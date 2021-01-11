(AP) Think your dog deserves dessert? So does Ben & Jerry’s.
The venerable Vermont ice cream company said Monday it’s introducing a line of frozen dog treats, its first foray into the lucrative pet food market. Doggie Desserts, sold in 4-ounce cups, go on sale in U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month.
The treats come in two flavors: pumpkin with cookies and peanut butter with pretzels. Both are made with a base of sunflower butter. They’re made from the same ingredients Ben & Jerry’s uses in its non-dairy human desserts.
Ben & Jerry’s is the latest food company to pivot to pets, sensing opportunity as more Americans acquire furry friends. The number of U.S. households with pets rose 6.5% to 84.9 million between 2015 and 2020, according to the American Pet Products Association, a trade group.
General Mills, which makes Cheerios and Haagen-Dazs ice cream, bought the Blue Buffalo pet food brand in 2018. Jelly maker J.M. Smucker Co. bought Big Heart Pet Brands — which makes Meow Mix and Milk Bone — in 2015. Three years later, Smucker acquired Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, which makes Nutrish brand pet food. And in April, Nestle bought British natural pet food brand Lily's Kitchen. Nestle has owned the Purina brand since 2001.
Spending on dog treats has ballooned, jumping 44% to $5.5 billion between 2015 and 2020, according to Euromonitor, a data firm. Millennials in particular spend lavishly on their pets and look for pet products with human-grade ingredients, Ben & Jerry's said.
Lindsay Bumps, a global marketing specialist with Ben & Jerry's, said the company had been eyeing the exponential growth in pet spending and started developing its dog treats early last year. The company consulted with a veterinary nutritionist, regulatory consultants and others to make sure the treats are safe and easy to digest, said Bumps, who is also a certified veterinary technician.
As with any treat, owners should go slow with the introduction, offering a spoonful at a time, Bumps said. She suggested putting the dessert in a bowl so dogs have an easier time navigating it. Bumps' 9-year-old French bulldog, Spock, is a big fan of the peanut butter flavor.
The treats — $2.99 per cup or $4.99 for four — will be placed near the popsicles in grocery store frozen food aisles, a few doors down from Ben & Jerry's ice cream.
The pivot to pets doesn't mean Ben & Jerry's is seeing any slowdown on the human side. London-based Unilever, which owns Ben & Jerry's, said in October that its ice cream sales for home consumption grew more than 10% in the most recent quarter. Rattled consumers sought indulgent treats during the pandemic and stocked up on multiple pints during less frequent grocery trips, Bumps said.
"This is an opportunity for people to treat their dogs as they're treating themselves when they grab a pint off the shelf," she said.
A Connecticut man was arrested for stabbing a Walmart clerk over the price of milk, police said.
The assault happened shortly after noon Sunday at a Walmart in Waterbury, the Republican-American reported.
Forty-year-old Hichman Asfir, of Stamford, stabbed the cashier in the head with a folding knife after she scanned a gallon of milk and told him the price, police said.
Asfir was arrested on charges including first-degree assault, police said. He was awaiting arraignment Monday. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.
The 19-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment of a puncture wound behind her left ear. She was in stable condition Sunday night.
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from a Michigan family's home during a flood in May 2020 was reunited with the family months later after being rescued by a couple named Flood.
Ashley and Jeremy Flood said they heard a cat meowing outside of their Midland County home on a recent snowy night, and they decided to help the feline when it returned the following day.
"She was visibly shaking and couldn't keep her paws on the snow anymore," Ashley Flood told WDIV-TV. "And so, at that point, we thought that she needed to come in."
The couple took the cat to the Humane Society of Midland County, which detected a microchip with the cat's information and owner's contact information.
The Humane Society contacted the owner of the cat, named Olive.
"The worker at the humane society had told me that they were skeptical it was actually their cat because they had lost her in the flood and it was just so long ago, they just thought she was gone," Ashley Flood said.
The family came to the facility to see the animal that had been brought in and were shocked to learn it was indeed Olive, who had gone missing when severe flooding swept through the area in May 2020.
The Floods said helping with the reunion brought them a lot of joy -- and led to several jokes.
"This one might take the cake, this is a pretty circumstantial ironic story we have going on where the Floods rescued a flood cat," Jeremy Flood told WNEM-TV. "We're flooded with emotion. The possibilities are endless."
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Customs officers in the Netherlands have begun seizing ham sandwiches and other seemingly minor food items from drivers attempting to enter the country from Britain as a result of Brexit regulations.
