify for the U.S. national curling championships against players who have been throwing stones for most of their lives.
It would be the first step toward competing in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
"Every team in the NFL — whether you're hot garbage or the defending Super Bowl champions — every coach come August says the same thing: 'We're trying to win the Super Bowl,'" Allen said. "We come from that mentality, where we set lofty goals.
"Our short term goals are continually to get better: Fundamentals, strategy, sweeping. We know if we master these little things, it will take us a long way."
A 12-year NFL veteran who spent most of his career with the Chiefs and Vikings, Allen was lamenting the end of his playing days when a friend dared him to try an Olympic sport. Allen toyed with the idea of badminton but rejected it as too taxing.
"We thought about curling. It was chill, and the winners have to buy the losers beer," he said. "We thought it was a win-win."
He rounded up former Rams quarterback Marc Bulger and Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck and tackle Michael Roos to form a team; all were Pro Bowl selections during their NFL career, and living near Nashville, Tennessee.
Adopting the name All-Pro Curling Team, they started from scratch in March and kept their plans under wraps until they felt like they had made enough progress.
"We wanted the reaction when we got on the ice to be 'Oh, how long have you guys been doing this?" Allen said in a telephone interview after practicing on a converted hockey rink in Nashville. "We were serious. We didn't want it to seem like it was just some media hype, or just trying to stay relevant."
The first test was in November, when Allen and Bulger — with two "regular" curlers — competed in the Curl Mesabi Classic in Northern Minnesota. Their first opponent: The gold medal-winning team from Pyeongchang led by four-time Olympian John Shuster.
They lost 11-3, giving up five points in the sixth end.
"Honestly, they were a little better than I had expected," said Matt Hamilton, the second on that team. "All in all, Jared was technically pretty sound. But at the end of the day, I've seen thousands of curling shots and situations and that is ultimately going to win us more games."
Although curling matches are often conceded when they are out of reach, the Olympians kept playing through the eighth (of 10) ends, to help the football players gain the experience they'll need if they are going to be more competitive. (If it's any consolation for Allen's crew, Shuster's rink also scored a five-ender against Sweden in the gold-medal match.)
"We had one bad end, and we just kept playing with them. We just wanted to be a sponge," Bulger said. "The key was they knew we were taking it seriously. It wasn't just us saying 'We're going to take over curling,' kind of as a gimmick.
"We hope to play them again," he said, "when we're better."
The All-Pros are back at it at the USA Men's Challenge Round this weekend in Blaine, Minnesota, where they are competing for one of four remaining spots in next month's national championships. (Top teams like Shuster's have already qualified.)
They got off to a rough start in their first match, falling 10-1 to Steve Birklid's Seattle-based rink on Thursday night. But, by hopping into the sport early in the Olympic cycle, they have almost three more years before the team for the 2022 Games is chosen.
Hamilton confessed he was put off at first about newcomers thinking they could reach the Olympics in a sport he'd worked a lifetime to master. But he also realized the publicity will be good for curling, which has struggled to break out of its niche as an every-four-years curiosity.
"If I really think I'm that good, I should be like 'Bring it on!'" Hamilton said in an email to The Associated Press from a competition in Japan. "How much they respected the game, though, is what made me realize they aren't making a mockery. We just have some extremely athletic individuals who respect sport but have a need to compete in their blood. Can't disrespect that!"
All four football players agreed the reception they've received from lifetime curlers is decidedly different from a curler trying to break into the hyper-competitive NFL.
"Oh, he'd get smashed," Allen said. "We'd go out of our way to test his mettle, for sure."
Instead, they found the tight-knit but friendly community of curlers was eager to accept them. In their match against the Olympians, there was trash-talking — or banter, depending on whom you ask — and Hamilton even gave them some of his old curling gear.
"I looked at their broom heads and I was disgusted. I was wondering why these former pro football players couldn't afford new broom heads," he said. "So I went into my curling bag and gave them some gently used ones before the game. That really surprised Jared, claiming nothing like that would ever fly in football."
