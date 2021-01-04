WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A veteran returned a sword he stole from a statue of a Revolutionary War general 40 years ago, telling the head of the Massachusetts town’s historical commission that he regretted taking it.
Cindy P. Gaylord, the chair of Westfield’s Historical Commission, said a man contacted the city hall saying he had the sword stolen from the town’s statue of Gen. William Shepard in 1980, the Springfield Republican reported on Sunday.
Gaylord agreed to give the man anonymity if he returned the bronze sword and arranged for him and his wife to drop it off at her home, she said.
“He had a great deal of shame and remorse,” Gaylord told the newspaper. “He is a veteran and told me the fact that he did this to another soldier troubled him. He wants the story printed to remind people that something you do in your youth could haunt you for the rest of your life.”
The man, who Gaylord described as a “great big bear of a guy,” told her he had worked at a bar in the town while he was enrolled as a student at Westfield State University. After a night of drinking, he and a group of friends went to steal the sword, which he said he wrenched loose with just his own strength. When they realized what they had done the next morning, they were not sure how to return the sword without facing consequences.
The stolen sword was replaced with the help of a local sculptor and paid for by an anonymous donor, the newspaper reported. The returned sword is likely to be preserved by a local museum, the newspaper reported.
Shepard was born in the area in the 1730s and fought as a militia man and solider in multiple wars, including the Revolutionary War. The town erected the bronze statue of him in 1919, the newspaper reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Scotland are searching for the owners of an escaped hamster that braved sub-freezing temperatures to make its way to a candy store.
The Scottish SPCA said the hamster was caught on CCTV footage clinging to a person who entered the Poundland candy shop in Glasgow on New Year's Eve.
The hamster jumped off the apparently unaware shopper inside the store and was soon captured and turned over to the SPCA.
Animal officer Amy Stirton said the hamster is in good health despite its journey through the streets in temperatures that reached a low of 5 degrees.
"We've named the little adrenaline junkie Tom Cruise for now, given his Mission Impossible-esque attempt to get some treats from Poundland," Stirton said.
Stirton said officials are now attempting to find the hamster's owners.
"Given how unusual this year has been, it feels appropriate to round off 2020 with such a bizarre job," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Michigan bed and breakfast built five ice shanties -- structures favored by ice fishermen -- to allow the business to continue to serve food amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Little Traverse Inn in Leelanau County said the five shanties, which cost a total $25,000 and were designed and decorated by local artists, have allowed the business to continue outdoor dining despite the winter temperatures.
Graeme Leask, owner and chef at the Little Traverse Inn, said he and his employees came up with the idea for the shanties during the summer, when indoor dining was suspended due to the pandemic.
"What's more northern Michigan than ice shanties? So, we built them, and here we are," Leask told WPBN/WGTU.
Each of the shanties contains a private dining room for up to six people.
He said opening the shanties in December led to an influx of reservations and allowed the business to bring its employees back to work.
"Fortunately, with the shanties open now we've managed to bring four people back to work and hire somebody," Leask said. "That's wonderful. I thank everybody for their support in keeping local people working."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A wildlife officer in Colorado came to the rescue of a cow elk that was found with its head and front legs stuck in a lawn chair in a resident's yard.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson responded to a home where a resident found an elk entangled in the chair.
CPW tweeted photos showing the elk with its neck and legs caught in the chair.
Nicholson was able to safely immobilize the elk and remove the chair without complications. The elk was not injured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Visitors to a Wisconsin park made a surprising discovery -- an 8-to-9-foot monolith installed under mysterious circumstances next to a hiking trail.
The monolith was first spotted during the weekend at County Grounds Park in Wauwatosa, and observers said the lack of snow atop the structure indicates it was installed sometime after Friday night's snowfall.
The monolith evokes memories of similar structures that started appearing in various locations around the world after a metallic structure was spotted in the Utah desert in November, 10 days before it was removed by a group of people who said they were concerned about the environmental impact of tourists visiting the unusual landmark.
Most of the monoliths that have since appeared, including one in Romania and others in Britain, Texas and California, had sides made of metal, but the object in Wisconsin appeared to be made of cardboard or plywood covered in aluminum foil.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN)A man in British Columbia, Canada, is starting the new year with hundreds of dollars in fines after police officials said he touched his taxi driver's face and refused to wear a face mask inside the car.