A Dutch news crew from TV broadcaster AVROTROS aired footage of Netherlands customs officers confiscating sandwiches and other food from drivers crossing over from Britain via the Hook of Holland ferry terminal.
The footage showed one driver turning over multiple sandwiches to apologetic customs officers.
The customs officers explained the fallout from Brexit resulted in a ban on personal imports of items including meat, dairy, produce and other food items.
The British Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs issued guidance suggesting drivers "use, consume, or dispose of" any personal food items in their vehicles before attempting to enter the European Union from Britain.
"From 1 January 2021 you will not be able to bring POAO (products of an animal origin) such as those containing meat or dairy (eg a ham and cheese sandwich) into the EU," the department said.
The Netherlands' Customs agency posted a photo to Facebook Jan. 6 showing food items that had been confiscated at the ferry since the regulations went into effect Jan. 1. The items included meats, fruit and beverages.
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A shawarma shop in Moscow was forced to close a day after it opened following an outcry over its provocative Josef Stalin-themed branding, the shop's owner told Reuters on Saturday.
The Stalin Doner shop featured a portrait of the controversial Communist leader above its front door. Inside, a man dressed in the Stalin-era security service uniform served customers meat wraps named after Soviet leaders.
"We fully opened the day before yesterday and served around 200 customers," shop owner Stanislav Voltman said.
"There were no legal reasons (to close the shop)," he added, but said that police had forced him to remove the Stalin sign and then "colossal pressure" from local authorities forced him to shut completely.
The branding was hotly debated on social media with some commenters condemning it as distasteful.
Stalin's rule was marked by mass repression, labour camps and famine. Nearly 700,000 people were executed during the Great Terror of 1936-38, according to conservative official estimates.
However, many in the former Soviet Union still regard him primarily as the leader who defeated Nazi Germany in the Second World War, ensuring the country's very existence.
"I had expected some social media hype," Voltman said. "But I had not expected that all TV stations, all the reporters and bloggers would flock here and queue up like they do in front of the Lenin mausoleum."
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An Indian athlete broke a Guinness World Record when he managed to complete 85 four-finger pushups in 1 minute.
Laithangbam Vidyasagar Singh, a former weightlifting champion, took on the record for four-finger pushups and completed 85 of the exercises with only two fingers from each hand touching the ground.
Singh beat the previous record of 70 pushups in 1 minute, which was achieved by fellow India resident Deepak Shamra in 2018.
Singh previously set a Guinness record when he connected 275 elbow strikes on a kick pad in 2 minutes.
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A British soap opera star called animal rescuers for help when he found a 4-foot snake slithering across his toilet seat.
Harry Visinoni, who plays Seb Franklin on popular ITV soap Coronation Street, said he went into the bathroom Saturday morning in the Hale, England, apartment he shares with girlfriend Ellie Isaac and discovered something surprising on the toilet.
"I was just brushing my teeth and saw what looked like a snake head pop from behind the wall at the back of the toilet," Visinoni recalled. "I didn't take it in at first and then looked again and realized what I had actually seen so I left the bathroom quickly and closed the door."
"We went back in and watched as the snake then slithered onto the top of the toilet and sat on the seat just looking at us," he said.
Visinoni and Isaac sealed up the room and the next day RSPCA animal rescuer Sonia Hulme was summoned to the scene.
Hulme found the snake, which she identified as a royal python, behind the radiator in the bathroom.
"She was quite feisty and really didn't want to come away from the radiator -- so I managed to unscrew the top part and as it dropped forward," Hulme said. "Harry caught the radiator and I managed to hold the tail of the snake using a pillowcase covering my hands, which I safely managed to get her into."
Hulme said the snake is believed to have belonged to the previous occupant of the apartment, who died several months earlier. She said the snake was likely hiding inside the apartment for all of that time.
"I thought it was quite apt that this royal python was found on the throne -- and as she is a female we thought it would be appropriate to call her Lulu," she said.
Lulu is now in the care of an RSPCA specialist reptile keeper.
"We were so grateful to the RSPCA who came out really quickly and the inspector was great at getting the snake out safely. We really support what the charity does and we are pleased Lulu is now in safe hands," Isaac said.
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A high school class ring lost by a Pennsylvania woman 50 years ago was presented to the woman's daughter after a man found the long-lost item on a beach.
Stephanie Livelsberger said her mother died 19 years ago, but when she was alive, she revealed that her Steelton-Highspire High School class ring had been lost for a long time.
