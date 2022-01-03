SHALIMAR, Fla. (AP) — Parts of the Florida Panhandle got a dusting of snow early Monday after temperatures dropped dramatically from the previous day when the thermometer was at typical beach weather.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted video a deputy captured on patrol showing falling snowflakes bathed in the light of a lamppost in a store’s parking lot. Only 12 hours earlier, the temperature had been 75 degree Fahrenheit (23.8 degrees Celsius), the post said.
“Well how’s this for a temperature change? “From 75 degrees at 3 in the afternoon to snow at 3 am,” the post said. “Bundle up out there!”
Michele Nicholson, a spokeswoman for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email that the snow didn’t stick so it didn’t cause any problems. The county is home to two popular beach destinations, Fort Walt Beach and Destin.
Don Shepherd, a senior forecaster for the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, said in a phone interview that the dusting was “just a few little flurries.”
The last time the Florida Panhandle had any significant winter weather was in January 2018 when a storm dumped snow in Tallahassee for the first time in three decades and forced the closure of schools, offices and a stretch of Interstate 10.
The National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, whose territory includes the Florida Panhandle, warned Monday that it was going to be unusually cold for the area and would feel colder than the actual temperature because of breezy conditions.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Tasty bits of bread did the trick for about 700 sheep and goats to join Germany's drive to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The animals were arranged on Monday into the shape of a roughly 100-meter (330-foot) syringe in a field at Schneverdingen, south of Hamburg.
Shepherd Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan spent several days practicing with her animals, news agency dpa reported. But she said in the end, it wasn't difficult to work things out — she laid out pieces of bread in the shape of the syringe, which the sheep and goats gobbled up when they were let out into the field.
Organizer Hanspeter Etzold said the action was aimed at people who are still hesitating to get vaccinated.
"Sheep are such likeable animals — maybe they can get the message over better," he said.
The German government has made an accelerated vaccination campaign its top priority in attempting to beat back the latest wave of COVID-19 infections.
The percentage of the population that has received at least two shots stood on Monday at 71.2%. Those who have received a booster shot has increased much faster in recent weeks and now stands at 38.9% of the population.
Health Ministry spokesman Andreas Deffner said on Monday that the public debate over vaccinations in recent weeks appeared to have prompted some holdouts to change their mind.
In a more conventional contribution to the drive, Berlin nightclubs on Monday pitched in by offering vaccinations.
Lutz Leichsenring, spokesman for the Clubcommission, the association of Berlin nightclubs said that half of the vaccination appointments have already been taken up. Sage Beach and several other clubs are offering about 4,500 shots in total this week.
Authorities in Germany have recently closed or put restrictions on clubs in order to slow omicron variant's spread. Berlin authorities banned dancing, prompting many clubs to shut their doors.
"We all hoped that if you have such a high vaccination rate as we have in the club scene, that you can then also hold safe events, and that is unfortunately not the case," Leichsenring said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A group of Louisiana men went into action when one of them found an 8-foot alligator lurking underneath a car parked in his driveway.
A video of the Sunday encounter in Slidell shows the man and two friends using a catch pole to drag the gator out from underneath the vehicle parked in the homeowner's driveway.
The homeowner then sits on the back of the estimated 8-foot alligator and tapes its mouth shut.
The men said no one was injured during the capture.
A Florida man made headlines in September when he spotted an alligator lurking in his own driveway and decided to attempt his own capture.
Eugene Bozzi, who uses the alias Abdul Gene Malik online, posted a video showing him using his trash bin to capture the alligator outside of his family's Mount Dora home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The weather is expected to be so cold for Saturday's National Hockey League's outdoor Winter Classic that the ice will have to be heated.
The Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues are to compete at 7 p.m. EST at Target Field in Minneapolis, where the day's high temperature is expected to reach -2 degrees F, with a wind-chill factor of about -20 degrees.
And it most likely will be even colder when the first puck is dropped.
So mechanics are preparing to make the ice warmer, even though that sounds like an oxymoron.
The NHL explains why: "When the air temperature is above the optimum ice temperature, the glycol and aluminum pans transfer heat away from the ice. But when the air temperature is below the optimum ice temperature, it transfers heat to the ice,"
And the solution: "The NHL has used a custom-made inline heater before to warm the glycol in the pipes on the way to the floor, but here it will use two inline heaters for the first time, one at the refrigeration truck and another in the outfield. The crew can calibrate the temperature to a half-degree."