On New Year's Day, around 1 a.m., the taxi driver in Victoria called 911 to report that a passenger was "belligerently refusing the driver's requests for the passenger to adhere" to the province's Covid-19 Related Measures Act guidelines (CRMA), according to the Victoria Police Department.
When using a taxi or other ride hailing service, those guidelines advise to "as much as possible, avoid physical contact with passengers," maintain social distance and wear a face covering. Violators of any of these rules are subject to a $175 ($230 CAD) fine.
The man was not identified by authorities, and it's unclear if he is a Canadian resident.
After calling 911, the taxi driver took the man to police headquarters, where he refused to comply with officers' demands to leave the car, officials said. Officers removed him from the taxi and placed him into custody.
The man was fined on three accounts for failure to wear a face covering, abusive or belligerent behavior and failure to comply with the direction of an officer, totaling $542 ($690 CAD), the largest number of CRMA fines issued to an individual by VicPD officers, police said.
The passenger was also ticketed for being intoxicated in a public place, and was held at headquarters behind bars until he was sober.
As of Monday, Canada has recorded 610,740 Covid-19 cases and 15,944 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAGRANGE, Ind. (AP) — Peace, love — and LaGrange.
LaGrange County, Indiana, has repealed a 1971 law that was intended to block huge gatherings like the 1969 Woodstock music festival in New York state.
"I called it our anti-hippie ordinance," county commissioner Dennis Kratz said with a smile.
The ordinance regulated large gatherings that lasted more than 12 hours and involved more than 500 people, The News Sun reported.
The law was recently dropped as part of an effort to repeal ordinances that have no practical use but have been on the books for as long as 100 years, especially certain traffic restrictions. County attorney Kurt Bachman's research lasted three years.
"There were, during that process, lots of things that made us go, 'what?' ... It's been an amazing learning process," said Bachman, whose goal was to move county laws to an electronic, searchable record.
The county is in northern Indiana along the Michigan border.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Pride of Detroit) Sunday wasn't just a historic day for Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater because he set an NFL record for most 50+ yard field goals in a career. He also won free beer for the city of Detroit.
Back in the offseason, Prater challenged Broncos kicker Brandon McManus to a contest. The kicker who finishes the 2020 season with the longest made field goal would win free beer for his team's city, with a little help from Bud Light.
In Week 10, Prater booted a 59-yard field goal that gave the Lions the win. McManus' longest field goal this year was just one yard shorter, a 58 yarder made in Week 12.
That being said, McManus made things interesting in Week 17. At the end of Denver's first half against the Raiders, the Broncos put their kicker out there for a 70-yard field goal. It went just about as well as you may think:
Prater's future with the Lions remains up in the air, as the 36-year-old kicker could be headed for unrestricted free agency in March. Coming off a rough season, there is no guarantee he'll be back next year, even though he's expressed interest in returning. If he doesn't end up re-signing in Detroit, he sure left them with a nice parting gift:
If you're looking to claim your free beer, it's not yet clear on how Bud Light plans on distributing it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who scored a $2 million jackpot from a Powerball drawing told state lottery officials he took his numbers from an unusual source -- a movie.
The Caldwell County man, who requested anonymity, told Kentucky Lottery officials the ticket he bought from Max Fuel Express in Princeton bore the same set of numbers he has been playing for years: 10-24-27-35-53.
The man selected Powerball 01, which was the only digit he missed when the numbers came up with Powerball 18 in the Dec. 26 drawing.
The numbers earned the man a $2 million jackpot.
The winner said he started playing the numbers after taking them from a movie where the main character used them to win a lottery jackpot. The man said he couldn't remember the name of the movie.
The man said he plans to use his winnings to retire and spend more time with his family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) After an overall unfavorable year filled with uncertainty, one Florida fire department ended 2020 by responding to an ironic last call: a dumpster fire.
As they were counting down to the New Year, Brevard County firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in the community of Viera.
There, they found an actual dumpster on fire.
No one was hurt and the fire was put out.
"The last fire of the year for ... kind of sums up 2020," the department deadpanned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.