"When I graduated, picking out my class ring I had said to my mom, 'Where's your class ring?' And she had told me she had lost it shortly after she had gotten it," Livelsberger told WHTM-TV.
The ring, it turned out, had been found about a decade ago by Pittsburgh resident Timothy Noll, who said he found the item on a beach during a vacation.
Noll said the ring was engraved with the name of the school and the initials KMJ. He said he reached out to the school shortly after finding the ring, but never heard back.
Noll said he was recently inspired to try again when he was able to reunite a woman with a ring he found at a grocery store where he works.
"I put it on social media. Within 24 hours she showed up, got her wedding ring back. Her husband just passed away so it was a really nice thing to do," Noll said. "So I came home that day, I looked in my jewelry box and said you know what I'm going to call the school."
Steel-High Assistant Principal Jennifer Morrison looked at school records and determined Livelsberger's mother, Kathleen Marie Jurina, was the only 1971 graduate with the initials KMJ.
Morrison was able to find Livelsberger on Facebook and arrange for her to take possession of her mother's long-lost ring.
"Albeit a little bittersweet moment, her mom's passed away, but at least she can hold on to that," Noll said. "You just always wonder how did she lose it, how did it fall off."
Livelsberger said she plans to keep a close eye on the ring.
"It means so much to have a piece of my mom back with me. It's going to be an heirloom," Livelsberger said. "I have one child so sooner or later she's going to get the class ring to hold on to."
A Massachusetts man was recently reunited with his class ring after a similar period of time. Jack Healey said he noticed his Attleboro High School Class of 1961 ring was lost during a move around 1970.
The ring turned out to have been found by the family that moved into Healey's former home in Raynham.
A member of the family contacted the Attleboro High School Alumni Association in December, and the post eventually reached Healey, who found the ring still fits him -- but only on his pinkie finger.
(NEXSTAR) – The State Department is investigating what appears to be a "prank" after its website suggested President Donald Trump's term would end Monday evening.
As of Monday at 12:26 p.m., the page read: "Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:41."
The Department of State page for Vice President Mike Pence had a similar message Monday afternoon, reading "Michael R. Pence's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:41:00."
The page has since been removed after garnering widespread attention on social media.
The flub comes as Trump is under growing pressure to resign and as he faces a second impeachment after his supporters stormed the Capitol last week in a bid to halt the certification of Trump's election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.
Two people familiar with the incident say the department is investigating exactly how it happened. While the department hasn't ruled out the prospect that the entry was the work of a disgruntled employee, they have yet to reach any conclusions.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.
According to Buzzfeed reporter Christopher Miller, sources told the media site that a "disgruntled staffer" is responsible for the change to Trump's and Pence's biographies.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced over the weekend that Congress would move ahead with the impeachment of Trump, one week after an angry mob of his supporters invaded the Capitol.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats on a call Monday that members should plan to return to Washington on Tuesday evening to consider a House resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office. That resolution is expected to pass, but Pence is unlikely to act.
Hoyer says the House will then consider impeachment on Wednesday.
House Democrats have moved quickly to draft an article of impeachment charging Trump with incitement of insurrection because he egged on thousands of his supporters ahead of the riots by falsely telling them that the election was stolen from him.
One of the Democratic sponsors of the article, Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, says they have the votes to pass it.
Trump and Pence are set to leave office on Jan. 20 — Inauguration Day for 46th U.S. president Joe Biden.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of stealing an unmarked police vehicle following a crash on an Inland Empire freeway was arrested after he ran into an apartment complex, authorities said.
Corona police say after an officer pulled over, the suspect ran at him with a gun.
Gunfire was exchanged after the suspect gained control of the Corona police SUV following the crash around 2 p.m. Saturday on westbound State Route 91 near Van Buren Boulevard.
No injuries were reported in the shootout.
The suspect left his crumpled car, which was involved in the earlier collision, behind as he drove away in the SUV, said Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback.
Railsback said it was unclear if the police vehicle was involved in the crash.
Officers later found the suspect, who has not been identified, in an apartment complex in the La Sierra neighborhood in Riverside, near La Sierra and Minnier avenues, where he barricaded himself before eventually surrendering, according to authorities.
Railsback said the man was arrested and there are no other outstanding suspects.
The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The unmarked patrol car was found in a strip mall parking lot, and a photo from the scene shows an abandoned white pickup in the middle of the freeway.
All westbound lanes of Route 91 were shut down between Adams and Van Buren boulevards during the investigation, causing a miles-long backup.
