TOWSON, Md. (AP) — It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and at Towson University in Maryland a mother has been trying so hard to find a date for her son that police are concerned.
The Baltimore Sun reports that a woman in her 50s wearing a multicolored scarf approached students in two campus buildings last week, showing them a picture on her cellphone and asking if they would date her son.
After receiving multiple complaints from the mother’s picks, campus police issued an “incident advisory” that included a link to pictures of the woman so that she might be identified. Chief Charles Herring said her reported behavior “may cause concern.”
University officials say the woman isn’t being sought for a criminal investigation, but they do want the third-party propositioning to stop.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who couldn't get a beef patty at a favorite New York eatery used a baseball bat in protest.
On Saturday, police released surveillance video of the woman in action in the Bronx — smashing a restaurant's windows after learning the eatery had run out of her favorite food.
Police say the woman at the Back Home restaurant in the Morrisania neighborhood came in on the afternoon of Jan. 15 and ordered a patty. She was told they'd run out, and she got upset.
Authorities say she left and came back to the Jamaican restaurant with the bat. The video shows a woman bashing in two windows.
She fled and police were still searching for her on Saturday.
The video shows a woman dressed in a black and white jacket and matching sneakers, swinging a multi-colored aluminum bat as bystanders tried to stop her before she walked away.
No one was injured during the incident.
The Back Home restaurant in the Morrisania neighborhood is a simple, affordable spot that offers Jamaican specialties like curry goat and oxtail, drawing people from around the city.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — The discovery of cocaine inside a Virginia inmate's prosthetic leg has led to an investigation into a suspected drug distribution operation at that jail.
The Free Lance-Star reports officers acting on a tip about drugs stashed in a Rappahannock Regional Jail cell located the 3 to 7 grams of cocaine inside the prosthesis last month. The search warrant affidavit lists the name of the leg's owner, but the newspaper isn't printing it because he hasn't been charged in the case.
He was already jailed on marijuana possession charges.
The affidavit says his girlfriend collected drug payments from other inmates via the Cash App mobile service. It's still not clear how the drugs got into the jail.
The girlfriend is currently jailed on unrelated drug charges. Her name hasn't been released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he briefly took control of a small plane during a short commercial flight over western Alaska, authorities said.
The teen was in the front passenger seat of the Piper Cherokee Six on a recent Yute Commuter Service flight from Napakiak to Bethel, KYUK-AM reported last week.
The flight between the two remote communities usually takes about four minutes.
The teen grabbed the aircraft controls shortly after takeoff, causing the "plane to enter a steep climb and then a dive toward the ground," Alaska State Troopers said.
A woman sitting behind the teen grabbed him around the neck, pulling him away from the controls, authorities said. The pilot stabilized the aircraft and returned to Napakiak.
An agent for the regional airline contacted the village public safety officer to detain the teen. He slipped away before the officer could take him into custody, but was arrested the next day in Bethel.
Authorities have not released the teen's name because he is a minor. Interfering with the duties of a flight crew is a federal offence.
The aircraft model used in this flight does not have a mechanism to lock out passenger flight controls, said Keith Henthorn, the airline's business manager.
The airline will continue to allow passengers to sit in the front seat, he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — Police say a Texas woman used her granddaughter's scooter to defend herself against a pair of machete-wielding men wearing clown masks who attempted to rob the woman and her husband.
Police say Aretha Cardinal and her husband, Joseph Nelson, were in the driveway of their Texas City home last week when the masked men approached and placed a machete to Nelson's throat.
Authorities say Nelson wrested away the machete from one man while Cardinal grabbed the child's scooter from the driveway and used it to strike the other man. Nelson tells Houston television station KTRK the men tried to run away but the couple chased them, smashing their vehicle window with the scooter.
The two suspects have been jailed on aggravated robbery charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Minneapolis resident reported a strange intruder in her basement. It was a horse.
Inver Grove Heights police arrived at the woman's home late Friday night to find a pale-colored horse walking through various rooms as officers watched through windows from the outside.
Police Sgt. Adam Wiederhoeft says the investigation is ongoing and it isn't clear how the horse got into the house, but that the animal's owner came by to remove it.
A message on the police department's Facebook page read: "No horses or officers were hurt in this incident and the horse was safely returned to the corral!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (AP) — Zookeepers say a group of chimpanzees used branches weakened by a storm to make a ladder and escape from their enclosure at the Belfast Zoo.
Video filmed Saturday by visitors to the Northern Ireland zoo showed several primates scaling a wall and perching atop it, with one walking down a path outside the enclosure.
Zookeeper Alyn Cairns said trees in the chimps' enclosure had been weakened by recent storms, allowing the animals to break them and fashion a ladder to escape. He told the BBC "they're intelligent primates and know they're not supposed to be out of their enclosure, so got back in themselves."
Two weeks ago a rare red panda escaped from the same zoo when its electric fences failed. The animal was recaptured in the driveway of a nearby house.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio's capital city say a man stole a police cruiser just minutes after officers revived him from an overdose.
Columbus police on Friday were searching for the 25-year-old man who crashed the cruiser and then ran away.
The Columbus Dispatch reports officers responded to a home Friday morning after being called about an overdose.
Officers revived the man and then put him in an ambulance while officers checked whether he had any outstanding arrest warrants.
Police say the man then ran out of the ambulance, stole the cruiser and crashed just a few miles (kilometers) away.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — There were lots of happy little trees at one Texas middle school this week.
Art students at Madison Middle School in Abilene donned their curliest wigs and painted little trees onto canvases to pay homage to the late painter Bob Ross. Teacher Brady Sloane tells the Abilene Reporter News that the idea came about because she wanted to reward Advanced Placement students who had been stressed out over recent projects and grades.
The result was a flash mob Thursday of about four dozen students who wore wigs, blue button-down shirts and held palettes of paint. An episode of Ross' television show, "The Joy of Painting," was projected onto a large screen.
Ross gained a following for his soothing tone and soft-spoken voice. He died in 1995.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Some Pennsylvania officers participating in a "Skate with a Cop" fundraiser at a roller rink had to take a break from the fun to deal with a drunken man who was falling over and running into other skaters.
The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department says officers asked the 31-year-old to leave, and he became belligerent.
Officers then cited him for public drunkenness, but say he tore up the citation and threw it on the ground.
Police say they then issued a citation for scattering rubbish and disorderly conduct.
They say he told them he was drinking before the event and saw all the police vehicles outside Skateaway and wanted to show his support.
The fundraiser was organized to honor local and state police. Money raised will be used to purchase shields for officers in Luzerne County.