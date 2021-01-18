PARIS (AP) — Frenchwoman Jeanne Pouchain has an unusual problem. She’s officially dead. She has been trying for three years to prove that she is alive.
The 58-year-old woman says she lives in constant fear, not daring to leave her house in the village of Saint Joseph, in the Loire region. Authorities seized her car over an unpaid debt she contests and which is at the center of her troubles. She fears the family furniture will be next.
Pouchain’s status has prevented her and her husband, who is her legal beneficiary along with her son, from using their joint bank account. Being declared deceased has deprived her of other critical amenities.
“I no longer exist,” Pouchain said by telephone. “I don’t do anything....I sit on the veranda and write.” She called the situation “macabre.”
Pouchain’s status as deceased is the result of a 2017 Lyon court decision that deemed her dead even though no death certificate was produced. The decision came at the end of a legal dispute with an employee of Pouchain’s former cleaning company, who was seeking compensation after losing her job 20 years ago.
But the initial complaint in France’s Prudhomme workers’ court misfired, falling on Pouchain, whose lawyer claims her company had no responsibility for the dismissal. A series of legal proceedings, decisions and appeals followed, all the way to the Court of Cassation, France’s highest court, which dismissed the case as outside its domain, Pouchain and her lawyer, Sylvain Cormier, said.
According to Pouchain and her attorney, snowballing judicial errors ended with the 2017 ruling by the Appeals Court of Lyon that Pouchain was not among the living. The legal imbroglio is all the stranger because, Pouchain contended, neither she nor her relatives received a summons for the hearing.
Pouchain’s husband and son were left with an order to pay 14,000 euros ($17,000) to the former employee.
Cormier, her attorney, filed an unusual motion last Monday to invalidate the 2017 decision by the Lyon appeals court due to a “grave error” by the judges. He said he has never before dealt with such a “crazy” case.
“At first, I had a hard time believing my client,” he said.
Pouchain says she can’t forgive her ex-employee for her plight but won’t identify the woman. The former employee’s lawyer did not respond to several requests for comment.
Cormier points the finger at the judges and their “extreme reticence to repair their error.”
“When an error is so enormous, it’s hard to admit,” he said.
Pouchain remains stubbornly hopeful that her attorney’s bid to overturn the judgement will succeed.
“It’s my last chance to recover my life,” she said.
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — A goat and a dog who were each elected mayor have helped raise money to renovate a Vermont community playground.
The oddball idea of pet mayor elections to raise money to rehabilitate the playground and to help get local kids civically involved came from a local town manager.
In 2018, Fair Haven residents elected Lincoln the goat as its honorary mayor. Lincoln helped raise about $10,000 while the current mayor, Murfee, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, has raised $20,000, Town Manager Joe Gunter told the Rutland Herald. The town chipped in another $20,000.
Murfee's owner, Linda Barker, said that when she was talked into having Murfee get involved in politics, she thought it would be easy to raise money through T-shirts. Then the pandemic struck.
So she shifted to masks. She's made nearly 1,000 of them, and will be making another round of them for Valentine's Day. She raised more than $5,000 from the masks and a similar amount from basket raffles.
The town was also recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, she said.
Ironically, the honorary mayor is not welcome on the playground. Barker said there's a "no dogs allowed" sign.
"Murfee is going to take that up with the town," Barker said Sunday with a chuckle. "He's going to contest that."
(AP) Some beetles go to great — and disgusting — lengths for their children.
They scout for a dead mouse or bird, dig a hole and bury it, pluck its fur or feathers, roll its flesh into a ball and cover it in goop — all to feed their future offspring.
Now scientists think that goo might do more than just slow decay. It also appears to hide the scent of the decomposing bounty and boosts another odor that repels competitors.
"It helps them to hide their resource from others," said Stephen Trumbo, who studies animal behavior at the University of Connecticut and led the new research, published Thursday in The American Naturalist. "They try to keep everyone away."
The beetles — called burying beetles — aren't the only creatures who try to deceive their competitors or prey with subtle, sneaky tactics. Large blue butterflies, for example, will imitate certain sounds to manipulate ants. Corpse flowers produce rotting odors to attract insect pollinators that feed on decomposing matter.
The importance of these interactions are being recognized more and more, said Alexandre Figueiredo, a biologist at University of Zurich, who was not involved in the new study.
Burying beetles and other things that feed on dead animals — including vultures, opossums and maggots — race each other to track down carcasses. Competition is stiff even among burying beetles, which use special antennae to detect the remains from afar.
Burying beetles are relatively large, about an inch long, and black with orange markings. The gut secretions they spread on a carcass are antibacterial, and slow down decomposition. Trumbo and his colleagues wondered whether they also prevented rivals from picking up the scent.
