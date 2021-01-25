GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An 85-year-old Green Bay Packers fan who has never missed a playoff game at Lambeau Field thought her streak was coming to an end this week until two charitable brothers heard her story.
Fritzie Neitzel, of Green Bay, went to her first Packers game with her father in October 1945, when she was 10.
“When I was born they didn’t put red blood in me. I got green in one side and gold in the other,” Neitzel said.
As longtime season ticket holders, her family tried buying seats for the NFC championship game once they went on sale Wednesday. They were unsuccessful. That’s when Neitzel heard about the Spirit of Wisconsin Booster Club led by Steve Ewing, of Milwaukee, and Neal Ewing, of Green Bay.
Organized in 2015, the Spirit of Wisconsin Booster Club has been asking people to send the Ewings their most compelling stories and explain why they’re deserving of the opportunity to attend playoff games. Neitzel was this week’s recipient of two tickets to Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
However, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Packers said all tickets on cellphones are nontransferable, with no exceptions. So Steve Ewing drove from Milwaukee to Green Bay on Saturday to hand off the phone with the tickets.
“Still a total mess, to tell you the truth. It’s just, I keep pinching myself. I’m thinking, am I dreaming or is this real?” Neitzel told WITI-TV.
Said Neal Ewing: “There’s no comparison to the reward of the joy because it’s bigger than money. It’s bigger than any of the other things people chase around.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) A naked Florida man stole what news footage showed to be a marked police vehicle and crashed it in a wooded area, officials said.
Joshua Shenker, 22, was arrested after Thursday's crash on charges including theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, depriving an officer of means of communication or protection and resisting an officer without violence, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.
Officers responded to reports of a naked man running along Interstate 10 in western Jacksonville shortly before noon Thursday. Shenker was lying in the the roadway when an officer stopped on the opposite side of the route, the report said. Shenker then ran across the highway lanes toward the officer, officials said.
The redacted report didn't say how Shenker stole the vehicle. Authorities confirmed only that a vehicle belonging to the City of Jacksonville was stolen. First Coast News footage of the scene showed the crashed vehicle to be a marked patrol car.
According to the police report, about $10,000 worth of damage was done to the vehicle.
Officers noticed Shenker had road rash after the crash and he was taken to a hospital to be checked out, authorities said.
Shenker was being held on $4,011 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney for him.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan rescued a red-tailed hawk that was struck by a vehicle and ended up wedged in the front grill.
Farmington Public Safety said in a Facebook post that officers responded Saturday to a report of a hawk struck by a vehicle on the M5 roadway, and they arrived to find the bird of prey trapped in the vehicle's grill.
"Officers meticulously extricated the hawk by removing parts of the front of the car without causing injury to the animal or causing more damage to the car," the department said.
Officers said the hawk received "outstanding care" at The Animal Emergency Center of Novi and is expected to be released back into the wild next week.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Arkansas woman won a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket that she only bought due to a store clerk's error.
Carrie Middlebrook, of Bono, told Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials she went to Jordan's Kwik Stop on Tuesday to buy an item her husband, Michael, had forgotten to pick up on his way home.
While in the store, Middlebrook decided to buy some lottery tickets and asked for a $2 scratch-off ticket, two $10 tickets and a 5-Buck Bundle ticket. She also ended up with a $20 $1 Million Spectacular ticket accidentally when the clerk misheard her request.
The player scratched the $20 ticket off in her car and was stunned to reveal a $1 million top prize.
Middlebrook said she drove home and called her husband to come outside and meet her at the car.
"When I opened Carrie's car door, she was crying and shaking. I thought she had hit a deer," Michael Middlebrook recalled. "I looked at the ticket and couldn't believe it."
The Middlebrooks said they are planning to pay off their house and vehicles. They said a large chunk of the prize money will be put away for retirement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire septic company found a wedding ring while cleaning out a truck and was able to return the beloved item to its relieved owner.
Rowell's Services, based in Northfield, said employees were cleaning out a truck earlier in January when they found a wedding ring that had somehow ended up among the sewage. Officials said the wedding ring was the second such discovery in the past four years.
The ring ended up the subject of a WMUR-TV news broadcast, which came to the attention of Andrew Wu, a surgeon at Catholic Medical Center, whose wedding ring went missing in December.
