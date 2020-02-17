HONOLULU (AP) — Police in Hawaii are investigating the theft of fruit valued at about $1,000 including durian, which is known for its powerful odor.
Two men entered a property in Hilo on the Big Island and removed 18 durian and other types of fruit on the night of Feb. 1, the Hawaii Police Department said.
Authorities released a surveillance camera image of two suspects and asked the public for additional information that could lead to the capture of the fruit bandits.
The tropical, spiky durian fruit resembles a small porcupine and typically weighs from 2 to 7 pounds (1 to 3 kilograms).
Durian is known for a pale yellow flesh with a sweet taste but a smell that has been compared to moldy cheese, rotten onions, dead fish and far worse.
Durian is popular across Southeast Asia but also is commonly banned from hotel rooms and public transportation there.
The smell of rotting durian in a cupboard was mistaken for a gas leak and prompted an evacuation of a library at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia in April 2018.
BERLIN (AP) — He just didn't smell right.
German police say they nabbed a drunk driver who tried to flee a traffic stop after finding him hiding behind a hedge "in a cloud of perfume."
Police in the southwestern town of Speyer said Saturday that officers saw the 26-year-old man pass them at high speed Friday night with his car lights off and gave chase.
The suspect pulled over and ran away, but officers noted a strong smell of perfume in the car and followed the trail until they discovered the man hiding behind the hedge.
Police said "due to the cloud of perfume that was detected inside the car and on the man, it was possible to identify him as the driver."
Police say a breath test showed the suspect was far over the alcohol limit.
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city shut down a section of a lake Thursday after receiving reports of swarming snakes. Turns out, the slithery creatures were just celebrating Valentine's Day a little early.
The Lakeland Parks & Recreation department wrote on its Facebook page that a group of non-venomous water snakes congregated to mate near a traffic roundabout. It included one photo of the lake shoreline, and a closeup shot of a brown snake nestled in leaves.
Officials said the snakes are "generally not aggressive as long as people do not disturb them."
Once mating is over, they snakes are expected to go their separate ways.
The city said that Florida water snakes are a native species.
"They are generally found resting in tree limbs over water or basking on shorelines. They are an important part of the ecosystem and should not be disturbed," the Facebook post said.
Lakeland is in central Florida, between Tampa and Orlando.
BERLIN (AP) — A German court has decided a Duesseldorf dog dispute, ruling Monday that not only size matters in determining whether a dog is officially "miniature."
The Muenster regional administrative court decision puts an end to years of battles between two Duesseldorf owners of Miniature Bull Terriers and the city in western Germany.
The city said the two dogs — "Jagger Bonsai von Amadis" and the more prosaically named "Louis" — were both taller than the 14 inch (35.5 cm) height generally recognized as the breed maximum.
That, the city argued, meant they were not Miniature Bull Terriers but full Bull Terriers — a breed considered dangerous and subject to multiple restrictions. Those include having to wear a muzzle after 6 months of age unless they pass a "behavioral test" and having to be kept on a leash, while the owners must prove why they need such a dog — citing reasons such as property protection — and hold half a million euros ($550,000) in liability insurance.
According to the American Kennel Club, the Miniature Bull Terrier usually is about 10-14 inches (25.4 to 35.5 cm) tall, and weighs between 18-28 pounds (8.2-12.7 kilograms). The Bull Terrier typically is about 21-22 inches (53.3-55.9 cm) tall, and weighs between 50-70 pounds (22.7-31.8 kilograms).
Two government veterinarians measured the dogs for the judges Monday, determining that they were in a grey zone at about 15.8 inches (40 cm) tall.
But the court ruled that the dogs could not be judged by their height alone.
"Both dogs exceed the height only slightly, and do not have the very compact appearance of a standard Bull Terrier," the court said.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Thanks to modern technology and some expert detective work, a nearly 400-year-old painting that had long been attributed to an unknown artist in Rembrandt's workshop has now been judged to have been a work of the Dutch master himself.
For decades, the Allentown Art Museum displayed an oil-on-oak panel painting called "Portrait of a Young Woman" and credited it to "Studio of Rembrandt." Two years ago, the painting was sent to New York University for conservation and cleaning.
There, conservators began removing layers of overpainting and dark, thick varnish that had been added over centuries — and they began to suspect Rembrandt himself was responsible for the original, delicate brushwork underneath.
"Our painting had numerous layers of varnish and that really obscured what you could see of the original brushwork, as well as the original color," said Elaine Mehalakes, vice president of curatorial affairs at the Allentown Art Museum.