To find out, they collected the gases wafting off dead hairless mice preserved by a kind of burying beetle that is found in forests across North America. The researchers then compared the gases to those from untouched carcasses.
The beetle-prepped ones gave off much less of an onion-smelling compound that usually attracts burying beetles to fresh remains. They also discovered an increase in another gas from decay
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Members of the Church of Satan are grieving the destruction of a historic "Halloween House" north of New York City that authorities say was set ablaze this week by an unidentified arsonist.
The historic home, built in 1900, served as an Addams Family-style hub for local adherents of the religion, the Poughkeepsie Journal reports. One member of the church likened the arson to a terrorist attack.
"Everybody's in shock and everyone in the neighborhood is worried," the member, who goes by the name Isis Vermouth, told the newspaper. "Whoever did this is going to be hexed by all of us."
"Now there's going to be hell to pay," Vermouth added.
Surveillance footage shows a man walking up to the house after 5 a.m. Thursday with two gas cans, splashing liquid on the front porch and igniting it, people said. Two people escaped the house unharmed, authorities said.
The home on South Clinton Street was decorated with devil sculptures. A hearse long sat in its driveway, and a sign over the garage read "Devil's Garage."
The exotic house served as a gathering place to celebrate Halloween and showcased the beliefs of its longtime former owner, Joe "Netherworld" Mendillo, a Church of Satan member who died last year.
"It was extraordinarily different," City Councilman Chris Petsas said. "It wasn't your normal home."
It's unlikely the home will be restored because of the extensive fire damage, said Peter H. Gilmore, high priest of the Church of Satan, who lives down the block in what members refer to as Poughkeepsie's "Witchcraft District."
The religion is based not on devil worship, but on atheist philosophies of individualism, liberty and self-fulfillment, Gilmore said.
(CNN) - Experts believe a cave drawing of a warty pig is at least 45,000 years old, making it the oldest surviving depiction of an animal.
Archeologists found it on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, painted in red ocher in limestone caves. They think it shows the animal watching two other warty pigs in a fight or other interaction.
The Sulawesi caves appear to be a treasure trove of human history.
Cave art depicting a hunting scene dating to 43,900 years ago was also found in Sulawesi in late 2019.
The same team of archaeologists found human hand stencils in 2014, which were dated to 40,000 years ago.
(HUFFINGTON POST) If infecting more than 93 million people across the globe wasn't enough, COVID-19 has now been found in ice cream.
Three ice cream samples — chocolate, strawberry and taro — tested positive for traces of the coronavirus after they were submitted for a food inspection in northeastern China's Tianjin municipality, according to a report from local Chinese media on Friday.
The samples were produced by the Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Company, which makes cakes, ice cream and other frozen products. The company locked down after the discovery: All goods that had been distributed from the company's warehouse were tracked and all 1,662 employees went into quarantine. As of Friday, 700 of Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Company's employees had tested negative for COVID-19, and the remaining test results have yet to be revealed.
The infected samples, made from milk and whey powder imported from New Zealand and Ukraine, came from a batch of 4,836 boxes. More than 2,700 of these had already entered China's food market, while the rest remained in storage. Health officials have called for locals to avoid purchasing the ice cream.
It is unclear how COVID-19 could have found its way into a batch of frozen dairy products, but University of Leeds virologist Dr. Stephen Griffin told Sky News that the baffling turn of events was likely a "one-off," and the virus may have still been present within the ice cream's fat due to its cold storage temperature.
A 2010 study of the SARS coronavirus — which is related to COVID-19 — showed that the "infectious virus persisted for as long as 28 days" at about 39 degrees Fahrenheit, and also survived for long periods in lower temperatures.
"Of course, any level of contamination is not acceptable and always a cause for concern, but the chances are that this is the result of an issue with the production plant and potentially down to hygiene at the factory," Griffin said. "We probably don't need to panic that every bit of ice cream is suddenly going to be contaminated with coronavirus."
(AP) LONDON — The Trump Baby Blimp will live on long after its namesake has left the White House.
The Museum of London said Monday that it had added the giant balloon, which depicts Donald Trump as a screaming orange baby, to its collection as an illustration of the protests that greeted the U.S. president when he visited the city in 2018.
"By collecting the baby blimp, we can mark the wave of feeling that washed over the city that day and capture a particular moment of resistance," Sharon Ament, the museum's director, said in a statement.
The blimp will become part of the museum's protest collection, which includes artifacts from the women's suffrage movement, peace activists who opposed the war in Iraq during the early 2000s, and more recent protests against public spending cuts.
The Trump Baby Blimp was designed by a group of friends who met in a London pub to discuss how they could speak out against Trump's policies. What they came up with was a giant balloon that caricatured Trump as a screaming, diapered baby clutching a smartphone and topped by a quiff of yellow hair.