Fans are being considered, too. The NHL ordered 40,000 hand-warmers. NHL executive vice president of events Dean Matsuzaki said the League is figuring out distribution plans, but if fans need some, they can request them from guest services. Blankets will be allowed.
Weather isn't the only problem irking the NHL. The league has had to postpone nine games, on top of another nine earlier this week. Most of those were related to attendance restrictions in Canada.
The NHL said it hopes to make up those games if and when the attendance restrictions are eased.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A wintertime law enforcement fundraiser called "No Shave November" has raised about $4,000 in two months, proving so popular that a Louisiana sheriff is making it year-round.
"After what we've been through in the past two years, I figured there's plenty of great causes to allow this to continue all year. So, I am changing No Shave November into No Shave Forever," Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release.
Deputies and other employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office have been donating $25 a month to charity to be allowed to grow beards in November and December. Those who don't grow beards can dress more casually on Fridays if their jobs allow it.
Employees raised $2,595 for the American Cancer Society and $1,260 for Special Olympics Louisiana, the sheriff's office said. They could also choose other nonprofit groups, and smaller amounts were given to 22, including Wheelchairs for Warriors and the American Red Cross.
More than 125 of the office's 350 employees have been participating, and about one-third of the participants were women, Capt. Brennan Matherne, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said Wednesday in an email.
"The idea of having a casual Friday every Friday with no uniforms is definitely something they are excited about," he said.
Patrol deputies must wear uniforms, but Webre relaxed policies earlier this year to let them wear short-sleeved shirts — which don't require neckties — throughout the year rather than only in the spring and summer, Matherne said.
Traditionally, many law enforcement agencies allowed male officers to grow mustaches but no beards.
"Beards have become more commonplace and accepted in our society, even in professional settings," Webre said. "The public has had a positive reception to our deputies' beards. I've even received positive comments myself, so I will be participating along with many deputies, and it's all for great causes."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TODAY) Are you someone who can't stand the taste of cilantro?
The zesty herb that tops everything from tacos to Pad Thai has a fragrant flavor most folks enjoy when paired with the right foods. There are plenty of people, however, who loathe the taste and find themselves gagging at the mere thought of ingesting it — and they're actually in pretty good company.
Some of the culinary greats, including Julia Child and Ina Garten, can't stand cilantro.
But have you ever wondered why cilantro tastes like heaven to some and a soapy mess to others? It all comes down to genetics.
People are born with varying ranges of olfactory abilities — the lowest category being anosmia (the inability to smell anything) and the highest, hyperosmia: a heightened sense of smell that makes different odors more acute. Whether your sense of smell is muted or extreme is genetic.
Scent, according to Gail Vance Civille, president and owner of Sensory Spectrum, a management consulting firm that specializes in consumer experiences, is one of the primary ways people detect and distinguish the detailed properties of foods.
"There are genetic and physical differences among people," Civille, a chemist with 50 years of experience in smelling, tasting and training individuals about the nuances of flavor, told TODAY. "I will also tell you the primary chemical that makes (cilantro) tastes like cilantro is citronellol, which is also the number one fragrance in Ivory soap."
In 2012, researchers at Cornell University conducted a study with almost 30,000 people and found that there was one specific gene that makes some people strongly dislike the taste of cilantro. OR6A2, an olfactory receptor, "codes for the receptor that picks up the scent of aldehyde chemicals" — these are chemicals found in both cilantro and soap.
"I know people love it (cilantro), and you can add it to the recipe," Garten told Vice's Munchies Podcast a few years ago. "I just hate it. To me it's so strong — and it actually tastes like soap to me — but it's so strong it overpowers every other flavor."
However, if individuals think cilantro smells or tastes like soap, all is not lost.
According to Civille, this trait might be an indicator that they actually have a heightened sense of smell because their brain recognizes that very particular aldehyde chemical.
So how common is it to hate cilantro? According to one study, it can vary widely depending on your ethnic background, but the answer lies somewhere between 4-21% of the population.
While those who hate cilantro may never truly be able to appreciate its refreshing properties without feeling like they've just consumed a bar of soap, there may actually be a bright side to this hypersensitivity.
Being a professional food tester may sound like a pretty easy dream job, but it actually requires a fine sense of smell that not everyone has. Someone born with the genetic code that makes them sensitive to the odor of citronellol may make them ideal candidates to become supertasters — people with extraordinarily sensitive taste buds and a heightened sense of smell.
However, to make it in Civille's field (which includes panels of people who taste and record the various sensory notes found in coffees, wines, meats, cheeses, chocolates and more), candidates have to prove they have the tasting chops to identify more than just the connection between cilantro and Ivory soap.