"I knew I went to work with my ring, and I take my ring off all the time, probably a bad habit when I change clothes and scrubs," Wu told the station. "But then I went home without it, so I knew I had lost it and of course it was frustrating."
Rowell's Services co-owner Mandie Hagan had the ring cleaned and shined before returning it to Wu.
Wu said he now has a $5 ring that he wears to work to keep the more expensive band safe.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A man riding the chairlift at a Romanian skiing resort captured video of the tense moment a fellow skier was chased by a bear.
David Creta posted a video to YouTube showing the bear chasing a skier on a slope at the Predeal ski resort on Saturday.
Chairlift riders alerted the skier to the pursuit, and the skier threw his backpack on the ground, which succeeded in distracting the bear for long enough to allow the man to escape.
Police spokesman Ion Zaharia said the skier did the right thing by distracting the bear. He said three emergency calls came in about the bear being spotted in various locations at the resort Saturday.
Zaharia said the bear fled into the woods when police arrived in all-terrain vehicles, but authorities are considering having the bear relocated to avoid future confrontations on the slopes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A designer of safety equipment for motorcyclists unveiled his latest invention: jeans fitted with airbags to prevent leg injuries in crashes.
Moses Shahrivar, who has been designing motorcycle safety jeans since partnering with Harley-Davidson Sweden 16 years ago, said his latest invention uses similar technology to airbag-equipped vests that are currently on the market for protecting a rider's chest, back and neck in a crash.
The jeans, which Shahrivar demonstrated in a YouTube video posted to the official account of his Mo'Cycle brand, are tethered to the rider's motorcycle, and when the tether is pulled airbags deploy up and down the wearer's legs to cushion an impact.
Only one prototype of the Airbag Inside Sweden AB jeans currently exists, but Shahrivar is in the process of getting the jeans certified to European Union health and safety standards and hopes to bring them to market in 2022.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A volunteer assisting with an underwater clean-up operation in Hawaii discovered a GoPro camera with a memory card that still worked after six years on the bottom of the ocean.
Rose Zhang, a volunteer with the nonprofit Ocean Defenders Alliance, said she was participating in a clean-up operation near the Spitting Caves on the South Side of Oahu when she came across a GoPro camera that was still sealed in its waterproof case.
Zhang discovered the files on the memory card still worked, and she posted the last video from the camera to Facebook in the hopes of finding its owner.
The video showed the camera's owner Nainoa Kamai, and some friends jumping into the water from the Spitting Caves rocks in 2014, when he was 18.
"I started getting a bunch of messages of this video of me from seven years ago and I was like what is this? I clicked on it and I was like, 'No way somebody found the GoPro,'" Kamai told KHON-TV.
Kamai said the camera had been a gift from his mother just a few days before he lost it.
Zhang visited Kamai's work Jan. 19 to return the camera in person.
Kamai said he has since gotten a replacement GoPro, but he is planning to get a new battery for the old camera to see if it still works after six years under water.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Texas zoo is offering jilted lovers the chance to get some Valentine's Day revenge by naming a cockroach or a rat after their exes before it is fed to a larger animal.
The San Antonio Zoo said scorned lovers can pay $5 to have a cockroach named after their ex before it is served to a larger zoo animal as a meal.
The zoo said someone looking to make a stronger statement can pay $25 to name a pre-frozen rat for their former lover before it is fed to a snake.
"You can also symbolically purchase a herbivore option and we will feed it to one of our mammals," the zoo said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Road safety officer Allan has been "kidnapped" from his post and residents of Braemar are appealing for his return.
The mannequin has been stationed on the A93 in Aberdeenshire for two months reminding drivers to slow down for the village's 30mph speed limit.
Geva Blackett, councilor for Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside, said Allan was last seen at 1.30pm on Saturday before disappearing "not of his own volition".
In a Facebook post, she wrote: "Allan took great pride in his role of reminding people driving into Braemar from Glenshee on the A93 that they were in a 30mph speed limit.
"Children, elderly folk and red squirrels are all at risk if people forget. Now he has gone - and not of his own volition.
"Someone has taken him!
"Have you seen Allan?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.