The blimp flew outside the Houses of Parliament on July 13, 2018, when thousands of demonstrators crammed the streets of central London to protest Trump's visit to the capital.
"We hope the baby's place in the museum will stand as a reminder of when London stood against Trump, but will prompt those who see it to examine how they can continue the fight against the politics of hate," the blimp's creators said in the statement.
(CBS) Have you ever met someone with the same exact name as you? Paul O'Sullivan from Baltimore, Maryland has — and his fellow Paul O'Sullivans ended up becoming good friends.
"One night, I was kind of just indiscriminately adding Paul O'Sullivans on Facebook and a good amount of them accepted my friend request," O'Sullivan, who has become known as Baltimore Paul, told CBS News. "Eventually, their stuff started showing up in my news feed. And I'm like, 'Wait a minute, we're all musicians.' You know, it kind of felt like the universe was daring me to do something with this serendipitous scenario."
Baltimore Paul reached out to musical Paul O'Sullivans around the world. Eventually, three Pauls agreed to form a musical group with him, aptly named The Paul O'Sullivan Band. Manchester Paul is on bass, Pennsylvania Paul is on percussion and Baltimore Paul and Rotterdam Paul are on guitar and vocals.
"In this world, sometimes you think everything's been done," Manchester Paul, from the U.K, told CBS News during an interview with all four Paul O'Sullivans. "Particularly with the internet, everything's been covered, everything's been done. Well actually, this felt like a first. And it still feels like a first."
The Pauls put out a single at the start of 2020. And when the world shut down due to COVID-19, they realized they had been working remotely together anyway, so they decided to use the lockdown to record a whole album.
"It feels great to be able to contact people on the other side of the world when you're in lockdown because you don't feel alone at the moment," said Rotterdam Paul, who hails from the Netherlands city.
They wrote and recorded their album like an assembly line, Baltimore Paul said. He and Rotterdam Paul first wrote lyrics then sent ideas to Manchester Paul for final approval.
"I'm not a huge lyric writing guy, but within the first day of meeting, the next day he sent me an entire Microsoft Word page of song lyrics," Baltimore Paul said about Rotterdam Paul. "And I was just like, man, this might be the beginning of a really cool Lennon-McCartney partnership, if you will."
When Pennsylvania Paul asked which one is the Paul McCartney and which one is the John Lennon, Baltimore Paul said it's tricky, since they're both named Paul.
For all four Pauls, music has always been an outlet — and it was more important than ever during 2020. "If you learn to play an instrument, it can help you through some dark times," Manchester Paul said.
"I have always used music to help me get through the bad times, I always say. It just got you through the whole lockdown, I think. Actually, I think the lockdown went faster because I was doing this at the moment," Rotterdam Paul added.
During a year when many things were put on pause, these four were able to stay connected and make something great. "Once COVID came, so many doors had shut on musicians," Pennsylvania Paul said. "And Baltimore Paul opened up this door already, right? Then we had an extra purpose."
"And I think for me, that gave me a lot of satisfaction, that I wasn't locked out of everything. That in fact, we could accomplish things, despite the new adversity," he continued. "Everybody said no, and Paul O'Sullivan Band said yes."
(CNN) — A Californian man who was "scared to go home because of Covid" lived undetected in Chicago's O'Hare Airport for three months, according to multiple reports.
Aditya Udai Singh, 33, was arrested on Saturday morning local time at O'Hare and charged with impersonation in a restricted area of the airport and theft of less than $500, the Chicago Police Department confirmed to CNN.
Singh appeared in bond court the following day where, according to the Chicago Tribune, prosecutors said that Singh had arrived at O'Hare on a flight from Los Angeles on October 19. He is then alleged to have lived undiscovered in the airport's security zone until his January 16 arrest.
Singh is reported to have been apprehended after being approached by two United Airlines employees who asked to see his identification. He's said to have then shown them an airport ID badge that belonged to an operations manager who had reported it missing in late October.
Assistant State's Attorney Kathleen Hagerty said in court that Singh claimed to have been "scared to go home due to Covid" and that other passengers had provided him with food, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz expressed surprise at the unusual circumstances of the case, the newspaper reported.
"So if I understand you correctly," Ortiz said, "you're telling me that an unauthorized, non-employee individual was allegedly living within a secure part of the O'Hare airport terminal from October 19, 2020, to January 16, 2021, and was not detected? I want to understand you correctly."
Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood told the court that Singh is a resident of the Los Angeles suburb of Orange and does not have a criminal background, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Singh's bail is said to have been set at $1,000, with the condition that he does not re-enter O'Hare Airport, and he is due back in court on January 27.
O'Hare Airport is the busiest airport in the world for takeoffs and landings, with pre-pandemic passenger numbers of 84.6 million per year.
CNN has contacted Cook County State Attorney's Office and Chicago Department of Aviation for comment.