However, to be able to go pro — that is, fine-tuning your genetically elevated olfactory sense to be able to make big bucks in the world of sensory testing — cilantro haters will have to put their skills to additional tests.
When Civille is looking for potential team members, she typically gives them 10 jars with fragrance strips for different items (like cinnamon) and evaluates their descriptions, for example some people might report notes of brown spice, sappy cassia oil or even name a certain chemical that's produced for cinnamon flavor, like in Red Hots. New hires typically need to get nine out of 10 correct on the test.
If you want to try this out at home, Civille advises lining up a bunch of different dried herbs and spices, turning the labels away from you and blind smelling each one. Acing this mini test plus having an aversion to cilantro might equal hyperosmia.
At Sensory Spectrum, new panelists start out making $15 to $18 per hour during training, and receive $20 to $25 per hour afterwards. Consultants who visit clients and can name everything in a new product, often during its development phase, can make between $50,000 and $100,000 as they gain more expertise and confidence. And should that hate for cilantro turn out to be a real love for the nuanced flavors of the food and beverage industry, you could make up to $120,000 a year, Civille told TODAY.
So next time you're out for Taco Tuesday and notice some Ivory soap wafting through the restaurant, put yourself to the test. It might be time for a lucrative career change.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Insider) Faced with a car that was no longer working up to snuff, one Tesla owner in Finland disposed of the vehicle with a bang.
Tuomas Katainen blew up his modified 2013 Tesla Model S and recorded the explosive event in a now-viral YouTube video, which was posted earlier this month. According to Insider, Katainen made the decision after he was told it would cost him around $22,000 to replace the car's battery.
Katainen first bought the vehicle over a year and a half ago, according to CNN. At first, the car worked fine, but after about 900 miles, Katainen started to notice water leaks and error codes, per Insider.
After he took the car to a repair shop and received the costly repair estimate, Katainen made the decision to go a different route.
He then reached out to several YouTubers, including Lauri Vuohensilta from the popular Hydraulic Press channel as well as the experts behind the Pommijatkat ("Bomb Dudes") channel, per Insider.
When it came time for the main event, the team removed the Tesla's battery and motors and transported the car to its explosion site in Jaala, a village located two hours outside Helsinki, according to the outlet.
Then, thanks to 66 lbs. of dynamite, Katainen said goodbye to his Tesla, which was blown up in an abandoned quarry with the help of the Bomb Dudes and their volunteers.
Before blowing up the Tesla, the group dropped a dummy made to look like company founder Elon Musk from a helicopter onto the car. The figure was then strapped into the Tesla before the explosives were set off, according to Insider.
When reached for comment by PEOPLE, a rep for Tesla did not immediately respond.
Lastly, Katainen pushed the button to explode the vehicle from the safety of a blast shelter, and he and the team who helped him erupted into cheers as the car blasted away for good.
The entire event was recorded and posted on Dec. 17, where it has over five million views as of Thursday morning.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NIAMEY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Police in northern Niger have seized more than 200 kg of cocaine worth around $8.7 million that was being transported in the local mayor's official truck, two police sources said on Monday.
The mayor and his driver, who were in the vehicle at the time, were arrested with 199 bricks of cocaine at a checkpoint on the road heading north out of the desert trading hub of Agadez on Sunday, the sources said.
A statement from Niger's Central Office for the Repression of Illicit Drug Trafficking (OCRTIS) confirmed that there had been a record seizure of more than 200 kg of cocaine in Agadez, but did not give details.
West Africa, most often a transit route for illegal drugs on the way from South America to Europe, has registered a series of record busts in recent years.
Senegal seized more than two tonnes of pure cocaine from a ship off its Atlantic coast in October, and Gambian authorities seized nearly 3 tonnes last January from a shipment originating in Ecuador.
After 17 tonnes of cannabis resin worth around $37 million were seized in Niger last May, Interpol's drug unit coordinator Jan Drapal told Reuters that drug kingpins were sending larger shipments in response to increasing European demand.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LEUCATE, France, Dec 29 (Reuters) - When thieves stole three tonnes of oysters from French shellfish farmer Christophe Guinot, he came up with a solution: planting secret notes inside oyster shells to help police track down the thieves.
Since Guinot put the method in place in 2016, he says there have been no new oyster thefts on his farm. "It has had a dissuasive effect," the 60-year-old, from Leucate in southern France, told Reuters.