Like many of those who only experience curling every four years on TV, the football players saw the sweeping and the shouting and underestimated how hard it is. "We played football, but it's a lot of muscles we didn't use," Bulger said.
Sliding on the ice was also an adjustment, but the biggest challenge has been the strategy.
When he first started watching, Bulger said, he would see curlers setting up protective stones called guards and thought they were missing their shots.
"We just assumed that you throw to the button every time, and we learned that is not the game," he said. "It's like a novice chess player going against" a grandmaster.
But their NFL experience did help in other ways, priming them with not just physical fitness but also good practice habits, making decisions on the fly and improving through film study and coaching.
"Like any other sport, you have to learn, try to figure out how to get better," Bulluck said. "Playing football at a very high level, being one of the best at the position once upon a time, to get to that level in anything you do you have to be able to take coaching."
And, of course, they're competitive.
"The message is: We want to bring attention to it. We want to have fun with it," Allen said. "But we're dead serious about what we're trying to accomplish."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Philly Voice) He just couldn't resist.
It seems Gritty made an over-the-top entrance at the Flyers' Stadium Series match against the Pittsburgh Penguins and he was ejected from the game for streaking.
Our fluffy orange friend first lit himself up in orange lights and swung from the ceiling of Lincoln Financial Field onto the rink. Then, he ran across the stadium while being chased by security. He was a luminescent streak of orange fur without his usual jersey.
For such a large monster, Gritty did pretty well for himself out there. He made it from one end of the field to the other. He even leapt over a few barriers and slid across a small portion of the ice.
Obviously it was a crowd pleaser. And yeah, he could have been drunk.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It must have been a "ruff" morning for a duo of dogs in Lakeville, Minnesota that called 911 more than a dozen times while their owners were gone, prompting police to respond to their home.
It turned out the Papillion and the hound are the newest "pawtners in crime."
"We were dispatched to a 911 hang up call at a residence in Lakeville," said Officer Michelle Roberts of the Lakeville Police Department.
Officers Roberts and her partner Officer Emily Bares have checked out their share of 911 hang up calls, but not like this.
"It was just kind of weird usually people come to the door, seeing two dogs go hyper is not something I see all the time," said Officer Bares.
The officers rang the doorbell, walked around the house and were about to clear the call when they learned these pups had been hounding dispatch.
"Shortly after clearing, dispatch advised us they had multiple additional 911 calls and all they could hear in the background was dogs barking," said Officer Roberts.
And those 911 hang up calls continued - 16 times! The only suspects were the doggone residents.
Officer Roberts was able to get ahold of the owner and got in the home through the garage.
"Went upstairs to his office to where the cell phone was, it was on his desk, it was on emergency call only, so in theory a dog could've called 911, and pushed the phone with its paw," she said.
Remy and Bomber had apparently taken matters into their own paws.
"Our assumption is the dogs were having a rough day and it was the dogs that were seeking assistance through 911," she said.
Maybe we'll never know the reason behind their call and maybe we don't need to know.
"Anytime we can laugh and talk about dogs calling 911, if that's the biggest news of our day that's a good day," said Officer Roberts.
The owner told FOX 9 he was stunned about all of this and that he couldn't believe the pups could do something like call 911. But one thing's for sure, he won't be leaving his phone out again anytime soon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man named Terry Robinson posted on Facebook that he plans to live out retirement in a Holiday Inn as opposed to a nursing home.
He did the math and Holiday Inn seems to be a much better option. According to his post, the average cost for a nursing home is about $188.00 per day. Robinson says at the Holiday Inn the cost of a combined long term stay discount and senior discount is $59.23 per night for a difference of $128.77. That extra money could be used for "lunch and dinner in any restaurant we want, or room service, laundry, gratuities and special TV movies."
He also points out that there is free breakfast, a spa, swimming pool, a workout room, a lounge and washer-dryer.
Most have free toothpaste and razors, and all have free shampoo and soap and you can move around to different Holiday Inn locations.
So far Holiday Inn has not responded to Robison's post.