Conservators used a variety of tools, including X-ray, infrared and electron microscopy, to bolster the case that it was the work of one of the most important and revered artists in history.
The scientific analysis "showed brushwork, and a liveliness to that brushwork, that is quite consistent with other works by Rembrandt," said Shan Kuang, a conservator at New York University's Institute of Fine Arts who restored "Portrait of a Young Woman."
Outside experts who examined the 1632 painting after the completion of its two-year restoration concurred with the NYU assessment that it's an authentic Rembrandt.
"We're very thrilled and excited," Mehalakes said. "The painting has this incredible glow to it now that it just didn't have before. You can really connect with the portrait in the way I think the artist meant you to."
When "Portrait of a Young Woman" was bequeathed to the museum in 1961, it was considered to be a Rembrandt. About a decade later, a group of experts determined that it had been painted by one of his assistants. Such changes in attribution are not unusual: Over the centuries, as many as 688 and as few as 265 paintings have been credited to the artist, according to Mehalakes.
The museum has not had the painting appraised — and has no intention of selling it — but authenticated works by Rembrandt have fetched tens of millions of dollars.
The painting, currently in the museum's vault, will go on public display starting June 7.
DENVER (AP) — Cannabis companies are using a loophole in Colorado's strict limits on marijuana advertising by sponsoring state highways and putting their names on roadside signs.
Currently, 51 cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers and edible producers sponsor roadways throughout the state, according to the Adopt a Highway Maintenance Corporation. Although they represent less than half of all organizations that participate in the Clean Colorado program, their reach spans about 198 miles (318 kilometers) , or 66%, of the roads actively sponsored, The Denver Post reported.
"The rules governing highways signs are in a different section than rules governing the cannabis industry," said Nico Pento, government affairs director for Boulder-based Terrapin Care Station, which operates six dispensaries in the Denver metro area. "The highway signs were a loophole that was overlooked."
Colorado Department of Transportation officials say the signs are not intended to be an advertising medium, but they have become a clever workaround for an industry with few other options. Oftentimes, they are strategically placed near exits where passersby can find the businesses.
Colorado's rules governing how and where cannabis companies can advertise are strict to prevent marketing messages from reaching minors. State regulators prohibit cannabis businesses from advertising on TV, radio and in print unless they can prove the audience is predominantly 21 and older. Digital and social media platforms are even more restrictive.
Harsha Gangadharbatla, an associate professor of advertising, public relations and media design at the University of Colorado at Boulder, says that because Clean Colorado signs don't look like traditional advertisements, they might be one of the most effective ways to reach drivers.
"They're a different kind of signage on the side of the road. They tend to stick out a little bit more than billboards, so consumers do pay a little bit more attention to anything that's novel or different from the formats they're used to," he said.
LivWell Enlightened Health, which operates 17 dispensaries in Colorado and Oregon, is one of the top sponsors of Colorado roads, paying for cleanup on 19 miles (30 kilometers). Mike Lord, the company's director of business development, said the program spreads brand awareness while also making a positive impact.
"It's pretty incredible how many stretches of mile of highway are being cleaned right now," he said.
But not everyone is pleased with the program.
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock and County Commissioner Patti Clapper criticized the signs after a marijuana grower in Ridgway sponsored a portion of Highway 82, according to The Aspen Times. They said the signs promote marijuana use and obstruct scenery, and that the county hasn't allowed billboards or highway advertisements for decades.
Drivers could begin to see more prominent advertising from cannabis companies, thanks to a new law that allows them to use outdoor media, such as billboards. Legalized as part of the 2019 Sunset Bill, marijuana ads would be prohibited within 500 feet (152 meters) of schools, places of worship and playgrounds and still be subject to local regulations.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man undergoing kidney dialysis three times a week is upset that he can't bring a life-sized cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump for emotional support.
Nelson Gibson told WPBF that his family can't sit with him during his three-and-a-half-hour treatments. To help, he began bringing a picture of Trump as a comfort item.
"It just feels like bringing something from home to make you comfortable," Gibson told the West Palm Beach area television station.
Gibson said no one complained about the photo. Next, he started bringing a small cardboard cutout of himself standing next to a Trump photo. No one complained about the small cutout, and Gibson told the station that some people even took photos with it.
On Saturday, Gibson took a life-sized cutout of Trump to his treatment at Fresenius Kidney Care in Port St. Lucie. He said that again, no one took issue with this new emotional support item.