Oysters are lucrative: at the celebrated Chez Francoise restaurant in central Paris, a dish of six high-grade oysters costs 24 euros ($27). Demand is highest over the festive period, also the busiest time for thieves.
Guinot farms oysters in a coastal lagoon near France's border with Spain. The shellfish are reared in cages, attached by wires to a metal frame that stops them drifting away. Thieves take a boat out to the cages and pluck them from the water.
Guinot's solution: take an empty oyster shell, insert a tiny rolled-up note, glue the shell back together and drop it into the cage. The note tells whoever opens the shell that they have won their own weight in oysters, and invites them to call to claim their prize.
Anyone claiming their prize could be asked where they bought the oysters, and if it was not from somewhere that Guinot supplies, he could set the police on the trail of the thieves.
Fellow producers from the area followed his example and also planted notes among their oysters. So far no one has claimed the prize from Guinot himself, though some had been claimed from neighbouring farms, he said. In at least some cases, the prizewinners had been sold stolen oysters, and police were alerted.
Word has spread and appears to have created a deterrent effect: after 19 oyster thefts in the area in 2017, there were none in 2020, according to the French Interior Ministry.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Virginia teachers union has faced ridicule online after it sent a letter riddled with grammatical and typographical errors. The union president explained that the union mistakenly published a draft, rather than the completed letter.
"On behalf of the members of the Arlington Education Association, this dire expression lends great concerns for Arlington Public Schools (APS) return plan for January 3rd, 2022," begins the letter, which Arlington Education Association (AEA) President Ingrid Gant sent to Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Duran on Dec. 30, 2021. The letter raised concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, a more contagious variant that has spread rapidly throughout the U.S.
Ellen Gallery, a homeschooling mother of three who lives in the area, claimed that she and her kids had gone through the letter, correcting mistakes. She and her kids marked what they identified as eight errors in that one opening sentence.
The mother posted a picture of the letter with copious corrections, faulting AEA for leaving out words, adding unnecessary commas, confusing subject-verb agreement, and more.
One offending pair of sentences read, "The fire departments in are region are exemplifying domino outbreaks as well. APS employees are no different or above this trend, yet leadership prepares to send educators into situations that will make them sick." In the first sentence, Gant used "are" when she clearly meant to write "our." Gallery and her kids suggested "neither different nor above" for the second sentence.
"The next few weeks are going to be very challenging and without the testing capacity and necessary mitigations, it will be dangerous," Gant wrote in another sentence. Gallery corrected "it" to "they," since the pronoun appears to refer to "the next few weeks."
"Being able to write a clear, persuasive letter is a fundamental skill all students should master before high school," Gallery told Fox News. "The quality of this writing was so glaringly terrible that it distracts from the writer's message."
On Saturday, the Virginia Education Association – the teachers union of which AEA is a part – sent Fox News a statement from Gant explaining the errors.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has persisted far longer than any of us in the Arlington community had expected," the teachers union president wrote in the statement. "A draft letter was sent in place of a fully edited one in a rush to address the latest challenge. While I personally take full responsibility for this mistake, errors in my letter should in no way distract from its message: Arlington's students and educators are returning to school Monday without sufficient testing supplies and with a lunch plan that fails to address the increased risks associated with the Omicron variant."
Gallery told Fox News that the AEA's COVID-19 concerns "should have been discussed months ago, not days before kids are supposed to go back to school. Virginia has been allocated billions of taxpayer dollars to make the needed changes to allow in-person learning. We've known about Omicron for more than two months. As a homeschooling mom, I know my kids are profoundly fortunate that they haven't missed a single day of education due to covid or covid policies."
"As a taxpayer, a voter, and someone who believes that a good education is an indispensable foundation for a fulfilling life, I'm heartbroken for the students in Arlington," Gallery added. "All kids deserve effective, competent, in-person education. This letter does not inspire confidence that the leadership of the Arlington Education Association is on their side."
Corey DeAngelis, national director of research at the American Federation for Children, praised the Gallerys' response to the letter as "epic."
"But the bigger issue is that the teachers union is signaling support for closing schools once again," he warned. "They want all students and staff tested before reopening schools, but that's not the norm for any other businesses, and the added barrier could have practical issues in terms of logistics and testing supply."
"Enough is enough," DeAngelis added. "It's time to free families from the clutches of the teachers unions once and for all. Virginia public schools spend over $13,000 per student per year. That money should go directly to families so they can find alternatives. Many Virginia families felt powerless last school year. Funding students directly would ensure families never have to feel powerless when it comes to their children's education ever again."