But when he returned Tuesday for treatment with the presidential cutout, Gibson ran into a roadblock.
"They told me it was too much and it wasn't a rally," he told the TV station.
His son Eric contacted officials at the facility to find out what the problem was.
"It was supposed to be an issue of safety infectious disease which made no sense," Eric Gibson said.
The Gibsons say they feel singled out since the center typically encourages patients to bring emotional support items.
Gibson said another patient brings in bubble wrap and pops it during her treatment, which he finds nerve wracking.
"What I would really like to happen is for them not to infringe upon my father's freedom of expression and speech and allow him to bring in the lifesize cardboard cutout that takes up less service area than a garbage can," Eric Gibson told the station.
"While we cannot discuss any specific individual, we strongly support the ability of all our patients to express their views, which includes bringing reasonably sized items into our dialysis centers that do not create safety or infection control issues, or interfere with caregivers on the treatment floor," said the center's spokesman Brad Puffer said in a statement.
The family said they aren't sure when Gibson will return for treatment.
(FOX) A Georgia man is being praised for his good timing after he was caught on video using his grocery cart to help police nab a shoplifting suspect in a Walmart parking lot.
The quick-thinking Good Samaritan appeared to time the exact moment the suspect would run past his cart before pushing it in front of his path in video the Peachtree City Police Department released last week.
The video shows the cart knocking the suspect to the ground, allowing officers to catch up and apprehend him. One officer pats the unnamed do-gooder on the shoulder as others help pick up items that fell out of his cart.
The incident happened last month at a Home Depot in Peachtree City, located about 30 miles south of Atlanta. The suspect had taken items from the store and ran into the neighboring Walmart parking lot, FOX5 Atlanta reported.
Police later identified the shoplifting suspect as 41-year-old Marcus Smith, according to the station. He was charged with felony shoplifting and obstruction.
While police were appreciative of the helping hand, they advised potential do-gooders to think of their own safety before stepping in to a police situation.
"Again, while we are eternally grateful for this citizen's quick thinking and impeccable timing, we never encourage anybody to intervene in a police situation," the department wrote on Facebook. "If the decision is made to do so, please consider the safety of yourself and all those around you as a priority."
(CNN)The mystery of the contents of a purse found in the space between a locker and a wall in an Ohio middle school have been revealed.
The red purse covered in dust was discovered last year by Chas Pyle, a custodian at North Canton Middle School, when he was reattaching the trim between the lockers and the wall. The school district in North Canton, Ohio, posted images of the long-lost purse, trying to find its owner.
After some investigating the school learned it had belonged to former student Patti Rumfola, who lost it in 1957. Rumfola passed away in 2013, but the school was able to connect with her children.
"Patti's five children were together for a family gathering in the fall where they opened the purse to have a glimpse into their mother's life as a teenager at Hoover High School," said the school's post on Facebook.
The contents of the woman's clutch were revealed on social media by the school Thursday, offering a glimpse into the life of an American teenager in the 50's. Like many women, Rumfola carried around a comb and some makeup, including powder and lipstick in the shade of "pastel pink."
The purse also contained her membership cards to the local public library, YMCA and American Junior Red Cross. There also were several black-and-white photos of what appears to be family and friends as well as a dog, one dating back to 1950.
"Patti. Good luck to a swell girl and friend. Bonnie" is inscribed on one of the photos.
She even had a high school football schedule from 1956, showing where she had marked off some the games.
Rumfola's purse also held 26 cents, which became special mementos for her children.
"Each of her five children kept one of the wheat pennies as a token of remembrance of their mom," said the school district.
Rumfola graduated from the school district in 1960 and went on to have a career as a teacher. She married John G. Michele in 1980 and he preceded her in death, according to her obituary.
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- An Australian man may have saved a lizard's life when he fished it out of his beer at a pub and performed CPR on the seemingly lifeless animal.
The customer named Brett, known to his friends as Slab, said he initially thought staff at The Amble Inn in Corindi Beach, New South Wales, were playing a prank on him when he spotted a gecko in his mug of beer.
Brett said he sprung into action when workers assured him they had nothing to do with the lizard and he scooped it out of the beverage.
The gecko wasn't moving, so Brett started performing chest compressions on the lizard while a friend filmed video of his rescue attempt.
The video shows Brett doing compressions and blowing air into the gecko's mouth before it starts to move again.
It was unclear whether the gecko had merely been playing dead as a defense mechanism.
